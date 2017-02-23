Mexican Government Fear Both Policy and Media Optics During T-Rex and General Kelly Visit – *Update* Video Added…

The Mexican government is strongly controlling the optics of a visit today by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and DHS Secretary General John Kelly. [An upcoming press conference live stream is embedded below ] Mexico fears the projection of U.S. strength will undermine their position.
President Trump is taking a hard-line approach with Mexico’s central policies that have allowed, and in many cases facilitated, vast numbers of economic migrants to travel into the U.S. Trump’s pending policies are going to be weighted heavily on the feedback he receives from T-Rex and General Kelly’s visit.
Added video from joint press conference:
(Via AP) […] On Tuesday, the Trump administration issued guidance on deportations that broadens the scope of deportations from a previous focus on criminals to apply to every undocumented immigrant in the US. It also enables state and local law enforcement to act as immigration officers.
Another change to asylum procedures would make it easier for immigration officers to send non-Mexican migrants to Mexico if they came through the country on their way to the US. The change could potentially send tens of thousands of Central Americans fleeing violence, gangs and drug cartels back into Mexico, an issue Kelly and Tillerson will almost certainly have to address.
A Mexican official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive diplomatic matters, told CNN that Kelly and Tillerson will hear from Pena Nieto, Videgaray and other officials that Mexico will not take deportees who are not Mexican nationals. A second official pointed out that is no bilateral agreement that requires Mexico to take these immigrants and that Mexico isn’t bound by any US presidential order. There is nothing the US can’t do to force the matter, this official said.
And Mexico has some leverage, the second official said. Mexico has been stopping Central American migrants before they reach the US for more than two years, the official said, adding that if Trump doesn’t stop his “orders,” it will make it more difficult for Mexico to continue this cooperation. [*snip* that’s not leverage, that’s “blackmail”… /SD]
Trump may be trying to figure out his own ways to apply pressure to get Mexico to pay. He has suggested putting a 20% tariff on Mexican goods entering the US and his campaign has floated the idea of seizing remittances from Mexicans in the US sending money home.
The President has also ordered Cabinet agencies to inform him of the total direct and indirect aid the US gives Mexico, a move that some see as an attempt to amass some leverage in the debate over the border wall that Trump insists will be built and that Mexico will pay for. Mexican officials have repeatedly said they will do no such thing.
Under the Merida Initiative, the State Dept has given Mexico $2.6 billion since 2008. That’s to strengthen rule of law, counter narco-trafficking, support judicial reform and police professionalization. It doesn’t include aid from other State Department programs. Mexico also gets funding from the departments of Defense, Energy, Labor, Health and Human Services, Interior, the Peace Corps, the US Agency for International Development and DHS.
Kelly distributed an implementation memo on February 21 asking his staff to calculate how much direct and indirect aid DHS gives Mexico. That process is still underway. (link)
We’re $20T in debt. Stop every last dime period!
Exactly. All this money only goes to fill the pockets of corrupt guys like Foxy.
I vote with you,adoubledot. Turn off the faucet *completely*.
Maybe some of it went to arming drug cartels. Fast & Furious “rule of law” gun smuggling.
Who are-we in debt to?
The $20T is the accumulation of federal deficits, but we raise that money by bond sales, which have a redemption value when they mature. See here:
https://www.treasurydirect.gov/NP/debt/current
Not sure about “To Whom”, but here’s the “Total”:
http://www.usdebtclock.org/
Mostly to the Federal Reserve.
Federal Reserve= a private bank subsidized by taxpayers.
to everybody!
Yes, stop every last dime.
agree!!
“Under the Merida Initiative, the State Dept has given Mexico $2.6 billion since 2008. That’s to strengthen rule of law, counter narco-trafficking, support judicial reform and police professionalization.”
LOL As if anything on that list was ever on Obozo’s agenda.
@John Gault – The aide we give Mexico could easily build that “Wall”; and if Me ico refuses to listen – Do It! Let Them Choke On Their Arrogance! .
