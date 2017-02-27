Egypt’s Sameh Soukry Meets With T-Rex Ahead of President al-Sisi Visit…

Egyptian Foreign Affairs Minister Sameh Shoukry is in the U.S. for high level meetings with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson ahead of an upcoming March visit between President Donald Trump and President Fattah al-Sisi.

Readers who are following the assembly of the Freedom Alliance will immediately notice the intention of the Shoukry meeting with T-Rex. Or, if you just like to understand history before it takes place and hits the headlines, pay attention to these subtle events.

This morning, Secretary Tillerson welcomed #Egypt‘s Foreign Minister Shoukry to @StateDept. pic.twitter.com/rqaVYmLhtv — Department of State (@StateDept) February 27, 2017

(Egypt Daily News) […] The officials will also discuss ways to enhance their relations in all fields, including political and economic, along with issues of mutual interest, including the crises in Syria, Libya, and Yemen.

Moreover, they will also review the latest developments in the Palestinian territories and the regional and international efforts for the resumption of negotiations. (more)

