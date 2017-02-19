Globalist-Minded Media Fraught Over “Deliberate” and “Well Prepared” Acumen of Secretary T-Rex…

We are so fortunate Rex Tillerson was willing to take on the role of Secretary of State. T-Rex’s approach is giving the pearl-clutching leftists fits, as outlined in this article by ABC which displays their collective angst.
(Via ABC) [..] In his first weeks as America’s top diplomat, Tillerson has gone to great lengths to avoid attracting attention, despite a growing perception in Washington that the State Department is being sidelined by a power-centric White House.
Some State Department officials have been told by the White House to expect drastic budget cuts, with much of the reduction potentially coming out of U.S. foreign aid money. Trump and his team have also told those interviewing for top State Department jobs that significant staffing cuts will come. Some appear to have started already.
While Tillerson was in Germany, several senior management and advisory positions were eliminated. The staffers were reassigned. Some other top posts are vacant, and there are no signs they’ll be quickly filled.
While Tillerson has met or spoken with dozens of foreign counterparts in his first weeks, the White House is driving the front-page diplomacy. The lack of State Department involvement has flustered many long-time diplomats.
[…] It’s a sharp contrast with the Obama administration’s last secretary of state, John Kerry, who routinely found his way to the center of global crises, enthusiastically fulfilling the “public diplomacy” part of the job. Whereas Kerry exhausted staff with impromptu, whirlwind foreign trips and constant press appearances, Tillerson has made it known to his staff that he wants a lower profile.
In private, the Texas oilman with the booming baritone voice is deliberate, independent and cool-headed, according to U.S. and foreign diplomats who have interacted with him and spoke on condition of anonymity in order to avoid possible diplomatic fallout from discussing private conversations. A common thread in Tillerson’s meetings with diplomats has been an emphasis on safety of U.S. personnel, State Department officials said.
It’s a continuation of a theme Tillerson touched on when he spoke to staffers on his first day, and one he plans to echo this coming week on a trip to Mexico City with Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly. Tillerson will stop at the U.S. Embassy to meet with American diplomats, officials said.
Diplomats from several foreign countries said Tillerson is playing it safe in high-level meetings so far, avoiding extemporaneous comments. He shows up seeming well-prepared and confident on the substance of issues, rarely consulting his aides or written notes, they reported.
In Germany last week, Tillerson urged China to help address North Korea’s nuclear threat. He called on Russia to honor a 2015 peace plan for Ukraine.
While those signs of continuity in U.S. policy may have assuaged some foreign leaders’ concerns about Trump, Tillerson’s tight-lipped nature unsettled others.
After meeting Tillerson, French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault lamented the “vague” U.S. position on issues such as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Tillerson told several of his international partners the U.S. is still in “listening mode,” leaving some with the perception that Trump may craft U.S. foreign policy on the fly.
In a rare interaction with reporters, Tillerson said before leaving Germany he was bringing home “many” messages for Trump. Asked to share a few, he demurred.
“Not until I share it with him,” he said. (link)
Everything T-Rex has done so far is absolutely pitch perfect; this guy is buckets of pure American awesome. Deliberate, focused, steadfast and intensely well-grounded, Tillerson is a walking example of just the right person at just the right time.
Out of all the Trump cabinet appointments that will be recorded in history, Secretary T-Rex will be at the very top of the list.
And to remind everyone, Rex Tillerson was the cabinet nominee that Mark Levin said was the worst possible selection in history. HERE and HERE – Think about that level of disconnected idiocy the next time anyone gives you an opinion from Old Yeller.
The globalist-liberals are having fits over the impenetrable approach being taken by Secretary Tillerson. T-Rex is in the center of the global elitist power structure, The Department of State.
The U.S. State Department is the epicenter of all globalist ideological enterprise, and T-Rex is thoughtfully, unemotionally, deconstructing the entire DoS system – worst parts first, while they watch.
One of the greatest attributes of legendary leaders is their mastery of the silent power that exists in the space between words. When you witness those who exhibit this skill-set you know immediately you are seeing a person of consequence, yet you can’t quite put your finger on why.
We are very fortunate to be living in such consequential times.
Well, we all knew this was coming. I can’t imagine why anybody expected otherwise (huge grin).
Secretary of State Tillerson speaks softly, yet doesn’t need to carry a big sick. That’s ’cause he has “big ears,” as in he’s an attentive and well disciplined listener who has masterfully developed his analytical skills.
So, to paraphrase some commercial I once heard, when he speaks, people listen.
Tillerson is the speak softly part of Trump’s big stick to the establishment
If I was to re-do my comment, it would be like yours. Excellent!
“…despite a growing perception in Washington that the State Department is being sidelined by a power-centric White House.”
