Prescient Trump Tweets DNC Election “Rigged”…

One of the reasons why President Trump continues to give the media trouble is because he speaks common sense truths directly about issues. In the latest example the people, not leaders, within the Democrat party know what he’s saying is fundamentally accurate.
Bernie Sanders appearing on CNN responded when questioned about the issue, and everyone notes Sanders doesn’t actually dispute what Trump is highlighting.
The interview between CNN’s Jake Tapper and Senator Bernie Sanders is actually quite funny.
When Sanders says the DNC must become the party of the working people, what most people miss is Sander’s tacit admission the Democrat party are NOT currently the party of working families.
When the conversation turns to TPP Sanders is again twisting like a pretzel and tries to recover himself by saying he’s been against unfair trade deals longer than Donald Trump. However, Donald Trump has been railing against the U.S. structural policies on trade deals since the early 1980’s, a full decade before Sanders even became a congressman in 1991.
Love it. President Trump just lit the fuse on the powder keg that is the Democrat Party. Explosion imminent.
And this, of course, follows yesterday’s tweet where Trump says he couldn’t be happier for the Republican Party:
That’s some next level trolling from our Commander in Chief!
Bada bing, bada boom!
Yeah, he’s the Trolling Lion
Just look at those faces in the last picture in Sundance’s post. Everyone in that pic looks guilty or ashamed. Rigging the game is all those people know.
The truth is like a lion. It doesn’t need protection; it needs only to be set free.
The Bernie wing know his words are true!
Yep. The lion is a symbol of “courage.” And, I will say to our great 45th President: ATTA BOY!
I have always used that quote in reference to now “President Trump”!
Where are the explanations of, the justification for, these claims democrats are echoing, all saying the same things. Trump wants to cut Social Security?? Medicare?? They are never challenged.
I just saw a video of Dave Brat’s town hall. He most definitely refuted that notion. See video at the Daily Signal. ( I have no idea why this was emailed to me today, but the timing was good. Hope the link works)
http://dailysignal.com/2017/02/22/watch-how-one-congressman-handles-a-rowdy-town-hall-meeting/?
The link works. The Brat portion of the video is only about 10 or 15 minutes tops. The rest is a couple of interviews which people may or may not find interesting.
It’s just more Dem “fake news” talking points. They have to get those lies out there over and over because they know the media won’t challenge them and the low information voters the people like The Bern cater to eat it up. The Dems have always known that their talking points don’t have to be true, they just have to keep repeating them in every possible venue.
Oh, they are challenged. But I think I’m using the word in a different context…..
I think President Trump is actually fighting with Obama.
Perez was openly endorsed by Obama so you’re right.
Obama is trying to fight President Trump. How unseemly. But Obama really doesn’t understand, does he… Never did.
Once an activist, always an activist. Ditto Perez.
Perez has a long history of far left wing hispanic centric La Raza racist activism dating back to his days as a MALDEF attorney.
I am no expert, but, my sense of the DJT candidacy broad-brush is that it arises from that very old and accurate observation of his that US trade structures for decades are very unfair to US businesses and families and that those trade structures were/are chosen by what is now accurately called the D-R UniParty, not sent down from God at Sinai, and therefore can be fixed to be fair to US businesses and families.
It arises from his experiences as a businessman with a very acute mind.
Keith Ellison is his deputy chairman. The DNC got both. Why am I not surprised?
That’s right.
Another Win/Win for America!
I aint near about tarred of Winning!!
The Democrats are openly advocating things from their horrid past, but with a new twist. Segregation and racial separation being voiced by them today is nothing new, but now it’s coming from the lips of Black and Latino groups aimed at Whites. Same old tune but different shades of color now. Both Perez and Ellison are the George Wallace and Bull Connor of the 21st century.
The dem conundrum:
Ellinson = bernie supporters
Perez= obama/hillary
? = someone who appeals to rural America & would lose many from both of the other two fractions – how much party would be left? my guess not much.
so what to do….⬇️
I believe there was a backroom deal made that Ellinson accepted being deputy chairman long before the voting took place in order to try to keep both hillary/bernie voters on the plantation.
The democrat elites plan to unite both fractions of their party while ignoring the very fact they can’t win with out middle America. And neither Perez or Ellinson will ever be able to peel away trump voters…..
2018 is going to be a very interesting election!
The 2018 election will be very interesting if voter fraud, which is illegal, is investigated, prosecuted, and corrected.
The Dems won’t have a chance if that happens.
Symbolism. Just to shut Keith up.
ellison is the Token chairman.
S O P for the democrats.
Criminally insane describes the D party.
He needs to tweet more.
#winning
I love it. I set up a twitter acct dedicated strictly to President Trump.
Bernie is way too predictable. President Trump is using that to his, and by extension, our benefit. The big takeaway I got from this interview is that there is still massive division in the democrat party. It’s just below the surface. The Bernie faction is none too pleased being hosed by the Clintons again.
