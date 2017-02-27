President Trump Prepares To Unveil A People’s Budget…

Get ready folks, we are going to hear more parseltongue and fake news catch phrases in the next several weeks and months surrounding the federal budget, it already began today.
As we have discussed numerous times, President Trump is going to propose a $10 trillion spending cut over ten years – or $1 trillion per year. This is entirely reasonable considering the scale and scope of government.
Baseline for understanding – The entire U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is roughly $20 trillion. The total of all current income taxes is roughly $4 trillion, or 1/5th of GDP.
President Trump’s economic plan is predicting an earnest rate of economic growth of 4%. We feel this is the minimal achievable in FY 2018, but all projections say at least 4% GDP growth is anticipated. Four percent of growth equals an additional $1 trillion added to GDP. The tax revenue from the GDP growth is $200 billion/per year (1/5th of $1 trillion). Or $2 trillion over the 10-year projection.
“Fake News Terminology” – The fake news catch phrase is: “two-thirds of the budget is spent on entitlements” (Social Security/Medicare).
Yes, entitlements equal approximately $2.5 trillion; and yes, the current budget is approximately $4 trillion. However, this is a false term because the SS/Med expenditure is constantly being refreshed by an additional $2.5 trillion in Social Security/Medicare taxes received that are beyond the individual income tax rate.
Think of it this way – If you have $4 to spend at the grocery store (your budget), but the bus ride to the store costs $2.50, you could say the bus ride equals two-thirds of your budget. However, if I gave you the bus fare in addition to your $4 budget, you are not spending your budget on bus fare. This is the way SS/Medicare is handled in the budget.
Just like when we went through the “sequester cut Armageddon” narrative of 2012, the media relentlessly push this ridiculous fake term in order to make it appear the discretionary budget is much smaller than it is.
Simple common sense math you can do in your head, shows you how fake the term is. If the budget was actually $4 trillion, and entitlements came from that budget equaled $2.5 trillion (two-thirds) it would be impossible to cut $1 trillion out. Again, it’s common sense.
♦ President Trump is proposing a 10% first year increase in defense spending. That equals approximately $54 billion more for defense. If you look at the income from projected GDP growth (4% = $200 billion), you can see how easily that expenditure is covered.
♦ President Trump is proposing significant wholesale cuts to all other departments including Dept of State and EPA. The U.S. State Department has over 70,000 employees, that alone is ridiculous. Easily the DoS can eliminate 20% of staff, and find efficiencies well beyond those numbers.
Essentially, President Trump’s proposed outline is a decrease of 10% per department. Easily attainable, especially when you consider these departments have been operating at around 3% rates of growth due to nine years of base-line budget growth without a federal budget in place.
You only need to look back to 2006 to see federal spending was under $3 trillion. Fiscal year 2008 was the last year we had a federal budget in place. Every year since then has been continuing resolutions, omnibus spending, debt ceiling increases and base-line budget growth (spend 3% more) based on prior year expenditures.
President Trump is the first President in 30 years to actually propose a budget that reduces spending in whole numbers from the prior year.
President Trump is proposing a reduction in actual spending, not a reduction in the rate of growth of spending. Remember, 3% of the proposed cut is just not spending more than the prior year (that’s the base-line budget growth); consequently depending on the department the actual cut is much less than 10%.
The UniParty is going to fight hard, very hard, to retain their spending. Don’t be surprised to see GOPe “conservatives” demanding President Trump spend more money. We have been repeating this warning since he announced his bid for the presidency in 2015.
The fight within the swamp will be on this budget battle, we must all rally to support this righteous swamp draining initiative and fight back against the false assertions being made in the media and elsewhere. Do Not expect your favorite pundit to be on our side in this challenge, there are trillions of dollars at stake.
Sundance is right. The UNIparty will fight this with everything that they have.
Repeating here, call your representatives daily. They must step up and get control of Ryan and McConnell! The Trump appointee method of McConnell resembles Very Fake News attempt to broadcast truthful and honest news!
This has got to stop!
Louis Gohmert on Lou Dobbs just now
Lou: “Do you believe, the House leadership under Speaker Ryan, is going to work faithfully and hard as possible to fulfill the promises this president;s agenda? Straight forward question – yes or no.”
Louis: “I don’t see that yet. By golly we’re going to get there.”
Tweet storm @SpeakerRyan
BTW – you don’t have to have an account to see what that slithering snake is up to:
click here for his tweets and what he’s doing: https://twitter.com/SpeakerRyan
Both Ryan and McConnell ran against conservatives in their last primaries. Conservatives refused to step and remove them in their primaries. Both had low voter turnouts in their last primaries. Not voting has produced this consequence.
Wilbur Ross will be a great advocate for President Trump’s budget and trusted advisor in all things financial.
FYI… Lou Dobbs just broke away when Ross crossed the threshold and had the votes for confirmation. A live shot was shown and Elizabeth Warren goes racing to down to the desk, apparently to double check that Wilbur Ross had just been confirmed, and then proudly gave a ‘thumbs down’. Always the classless act, isn’t she?
