President Trump Meets With Healthcare CEO’s In Advance of Congressional Speech…

Today President Donald Trump met with healthcare executives in advance of a repeal and replacement process ongoing for ObamaCare. It is anticipated that President Trump will outline some of the healthcare measures in his upcoming speech tomorrow night to a joint session of congress.
Repeal it and get the federal government the hell out of national health insurance. Deregulate medical insurance companies and let people buy health insurance via a competitive market place.
I agree completely w/ your position. Americans got along for hundreds of years before the government had to step in. Plus, I don’t recall seeing it specifically included in the Constitution, and in fact the 10th Amendment should preclude gov’t involvement in this.
Socialized Medicine is all part of the lefts plan to make everyone dependent on the government for health care (and everything else). Its a mess in the UK and in Canada. Long waits to see a doctor and limited treatment options. Trump needs to send it back to the states who can form co-ops with other states. All of the medical records keeping albatross on the backs of medical providers can be swept away as well. Keep it simple stupid.
And, the US Constitution backs up your position. Nowhere in that document is there any authority for the federal government to rule over/mete out health care for the individual.
The entire monstrosity is unconstitutional, the slimy Chief Justice’s opinion on the matter notwithstanding. –Actually, first he outrageously edited the legislation that was placed before him for judgment, and then he ruled on his own edits. That’s the ONLY way he could rule ‘for’ obamacare. Because…
…It. Is. Unconstitutional.
President Trump is right. If the ACA was allowed to implode, it would be disastrous for the dems but something needs to be done ASAP. He’s going to have to keep the pressure on the UNIparty because this issue is without a doubt a big priority.
Sure is funny to hear all those GOPes who campaigned and barked about “repealing and replacing” Obamacare all during the Primaries.
Now many are whistling a completely different tune that is quite the opposite.
DRAIN THE SWAMP
There is no health insurance and those are not health insurance CEO’s. Obamacare is not insurance. It is a scheme.
And with this meeting, President Trump is signaling that he will not be dissuaded. He’s sending the message that obamacare is going down, whether the globalist fools like it, or not.
Surely someone has a copy of the bill the Republicans dropped on Obama’s desk that was vetoed…I dare them… Resubmit it and see what happens.
“despite the GOP claims to the contrary, they never actually do anything to stop the liberal policy agenda…The GOP has NO INTENTION of removing ObamaCare”
Well done, CTH.
They MUST require gov’t employees to participate in same insurance program they thrust on us. If that’s not possible because of way compensation packages are structured, they can still do two things:
Require President, VP and EVERY current/future Congressman & Senator to participate in same plan regardless of how that immediately impacts their benefits structure.
Restructure govt employee compensation packages & require ALL new hires to participate in same plan we have. It is NOT rocket science to calculate an equivalent salary/benefits package in order to ‘fairly’ pay new hires.
Open the Federal Health Insurance Plan to everyone. Simple.
Amazing it is called OPM.
https://www.opm.gov/healthcare-insurance/healthcare