The rich Mexicans KNOW, their police force is crooked, they need us just to keep Mexican “rule of law” in place for them!
and we get a heroin epidemic because of it…they win, we lose. the obama plan
There is no Mex-USA relationship to save. Therefore, imo USA should immediately:
1. Halt all aid to Mexico
2. Halt all wire transfers to Mexico
3. Halt all visas
4. Close those ~50 consulates Mex Pres gave $50MM for legal aid to illegal Mexicans to fight deportation
5. Halt all Federal funds to sanctuary cities
6. Begin wall construction w/in 150 days.
7. Deport all to Mexico who illegally entered via MEX-USA border, including those from other Central American countries.
Let Mex-Pres, et al whine all they want. USA needs to put America First, complete the task and move on to next target. No more time to waste listening to hotair heads.
President Trump is so Macro and far ahead of everyone it is mind boggling.
When he said we will build the “Wall” and “Mexico will pay for it” — he meant on so, so many levels….
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yes. Mexico could have done it the easy way, but chose the hard, more complicated way.
At the end of the day is when we will know how they pay for it. There are many ways/many options, but they will bring on much paiin to their own people in the process.
I like this.
The elites have been bringing drugs into the country via Mexico. I am sure Trump is aware of it. He needs to cut off the source and that is the elites involved in making money from the sale of drugs.Secondly, the amount of money Mexicans are costing the taxpayers is huge. Tax refunds are into the billions. Some of these illegal families get as much as ten thousand and twelve thousand dollars back in refunds. They ids that our own government gives them to use when they file for refunds. Our government is working against its very own citizens.I can’t speak for anyone else but I have never gotten back ten thousand dollars in a return. The reason they do is they claim everyone on their returns from disabled fathers, nieces and all their children. For taxes you just have to show you supported them for six months. Again many of these ids are given to them by the government.
Why on earth would we give Mexico another dime when it all goes into the pockets of their corrupt officials and they do nothing to stem the flow of illegals from Mexico to the U.S. Sounds like a quick way to cut a couple of billion out of the budget. In my opinion, we should cut ALL foreign aid, especially to Africa, since it clearly isn’t doing any good.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLike
Mexico is highly corrupted with narco trafficking so US dollars spent there are a waste.
I have a dream:
Take those dollars and pay Mexico by the head for each Central American they take back,
I would do this even though it is possible most of the money would end up in the pockets of corrupt Mexican officials while the illegals would end up experiencing the worst of Mexican hospitality. So what if Mexico caused the problem? Cut the losses
However, I expect Trump will show Mexico the billions they will lose when he gets warmed up on trade, and at some point, Mexico will make a deal on the illegal invasion they facilitated
It’s a very foolish thing to believe that the T-rex is an extinct beast of old. The U.S. has got a real live specimen for the entire world to see. Now grab your popcorn and watch the T-REX feast.
LikeLiked by 14 people
After 8 years of TRUMP what better follow up than T Rex the 46 POTUS. JMO
LikeLiked by 14 people
I’ll vote for that!
Palin for POTUS!
8 years of Stephen Miller would be pretty awesome.
LikeLiked by 8 people
T Rex needs to win.Pence I think is a globalist puppet for the very ones we need to remove from office. H went to the super bowl and was with the Bush family and Jim Baker and gets back and just a couple of days later Flynn loses his job. What did old man Bush tell Pence is the question.
Losing my trust in him too, don’t see him too successful in pushing our Trump agenda through Congress, seems to be on rat-ryans side
T-Rex is the T-Rex dinosaur of all Dinos! Will be my pleasure to vote for him over Pence!
So who is in charge of doling out billions of dollars of our taxes to Mexico. How long does it take our elected stooges to figure out it ain’t working?
On top of subsidizing Mexico we are funding the illegals that continue to pour into our country.
No taxpayer money should be given to religious organizations to Play the Ruse of “helping” to resettle these “victims”! I’d like to know the salaries of these “charitable” community organizers!
LikeLiked by 21 people
Yes, I -think- this was started under GW, but Obama has definitely perfected using churches as fully paid government contractors to re-settle refugees. The press always reports it as if they are doing this as their mission using their own funds.
