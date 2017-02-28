President Trump Orders EPA to Overturn Obama’s “Clean Water Rule”…

Deconstructing the Administrative State Continues…
Today President Trump signed an executive order directing EPA head Scott Pruitt to dismantle the Obama Clean Water Rule. With this executive order Scott Pruitt will begin repealing and rewriting the vastly overreaching EPA rule which defined all water as navigable waterways, including puddles, ponds and water retention structures.
EPA Head Scott Pruitt will now go through the same lengthy rule-making process that put it together. It will take time to go through the notice and comment periods and probable legal challenges mounted in the opposite direction by environmental groups.
This executive order comes on the heels of Trump’s budgetary proposal to dramatically reduce the EPA through billions of dollars in funding cuts and intentions to lay off thousands of EPA staff positions created by President Obama.
The American Farm Bureau Federation led a lawsuit against the EPA ruling in 2015 arguing that it puts an extra permitting burden on farmers to use fertilizers if they’re near water. The rule has been log jammed in the legal process since. A federal court has delayed the rule while judges reviewed the legal challenges against it.
President Trump’s executive order today instructs EPA administrator Scott Pruitt, and the Army Corps of Engineers to review the rule and to “rescind or revise” it, as “appropriate and consistent with the law.” It also directs newly appointed Attorney General Jeff Sessions to ask the Supreme Court to put the case on hold.
..Quick, call Richard Windsor – my legacy, disappearing!
This is GREAT news!
Good. It’s not like we don’t have farmers in warm enough climates to compete with Mexican produce.
And according to Bill Nye last night there is new farmland being created in northern areas every day!
Those Manitoba avocados are pretty decent.
Cnn is stating that Trump will propose a new immigration act tonight . it will include the wall , step up border enforcement , removal of criminals and guest worker status for those remaining . Don’t know it true , but would be great improvement over current status.
In other words what 70 % of Americans have stated for years .
I wonder what that would mean — the ones on welfare couldn’t stay? Only workers?
Hurrah.
Sackett vs. EPA. Read it and scream.
DiTTo
The rule was part of a UN plan to take over all American waterways. the communist usurper Obama was right in the middle of doing the bidding for the UN’s globalist takeover of our US sovereignty.
Not just take over waterways, but take over every drop of water you collect or that comes across your property!!! My understanding is that even the rain water I collect off my roof was subject to this ruling. So glad a common sense person is in the WH!
Thank You, Jesus!
http://dep.state.fl.us/lands/submerged.htm
Melania has been at every executive order today. Plus on Fox and Friends this morning, she was at a meeting with her people, planning the next event, when the President was giving a tour of the White House to the Fox guys.
Melania can hardly wait to move to the White House, and MEGA.
Her sister is probably watching over Barron this week.
Being well read and very intelligent, she probably really enjoys meeting with foreign dignitaries and their parties, given the rarity of those capable of the discussions in which one could become involved.
Black jeebus weeps as Trump turns his water bill into whine.
Obama better have a permit if he is going to cry him a river (Howie – cue Joe Cocker version).
For those of us who see in the photo/image of P44 as one of the most malignant characters in our nation’s history, I would simply ask Sundance — if he/she must — to present that image/photo in a vastly REDUCED SIZE so as not to irritate your loyal readers TOO MUCH.
OTHERWISE — I vow NoT to inflict upon myself said image in the future.
In the same manner do I restrict — YES CENSOR, as some would deem — what I choose to put before my eyes.
And yes: I have great trouble thinking kindly, much less praying, for this evil-person incarnate.
Whose Number One Goal Was To Destroy Our COUNTRY!!!!!!
AND MY CHILDREN, AND MY GRANDCHILDREN.
Sorry, but I have no “grip” to get. This is beyond the mere getting of a grip.
I feel you harrietht3.
Once we have POTUS’s Supreme Court nominee confirmed and sworn in, I’ll feel so much more at ease about all these “legal challenges.” The Left depends heavily on going to court over every.single.thing they don’t agree with and Federal judges are stacked in their favor. It’s maddening, particularly since the msm pretends these judges are fair, impartial, legal geniuses. Pffftt.
Lifting the bonds of tyranny by eliminating one over reaching law after another. This action just guarantees that Trump has the farm and ranch vote forever.
Well and truly earned too. Every day things just get better and better. I was going to say “How rare is that?” Then I realized everyone had better get used to it. 🙂
Thank God. President Trump took the EPA to school. The EPA was completely out of control. Pelsoi will have a hissy-fit. Hawhawhawhahahaha We have to drain the swamp to find out what’s in it.
“We have to drain the swamp to find out what’s in it.” Love it!
Yes, use her words against her. hahaha I love it!
Brilliant! 😀
No more taxing of puddles on our property! Thank you Trump!!!
No more potential control over our food supply.
Control the water in the western part of the US and you control everything that is grown there.
We are getting so much more of our freedom back.
Obama is the devil…
Crush your enemies. See them driven before you. Hear the lamentations of their greenies.
I’m in Heaven, I’m in heaven…
Does this mean that California will begin to mend it’s water problems yet?
Probably, but Nestles is moving to VA – so that should help – 🙂
Well, I’m a little bit nervous about this one, being as I am very aware there are carcinogens in our water. (See Lyndon B. Johnson’s repeatedly ordered studies which formed the EPA water regs) Cancer is rampid. The hospitals are full up with cancer patients, especially the children’s ward. Pets even have cancer. Cancer is BIG business in Texas. CDC won’t provide a clear study less than 3-4 years old. (Even Erin Brachovich got involved with several Tx towns – 90-100% cancer rate)
the water is cleaner with president trump in the white house!!!!!!! its true and ya know it!!!!!!
See. This is why the Media’s ‘He’s going soft’ gambit keeps failing. Were the President getting mushy, well he wouldn’t be signing EO like this.
But there is a right moment to act the President knows that despite what the Media likes to think.
I am getting spoiled with all the good news, like this. But I’m not tired of winning. Keep it coming President Trump.
MAGA!
Keep on Trumpin’ !!!
Tip of Iceberg
http://www.newsmax.com/Newsfront/fbi-paid-christopher-steele/2017/02/28/id/776108/
Obama was ousted peacefully. By the people and the constitution.
The next big environmental issue will be dumping the climate change canard into the dumpster along with CO2 credits. The cost of having Obama in office for eight years and the $trillions in new regulation he created was an environmental disaster all by itself.
Next give Utah back to Utahans.
EPA Union Bosses Call Trump’s Budget Cuts ‘A Declaration Of War’
Excerpt:
Trump is expected to ask Congress to cut EPA’s budget 24 percent and reduce the agency’s staff by 3,000 employees.
http://dailycallernewsfoundation.org/2017/02/28/epa-union-bosses-call-trumps-budget-cuts-a-declaration-of-war/