ABC apparently doesn’t understand that the State Department IS PART OF THE WHITE HOUSE (Exec. Branch), and not a separate branch of government!!
LOL
Oh, man. And the media think Trump hasn’t read the Constutition??
You beat me to the post.
Me too.
Something that delights me is how DJT seems to get the opposition watching one hand while he moves the objective with the other.
The press is chasing the “Trump is a big meanie to the press” story, wasting time and energy on that, while some nasty State Department snakes are removed. They are having some of their “leakers” squashed and finding themselves unfocused in defense of them.
They also find that they are outflanked by the Flynn story having made “leaks” an important part of the general atmosphere – and discovering that they are boxed in by their own emphasis on that story – which looked so appetizing.
HAH!!
Just undoing what has been done to us.
We have been arguing over whether “Black Lives Matters” is racist or not, and all the while Hiraly and Kerby were selling America down the river in sweetheart insider deals with Boko-Haram-hosting Nigeria.
The Progressives will keep trying to distract the Trump administration and all of us into inane issues so that the other hand can be exploiting and destroying America via foreign policy (Iran, anti-Israel, etc.)
Our recent series of presidents have been OK with this, until Trump.
If our generous host of America-hating Reds want to combat the goodness being carried out by Trump, they will have to get pulled off of their sad-sack woe-is-me victim-group politics and go address what has really been going on.
Sit. That’s a good Lion.
Obviously a sophisticated player. As for Levin, he has never been on board.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Levin is a hemorrhoid, along for the ride, but with a decidedly poor seat.
And, sometimes, just as much a PITA!
Haha, “Old Yeller!” Perfect description of Mark Levin!
WINNING!
When I first saw Tillerson, I was reminded of Lombardi.
“Winning is not a sometime thing; it’s an all the time thing. You don’t win once in a while; you don’t do things right once in a while; you do them right all of the time. Winning is a habit. Unfortunately, so is losing.
There is no room for second place. There is only one place in my game, and that’s first place. I have finished second twice in my time at Green Bay, and I don’t ever want to finish second again. There is a second place bowl game, but it is a game for losers played by losers. It is and always has been an American zeal to be first in anything we do, and to win, and to win, and to win.
Every time a football player goes to ply his trade he’s got to play from the ground up – from the soles of his feet right up to his head. Every inch of him has to play. Some guys play with their heads. That’s O.K. You’ve got to be smart to be number one in any business. But more importantly, you’ve got to play with your heart, with every fiber of your body. If you’re lucky enough to find a guy with a lot of head and a lot of heart, he’s never going to come off the field second.
Running a football team is no different than running any other kind of organization – an army, a political party or a business. The principles are the same. The object is to win – to beat the other guy. Maybe that sounds hard or cruel. I don’t think it is.
It is a reality of life that men are competitive and the most competitive games draw the most competitive men. That’s why they are there – to compete. The object is to win fairly, squarely, by the rules – but to win.
And in truth, I’ve never known a man worth his salt who in the long run, deep down in his heart, didn’t appreciate the grind, the discipline. There is something in good men that really yearns for discipline and the harsh reality of head to head combat.
I don’t say these things because I believe in the ‘brute’ nature of men or that men must be brutalized to be combative. I believe in God, and I believe in human decency. But I firmly believe that any man’s finest hour — his greatest fulfillment to all he holds dear — is that moment when he has worked his heart out in a good cause and lies exhausted on the field of battle – victorious.”
– Coach Vincent T. Lombardi
Lombardi & “Winning” applies equally to President Trump, of course.
I love those lion pics! My favorite animal and so appropo! MAGA!!
One of my favorites as well. He is amazing.
I admirer T-Rex and he will gain respect around the world for America.
LikeLiked by 3 people
T-Rex ALREADY has that respect. It’s “The Swamp” that doesn’t respect him.
Safety. Never a Benghazi. No more expensive art purchases or billion dollar embassies like Iraq. Or the new ones in Afghanistan $800 million
https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/201505191022341494/
No more spandex bicycle racing suits.
No bicyle pants, mom jeans, we have Alpha males as far as the eye can see!
From the beginning, the screeches of despair from the Regressive Left over T-Rex were enough to tell me he was the perfect man for the job, and his confirmation hearing only solidified that belief. Everything he has done since, particularly the 7th floor firings, just make me like him that much more.
Mark Levin is a sad little man.
I knew that when those eviction notices started going out this past week to the old guard in the state department that it was solid confirmation that T-Rex is legit and will be totally loyal to the POTUS 100%.
“Old Yeller” for Levin….that one is DEFINITELY going to stick!
