Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – February 22nd, 2017

Posted on February 22, 2017 by

White House press secretary Sean Spicer delivers the press briefing for Wednesday February 22nd, 2017

spicer-presser

This entry was posted in media bias, President Trump, Sean Spicer.

41 Responses to Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – February 22nd, 2017

  1. Sentient says:
    February 22, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    We’re locking the doors and you’re all being deported.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  2. Tejas Rob says:
    February 22, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    Daily Press Beating.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  3. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    February 22, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    Excellent job by Spicer today. He’s improving day by day. He was on point today.

    Love watching these things!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  4. MVW says:
    February 22, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    Spicer still reports that ObamaCare repeal and replace is in process, followed by Tax legislation. I’ll believe this will happen when pigs fly. With Pence, good luck.

    The only thing that has happened has involved Trump’s direct involvement. If he wants real relief for America and Americans, he will have to be directly involved. That and God, more God, these RepubliRats are faithless

    I am still pissed off with the Flynn political assassination by Pence. Flynn had a direct understanding of Islam.

    Back to wait and see with emphasis on wait. Nuclear Newt would have had the cabinet in place long ago and Obama traitors purged. I hate traitors and foot draggers with a list of excuses.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. fedback says:
    February 22, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    This week reporters have actually behaved like civilized people.
    Perhaps they received an ultimatum

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. KBR says:
    February 22, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    The reporters asking why the White House may be involved with assuring that political appointees are politically aligned with POTUS…
    Pretty stupid.

    “Is the White House micromanaging?”

    I certainly hope so!

    I would like to ask whether they hire reporters from right-wing news sources, and whether, if someone did that, the editorial board at their news agency might also get involved in the hiring.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. Lin Rei says:
    February 22, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    Thanks for the reports the the press conference.

    Any mention of Dreamers?

    Anyone here familiar with immigration law? Is it true that if Dreamers were allowed to remain in the country, they would by law be allowed to bring in their parents and family members??? If true, it seems that keeping Dreamers leaves only childless illegals as permanently deportable.

    Anyone know the laws around this question ..can Dreamers really bring back in their parents and other relatives?

    Like

    Reply
    • KBR says:
      February 22, 2017 at 3:18 pm

      Might have missed it, my ipad acting up. But I did not hear any dreamers mentioned today.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • KBR says:
      February 22, 2017 at 3:27 pm

      Some dreamers are already being deported. Those that dreamed of having the baddest, most murderous crime gangs in all of America.

      Me, I don’t like calling illegal aliens “American Dreamers.”

      The only American Dreamers that belong in the USA are US citizens and those that enter legally and with love for the USA, to fulfill their dreams of becoming US citizens.

      All else, IMO, should be sent out, back to wherever they are citizens.

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
    • Jason says:
      February 22, 2017 at 4:18 pm

      They did ask about DACA and DAPA and whether the ‘exception’ in yesterday’s orders meant they are accepted/settled law or something along the lines. Spicer redirected stating the EOs were meant to establish a priority and means to remove the known criminal illegals.

      Pretty sure the order prevents future Dreamers from avoiding deportation as well as unaccompanied ‘children’ who are smuggled over and then united with their parents who are here illegally but not a lawyer and didn’t stay at holiday inn express.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  8. Cinderella the Deplorable says:
    February 22, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    OMG. Seriously? “The Oscars are Sunday night – will the President be watching?”

    Is THIS the MOST important question you could think of, lady??!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • aqua says:
      February 22, 2017 at 4:19 pm

      And whoa, whoa – that the Meryl Streeps of the world might SAY something.
      So glad Spicer shot this down. If it weren’t for the pretentious press, the pretentious Hollywoodies would have fewer people to fawn over them.

      Not watching the Oscars – it’s my boycott. They are meaningless.

