President Trump Meets With Manufacturing CEO’s To Discuss Economic Policy Objectives…

President Donald Trump met with twenty-four CEO’s from the largest manufacturing organizations today for a listening session. The CEO’s represent over $1 trillion in annual product sales and employ approximately 2 million people.

The objective was to listen to their feedback on what policy initiatives are most important to their growth and stability, and to understand their perspectives on current regulatory hurdles that are negatively impacting current and future growth.

Prior to the closed door session, President Trump made some brief remarks with the press.

@06:30: …”we’re going to have a good relationship with Mexico – I hope – and if we don’t, we don’t… but we can’t let that [trade deficits] happen”….

List of attendees below.

