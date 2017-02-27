March 4th – Spirit of America Rallies – (Link To Locations)…

On Saturday March 4th, 2017, there will be multiple “Spirit of America” rallies, and “March for Trump” rallies, being held across the country. The events are generally being heralded as Pro-Trump rallies, intended to unite and counter the divisional protest marches being held in opposition to our current President.
Main Street Patriots has a list of events, by State, with times and locations available – SEE HERE There is also a Facebook Page HERE – March for Trump is HERE
To find an EVENT NEAR YOU – SEE HERE
There’s also another GROUP – SEE HERE
Be careful out there guys..
Antifa Domestic Terrorists Announce Plans to Disrupt March 4 Pro-Trump Rallies
http://linkis.com/thegatewaypundit.com/iFKmE
I’m taking pepper spray and a big ‘Nam vet with me.
Ok I’m attending one in TX, I’ll be carrying.
I actually fear that even if Trump people area totally peaceful, it will be Trump people getting the blame, except for a few rare conservative areas.
I was thinking of attending.
I need to keep a low profile
Just saw Raleigh NC march was today, 2/27. I have added my name to their email list. If no other, I’ll drive to Charlotte March 4.
Man, I want a big parade right up Fifth Avenue in NYC.
Sundance, there is another group holding marches on March 4th. It’s called March 4 Trump. I noticed they have marches in different cities so if Spirit of America doesn’t have one in your area, March 4 Trump might.
http://march4trump.org/www.march4trump.com/local-marches/index.html
OK, I’ll add that link to the post. Thanks.
One event in Colorado, and it was today.
I wonder how it went.
It looks like March 4 Trump is doing something on March 4. I’ll try to make it.
I’d bet good money that Antifa announced disruptions to try to suppress turn out for the MAGA movement. Multiple march locations and the threat of receiving felony charges and stiff fines may keep many Antifa home in their parent’s basement. And if they do show up, they may be surprised to find that most Americans are very tired of their stunts.
We will rally on March 4th in Green Valley, AZ 0900-1200 Continental Mall 210 W Continental Rd Exit 63 west off I-19. 2 Timothy 1:7
March 4 Trump/Spirit of America March 4, 2017 Green Valley, AZ 0900-1200