      Kudos to the Press Secretary.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Mark Thimesch says:
        February 22, 2017 at 4:39 pm

        The word “Oscars” brings to memory a shaggy, green, curmudgity puppet from my childhood known as “Oscar the Grouch”.
        Now that I think of it, perhaps that name is truly appropriate to Sunday night’s Hollywood event since it will be filled with the same, like-minded and behavior oriented people that match perfectly with that puppet from Sesame Street.
        Meryl Streep wins best “oscar” for her performance as Oscar the Grouch post Trump’s Presidential election.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • NvMtnOldman says:
        February 22, 2017 at 5:00 pm

        The last Oscars I watched was the last time Bob Hope was host. The last movie I bought a ticket to go see was Chisun. Hollyweird has made ZERO money off of me.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • rivercity says:
      February 22, 2017 at 4:31 pm

      Disgusting! Trump fights for a year for the American people – all of us out here trying to get by – to gain the WH and some twit wastes time on cultural garbage. Personally, I am not a big fan of fiction, would not invest 1$ in a “film”, not to mention TV garbage.

      Like

      Reply
  9. MW says:
    February 22, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    Love how he’s charming them!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. tommyd22 says:
    February 22, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    Sean does a great job with these pressers.. I never thought I would actually enjoy watching the WH Daily’s like I have with this administration..
    Once again, President Trump made a very good choice in selecting Spicer. Sean usually appears to be highly informed and maintains excellent control of the briefings..
    So far nothing but kudos for Sean..
    imo.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  11. MW says:
    February 22, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    oh my gosh what the heck, someone asked if the President will watch the Oscars? What a turd.

    Like

    Reply
  12. emet says:
    February 22, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    Dreamers. Serve min. 2 years in military with honorable discharge, receive citizenship. Parents must return to country of origin, file application, and get in line.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Dale says:
      February 22, 2017 at 5:27 pm

      Sorry, but our military is not a dumping ground for illegals… we need and deserve the highest quality personnel that we can find for our high-tech military… Americans first!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • emet says:
        February 22, 2017 at 5:37 pm

        The Dreamer applicants would
        have to meet all requirements. For decades judges gave delinquents the choice of military or reform school. Nothing new here. And btw the Civil Service has to take some convicts (rehabilitated offender hiring program) and also people who have been institutionalized (mentally restored persons hiring program).

        Like

        Reply
  13. MW says:
    February 22, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    Hmmm, I notice he didn’t call on that quack who said Trump claims whites built America. I sure didn’t miss the sound of her voice!

    Like

    Reply
  14. Mickey Wasp says:
    February 22, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    A great avenue for Sean Spicer to use is the Stephen Miller “Asked and answered” ….
    Sean could start answering the repetitive questions “Asked and answered and you can do your journalistic duties and easily find that out. Next.”

    Or better yet … Find out some of Sean’s family type gatherings or anniversaries, maybe even Sean’s children schedules and have Steve go do the WH press meetings a few times. Mr. Miller could go out and say “Sean has gone to celebrate his parents anniversary with them and I will be with you today and tomorrow.” ..ouch.. Then point directly at MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson or ABC’s Jon Carl and then give his smile and point at CNN’s Jim Acosta.

    Watch the press corp get real nice and stop with the ‘got-cha’ repetitiveness after Miller explodes on the first one with his intellectual grip on their true motives and watch for his sly smile and flick of his eyebrows. Totally embarrass them.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. filia.aurea says:
    February 22, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    My comment previously posted to the wrong thread (Silence of the Shams) Apologies.
    Today’s press briefing was tighter. By keeping things more concise, the pool will hopefully begin policing itself through peer pressure – outlawing duplicate and less relevant questions. Today, time wasters included two questions on transgender bathrooms, Cabinet “discourse” gossip (x2) and the usual b.s. on illegal alien deportations. Mr. Spicer has responded multiple times on DHS deportation activity. He should refuse any further elaboration.

    Yesterday’s briefing is still troublesome, based on the WSJ article about “removal of Steve Bannon” from the National Security team on request”. Where did this story come from?

    Like

    Reply

