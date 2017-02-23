Do You Really Want To Talk “Town Halls”? #ColdAnger Never Forgets…

Obviously everyone is seeing the Astroturf attendees to various Town Hall events promoted by a Very Fake News media apparatus. Everyone knows the ruse, because astroturf activism is a consistently deployed page from the Democrat’s Alinsky playbook.

However, for those who might not have been as engaged in the grassroots Tea Party original activism – allow me to remind you of December 2009.

The “corn-husker kickback“. The “Louisiana Purchase“. Bill Nelson’s “Gator-aid”. Do those terms ring a bell? They surfaced in late 2009 as then Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid was buying votes for the original Senate version of Obamacare. Leader Reid was constructing a plan that was opposed by 70% of the national electorate.

Town Halls? It’s hilarious to hear Democrats and media discussing “Town Halls” in 2017 when back in those dark December ’09 evenings, the entire senate was sequestered by Reid and held in session 8 days past the scheduled Christmas holiday break.

Senator Reid kept the Senate in session, and entirely isolated even over weekends, because he knew outside the walls of the upper chamber the voices of opposition to his scheme were furious and demanding to speak with their Senators.

So Leader Harry Reid sequestered the entire Senate, for the entire month of December, including 8 days past the scheduled end of session, – total isolation – until at 1:38am to 2:14am on December 23rd 2009 Reid forced a vote for approval of his ObamaCare construct with all of the aforementioned carve outs for specific individual Democrat Senators.

There were no Republicans voting for approval. As such Reid’s sequester was to keep Democrats from listening to their own constituents. Here’s the vote:

Literally, under the cloak of darkness, Democrats rammed their holy grail of a socialist construct down the throat of every American. We no longer needed to imagine having ideological representation that did not represent the will of the people – we saw it.

This legislation was created through bribes, back room deals, pay-off for votes and legislative trickery made under the false premise of so-called health care reform. There was so much wrong with it, and the way it was made, most who were engaged were also enraged.

As a direct consequence 32 of those original Democrat ObamaCare senators are no longer in office (See Above), and Democrats are no longer in control of the Senate.

So yeah, Fake News media…. tell us again about these astroturf Town Halls?

… 2018 cannot come soon enough !