Will Dem’s show some “Resist’ muscle tomorrow night and try to disrupt President Trump’s speech? Maybe Obama has sent them checks to go out and act like jerks, rustle up more reelection votes for President Trump in 2020, like he’s doing with the town hall agitators. Wouldn’t put it last any of them.
I don’t care if EVERY LAST DEMOCRAT were to walk out on Trump. I no longer care about what those anti-American, globalist socialists think.
The more they oppose Trump, the more I support Trump.
Maybe the Ds will boycott his speech. I hope so. They are all too arrogant and disrespectful to our President who is working hard.
Stay home crybabies.
“A live shot was shown and Elizabeth Warren goes racing to down to the desk…”
Thank goodness she didn’t war dance down to the desk!
The mere fact that we never had an actual budget in the Obama years should be enough to silence these critics (Congress), but alas they have no shame. The problem is that the guys who’s opinions the media will seek are the same guys who ran up the debt, without a budget, sometimes not even reading bills before passing them (ACA), so we need to take a HUGE grain of salt with the sniping directed at the President’s budget from Congress.
Sadly, the overwhelming majority of the American public has NO IDEA that Obama never passed a budget, because the MSM didn’t report that inconvenient little fact! He, along with the spineless, do-nothing Congress just passed one continuing resolution after another, which explains why the National Debt almost doubled during his time in office. Of course, the MSM didn’t like to report that little fact either!
Make sure you invest in popcorn…lots of popcorn.
Russia has a popcorn shortage going on.
They can’t have ours. It’s war if they try.
I 2nd that motion!
Somewhere, there is a Russia hacking our popcorn meme; I just can’t bring it together right now.
Remember, the GOP Establishment works for Tom Donohue–and NOT the American People.
They’ll fight President Trump tooth-and-nail over every dime. And, please pay attention to your individual congress-critters during this fight: they’re about to self-identify which of them needs to GO in 2018. Let’s keep score, and help them along their way.
Excellent advice, R-C !
That’s easy for me. Start the list with mine, squatter John Lewis
Everybody works for the Rothschilds.
Conspiracy crazy but fun read for history buffs.
http://imaginativeworlds.com/forum/showthread.php?4930-Who-Runs-Rules-the-World-Want-to-Know
I just had a conversation with a friend who is still a registered Dem here in NY which lasted over 2 hours with my coming up with facts to refute the MSM statements being repeated. The only thing I can say right now, is the parseltongue has already begun.
POTUS and freedom loving Repiblicans will be accused stealing the seniors meds and food out of theirs mouths. Just wait and see if I am not right. Those dumocrats will throw every lie they can think of and then some, and the socialist media will amplify it all.
Done with rant.😡😡
I am a Senior and the democrats already stole my meds. food and housing. Kill obamacare and all the other crap. I am hanging on hoping I can get a good job again soon.
Heh heh that’s why President Trump is not touching the entitlement programs 😆
Most seniors, in all likelihood, are way over-medicated!
There are certain medications that actually do some good.
There are many medicines that do more harm than good: the side effects are worse on the body than the condition was, that the medicine is supposed to treat was in the first place.
You will never see statistics on how many elders are killed by their medications that were prescribed for conditions that were not fatal conditions.
All you need to do to know this is actually listen to the listing of side effects in TV commercials. Those meds that are not advertised often have worse side effects than those that are!
Medicine has gone downhill bigly since the seventies, IMO.
It is now too much about getting more people to buy more medicines: whether they really need them or not!
In my grandparent’s day, elders avoided hospitals and stayed away from doctors unless they had a broken bone.
They said, “hospitals are where people go to die.” And they said “doctors are only for very sick people.” And they stayed away as long as possible and worked every day until they could no longer work, which was only days before they died. They died in their 80’s and 90’s, so maybe they had something there.
I am no spring chicken. But I fully realize none of us is getting out of this world alive. (In body anyway.)
Doctors? Nope. I dont go if I can help it.
Okay, rant off.
Defund med commercials. Period. And stay out of hospitals. Indeed.
I agree with everything you said. I live by it too. I do not have a doctor, I’ve always said I’ll find one if and when I break anything. I don’t consider myself old yet, but certainly on the way there. I’m almost 60. I look around me and see people younger than me who have been on prescribed drugs for no good reason for years and their health is blowing out in every direction! Not worth it.
Damn the torpedoes! Full speed ahead!!!!!!!
What can we do to help? What a relief to finally have an adult in office, one who actually knows what a budget is and how to use it!
The Mooch had 48 “personal assistants,” quite a substantial increase from the previous 2 that all previous first ladies had. There must be waste everywhere you look in DC.
No kidding!
Cut all those conferences held in places like Vegas. (Am reminded of the guy in the tub with the glass of wine in Vegas.) They can use Skype like Sean Spicer does.
Cut all grants by 10% across the board.
Cut out funding for NPR and PBS. It’s time for them to stand alone.
Cut out most of the funding for the National Endowment for the Arts.
Reduce spending for the UN. Some of those Arabs can pony up.
I could go on, but you get my drift.
