Prescient Trump Tweets DNC Election “Rigged”…

One of the reasons why President Trump continues to give the media trouble is because he speaks common sense truths directly about issues. In the latest example the people, not leaders, within the Democrat party know what he’s saying is fundamentally accurate.

Bernie Sanders appearing on CNN responded when questioned about the issue, and everyone notes Sanders doesn’t actually dispute what Trump is highlighting.

The interview between CNN’s Jake Tapper and Senator Bernie Sanders is actually quite funny.

When Sanders says the DNC must become the party of the working people, what most people miss is Sander’s tacit admission the Democrat party are NOT currently the party of working families.

When the conversation turns to TPP Sanders is again twisting like a pretzel and tries to recover himself by saying he’s been against unfair trade deals longer than Donald Trump. However, Donald Trump has been railing against the U.S. structural policies on trade deals since the early 1980’s, a full decade before Sanders even became a congressman in 1991.

