CPAC Straw Poll – The Common Sense Insurgency Crosses Another Threshold…

It is customary on the final day of CPAC for the results of a straw poll to be announced. One year ago CPAC attendees were predominantly members of the #NeverTrump variety, they even had a plan to walk out of CPAC if candidate Donald Trump delivered a speech.

Despite the campaign of CONpac #NeverTrump to destroy the candidate, as a result of the overwhelming ‘outsider’ ‘grassroots’ ‘common sense’ deplorable electorate, candidate Donald Trump is now President Donald Trump.

1,447 attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference participated in the straw poll. Today CPAC released the results:

86 percent of those polled approve of the job Donald Trump is doing as president.

80 percent believe President Trump is realigning the conservative movement.

90 percent approve of President Trump’s policies and agenda.

94 percent said they approved of Trump Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch.

91 percent support Trump policy cutting off federal funds to “sanctuary” cities.

67 percent say republicans in congress should be doing more to support Trump.

to support Trump. 75 percent want Mitch McConnell to end filibuster rule to nominate Gorsuch.

81 percent approve of President Trump immigration executive order (travel ban).

70 percent want Trump to continue using Twitter to fight back against MSM

The Vichy Republican ConPAC Bastille has been defeated.

The flags of the old guard GOPe have been removed, the liberty flag of the Trump movement how waves atop of the spire. The Republican Party is now officially the party of Donald Trump.

It is safe to say that #NeverTrump has been completely destroyed. However, it becomes critical to ensure that the voices behind #NeverTrump are kept out of the Trump movement. Perhaps the day will come when National Review dedicates an entire publication to saying: “We Were Wrong“, but we won’t hold our breath.

“Forgotten No More”