We’ve got some odd math going on out there. Trump proposes a 10% increase in defense spending. McLame declares it isn’t enough. The GOPe line appears to be looking at defense spending as a percentage of GDP. The claim is Trump’s increase is only 3% higher than Obama’s.
Clarity is going to be in short supply the next few months…
Oh boy….I think I’m going to have to get an extra large popcorn popper for this show.
Love Our President Donald Trump!
I’m afraid the 4% growth is only $800 billion and 1/5 of that is $160 billion. Otherwise a great article. Thank you
SHUT IT DOWN if we must!
Go ahead, make my day. How funny if they threaten to shut it down. Can’t wait to see the crooks go nuts.
Did Lyin’ Cruz actually bring about a shut down?
Maybe he’s good for something after all.
WIlbur Ross has been confirmed!
I will not donate a penny to the Republican party. Only to DJT when he runs for reelection. Starve the Uniparty beast! Only then they will start to listen.
Love President Trump
It’s amazing how many people don’t understand that reducing an annual increase is not the same as cutting spending.
I think I will go with the Billionaire business man math plan / budget!
At the Spicer briefing today, the cost of protecting President Trump and the First Family was brought up. I hope they spend WHATEVER IT TAKES to keep them safe. And then some.
On this they can spend whatever they like! Protecting President Trump and Family is an investment in our future.
Double SS protective service every time they complain!
Excellent way to “Drain the Swamp” by kicking these critters off the Government teat.
The Battle of the Bulging Budget, as it were.
From Rush today…. Watch for spoldy heads!
How’s he gonna do it? Well, bye-bye National Endowment for the Arts. Bye-bye National Endowment for the Humanities. Say good-bye to about half of your budget, National Education Association. Say good-bye to a lot of your budget, Environmental Protection Agency. That’s how he’s gonna do it. There are all kinds of bureaucracies that could be cut in half or be eliminated and people would be better off.
Because that’s the administrative state, folks, and that’s where all of these new regulations and laws come from that are not laws, they’re not passed by Congress, they’re just written by faceless, nameless bureaucrats in the deep state, the administrative state. They can bottle you up and they can tie you up, and nobody has the ability to get rid of them, but yet Trump’s come along, “What do you mean we can’t cut some?” He’s gonna try, and it’s gonna raise holy hell. You are gonna see continued squealing like stuck pigs like you haven’t seen it.
The thing to realize is, the squealing and the whining and the moaning and the panic and the hysteria is not going to make Donald Trump back off. He’s full speed ahead in the other direction. Look, as I have been maintaining since the campaign, Trump’s biggest obstacle is really not the Democrats. They can’t stop him. They don’t have the numbers. The biggest challenge that Trump has is getting the Republicans in Congress and the Senate to go along with him. Remember, they do respond to this kind of mean-spirited, attack oriented media coverage. They hate it. They don’t like it. Some people I know think the Republicans don’t even want the responsibility of governing or leading. They’ve gotten so accustomed to just being in second place and reacting to things. It could be any number of things here.
But I’ll tell you what else is happening here, too. As he laid some of this out with the governors in his speech today and as he’s released little titillating, tantalizing details of the big speech tomorrow, it is very clear to me that Donald Trump is doing exactly what I suggested, what I hoped. And that’s focusing on the domestic agenda.
‘Cause, I’ll tell you something, folks. The great people of this country, they’re not all caught up in the things the media’s caught in. They don’t care about how all of this stuff works in Washington except to the extent of learning why nothing happens. But they don’t get all caught up in the process. All they want to see is the results.
Great news on the budget. If there are any, we will soon find out who the real fiscal conservatives are. The wheat from the chaff for all to see.
I have a question/concern about the proposed BAT and VAT tax schemes that Ryan, Cruz, and others seem to be pushing.
At first, President Trump said the Border Adjustment Tax was too complicated and he nixed the idea. Now, I’m hearing that he’s for it. The Value Added Tax, too.
The scamming Ryan types want to eliminate income tax and have a federal sales tax of 20 or so percent. That will KILL the economy, imo. At the very least, those at the bottom of the financial totem pole will be hurt the most, while those at the top will benefit the most. Plus, it’s a backdoor way to cut SS/Medicare.
Anyone know where the BAT and VAT stand w/regard to President Trump?
20 trillion debt will mot go away in the first budget of new president. Hope msm get this basic right.
Economy needs to grow first. Cutting will never be enough.
on Twitter…..
Paul Ryan
Verified account @SpeakerRyan
“Congress is sending another bill to the president’s desk. The Inspire Women Act will help young women pursue and succeed in #STEM careers.”
THIS IS BULLSHAT..
Education belongs to the STATES and once again Paul Ryan wants to get the Feds into WOMEN centric gender specific favoritism with Fed Funding…
STEM should be a state only deal, as the States are going to be RESPONSIBLE for educating the kids in STEM foundations….if they fail, the FEDS should NOT bail out anyone….
this is AFFIRMATIVE ACTION for WOMEN for ROBOTICS
RYAN is a GOPe as usual….Trump needs to emasculate this fool.
No bills from Congress until the bill repealing Obamacare! Get your priorities straight, Ryan!
