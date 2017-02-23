President Trump Meets With Manufacturing CEO’s To Discuss Economic Policy Objectives…

Posted on February 23, 2017 by

President Donald Trump met with twenty-four CEO’s from the largest manufacturing organizations today for a listening session.   The CEO’s represent over $1 trillion in annual product sales and employ approximately 2 million people.

The objective was to listen to their feedback on what policy initiatives are most important to their growth and stability, and to understand their perspectives on current regulatory hurdles that are negatively impacting current and future growth.

Prior to the closed door session, President Trump made some brief remarks with the press.

@06:30: …”we’re going to have a good relationship with Mexico – I hope – and if we don’t, we don’t… but we can’t let that [trade deficits] happen”….

List of attendees below.

trump-ceo-meeting-2trump-ceo-meeting-1

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Economy, media bias, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

46 Responses to President Trump Meets With Manufacturing CEO’s To Discuss Economic Policy Objectives…

  1. Mark Thimesch says:
    February 23, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    Hey! Where’s the CoC?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  2. bessie2003 says:
    February 23, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    Watching their ‘after the meeting’ press statements now. Really happy and impressed to see their enthusiasm!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. ystathosgmailcom says:
    February 23, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    Winning so much tends to give me headaches. We’re now at migraine status. Course the treatment is watching the splodey heads on MSM so I’ll deal with the winning.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. booger71 says:
    February 23, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    While President Trump continues to work for us…Congress took the week off to do well….nothing.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  5. trapper says:
    February 23, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    Don’t need no CoC. Don’t need no MSM. Don’t need no Fox News. Don’t need no CPAC. Don’t need no Republican pundits. Don’t need no State Department bureaucrats. Don’t need no 7th floor shadow government. Don’t need no Pentagon procurement office. Don’t need no middlemen no how.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  6. TJ says:
    February 23, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    Very impressive! Watched of Fox Business. Our POTUS was on his A game. Varney was gushing over the meeting. He brought on Brett Baier who, surprisingly, had high praise for President Trump. Of course, Varney had to follow withRubio fanboy Stirewalt who was forced to admit the President was very impressive in his dealings with these CEO’s, but he said the question would be in a few months if he delivers on these promises. Poor Stirewalt & the NeverTrumpers. They still haven’t learned. POTUS will win. He will deliver Big League for USA!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  7. Pam says:
    February 23, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. jparz says:
    February 23, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    President Trump is so flipping cool!!! What a beautiful thing to see this morning (AZ time). I am getting used to winning. I am looking forward to many, many more victories!
    Loved the hole in one story!! Hope Sundance adds the presser after the meeting. I missed it.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • mdt123 says:
      February 23, 2017 at 12:57 pm

      Watching these CEOs, they are on comfortable peer terms with DJT. Imagine an Obama or Hillary in same meeting and it will be stuff like how many green jobs created, how many minorities are in your employ and what are you doing for climate change. The guy from Dow Chem was really good as was Caterpillar.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
  9. Mickey Wasp says:
    February 23, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    Ways and Committee Chairman Kevin Brady (R-TX) 8th District – was hand picked by Ryan and the CoC cronies and is much a DC swamp creature as any … the House Ways and Means Committee, considered by many to be the most powerful committee in Congress with jurisdiction over taxes, health care, Social Security, Medicare, international trade and welfare. Get that? This is where the smoke and mirrors begin. Prior to his election to Congress, Kevin worked as a chamber of commerce executive for 18 years.

    https://waysandmeans.house.gov/ ~ their opening page has Ryan’s “Better Way” plan.
    https://waysandmeans.house.gov/subcommittee/full-committee/ ~ this is the full members link and they, even the Democrats, need a mic stuck in their faces and pointed questions asked.

    Get the mic out of Ryan’s face and start interviewing the Ways and Means members …

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. Ploni says:
    February 23, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    When I was little, I always questioned why the President doesn’t use the power of his office in this way, to bring people together, to promote common-sense solutions to our biggest challenges.

    Instead, I lived a lifetime of bought-and-paid-for politicians who smugly said words, hid themselves, and pandered to their partners.

    Then this.

    There is only one Donald J. Trump.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • TheLastDemocrat says:
      February 23, 2017 at 2:38 pm

      Exactly. Like Solyndra. The story was Solyndra had 1million in financing, but needed another 500K to get going.

      Obama and the government could have fostered some meetings between Solyndra, and any other solar companies, and helped broker a deal.

      Maybe the government could have committed to putting in a big advance order and putting those solar panels on the next ten federal buildings to be built – then, lenders would know the initial start-up would go well.

      But no. Instead, we give Solyndra $500,000, and that goes into the pockets of their leaders, with some then ending up in campaign warchests.

      Like

      Reply
  11. beaujest says:
    February 23, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    Can you imagine the progress the country would make if the congress came on board and helped President Trump !!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. fred5678 says:
    February 23, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    The Arsenal of Democracy is making a comeback!!! MAGA!! Interesting — two of biggest defense contractors — General Dynamics and Lockheed — women CEO’s.

    Obama’s “legacy” is shrinking by the minute. Seinfeld had an episode about that:

    Like

    Reply
  13. Reena says:
    February 23, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    Here’s how inane some of the regulations for business have become: You now have to spend money on an ‘outsourced consultant approved by the federal government/OSHA/somebigwiggroup’ to come in and assess if your workers need to wear cardboard (composite) toes. It’s always a yes on a manufacturing floor – (accidents COULD happen after all blah blah), but the government couldn’t come out and tell businesses to do that directly w/o declaring outright communist/socialist grabs for power so…tadaaa – workaround. Wonder how many congressional cronies have money in the consultant composite toe business. Or hey – maybe it’s a secret society of foot doctors because those shoes are like Herman Munster shoes and weigh a TON. 😉

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Joan says:
    February 23, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    Did Obummer ever have a meeting like this?

    Like

    Reply
  15. citizen817 says:
    February 23, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    The best golfer of all the “rich people”

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. Pam says:
    February 23, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s