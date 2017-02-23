Thursday February 23rd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Happy Cursday…Hope For Paws tutorial: How to save a dog using a humane trap.
Drudge linked to a story about McCain’s secret trip to Syria. Maybe it’s time for that first-ever prosecution under the Logan Act.
Use prisoners to build the wall..free labor. They would be learning trade skills at the same time. Same thing for rebuilding the infrastructure. Remember when criminals were sentenced to hard Labor? What ever happened to that? Let them work off some prison time.
Declare this Friday a government day off for non essential workers. On Monday layoff, anyone that takes off as non essential. Let them weed themselves out.
How many prisoners do you think it would take? And how high would we have to stack them? What would we use to hold the whole mess together? 🙂
Good one! I just got it!
Au contrée ! Send the criminal “scumbags” ( ala Maxine Waters) home ! OTOH, offering law-abiding “illegals” caught up in sweeps opportunity to earn credit toward citizenship by remediating environmental damage caused by illegals along our southern border might be one way to determine the sincerity of those claiming “dreamer” status !
This is a poem from my youth in which the last two lines come to mind each Spring when the years first thunderstorm rolls in. I live in a northern Canadian border State.
Tonight is such a night, when the sound of thunder close by woke me up. Doors and windows were open earlier in the day.
*SPRING THUNDER*
Listen, The wind is still,
And far away in the night —
See! The uplands fill
With a running light.
Open the doors. It is warm;
And where the sky was clear–
Look! The head of a storm
That marches here!
Come under the trembling hedge–
Fast, although you fumble…
There! Did you hear the edge
of winter crumble?
– Mark Van Doren