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
“In private, the Texas oilman with the booming baritone voice is deliberate, independent and cool-headed, according to U.S. and foreign diplomats who have interacted with him …”
The cool-headed, competent diplomat is exactly what the US needed in that position after that disaster called Kerry. Trump seems to have a talent for picking good people to help him get a job done. (almost as if he spent a lifetime doing that) 🙂
Is James Taylor still on retainer to sing “You’ve Got A Friend”?
He’s booked for diplomat going-away parties for the foreseeable future.
“Everything T-Rex has done so far is absolutely pitch perfect; this guy is buckets of pure American awesome. Deliberate, focused, steadfast and intensely well-grounded, Tillerson is a walking example of just the right person at just the right time.”/ Sundance
TILLERSON – “BUCKETS OF PURE AMERICAN AWESOME”/ LOVE IT/
and I am sure he was worth every $ paid to him by Exxon.
Lots of memos being spoken about. I wonder how many of them are bogus, to trap leakers?
Levin doesn’t deserve to be mentioned in an article about our distinguished Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson! Please save your references to Levin to those about McCain and Graham, McConnell and Ryan!!!
So you mean only when Sundance is referencing the fecal scum of “The Swamp”?
Unsettling science as globalism is threatened with extinction by T Rex.
Yes phc/ Tillerson is the right MAN for the job/
“The U.S. State Department is the epicenter of all globalist ideological enterprise, and T-Rex is thoughtfully, unemotionally, deconstructing the entire DoS system – worst parts first, while they watch.”Sd/
What a heartwarming story. Thank you Sundance for sharing, and thank you President Trump and Secretary. Tillerson. 999
If Tillerson were the global warming alarmist, pro establishment hack favored by Rice, Gates and Baker I would agree with Levin. But I have confidence Pres Trump has selected the right man for the right job at the right time. And if he turns out to be the wrong choice there is no doubt, he will quickly be gone.
T-Rex is handling things at DOS his way, and he’s whittling down the leakers and making the chances of finding those left behind when the firings are done that much better.
I still say the best way to get rid of those folks – or at least increase the likelihood of getting rid of leakers – is to fire everyone in govt service who was hired after November 8, 2008. AFAIK no one in Federal service is hired to a specific time constraint except a contractor performing work for the govt. Everyone else’s commitment to work for the govt is open-ended, which means they can go at any time.
What a heartwarming story. Thank you Sundance for sharing, and thank you President Trump and Secretary. Tillerson.
Sorry about the duplicate post.
He reminds one of Fess Parker, the actor. Clint Walker would be close, too.
The ABC “news” story just reinforces the fact that odungheap was never anything other than a place holder, an empty suit. Kerry was sent to fulfill the globalist mission to destabilize the world. He fly all over the world lighting fires and leaving them to burn and smolder while odumbo played golf and made celebrity appearances.
Tillerson’s is already retired, he doesn’t need the job. He can do anything without having to worry about his political future.
“Emphasis of safety of US personnel”: AKA no Benghazi. I don’t think Hillary ever cared about the safety of US personnel.
“I don’t think Hillary ever cared about the safety of USA…” (just my $.02)
Never Trumpers are boycotting C-PAC because Milo and Steve Bannon will be there.
Andrew C. McCarthy
Verified account
Simple for CPAC: If provocateur populism is in the tent, I’m out of the tent. No hard feelings. It’s just not conservatism & its not for me.
If only ALL of your National Review idiots would follow your lead. So sad to see what has become of what was a great voice of conservatism 30-50 years ago. #WhoNeedsYou
How is this not exactly like the leftists? They are as intolerant as the left, just with a different set of “dogma” they want you to adhere to.
294 US Embassies and Consulates. Just think of all the people and military and expense to keep these places running. It’s crazy. Half of these countries are probably not even safe to visit. What a waste. I wonder if any SoS has ever seen them all?
https://mic.com/articles/14763/there-are-294-us-embassies-and-consulates-around-the-world-we-may-not-need-all-of-them#.UMbj1YFkY
The washington perception of the white house being power-centric is precisely the mindset of anyone who needs to be thrown out of washington.
Trump and his most valuable players arent there for dictatorial power concentration. They are citizen-focused leaders fully aware of what they are sacrificing. Is it any wonder they are mostly older men and women at traditional retirement age, past building families and careers, doing this for us?
Levin is literally a moron.
T-Rex is one Executive who understands The President (another Executive) who DEMANDS “loyalty, common sense, respect and that is why PTrump liked him so much for the job! Great Pick!
“Not until I share it with him.”
What a refreshing, respectful public servant mentality. God Bless our T-Rex.
A gift from the great state if Texas to our fellow Americans.
The left will say, yeah, but can he ride a bicycle?
also….But does he have a watermelon head?
Yeah, but I bet he is not a woman who has had to dodge sniper fire?
Yeah but I bet he doesnt have a private server….