They should be displeased with Bernie for absolutely refusing to hit her on things that matter. If he had a spine he could have tanked her with the things Trump hit her with (and many more cultmarx pet issues relevant to a Dem primary) well before voting got under way. He could have won Iowa and New Hampshire and it could have been a win.
They backed a loser. I hope they keep him running in 2020 to splinter their next primary.
Trump is to Republicans what Sanders is to Democrats.
Only difference I see is that the Democrat establishment is much more well-versed in slimy underhanded politics.
Not that there is lack of try from the GOPe.
He’s like a hundred. He won’t be around for 2020.
Bernie would lose his beach house and his new car, plus the wife might get prosecuted on bankruptcy/failure of the college she was working at……………………..he knows which side is buttering his bread………………..
I don’t believe Bernie was ever supposed or expected win. He was always the fall guy. It was a fix going in. But, it almost turned the entire election once he had a taste of power. He fought harder than anyone expected until towards the end when he backed off. It was a poorly played “thrown” fight in my estimation.
Of course, there are divisions among the Democrats. But the Mostly Swamp Media won’t report this because it would cause a rift in the party. This in turn would lead to the Swamp (Uniparty) having to fight off the left (Bernie fans) as well as conservatives.
So it was up to President Trump to tweet the truth.
Bernie probably got a new Bentley for this fold.
Man! Jake Tapper is aging rapidly!
Sundance posted about this a few weeks ago. Hope you saw it
That’s because CNN will soon be going off radar and the doodling art major Tapper will be unemployed…or maybe there is a place for him on BuzzFeed.
Look What Has Happened To CNN’s Jake Tapper in Three Short Months…/
Posted on February 3, 2017 by sundance/
“It has been said that evil thoughts: spite, hate, envy, greed, covet, anger etc. can manifest in actual physical transformations. Without placing too much emphasis on the metaphysical arguments within that claim, a person cannot help but be intellectually honest when evidence surfaces:”
http://www.inquisitr.com/3973884/obama-heads-shadow-government-30000-strong-against-trump-claims-report/
Correct link to above on Tapper/
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/02/03/look-what-has-happened-to-cnns-jake-tapper-in-three-short-months/
Jake Tapper and Tucker Carlson are the same age. Let that sink in.
Wow!!!
Whoa
He looks like that guy who sits on the end bar stool, dressed in business clothes, all day. While others are really going to work.
The Democrat Party is not democratic. They should change their name to something close to what they are like namely the Communist Party. The communist party does not put up a candidate for President anymore because they do not need to. President Trump won despite voter fraud supporting Hillary Clinton who has a Marxist Philosophy.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Good! I’ll remember that!
Hilarious!!!
Perfect! Hahahahahaha!!
It’s their version of “Look! A squirrel!!!”
Donna B, went to paper ballots because it was her prerogative and don’t cha know that there can be interference on the internet so no clickers! And we would only know the final tally but not which DNC member voted for whom! Can u believe it?
If we had law and order for all, and hence justice for ALL, donna b would be out on bond awaiting her trial for interfering in a presidential election. That trial would be set already as well, and she would be convicted for providing the questions to krooked killery, who would also be on deck to be tried for her many thousands of crimes against our nation.
Sigh… but they aren’t.
I wonder where Bernie’s thought process comes from since he doesn’t seem to consider high ranking military members and highly successful business persons to be “…working class people…”
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes, “how can I get $$ without working”
Well at least for now, #DemExit is trending on Twitter. Not a lot of happy campers:
“Liberals: Bernie isn’t even a Democrat!”
“Leftists: You think that’s a flaw? That’s his best feature!”
Hmm, where have I heard this sort of argument before? “B-but Trump isn’t a TRUE doctrinaire cuckservative! He doesn’t read NRO or support fool’s errand foreign distractions or spit in the face of 80% of our party’s constituents!”
Burn it down, Bernouts. Burn it down.
That’s right. Stick it to them. Being from the PUMA era, seeing this unfold is deja vu. Too bad they are blinded by ideology to see that our President is not the boogeyman. Oh well, I’m just as content to see them give the Dems hell.
A Commie not a wolf in Senator’s clothing!
LOL!! SOooooooooooooooooo Awesome to see a real man stand up and tell it like it is!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can’t watch people who spit all over themselves while they are talking. He looks rabid to me. And his nose was running too. Bernie, go home. There is nothing impressive about you except your sizable ego.
Bernie Sanders needs a pink hat. He’s the most p-whipped candidate I’ve ever seen in all the years I’ve watched politics. Hillary and company lead him around like a Chihuahua on a leash. It’s sad to watch. We always knew Democrats have no soul, that they have no personal pride is a little harder to accept.
I disagreed with Bernie’s ideology, but actually liked and respected him for being honest about his policies and for taking on Hillary in the primaries. But when he got cheated out of the nomination, he accepted the whipping and folded like the empty suit he is. He took the house and ran.
