Here We Go Again – Media Create “Capitulation Narrative 3.0” on Trump’s Immigration Position…

As Gruber famously said: “we rely upon the stupidity of the American voter“, he was talking about administration and legislative lies for ObamaCare.
In the latest MSM round of let’s undermine President Trump with his supporters, immigration version 3.0, (not coincidentally following the aggregate assembly of the MSM praetorian guard at the White House today), and simultaneously create a self-fulling prophecy effort – the media are back off to the races selling a Trump immigration position capitulation effort.
…. and, once again, the media’s success is dependent on the stupidity of the American voter.
Look Familiar?
…”Hey, I’ve got an idea. We were thinking”…
There’s nothing, not a single thing, of substance to back up the eleventieth time the media have created this immigration capitulation narrative other than the exact same stuff, their stuff, they used the last umpteen times.
Meanwhile:
Sheeesh !
Carry on…
Yawn.
My only wish is that President Trump made the reporters pay for lunch and then chided them on how cheap they were in the tip department (like the scene from Woody Allens’s Bananas)
LikeLiked by 1 person
If this lunch was a ON THE RECORD type thing, maybe Trump has his people video it, and can show what anchors said and Trump’s response.
Then show VERY FAKE NEWS CNN head-line and how dis-honest the whole thing is.
Trump had to know MSM would try to attack him when they went back to MSM head-quarters. I hope Trump Team takes down the MSM, and it’s a Knockout Punch. 🙂
MSM is Enemy of the American People (owned by Globalists and Mulit-national Corps)
LikeLike
I believe in President Trump. He said he would never lie to us and he hasn’t. He said he would keep his promises and that is just what he has been doing. The MSM is just lying to us once again.
LikeLiked by 5 people
^THIS^
LikeLike
Remember how the devil sided up to Eve…..began to build doubt and uncertainty….distorted the truth enough to confuse her…. “Did GOD really say…?”
That’s exactly what the media are doing or trying to do.
LikeLike
‘sidled’ up to Eve.
WordPress is way too aggressive.
LikeLike
Good grief people, how many times have we been here before.
The media lies. Fake news.
and Trump plays the media like a Stradivarius.
So lets see what we have…
Tonight, we have Trump in prime time.
So if you want to maximize viewing potential, what do you do ?
Ah yes, someone floats the idea of a compromise on Dreamers/Immigration…
Media pick it up and run with it in frenzied mode. Primary purpose to damage Trump with Trump supporters, anything else is a bonus.
They are being played again, they really do consist of the most stupid people on planet Earth. Even better Trump knows how stupid they are.
It works every time. Every single time, without fail.
There is not one iota of information to suggest that Trump is softening his position on Immigration. Nada. That is because there isn’t any! 🙂
So tonight get ready for a great speech and with a few juicy announcements, that will have Trump supporters jumping off their couches with joy, the left heading for the nearest clinic or bar and the media wondering what the heck just happened:
Game, Set and Match.
Hint 1 – Tomorrow is the new executive order on Immigration.
Hint 2 – In the audience tonight are invited guests by the President, some of which are families who have lost loved ones at the hands of illegal immigrants…
Go ahead, make my day
I could be wrong, but the again it could be EPIC 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Found this on another thread – my favorite forever!!!
LikeLike
Lots of wishful thinking and posturing from both sides, but I say this every day and it is so true … Jake Tapper looks REKT
LikeLike
Just imagine what would happen of we all trusted Trump to keep his promises while the MSM told the leftist losers who still tune into their nonsense that Trump is softening his stance on immigration. Their lies would actually expand his support!
Stay tough guys! 😀
LikeLike