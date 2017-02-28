President Trump Orders EPA to Overturn Obama’s “Clean Water Rule”…

Deconstructing the Administrative State Continues…

Today President Trump signed an executive order directing EPA head Scott Pruitt to dismantle the Obama Clean Water Rule. With this executive order Scott Pruitt will begin repealing and rewriting the vastly overreaching EPA rule which defined all water as navigable waterways, including puddles, ponds and water retention structures.

EPA Head Scott Pruitt will now go through the same lengthy rule-making process that put it together. It will take time to go through the notice and comment periods and probable legal challenges mounted in the opposite direction by environmental groups.

This executive order comes on the heels of Trump’s budgetary proposal to dramatically reduce the EPA through billions of dollars in funding cuts and intentions to lay off thousands of EPA staff positions created by President Obama.

The American Farm Bureau Federation led a lawsuit against the EPA ruling in 2015 arguing that it puts an extra permitting burden on farmers to use fertilizers if they’re near water. The rule has been log jammed in the legal process since. A federal court has delayed the rule while judges reviewed the legal challenges against it.

President Trump’s executive order today instructs EPA administrator Scott Pruitt, and the Army Corps of Engineers to review the rule and to “rescind or revise” it, as “appropriate and consistent with the law.” It also directs newly appointed Attorney General Jeff Sessions to ask the Supreme Court to put the case on hold.

..Quick, call Richard Windsor – my legacy, disappearing!

