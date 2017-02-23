Do You Really Want To Talk “Town Halls”? #ColdAnger Never Forgets…

Obviously everyone is seeing the Astroturf attendees to various Town Hall events promoted by a Very Fake News media apparatus.  Everyone knows the ruse, because astroturf activism is a consistently deployed page from the Democrat’s Alinsky playbook.

However, for those who might not have been as engaged in the grassroots Tea Party original activism – allow me to remind you of December 2009.

Reid-Schumer

The “corn-husker kickback“.  The “Louisiana  Purchase“.  Bill Nelson’s “Gator-aid”. Do those terms ring a bell?  They surfaced in late 2009 as then Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid was buying votes for the original Senate version of Obamacare.  Leader Reid was constructing a plan that was opposed by 70% of the national electorate.

Town Halls?  It’s hilarious to hear Democrats and media discussing “Town Halls” in 2017 when back in those dark December ’09 evenings, the entire senate was sequestered by Reid and held in session 8 days past the scheduled Christmas holiday break.

Harry Reid give us the fingerSenator Reid kept the Senate in session, and entirely isolated even over weekends, because he knew outside the walls of the upper chamber the voices of opposition to his scheme were furious and demanding to speak with their Senators.

So Leader Harry Reid sequestered the entire Senate, for the entire month of December, including 8 days past the scheduled end of session, – total isolation – until at 1:38am to 2:14am on December 23rd 2009 Reid forced a vote for approval of his ObamaCare construct with all of the aforementioned carve outs for specific individual Democrat Senators.

There were no Republicans voting for approval.  As such Reid’s sequester was to keep Democrats from listening to their own constituents.  Here’s the vote:

senators-who-voted-for-obamacare-adjusted-1

Literally, under the cloak of darkness, Democrats rammed their holy grail of a socialist construct down the throat of every American. We no longer needed to imagine having ideological representation that did not represent the will of the people – we saw it.

This legislation was created through bribes, back room deals, pay-off for votes and legislative trickery made under the false premise of so-called health care reform. There was so much wrong with it, and the way it was made, most who were engaged were also enraged.

As a direct consequence 32 of those original Democrat ObamaCare senators are no longer in office (See Above), and Democrats are no longer in control of the Senate.

So yeah, Fake News media…. tell us again about these astroturf Town Halls?

NOW WATCH Today:

… 2018 cannot come soon enough !

  1. greenvalleygal says:
    February 23, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    AZ Republican Congressman Mc Sally today in Green Valley, AZ had men attendees wearing pink vagina knit caps. Wo convinces a grown man to do that? Women who emasculate them.

    • The Boss says:
      February 23, 2017 at 10:01 pm

      I guess these men have trouble copping feels with their female side. Losers.

    • justfactsplz says:
      February 23, 2017 at 10:22 pm

      Exactly. Under the influence of progressivism men have become emasculated and women are no longer ladies but crude bullies. It is being pedaled in all of the t.v.sitcoms and commercials. It is also creating children with no manners who talk terrible to their parents and all other adults. It is sickening. There is no moral compass with these nut jobs. They cannot engage in purposeful respectful debate but feel they must yell louder to get their point across.

      On the upside since President Trump was elected conservatives are no longer silent. We speak up. We are more polite and friendly in public because we are no long suffering from the battered conservative syndrome. We truly now have hope for one nation, under God, and under one flag. We are fighting for our beloved Republic.

  2. DavidS says:
    February 23, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    WOW.. just wow.. Just for the record let add WOW just wow

  3. A2 says:
    February 23, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    I know how serious the issue is. but you can not show me a video of Nancy Pelosi that doesn’t make me laugh.

  4. repsort says:
    February 23, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    Yep.. RAMMED through.. and they all knew that once it “became the law of the land” the cuck’d republicans would be too afraid to EVER do anything about it.

    And they were so right.. The cuck’d republicans told us.. “well, we need control of the house!”.. “we need control of the senate!” … “we need the white house!”.. Here we are with ALL of that and what do we get?

    #coldanger is right.

  5. greenvalleygal says:
    February 23, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    Always about infants and children. Kasich did the Medicaid expansion in Ohio as did Jan Brewer in Arizona with huge opposition.

  6. NHVoter says:
    February 23, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    Is it ok to post this here? If not, please feel free to remove it (and be nice – I’m on my second glass of wine 🙂

  7. decisiontime16 says:
    February 23, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    She sounds like she’s stoned.

  8. The Recent Republican says:
    February 23, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    John Boehner now claiming there will be no “repeal and replace” of Obamacare.

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/02/23/boehner-republicans-wont-pass-obamacares-repeal-and-replace/

    Surprise, surprise.

  10. Mumu Bobby (@mumubobby1) says:
    February 23, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    Obamacare isn’t done until the RICO trials. ANYBODY that said ‘if you like your doctor you can keep your doctor’ is just as vulnerable as the Philip Morris company (Marlboro) was 20 years ago. PM leadership could always say ‘but we were smokers too’. But if you pushed Obamacare with lies and you DIDN’T sign up yourself you don’t even have that defense.

  11. tvollrath66 says:
    February 23, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    So what do they want us to do…. I guess go to the rallis in full force…the president said he needed our help last Saturday and pence said it again tonight.

  12. gamecock123 says:
    February 23, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    If ever a case for term limits to be made, this old Moonbat is a perfect !