He’ll fold over Perez, too. And attack Donald Trump for being alive. So sad.
Keep in mind my rule on how to tell a Democrat from a Republican: The Democrat puts Party FIRST, self second and to hell with the country.
The Republicans in the days of Nixon, Reagan, Goldwater, put Self FIRST, country second and to hell with the party. Now in the days of Ryan and McCain and Graham, they put self FIRST and to hell with the party AND the country.
There are exceptions to every rule. Nixon put country first and resigned. His fellow Republicans put their reelection (careers) first and asked him to resign. Clinton on the other hand put SELF first and refused to resign even if it took down the country AND the party. His fellow Democrats, however, were true to form and put the Party first and rallied around him. See?
This is a very well written explainer on what happened in the DNC race:
View story at Medium.com
Interesting stuff. Progressive Matt Bruenig knows this crowd from the inside…
Sundance, the most striped question that was asked was not about trade agreements or who was first to the table between Trump and Sanders. As any whom follows CNN and knows Tapper’s background, as the DNC / Hillary establishment anchor of choice.
The most poignant and direct question and ‘push’ at Bernie by Tapper was his 2.8 million supporter email list … The DNC / Clinton machine wants it …
Still have love for Bernie though.
PDJT wields that Twitter thang like a hammer 😎
Hammer, wrecking ball, and scalpel. A maestro to watch conduct the narrative symphony.
Bernie Sanders has got to be the most Potemkin politician in American history. I can’t think of a more done-nothing, know-nothing windbag fraud in my time. Never accomplished anything of note outside or inside politics. Claims principles but forsakes every one to go-along, get-along. He’s actually the true anti-Trump.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
A capitalist to the core, bless his heart.
Speaking of “Rigged”…
…it’s Pew Research!
Fake News andi lee. If it sounds too good to be true. . . it probably is. How about confirming such things before trafficking them here? I checked Pew and its not there. Takes very little effort, but it keeps a lot of crap off TCTH.
According to the Twitter replies this might be fake as no one seems able to find on their site
It is fake. It is also what President Trump cited and got laughed at for…. this is the danger of fake news. It gets retweeted so much, mistakes get made and someone gets egg on their face.
I might add that there is a whole lot of fake stuff being stuffed into threads here at CTH of late – it coincided with some new twitter followers who then started retweeting links to obviously fake sites that ended in .vu and other oddball 2 letter combos… and they were retweeting the exact same story from different sites! Lo and behold, someone started linking them here too.
Just a cautionary tale, and not directed at anyone in particular. It is easy to fall into the traps being set by the left.
The fight between Perez and Ellison is going to be over who gets the money and who gets to dole it out.
And this election cycle I think the dollars are going to be fewer and harder to come by after so much was spent in the last campaign.
Bernie is parroting the Trump agenda and calling it his own. Total madness and drivel.
These guys are unhinged leftists lying to their
constituencies.
G O D J T R U M P!!!
Trump supporters will not be moved by Bernie’s presentation of the Trump Message
Just a suggestion; Try either “Go D J T R U M P !!!” or “GO DJTRUMP!!!” because the intended space between Go and DJ is totally lost and I keep reading it as “God J. Trump.”
Wikileaks has documents which verify that Perez collaborted with the DNC rigging against Sanders.
New #DNCChair Tom Perez: 18 Podesta Emails show him working for Hillary Clinton against Bernie Sanders
https://search.wikileaks.org/?query=tomperez1&exact_phrase=&any_of=&exclude_words=&document_date_start=&document_date_end=&released_date_start=&released_date_end=&new_search=True&order_by=most_relevant#results
Wikileaks also posted this on their twitter.
Newly elected DNC Chair Tom Perez advised Clinton to cast Sanders as candidate of whites to turn off minorities
https://mobile.twitter.com/wikileaks/status/835614034279936001
Shades of “Get Smart” and agent 86:
I imagine B. Sanders as thinking, “The old carrot and stick trick, and I fell for it. Again.”
Looks like ol Berndog is just another one of THEM, always has been perhaps…
Let me understand this.
The demos had a choice betweeN:
-a black, muslim, racist without any merit or talent
or
-a hispanic, racist, who is a lawyer (demonstrating his complete lack of integrity) with a record that demonstrates he is a corrupt cretin who just happens to be a Marxist.
And I’m supposed to care who leads the DNC?
This isn’t your daddy’s democrat party.
ITS THE PEOPLE’S PARTY. Clue Meadowlands.
The most striped question that was asked was not about trade agreements or who was first to the table between Trump and Sanders. As any whom follows CNN and knows Tapper’s background, as the DNC / Hillary establishment hack anchor of choice.
The most poignant and direct question and ‘push’ at Bernie by Tapper was his 2.8 million supporter email list … The DNC establishment / Clinton machine wants it
During the debate, Chris Cuomo called Perez “Chairman”, and IIRC both he and Perez nervously made s joke about it while Ellison scowled. Ellison never had a chance and never will have a chance.
