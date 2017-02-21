Vice President Mike Pence Full NATO Remarks and Press Conference…

Vice-President Mike Pence delivers remarks at a news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday in Brussels.

Vice-President Pence reassured nervous Europeans that President Donald Trump remains committed to transatlantic ties. However, Pence also reasserted the current president’s policy that NATO allies must boost their defense spending in return.

After the prepared remarks Mr. Pence answered questions from EU news media in Brussels.

O God, You are the preserver of men, and the keeper of our lives. We commit ourselves to Your perfect care as we carry forth the tasks before us.  We pray for a safe and auspicious return from our daily endeavors.

Give Your angels charge over our president and keep him with You in all his ways. Let no evil befall him, nor any harm come to his dwelling or his family that he may leave momentarily behind. Although we are uncertain of what the days may bring, may President Trump be well protected, guided and prepared for any event.

May You continue to shepherd, and provide wisdom, courage, patience and understanding amid adversity and challenges.  Bless us O Lord, that our President may complete his journey safely and successfully each day under Your ever watchful care.

Amen.

  1. rorecruit says:
    February 21, 2017 at 6:02 am

    European countries must “pay their fair share.” Sounds familiar, doesn’t it?

  2. Sa_Bi says:
    February 21, 2017 at 6:12 am

    I am opposed to NATO, at least US membership in it.

    However, I do not expect that any meaningful progress will be made, to some extent because I view budget discussions about window dressing.

    Trump said the right thing during the primaries, and then he apparently back-pedalled when the backlash came in.

    At the end of the day the discussion boils down to whether the US wants to maintain a strong military presence and bases in Europe, especially in key countries that have a central location. Such bases will always act as a deterrent to hostile foreign countries, regardless of the NATO treaty. Merkel’s completely carefree and openly nasty attitude can easily be explained – she doesn’t believe that the US will ever give up or merely move the large air base in Germany, and that even if Trump wanted to do it, it would be politically possible.

    Ultimately, the discussion about NATO distracts from the greater issue of military bases in other countries, which includes places like Japan (Trump doesn’t bring that one up anymore) or, for example, Australia. As long as those bases are kept and there isn’t even a credibly strategy to withdraw or to to move them, the US offers de facto defense of these countries. I don’t know why Putin would want to invade Germany, but he surely won’t do it if he has to fear that his troops could run into legions of US soldiers. And for the same reason all countries west of Germany don’t have to care. China won’t annex Japan if that automatically triggers WWIII. South Korea is still there for the same reason. Etc.

    P.S. I hope these ominous pictures and the prayer are, after the post about Pence, not an indication of you, Sundance, suspecting a plot to remove Trump. Because if that happened I would pray for the US, given the armed uprising that would follow.

  3. PCC says:
    February 21, 2017 at 6:15 am

    EU countries are/will be duplicitous and change ‘their tune’ once VP Pence is gone… I suspect a lot of this coming: ”He / they mis-spoke, we did not hear / say that…. YOU misunderstood…” etc
    Please comment if/when this does NOT happen

  4. james23 says:
    February 21, 2017 at 6:32 am

    I like Pence’s remarks. Appropriately blunt on the subject of Europe paying.

    Europe’s biggest challenges are a direct result of its own policy choices. I’m talking about the decision to invite in the invading horde of Muslims. I don’t think the US should donate one hard earned dollar, never mind American lives, to save Europe from imported terrorism.

  5. CheeseHead says:
    February 21, 2017 at 6:46 am

    So much complaining about “Fake News” and justifiably so, but over the past few weeks on these very CTH discussion boards there have been a number of assertions that Conway is a traitor, Preibus is a traitor, Walsh is a traitor, Pence is a traitor, etc, etc. These assertions are all based on nothing but speculation and paranoia. It is getting ridiculous.

    • Am77 says:
      February 21, 2017 at 6:57 am

      Agree, it’s been absurd. Pence and Preibus have been rock solid in defending Trump. I’m disappointed in some people on this board.

  6. Bob Thoms says:
    February 21, 2017 at 6:58 am

    thanks for posting the full video……….very much appreciated.