It’s a business, pure and simple. Designed to deceive and pretty effective at it,
Mike
The refugee program was started under Jimmy Carter
I do want Pres Trump to ask for an accounting on this – Which Depts fund it; how much; under whose authority; who oversees it; and how/where funds are utilized. This is BS which has completely been misrepresented as ‘church missions’.
Taxpayers have a right to know about this as well as ADVANCE warning as to where refugees are being ‘settled’.
LikeLiked by 15 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
If Mexico thinks they can dictate the terms of repatriation, I say stop all aide to Mexico.
Put National Guardsmen on the boarders (with orders to shoot to kill); build the damn “Wall” with the money “the billions” we give in aide!
Mexico is not in control here, “They need us much more”.
Well – here’s just ONE 2015 financial report from Catholic Charities San Francisco….
$21.7 MILlion dollars in total salary/benefits/taxes (page 7). Of course, there were revenues of $41.5 MILlion dollars (including a little somethin’ somethin’ from the government to the tune of $25.6 Million) so really, don’t worry – nothing to see here.
https://catholiccharitiessf.org/wp-content/uploads/2015-Audited-Financials.pdf
Be watchful when you look at others – there are many different names – Catholic Charities USA and affiliates are different than the Catholic Charities (fill in the blank diocese).
If you want a real eye opener, take a look at your local food bank financials. The amount of money local food banks collect from the government is astounding. Of course it’s earmarked for the children, so no harm there. /sarc
@Lburg – I’m not against Catholics, but the Catholic Church has enough money of its own, “to help” these people …. Take it out of the church coffers! And that goes for the Lutherans, Methodist, Episcopalians & Baptists; who are knee deep in this!
There was a Christian organization that brought Iraqi Christians here (not sure iof date, possibly, 2014). This agency paid for everything, travel, medical, security, housing & food. They promised to get or give the Christian refugees jobs, education etc. Obama took them to court & had them deported; sent back to the ISIS territory they were fleeing from. Reason, their credentials weren’t validatible. Which is crap, because we know the Muslim refugees coming from these areas don’t have credentials that are creditable, & they are being given a pass! This was one of Obama’s ways of
keeping Christians & Yadizis out.
Yes they did send the Christians back.
Agreed – I’m not against any church doing charitable work….with their own funds. They become quasi governmental, though, when they are feeding at the trough. And to clarify, I only chose Catholic Charities because I knew it would be easy to find a link to financial reports.
Our local food bank has a line of Mexicans and Muslims at the door when I have driven past.
In the house……….
oooooohhh, Gen. Kelly in the house too…….New sheriff in town boys!
I love this! Makes me grin from ear to ear 🙂
“figure out”? they don’t care if it works, they’ll just ask for more money.
The people from Central America being stooped by Mexico are probably the illegal immigrants that want to settle in Mexico. Mexico does have a history of preventing Central Americans immigrating into their country.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
exactly. stop accepting swamp media trying to manipulate language to blur the lines.
Yeah, JohnPaulJohnes, like with a WALL! {no kidding!}
How about tracking all the ammo purchases in each of those departments under O and where is it now?
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Took property below border DONT DOUBT IT/ I hate smell checker
“smell checker” … made me laugh right out loud
If Mexico resists Deportation, CONFISCATE ALL REMITTANCES to FUND DETENTION CAMPS until they do. Simple, fast and effective.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes, the USDA actually printed up those pamphlets!
I remember hearing of this years ago.
Even if there’s not a formal boycott of tourism to Mexico, scenes of angry Mexicans don’t exactly make you want to go to Cancun.
LikeLiked by 12 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Hamas?
Do they not have a/c there? They keep wiping sweat…
LikeLiked by 4 people
maybe they need…ice
LikeLiked by 8 people
hot chili peppers in the blistering sun
😀
LikeLiked by 12 people
love!!😂👍
Hahahaha!!!
The “Wall” isn’t on the debate table! We don’t want your citizens or criminals! If you are such a good neighbor who contributes so much to the economy, you should KNOW we have a sovereign right to protect our boarders!
