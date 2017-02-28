Here We Go Again – Media Create “Capitulation Narrative 3.0” on Trump’s Immigration Position…

As Gruber famously said: “we rely upon the stupidity of the American voter“, he was talking about administration and legislative lies for ObamaCare.

In the latest MSM round of let’s undermine President Trump with his supporters, immigration version 3.0, (not coincidentally following the aggregate assembly of the MSM praetorian guard at the White House today), and simultaneously create a self-fulling prophecy effort – the media are back off to the races selling a Trump immigration position capitulation effort.

…. and, once again, the media’s success is dependent on the stupidity of the American voter.

Look Familiar?

…”Hey, I’ve got an idea. We were thinking”…

There’s nothing, not a single thing, of substance to back up the eleventieth time the media have created this immigration capitulation narrative other than the exact same stuff, their stuff, they used the last umpteen times.

Meanwhile:

Sheeesh !

Carry on…

Yawn.

Advertisements