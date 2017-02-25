EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt Discusses Plans, Objectives and Priorities…

Newly confirmed EPA head Scott Pruitt attended CPAC and after delivering his remarks he sat down for a one-on-one with Dr. Gina Loudon.
The speech lasts for 7:30 of the video below, and the one-on-one discussion comes thereafter. Mr. Pruitt outlines the objectives and priorities of the EPA and how he intends to remove the regulatory overreach.
Advertisements
Who is that lady in the blue dress?👀⚡👍
LikeLike
Didn’t read the lead, eh? lol
Dr. Gina Loudon. Yeah, she’s pretty.
LikeLike
Talk, talk, talk about our air. Bottom line is end the “geo-engineering” of our skies. Immediately. If you think I need my tin foil hat adjusted, I would urge you to do some research before posting.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Geo-engineering”, aka chemtrails, are very real, and a very secretive deep state project. No official explanation is ever given to public to account for the evidence of the program that I am aware of. The media just yells conspiracy theory, and are supposed to shut up.
The program may not even be under the EPA.
LikeLike
IMO, Scott Pruitt is one of President Trump’s best picks for his cabinet. Mr. Pruitt recognizes the need to deregulate businesses while protecting the environment. He is a great asset to President Trump’s agenda to create more private sector jobs in the U.S.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Could not agree more. The future has arrived.
New EPA chief delays mining rule after industry objects
24 Feb 2017
https://apnews.com/94f8235ea0a645f18432d5da46f9c262/New-EPA-chief-delays-mining-rule-after-industry-objects
Aggressive cuts to Obama-era green rules to start soon: EPA head
25 Feb 2017 “Next week”
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-epa-idUSKBN1640S9?il=0
LikeLike
We’d have more stuff happening if McConnell wasn’t sandbagging appointment approvals:
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/02/25/exclusive-regnery-anti-trump-democrats-best-allies-are-senate-republicans/
Another month and Trump should tell mumbles he will publicly fire his wife, who Mitch wasted no time approving.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love it! “Mumbles” is one of the best descriptions I have heard for McConnell.
LikeLike
Is there one politician who can tell the truth? Why should we believe a word Pruitt has to say if he thinks it is fine to openly lie, under oath, to a Congressional Committee?
“Fox 25 in Oklahoma City reported Friday that Pruitt used a private email to conduct state business during his time in office, which is not illegal in Oklahoma. However, it does directly contradict Pruitt’s written and spoken testimony before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee last month.
Pruitt told the committee that he had not used private email for state business. He also promised the senators he would only use his EPA email to conduct federal business.”
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/report-scott-pruitt-lied-under-oath-about-using-private-email-for-state-business/article/2615772?custom_click=rss
LikeLike
I read the article you cited, and looked at the LinkedIn profile of the reporter for the Examiner. It noted nothing illegal was done. Ethically, it raises eyebrows, but the article does not address why he did what he did. Let’s at least give the man a chance in this role.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who is Dr. Gina Loudon, and what does she have to do with CPAC? I am not familiar with her.
I like what I hear in the interview. Mr. Pruitt speaks a little too fast like a car salesman to my liking, but that is my problem – I can go back and listen to his statements until I can understand all he said. Reminds me of some really sharp people I know that when they speak I only catch every third word… If he only gets part way to his stated goal to rein in the administrative over reach and rule by fiat and decree instead of mere legislative enforcement, he will be phenomenally successful. Godspeed Mr. Pruitt.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Little bit corny but solid. I like this guy. Got zero negative vibe. Geeks to the rescue I suppose.
LikeLike
A good example of governmental over-reach into private property rights:
http://anonhq.com/oregon-couple-told-no-water-rights-forced-destroy-pond/
LikeLike
Best news since inauguration day:
LikeLike