I would support any & all sanctions Trump institutes against Mexico, to bring them to the realization that they “Need Us More Than We Need Them”!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thanks for posting the link to this……………………….
“There is nothing the US can’t do to force the matter, this official said.”
Freudian slip…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Trust in Trump.
So Mexico won’t stop people coming into their country thru their southern border?
Who cares; we just need to stop them at the Mexican – northern border. Let Mexico drown in mass migration from their south.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Mexico built a humongous wall on their southern border to keep those people out.
LikeLike
Mexico can drive them south. Plenty of room in South America.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Oh….but South America doesn’t have our Gravy Train….
Seems to me that is the solution … Cut off the gravy they will stop coming. Simple.
Bob, Exactly. Not our problem.
I don’t know who to attribute this to but I believe good managers advise their subordinates to “don’t let other people make their problems your problems”.
This means you Mexico.
I would rather that President Trump had never promised that ‘Mexico will pay for the wall’. That was promising something that nobody was necessarily demanding. If the US ultimately has to pay 10 billion or 15 billion dollars for the wall, then, oh well, so what. That would be a legitimate expenditure of our tax dollars for something that is necessary.
I am flatly against ANY tariff on Mexican goods coming into our country. That is essentially a tax, it directly hurts US companies and US citizens, and it amounts to our federal government extracting even MORE money out of OUR pockets, not the pockets of Mexicans. Nobody wins.
A better way to do it, and one that would cause minimal resistance is to place a SMALL tax on remittances going into Mexico. Remember many years ago when the Al Gore taxes on all of our phone bills went into effect? These were additional federal taxes that were levied on our phone bills. These were ostensibly for the purpose of wiring all the schools in the nation for internet. Well, these taxes are STILL on our phone bills, STILL being quietly collected every month, and to date have amounted to tens of billions of dollars, enough probably to have wired each school a hundred times over by now.
And yet, there is absolutely NO protest, no pushback, no resistance, and no outrage about this from anyone. So, okay then. Let the administration place a small levy on Western Union, MoneyGrams, and other forms of electronic remittances going into Mexico. No need to try to determine what the nationality or legal status of the sender is. Everybody sending money to Mexico pays it, automatically. Make it low enough that it will not trigger people trying to figure out ways to circumvent it. Maybe a 1%-3% levy, that’s all. People might grumble about it, but it would be unlikely to spark demonstrations and protests. They might grumble and complain about it at first, but then they would gradually accept it as part of the cost of sending money home. Just like we all apparently accept that continuing to pay the Al Gore taxes on our phone bills is just part of the cost of having phone service.
It would take time, perhaps ten or fifteen, possibly even twenty years. But it would pay for the wall.
So it’s OK for Mexico and other countries to put tariffs on our goods – but we should not do that?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yeah, that’s called “Cuck Trade”. Don’t think it’s a Friedman or Adam Smith theory, but I could be wrong.
No, we have to tax imports in order to keep Americans employed. As it stands, we are going to lose millions of jobs due to the technology of self driving vehicles alone.
The truth is you are not paying enough taxes based on what the government is spending. At a trillion a year increase in government debt, to remove that spending would throw the US and the world into a depression.
The question only remains where the new taxes will show up, If we cut medicare and social security way back and military spending, then perhaps we can get by with no new taxes and keep everything the same.
Just end ALL American Government “funds” to Mexico.
All told, this will be $10 Billion annually.
Mexico will fund the entire wall – ANNUALLY.
Mexico has been intentionally manipulating the dollar/peso exchange rate so as to make products produced in Mexico more competitive than products produced in the United States. Ben Bernanke gave a November 2010 speech which identified several of the emerging market countries that have been doing this.
According to Bernanke’s statistics, between September 2009 and September 2010, the Mexican government loaned foreign countries 3.64% of Mexico’s GDP, which decreased the peso’s exchange rate with the dollar by 6.91%. See Figure 8:
https://www.federalreserve.gov/newsevents/speech/bernanke20101119a1.htm
George True: I am shocked at how short sighted you reasoning is.
