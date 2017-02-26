President Donald Trump Remarks During White House Governors Ball…

President Donald Trump delivers remarks during the governors ball:
Lovely table settings and the First Lady looks beautiful.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The President and his wife bring such class and dignity to the White House and the Office of the President.
They sure do! FLOTUS Melania is stunning as always and I love her side swept hair style.
Too soon to tell yet but that weasel Kasich was singing a different song once he got here. I just know he’s not done screwing us Ohioan’s yet!
Any idea who the four no shows were?
LikeLike
Who cares? If they don’t support our President, then I don’t want them there.
Our president’s remarks were gracious and inclusive….. But inviting a toast from the VA Governor??? I won’t be satisfied until that governor is TOAST!!!
Very nice and I was really intrigued by the graciousness of Gov. McAuliffe. Hmmmm.
I agree, particularly with the Hmmmm. I almost skipped over his part because I assumed it would be so partisan.
class
Melania is beautiful as usual. Trump is polished, as usual.
But who is videoing this? Starting about 2:30 in, the camera starts wavering all over the place.
Shall i send the WH a tripod with instructions on its use?
Anyway, much better than watching the latest Hollyweird self-adoration ceremony.
GOP controls 31 Governorships out of 50
Terry McAuliffe knows which way the wind is blowing, is how I read that.
Plus he probably wants to get some concessions for Virginia out of the Obamacare stuff or the budget.
GOP controls 37 state houses out of 50
First Lady Melania is beautiful. We have a down to earth President who is awesome and a first class Melania. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
RSS - Posts
Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 37,555 other followers
Treehouse Poet Laureate
Lovely table settings and the First Lady looks beautiful.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The President and his wife bring such class and dignity to the White House and the Office of the President.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They sure do! FLOTUS Melania is stunning as always and I love her side swept hair style.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Too soon to tell yet but that weasel Kasich was singing a different song once he got here. I just know he’s not done screwing us Ohioan’s yet!
Any idea who the four no shows were?
LikeLike
Who cares? If they don’t support our President, then I don’t want them there.
LikeLike
Our president’s remarks were gracious and inclusive….. But inviting a toast from the VA Governor??? I won’t be satisfied until that governor is TOAST!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very nice and I was really intrigued by the graciousness of Gov. McAuliffe. Hmmmm.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree, particularly with the Hmmmm. I almost skipped over his part because I assumed it would be so partisan.
LikeLiked by 1 person
class
LikeLike
Melania is beautiful as usual. Trump is polished, as usual.
But who is videoing this? Starting about 2:30 in, the camera starts wavering all over the place.
Shall i send the WH a tripod with instructions on its use?
Anyway, much better than watching the latest Hollyweird self-adoration ceremony.
LikeLike
GOP controls 31 Governorships out of 50
LikeLike
Terry McAuliffe knows which way the wind is blowing, is how I read that.
Plus he probably wants to get some concessions for Virginia out of the Obamacare stuff or the budget.
LikeLike
GOP controls 37 state houses out of 50
LikeLike
First Lady Melania is beautiful. We have a down to earth President who is awesome and a first class Melania. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!
LikeLike