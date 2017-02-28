President Trump Orders EPA to Overturn Obama’s “Clean Water Rule”…

February 28, 2017

Deconstructing the Administrative State Continues…

Today President Trump signed an executive order directing EPA head Scott Pruitt to dismantle the Obama Clean Water Rule.   With this executive order Scott Pruitt will begin repealing and rewriting the vastly overreaching EPA rule which defined all water as navigable waterways, including puddles, ponds and water retention structures.

EPA Head Scott Pruitt will now go through the same lengthy rule-making process that put it together.  It will take time to go through the notice and comment periods and probable legal challenges mounted in the opposite direction by environmental groups.

This executive order comes on the heels of Trump’s budgetary proposal to dramatically reduce the EPA through billions of dollars in funding cuts and intentions to lay off thousands of EPA staff positions created by President Obama.

The American Farm Bureau Federation led a lawsuit against the EPA ruling in 2015 arguing that it puts an extra permitting burden on farmers to use fertilizers if they’re near water.  The rule has been log jammed in the legal process since. A federal court has delayed the rule while judges reviewed the legal challenges against it.

President Trump’s executive order today instructs EPA administrator Scott Pruitt, and the Army Corps of Engineers to review the rule and to “rescind or revise” it, as “appropriate and consistent with the law.” It also directs newly appointed Attorney General Jeff Sessions to ask the Supreme Court to put the case on hold.

45 Responses to President Trump Orders EPA to Overturn Obama’s “Clean Water Rule”…

  1. mcclainra says:
    February 28, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    This is GREAT news!

  2. aredtailblog says:
    February 28, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    Good. It’s not like we don’t have farmers in warm enough climates to compete with Mexican produce.

  3. paulraven1 says:
    February 28, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    Hurrah.

    Sackett vs. EPA. Read it and scream.

  4. The Devilbat says:
    February 28, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    The rule was part of a UN plan to take over all American waterways. the communist usurper Obama was right in the middle of doing the bidding for the UN’s globalist takeover of our US sovereignty.

    • Windy Day says:
      February 28, 2017 at 6:01 pm

      Not just take over waterways, but take over every drop of water you collect or that comes across your property!!! My understanding is that even the rain water I collect off my roof was subject to this ruling. So glad a common sense person is in the WH!

  5. mcclainra says:
    February 28, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    Changed my WordPress email, and avatar changed?

  6. duchess01 says:
    February 28, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    Thank You, Jesus!

  8. muffyroberts says:
    February 28, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    Melania has been at every executive order today. Plus on Fox and Friends this morning, she was at a meeting with her people, planning the next event, when the President was giving a tour of the White House to the Fox guys.

    Melania can hardly wait to move to the White House, and MEGA.

    Her sister is probably watching over Barron this week.

    • James Alan Groome says:
      February 28, 2017 at 6:07 pm

      Being well read and very intelligent, she probably really enjoys meeting with foreign dignitaries and their parties, given the rarity of those capable of the discussions in which one could become involved.

  9. patrickhenrycensored says:
    February 28, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    Black jeebus weeps as Trump turns his water bill into whine.

  10. harrietht3 says:
    February 28, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    For those of us who see in the photo/image of P44 as one of the most malignant characters in our nation’s history, I would simply ask Sundance — if he/she must — to present that image/photo in a vastly REDUCED SIZE so as not to irritate your loyal readers TOO MUCH.
    OTHERWISE — I vow NoT to inflict upon myself said image in the future.

    In the same manner do I restrict — YES CENSOR, as some would deem — what I choose to put before my eyes.

    And yes: I have great trouble thinking kindly, much less praying, for this evil-person incarnate.

    Whose Number One Goal Was To Destroy Our COUNTRY!!!!!!

    AND MY CHILDREN, AND MY GRANDCHILDREN.

    Sorry, but I have no “grip” to get. This is beyond the mere getting of a grip.

  11. yakmaster2 says:
    February 28, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    Once we have POTUS’s Supreme Court nominee confirmed and sworn in, I’ll feel so much more at ease about all these “legal challenges.” The Left depends heavily on going to court over every.single.thing they don’t agree with and Federal judges are stacked in their favor. It’s maddening, particularly since the msm pretends these judges are fair, impartial, legal geniuses. Pffftt.

  12. Paco Loco says:
    February 28, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    Lifting the bonds of tyranny by eliminating one over reaching law after another. This action just guarantees that Trump has the farm and ranch vote forever.

  13. All American Snowflake says:
    February 28, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    Thank God. President Trump took the EPA to school. The EPA was completely out of control. Pelsoi will have a hissy-fit. Hawhawhawhahahaha We have to drain the swamp to find out what’s in it.

  14. Craig W. Gordon says:
    February 28, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    No more taxing of puddles on our property! Thank you Trump!!!

  15. C. Lowell says:
    February 28, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    Obama is the devil…

  16. Lburg says:
    February 28, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    Crush your enemies. See them driven before you. Hear the lamentations of their greenies.

  17. TheTorch says:
    February 28, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    I’m in Heaven, I’m in heaven…

  18. All American Snowflake says:
    February 28, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    Does this mean that California will begin to mend it’s water problems yet?

  19. andi lee says:
    February 28, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    Well, I’m a little bit nervous about this one, being as I am very aware there are carcinogens in our water. (See Lyndon B. Johnson’s repeatedly ordered studies which formed the EPA water regs) Cancer is rampid. The hospitals are full up with cancer patients, especially the children’s ward. Pets even have cancer. Cancer is BIG business in Texas. CDC won’t provide a clear study less than 3-4 years old. (Even Erin Brachovich got involved with several Tx towns – 90-100% cancer rate)

  20. mike diamond says:
    February 28, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    the water is cleaner with president trump in the white house!!!!!!! its true and ya know it!!!!!!

  21. Rodney C. Johnson says:
    February 28, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    See. This is why the Media’s ‘He’s going soft’ gambit keeps failing. Were the President getting mushy, well he wouldn’t be signing EO like this.

    But there is a right moment to act the President knows that despite what the Media likes to think.

  22. Stringy theory says:
    February 28, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    I am getting spoiled with all the good news, like this. But I’m not tired of winning. Keep it coming President Trump.

    MAGA!

  23. CharterOakie says:
    February 28, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    Keep on Trumpin’ !!!

  24. Howie says:
    February 28, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    Obama was ousted peacefully. By the people and the constitution.

  25. Paco Loco says:
    February 28, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    The next big environmental issue will be dumping the climate change canard into the dumpster along with CO2 credits. The cost of having Obama in office for eight years and the $trillions in new regulation he created was an environmental disaster all by itself.

  26. Timmy-the-Ute says:
    February 28, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    Next give Utah back to Utahans.

  27. citizen817 says:
    February 28, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    EPA Union Bosses Call Trump’s Budget Cuts ‘A Declaration Of War’

    Excerpt:
    Trump is expected to ask Congress to cut EPA’s budget 24 percent and reduce the agency’s staff by 3,000 employees.

    http://dailycallernewsfoundation.org/2017/02/28/epa-union-bosses-call-trumps-budget-cuts-a-declaration-of-war/