A tax on Mexican imports makes their products less competitive here. It’s their choice how they react and it’s our choice to impose penalties when we are being harmed.
Nobody is forcing you to buy Mexican products.
That Mexico would -one way or another- pay for the wall “killed” the leftists’ argument that “we cannot afford the wall”. In fact, it’s relatively easy to accomplish and will save us money year after year.
If you feel that the proposal is improper run for election, win, and then we’ll talk. In the meantime, candidate Trump run on this issue and won. As president, he’s delivering what he promised.
Bert
Bravo sir
Thank you, Dennis. I just expressed my views.
We have a trade imbalance with Mexico, we pay out billions for illegals that come through their border, we lose companies that move to Mexico and we lose those jobs, and then we are giving them billions in so-called aid? Trump is right. Our politicians have been really stupid.
LikeLiked by 5 people
And don’t forget! They then turn around and send the wages they earn here in our economy, and send them back to Mexico in remittances. We’re being pilfered.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Next time you happen to be behind a Maria in the store, watch her pull out a crisp Benjamin. Pedro gives them to her because so much of what he does is on a cash basis under the table. They aren’t paying much in the way of taxes or into Social Security, but sucking out of us things the rest of us can’t even get for free.
Lazy politicians always throw money at problems, hoping the won’t have to spend time on it. Result: the problem gets bigger because everybody likes easy money. Pres. Trump has shown that he can be many things but lazy he ain’t, and he knows how to take care of money.
First line: “the” I meant they
Old bag Ginsberg has lost her mind, if she ever had one
LikeLiked by 2 people
My agenda for the old bag Ginsberg:
1. STFU
2. Recuse herself on any case re: US Government issues
3. Retire
4. Drop dead (nature causes).
I respect her right to make the choice.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So Maine, could you tell us what you really think? 😉
Lost her mind, again.
Didn’t she try to get into a pissing match with The Donald during the election?
I have no idea what proportion of illegals are from Mexico vs Central/South America. Makes me wonder if this is Trump’s opening ‘Briar Patch’ negotiating position.
Trump states illegals will be dumped in Mexico. Mexico stomps feet & says they won’t take non-Mexicans which implies they agree to take Mexicans (which they already stomped feet & said no to). Sorta like their ‘no wall’ stomp ended up being ‘wall, but we’re not paying’)
Upshot Mexico takes Mexicans & we fly the rest on periodic ‘humanitarian’ Repatriation Flights to country of origin ( still cheaper than having them here).
Popcorn popping. Sure love Sec Kelly. Hoping to feel same about Tillerson 😊
LikeLiked by 4 people
President Trump will “take the lumps out” by allowing Mexico to build Detention Farms on their side of the border and letting the Central-American Illegals farm until they have earned a ticket home.
Win-Win: America supplies the hoes, picks, shovels and plows. Mexico provides the donkeys to pull them.
Mexico now has no choice but to build a massive wall from end to end on their southern border. Now we have a double wall from the scum coming from Honduras. Maybe Guatemala will have to build a wall too so that way the scum from Honduras doesn’t get trapped there. Every country south of us will have walls. By building our wall now we will have multiple walls protecting our southern border…I hope it works out that way. Maybe a pipe dream who knows.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Under Obama, the US already funded a wall on the southern border of Mexico.
This is where Mexico will say: “We would rather pay for the wall than take back people from Central America.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
The pail represents the USA….and this is just the many outflows to MEXICO!! How many other countries get multiple sources of “aid” from us!?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
How much is America ANNUAL NET GAIN per ILLEGAL DEPORTED?
[Updated post from Presidential thread]
$30,000 Baseline Average Gain per Deportation
• $10,000 Eliminated Government Welfare Payments for displaced American worker
• $10,000++ Government Services to Illegal covering Education, Health Care, Social Services, etc.
