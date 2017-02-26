President Donald Trump Remarks During White House Governors Ball…

Posted on February 26, 2017 by

President Donald Trump delivers remarks during the governors ball:

governors-ball-1

melania-governors-ball

Advertisements
This entry was posted in media bias, Melania Trump, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

14 Responses to President Donald Trump Remarks During White House Governors Ball…

  1. Timmy-the-Ute says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    Lovely table settings and the First Lady looks beautiful.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. osugagal says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    The President and his wife bring such class and dignity to the White House and the Office of the President.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. jackphatz says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Too soon to tell yet but that weasel Kasich was singing a different song once he got here. I just know he’s not done screwing us Ohioan’s yet!

    Any idea who the four no shows were?

    Like

    Reply
  4. Jim Rogers says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Our president’s remarks were gracious and inclusive….. But inviting a toast from the VA Governor??? I won’t be satisfied until that governor is TOAST!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. PatriotKate says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Very nice and I was really intrigued by the graciousness of Gov. McAuliffe. Hmmmm.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. letty bromenschenkel says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    class

    Like

    Reply
  7. 3x1 says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    Melania is beautiful as usual. Trump is polished, as usual.

    But who is videoing this? Starting about 2:30 in, the camera starts wavering all over the place.

    Shall i send the WH a tripod with instructions on its use?

    Anyway, much better than watching the latest Hollyweird self-adoration ceremony.

    Like

    Reply
  8. letty bromenschenkel says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    GOP controls 31 Governorships out of 50

    Like

    Reply
  9. missmarple2 says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    Terry McAuliffe knows which way the wind is blowing, is how I read that.

    Plus he probably wants to get some concessions for Virginia out of the Obamacare stuff or the budget.

    Like

    Reply
  10. letty bromenschenkel says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    GOP controls 37 state houses out of 50

    Like

    Reply
  11. Sandy says:
    February 26, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    First Lady Melania is beautiful. We have a down to earth President who is awesome and a first class Melania. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s