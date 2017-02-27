March 4th – Spirit of America Rallies – (Link To Locations)…

On Saturday March 4th, 2017, there will be multiple “Spirit of America” rallies, and “March for Trump” rallies, being held across the country.    The events are generally being heralded as Pro-Trump rallies, intended to unite and counter the divisional protest marches being held in opposition to our current President.

Trump United

Main Street Patriots has a list of events, by State, with times and locations available – SEE HERE  There is also a Facebook Page HERE  – March for Trump is HERE

trump-rally-1To find an EVENT NEAR YOU – SEE HERE

There’s also another GROUP – SEE HERE

  1. kinthenorthwest says:
    February 27, 2017 at 11:35 pm

    Be careful out there guys..

    Antifa Domestic Terrorists Announce Plans to Disrupt March 4 Pro-Trump Rallies
    http://linkis.com/thegatewaypundit.com/iFKmE

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. filia.aurea says:
    February 27, 2017 at 11:42 pm

    Just saw Raleigh NC march was today, 2/27. I have added my name to their email list. If no other, I’ll drive to Charlotte March 4.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. smartyjones1 says:
    February 27, 2017 at 11:45 pm

    Man, I want a big parade right up Fifth Avenue in NYC.

    Like

    Reply
  4. deqwik2 says:
    February 27, 2017 at 11:48 pm

    Sundance, there is another group holding marches on March 4th. It’s called March 4 Trump. I noticed they have marches in different cities so if Spirit of America doesn’t have one in your area, March 4 Trump might.
    http://march4trump.org/www.march4trump.com/local-marches/index.html

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. SteveInCO says:
    February 27, 2017 at 11:49 pm

    One event in Colorado, and it was today.

    I wonder how it went.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. toriangirl says:
    February 27, 2017 at 11:49 pm

    I’d bet good money that Antifa announced disruptions to try to suppress turn out for the MAGA movement. Multiple march locations and the threat of receiving felony charges and stiff fines may keep many Antifa home in their parent’s basement. And if they do show up, they may be surprised to find that most Americans are very tired of their stunts.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. greenvalleygal says:
    February 27, 2017 at 11:51 pm

    We will rally on March 4th in Green Valley, AZ 0900-1200 Continental Mall 210 W Continental Rd Exit 63 west off I-19. 2 Timothy 1:7

    Like

    Reply
  8. greenvalleygal says:
    February 27, 2017 at 11:54 pm

    March 4 Trump/Spirit of America March 4, 2017 Green Valley, AZ 0900-1200

    Like

    Reply

