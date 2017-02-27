Egypt’s Sameh Soukry Meets With T-Rex Ahead of President al-Sisi Visit…

Posted on February 27, 2017 by

t-rex-and-egyptEgyptian Foreign Affairs Minister Sameh Shoukry is in the U.S. for high level meetings with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson ahead of an upcoming March visit between President Donald Trump and President Fattah al-Sisi.

Readers who are following the assembly of the Freedom Alliance will immediately notice the intention of the Shoukry meeting with T-Rex.  Or, if you just like to understand history before it takes place and hits the headlines, pay attention to these subtle events.

(Egypt Daily News) […] The officials will also discuss ways to enhance their relations in all fields, including political and economic, along with issues of mutual interest, including the crises in Syria, Libya, and Yemen.

Moreover, they will also review the latest developments in the Palestinian territories and the regional and international efforts for the resumption of negotiations. (more)

  1. Gil says:
    February 27, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    Waiting for your follow up post on this one sd, once you see what they say and can translate. Thx in advance.

    • Alison says:
      February 27, 2017 at 1:15 pm

      I’m grateful to Sundance for past analysis on what occurred in Egypt during Arab spring & current situation vis-a-vis possibilities for working relationship. Look forward to following these meetings.

  2. Disgusted says:
    February 27, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    That’s a pretty big guy if he makes T-Rex look short.

  3. Willy says:
    February 27, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    Keeping lines of communication open is a huge plus…

  4. Mark Thimesch says:
    February 27, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    Interestingly, throughout prehistoric times, the behavior patterns of whimpy, fragile, passive beasts demonstrated fear, dread, and avoidance of the mighty T-Rex.

    Fast forward to today…. behavior patterns haven’t changed much if your a Hillary-embracing Democratic snowflake 🙂

  5. Paul Killinger says:
    February 27, 2017 at 1:22 pm

    What we have going for us is relations between ourselves and Egypt have been historically close, despite Obama’s best efforts to breach this mutual trust.

    If we are going to defeat the menace of ISIS and even bring a wider peace to this war torn region, the Egyptians will be the key to these efforts.

  6. Pam says:
    February 27, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    Tillerson has truly has been fullfilling president Trump’s campaign promise of draining the swamp in the state department. Mr. Tillerson is also a very smart businessman. He knows what he’s doing and does it very well. Our POTUS is brilliant.

  7. Betty says:
    February 27, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    Holy Moley, how tall is that Egyptian guy??

