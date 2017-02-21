Vice President Mike Pence Full NATO Remarks and Press Conference…

O God, You are the preserver of men, and the keeper of our lives. We commit ourselves to Your perfect care as we carry forth the tasks before us. We pray for a safe and auspicious return from our daily endeavors.

Give Your angels charge over our president and keep him with You in all his ways. Let no evil befall him, nor any harm come to his dwelling or his family that he may leave momentarily behind. Although we are uncertain of what the days may bring, may President Trump be well protected, guided and prepared for any event.

May You continue to shepherd, and provide wisdom, courage, patience and understanding amid adversity and challenges. Bless us O Lord, that our President may complete his journey safely and successfully each day under Your ever watchful care.

Amen.