• $5,000 Local, State and Federal Taxes from American whose job is restored
• $5,000 Local, State and Federal costs of Apprehension-and-Deportation cycles for Border Patrol, ICE, Detention, Inter-Facility Transfers, Incarceration, Adjudication and Deportation Transport
$30,000 Additional Gain from Eliminated Illegal Activity
• $3,000 Federal Tax Credits for “Children in Mexico” claimed, etc.
• $10,000 “Average” for Governmental cost of Crime for Patrolling, Apprehension, Detention, Prosecution and Incarceration
• $10,000 “Average” for Citizen-Victim losses from Property Losses from Theft and Robbery, Destruction of Property, Auto-Crash Damages, Medical & Recovery Expense from Personal Injuries, Lost Work Time, Litigation and Lost-Time Expenses for Criminal-Court Cases and Civil-Damage Cases, Civil-Disturbance Costs, etc.
• $7,000 “Average” for Drug Trafficking costs of Cartel Crime (Governmental and Citizen), Drug User Crime to support habits, Lost Work time for Users and Family Supporters, Employer Costs of back-stopping Lost Work time, and User Incarceration, Medical Treatment and Recovery Treatment
$600 BILLION Annual BENEFIT per 10 Million Illegals we Deport
[$550 BILLION Annually if they self-Deport]
PLUS:
$100 Billion in incremental Annual Citizen Income from “guesstimated” 4x Citizen Job-Multiplier effect from ending the annual $25 Billion “Remittance” transfers from Illegals to Mexico that will instead be spent in America.
Go DHS, Go!
Trump should offer $1000 tax credits for reporting the location of illegals. We’ll save so much in education costs alone it will pay for the wall.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Wait, what? We give Mexico billions and then we also pay for welfare and heath and education for their citizens who come here illegally? Who does that? Insanity!!! Stop all payment and send the illegals back!! Use all that money to build the wall
LikeLiked by 7 people
Use the money to build the wall and help struggling Americans. Illegal immigration has destroyed most urban school districts….standards have plummeted a districts become overwhelmed and expand programs to feed, teach and counsel the children of illegals.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Methinks the wall just got 10 FEET HIGHER.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trump: We have a $70 billion trade deficit per year with Mexico.
If your not following Federale, at http://federaleagent86.blogspot.com/ , give it a try. This is insider information on border issues from an apparent agent, and he presents thoughts about various border, immigration and Mexican policy issues. Also posts at VDare.
Thanks Arkindole…..
Yes, thanks for the link. An addition site with investigative reporting.
Let me translate what T-Rex said…”Thanks for your time. We’re the alpha dog and resistance is futile”
LOL
Platitudes. They talk and say nothing. It’s all just wonderful. Human dignity. Human rights. Respects. Too much bs. ugh
Read about the 2014 grand collusion between the Obama State Dept and Mexico to facilitate (“aid and abet”) the TRANSIT of Central American illegal aliens across Mexico so they can enter United States. Mexico has just prior to this announced their 72 hour transit visa to legalize the crossing of Mexico so Hondurans, El Salvadorians, etc, can legally cross Mexico to get to our southern border. Obama State Dept knew about it for OVER A YEAR.
https://mx.usembassy.gov/embassy-statement/
Mexico City, July 08, 2014 – We applaud yesterday’s announcement by Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto regarding Mexico’s strategy for its southern border. The Mexican government has been working on this strategy for more than a year, and has routinely briefed the U.S. government on Mexico’s objectives.
…
http://www.wnd.com/2014/07/mexico-guatemala-fast-track-delivery-of-illegals-to-u-s/
…
The five steps in Mexican “Southern Border Program” included the following action steps:
1. Mexico established for the Central American migrants transiting through Mexico a new Mexican-government issued “Regional Visitor Card” that instructs the Mexican National Institute of Migration to recognize the holder as having been granted by the Mexican government the right to a “temporary stay” in Mexico. The purpose of the “Regional Visitor Card” is to grant Central American migrants entering Mexico across the border with Guatemala enough time and legal status to complete their journey to the United States.
…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I did not hear anything from Tillerson and Kelly that gives me hope that anything will change. We seem to be stuck with a bunch of people who took over part of US illegally and still give money to Mexico…?
This is not what Trump promised.