    • BigMamaTEA says:
      February 23, 2017 at 10:31 pm

      Thanks for posting that genearly. A whole bunch more is getting ready to come out about those times! A retired Congressman, who was high level at the time, was threatened, and his family was threatened, and he’s kept quiet for 10 years, and he has kept a massive amount of copies of records from the time.

      He’s working with Dr. Jerome Corsi. It will be coming out soon.

  14. Zfgguy says:
    February 23, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    Several of those crossed out Dem Senators retired and were replaced withreplacement ems. So it’s not as much of a clean sweep as I’d like.

    • BigMamaTEA says:
      February 23, 2017 at 10:22 pm

      Doesn’t matter Zfgguy, a lot of potential “newbies” won’t run against an incumbent, because incumbents have million $ war chests accumulated already. (One of those perks I’d like to see gotten rid of!!!)

      Also, with a newbie, say like a state senator from those states, they don’t start out with all of the seniority. This is good.

  15. Red says:
    February 23, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    I’ll never forget it…I couldn’t believe how corrupt the whole thing was! I was a fan of Cuvuto then, can’t stand him now, but he went on for days and days about the closed door.

  16. All American Snowflake says:
    February 23, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    No doubt Pelosi stands to make a lot of money again, through her husband, on the healthcare thingy. Just as her spouse made oodles of boodle on those other deals.

  17. BigMamaTEA says:
    February 23, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    Sd, Boxer is now gone too.

    Now, more good news, of those Demonrats left, the following 15 are up for re-election in 2018:
    Brown, Cantewell, Cardin, Carper, Casey, Feinstein (rumor she’ll retire), Gillibrand, Klobucher, McCaskill, Menendez, Nelson (retire rumors), Sanders, Stabenow, Tester, & Whitehouse.

    Which only leaves 10 of those left. Durbin, Bennett, Franken, Merkley, Reed, Schumer, Shaheen, Udall, Warner, and Wyden.

    If you’re in the state of one of those who is up in 2018, TIME TO GET TO WORK! Find a suitable candidate. (Even in blue states, a new D would not have the seniority of the old goats) AND, let’s start getting them attention.

  18. akearn says:
    February 23, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    Methinks Nancy has her own personal opioid addiction. Or Botox, perhaps both. I think her upper lip is not functioning anymore.

  19. DeplorableHoosierFriend? says:
    February 23, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    Back when Harry had 4 eyes. I guess his brother took the plank from one of them.

  20. suejeanne1 says:
    February 23, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    I don’t think John McCain wants to be in town for a town hall – is that why he went to Syria? There is so much Arizona should complain about at a town hall with John McCain.

  21. WSB says:
    February 23, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    Sooooo….this was after lunch? I don’t even want what SHE’S having!

  23. RedBallExpress says:
    February 23, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    Pelosi keeps the mushrooms in the dark and feeds them lots of sh*t like Pavlov’s rats.

  24. vicschick says:
    February 23, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    This woman is bat$hit crazy. She has dementia. Or, she’s so full of evil it is oozing out of her pores and thus, her mouth.

  25. patrickhenrycensored says:
    February 23, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    pelosi raised 117 million for the dems in the previous election cycle.
    Most of the dems owe her for previous favors.
    They know she’s crazy, but she’s money in their bank.

  26. Frank says:
    February 23, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    Pelosi speaks like she has dementia. Either that or her pill addiction is finally catching up with her.

    Those astroturfed town halls are just more ugly desperation from the crumbling socialist party. They’re trying to create a pro-Marxist narrative, but it just isn’t sticking anymore. They’ve run the country too far into the ground. What’s left is for us to pick up what’s left of the US and restore it. The socialists will continue to scream and squabble over it, but they don’t matter now. What matters is making real progress for America’s benefit, not theirs.

  27. WSB says:
    February 23, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    Meanwhile, McCaul (R-TX) is being interviewed by Kelly Guilfoyle on Hannity tonight, and he mentions that Ryan, the SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE had never been to the Texas border before.

    Who the HELL are these whackos in our Government?

    I now believe we have two shadow governments. All hiding under their desks.

  28. SR says:
    February 23, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    John McCain is not running for re-election so he do not care about AZ and American people. When a person is not fear from death or a politician not running for reelection then both are most dangerous. John McCain is dangerous and wild animal now. Trump needs to put him in zoo.

  29. greenvalleygal says:
    February 23, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    National Support Trump Rally on Saturday, March 4th. Mark your calendar and bring your signs. We can’t drive to Phoenix that day but we will support Trump locally with flags, signs, tee shirts and hats to tell the world we want to Make America Great Again, Make America Strong Again, Make America Safe Again and Make America Real Again. Trump Support rallies coming in major cities.
    Our friend Glenn who is 90 years old is bringing his sweet wife who is in a wheel chair! GO TRUMP!

  30. greenvalleygal says:
    February 23, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    Meet us at the Safeway store on Continental Rd. in Green Valley, AZ March 4th.

  31. R-C says:
    February 23, 2017 at 10:46 pm

    And in the face of all this truth, we have RINOryan, (scheming snake, WI-1) and the rest of the Globalist UniParty ‘republicans’, working their butts off to KEEP Obamacare intact.

    2018 can’t come fast enough, indeed. And this time, WI-1: RINOryan needs to be the FIRST to go!

