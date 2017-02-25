EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt Discusses Plans, Objectives and Priorities…

Newly confirmed EPA head Scott Pruitt attended CPAC and after delivering his remarks he sat down for a one-on-one with Dr. Gina Loudon.

The speech lasts for 7:30 of the video below, and the one-on-one discussion comes thereafter. Mr. Pruitt outlines the objectives and priorities of the EPA and how he intends to remove the regulatory overreach.

14 Responses to EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt Discusses Plans, Objectives and Priorities…

  1. Craig W. Gordon says:
    February 25, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    Who is that lady in the blue dress?👀⚡👍

  2. onlyamericansforpresident says:
    February 25, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    Talk, talk, talk about our air. Bottom line is end the “geo-engineering” of our skies. Immediately. If you think I need my tin foil hat adjusted, I would urge you to do some research before posting.

    • Wolfgang says:
      February 25, 2017 at 5:52 pm

      “Geo-engineering”, aka chemtrails, are very real, and a very secretive deep state project. No official explanation is ever given to public to account for the evidence of the program that I am aware of. The media just yells conspiracy theory, and are supposed to shut up.
      The program may not even be under the EPA.

  3. andyocoregon says:
    February 25, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    IMO, Scott Pruitt is one of President Trump’s best picks for his cabinet. Mr. Pruitt recognizes the need to deregulate businesses while protecting the environment. He is a great asset to President Trump’s agenda to create more private sector jobs in the U.S.

  4. 3x1 says:
    February 25, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    We’d have more stuff happening if McConnell wasn’t sandbagging appointment approvals:

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/02/25/exclusive-regnery-anti-trump-democrats-best-allies-are-senate-republicans/

    Another month and Trump should tell mumbles he will publicly fire his wife, who Mitch wasted no time approving.

  5. Trainer says:
    February 25, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    Is there one politician who can tell the truth? Why should we believe a word Pruitt has to say if he thinks it is fine to openly lie, under oath, to a Congressional Committee?

    “Fox 25 in Oklahoma City reported Friday that Pruitt used a private email to conduct state business during his time in office, which is not illegal in Oklahoma. However, it does directly contradict Pruitt’s written and spoken testimony before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee last month.
    Pruitt told the committee that he had not used private email for state business. He also promised the senators he would only use his EPA email to conduct federal business.”

    http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/report-scott-pruitt-lied-under-oath-about-using-private-email-for-state-business/article/2615772?custom_click=rss

    • deplorabledaveinsocal says:
      February 25, 2017 at 5:49 pm

      I read the article you cited, and looked at the LinkedIn profile of the reporter for the Examiner. It noted nothing illegal was done. Ethically, it raises eyebrows, but the article does not address why he did what he did. Let’s at least give the man a chance in this role.

  6. deplorabledaveinsocal says:
    February 25, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    Who is Dr. Gina Loudon, and what does she have to do with CPAC? I am not familiar with her.

    I like what I hear in the interview. Mr. Pruitt speaks a little too fast like a car salesman to my liking, but that is my problem – I can go back and listen to his statements until I can understand all he said. Reminds me of some really sharp people I know that when they speak I only catch every third word… If he only gets part way to his stated goal to rein in the administrative over reach and rule by fiat and decree instead of mere legislative enforcement, he will be phenomenally successful. Godspeed Mr. Pruitt.

  7. milktrader says:
    February 25, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    Little bit corny but solid. I like this guy. Got zero negative vibe. Geeks to the rescue I suppose.

  8. andyocoregon says:
    February 25, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    A good example of governmental over-reach into private property rights:

    http://anonhq.com/oregon-couple-told-no-water-rights-forced-destroy-pond/

  9. Trainer says:
    February 25, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    Best news since inauguration day:

