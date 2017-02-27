March 4th – Spirit of America Rallies – (Link To Locations)…

On Saturday March 4th, 2017, there will be multiple “Spirit of America” rallies, and “March for Trump” rallies, being held across the country. The events are generally being heralded as Pro-Trump rallies, intended to unite and counter the divisional protest marches being held in opposition to our current President.

Main Street Patriots has a list of events, by State, with times and locations available – SEE HERE There is also a Facebook Page HERE – March for Trump is HERE

