CPAC Straw Poll – The Common Sense Insurgency Crosses Another Threshold…

It is customary on the final day of CPAC for the results of a straw poll to be announced. One year ago CPAC attendees were predominantly members of the #NeverTrump variety, they even had a plan to walk out of CPAC if candidate Donald Trump delivered a speech.
Despite the campaign of CONpac #NeverTrump to destroy the candidate, as a result of the overwhelming ‘outsider’ ‘grassroots’ ‘common sense’ deplorable electorate, candidate Donald Trump is now President Donald Trump.
1,447 attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference participated in the straw poll. Today CPAC released the results:
- 86 percent of those polled approve of the job Donald Trump is doing as president.
- 80 percent believe President Trump is realigning the conservative movement.
- 90 percent approve of President Trump’s policies and agenda.
- 94 percent said they approved of Trump Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch.
- 91 percent support Trump policy cutting off federal funds to “sanctuary” cities.
- 67 percent say republicans in congress should be doing more to support Trump.
- 75 percent want Mitch McConnell to end filibuster rule to nominate Gorsuch.
- 81 percent approve of President Trump immigration executive order (travel ban).
- 70 percent want Trump to continue using Twitter to fight back against MSM
The Vichy Republican ConPAC Bastille has been defeated.
The flags of the old guard GOPe have been removed, the liberty flag of the Trump movement how waves atop of the spire. The Republican Party is now officially the party of Donald Trump.
It is safe to say that #NeverTrump has been completely destroyed. However, it becomes critical to ensure that the voices behind #NeverTrump are kept out of the Trump movement. Perhaps the day will come when National Review dedicates an entire publication to saying: “We Were Wrong“, but we won’t hold our breath.

Now repeal and replace obozo care
This time for real !
No excuses
Repeal, yes. Replace, No.
They passed a plan last congress…put it up or shut up I say or some version…..ball is in their court…
Now let’s get to work!
I believe we will see more and more people coming on board with Trump. He is making believers out of many, many people. Art of the Deal. I’ve been with him since the escalator ride and am amazed every day! Thank God.
It would have been nice to see “do you think Bill Kristol is a true conservative or just another globalist?”
Historic times….The RINO are in the hot seat now…I have even heard Bannon say they will be fielding Trumpublicans using our control of RNC…great time to be interested in politics
MAGA
Don’t kid yourself. I trust that bunch about as far as I could throw the whole damn building they met in. Trump won in SPITE of them, not because of them, and they haven’t changed. Listen carefully to Pence. Sundance, you got me started on this. I have more.
As it should be at CPAC.
New hash tag…#ForeverTrump.
We are totally blessed!
This is quite something.
CPAC had the potential to be more hostile to President Trump for obvious reasons, and the Never Trumpers were still in the background lurking and in some cases speaking.
But these results are astounding.
This does indeed mean Never Trumpers are hammered into oblivion, because this would of been the venue they would of used to push back against Trump and they failed miserably. Yes there will always be the nutty ones still spewing their garbage, but they are simply spewing it all over themselves, no one is listening, they have no audience.
As someone said recently, CPAC is now TPAC and the Conservative movement is now the Trump movement.
This is stellar. Some of those results were massively high, even the TPAC host could not help but point it out.
We are only 1 month in. Imagine 1 year in.
MAGA! 🙂
First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win.
MAGA
Take THAT #NeverTrumpers. Hope Schlapp is planning on delivering full poll results to ALL R’s in the Senate…and House.