LikeLiked by 1 person
IMO, the dog and pony show of a joint press briefing does not necessarily represent what goes on behind the scenes.
I’m hoping the entire plan is unfolding in stages and this is just the first one in many going forward.
It’s about time we put Mexico in its place, they’ve been taking unfair advantage of us for years.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What doid you hear that I did not..????
LikeLike
Excuse me? Have you lived in a refrigerator box 📦 for the last decade? Sorry if you don’t know how Mexico has taken advantage of the US, I can’t explain it to you.😕
LikeLiked by 1 person
We have allowed it and even encouraged it. Same thing with China. Same thing with our own welfare grifters and political swamp dwellers. Let people take advantage of you and they will … and do it long enough and they will complain when you start to stick up for yourself.
We can thank the politicians for that.
So sick of hearing that ‘economic development’ will solve problems (ie in Central America). As long as we do not demand nations clean up their corrupt govt & cartel affiliations, any economic aid goes straight into their pockets, and nithing changes. I give you the UN as a prime example since its inception…
On another note – Kelly (great speech) talked about weapons to Mexico being as harmful to them as drugs/human trafficking coming here. Other than Fast & Furious, are there credible sources for learning about the weapons trafficking? I’ll search but appreciate any readily available sources.
LikeLiked by 1 person
France24 is reporting on the Tillerson/Kelly trip to Mexico as one of repairing bridges damaged by PDJT. WTF? Fake News is ubiquitous.
NO….The message is our Glorious Bastard and his A-Team are now in place in Washington DC.
Either run with the big Dogs or stay on the porch.
I wish one of these guys would tell Mexico to it’s face that it needs to fix it’s own internal problems so their citizens don’t feel the need to flee their country.
Mexico is a parasitic entity. Not the people, the country. Sure, a certain percentage of any population will be parasitic and even more will be if parasitic behavior is encouraged, but the problem is the country of Mexico and our enabling of the parasitic behavior. We need to show them some tough love and force them to stand on their own two feet. Send all illegals back and cut off all aid immediately. Let them work it out on their own. It’s like kicking your drug abusing twenty year old out of the house and forcing them to get their act together. The worst thing you can do is to enable them to continue their destructive behavior.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen to that. If we keep coddling and funding they’ll never grow up. We see this over and over again, with other countries as well as people in our own country. You know, welfare has really helped the people in the ghettos, they’re doing so much better now. (eye roll)
Tough-love is the antidote. Mexico will never reform without a revolution and a revolution will never happen if we keep on letting their populace move in with us. A critical pressure needs to build up to topple the regime and we can’t afford to be the pressure relief valve any more.
I try to keep in mind that the puppet officials in Mexico probably work for the drug cartels, which are like the Clintons on steroids. Life and death situation here, it’s not just about saving face. One wrong move and one of these guys might end up suffering a “suicide” from an assault rifle to the back of the head. Trillions of $$$ are at stake here in the US, it’s even worse in Mexico. The cartels will be seriously hurting if we stop the flow of drugs into the US and stop the flow of money back to the cartels.
BTW, are we all acknowledging that remittances aren’t always payments for honest work? How much of the remittances are from drug sales, both laundered and not?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Need to keep our collective eye on Sec. Kelly.
Coulter is out of line. There is no program to round up and deport all illegals, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t going to take out a large number of them quickly. It’s already happening. Coulter needs to stop being a troll.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Part of the point is that there would literally be nothing wrong, legally or morally, with “mass” deportations. Our side needs to maintain that posture throughout this.
They INVADED in “mass” we need to deport in “mass”!
Mexico is just as dangerous as North Korea or Iran. They use the “feel sorry for me” strategy while “they stab US in the back”. It has worked for them for years and it is lethal.
They are trying to establish their caliphate Mexico style.
Do you recall how much it cost for Obama’s oldest daughter and her “special friends” to vacation in Mexico last year? Millions .. they didn’t fly coach …
Charge every US Citizen $500.00 for a Visa to go into Mexico .. see how fast the Peso along with their tourist industry falls ..
