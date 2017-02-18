President Trump Mega Deplorable Rally – Melbourne Florida 5:00pm Live Stream…

President Donald Trump is holding a supporter mega-deplorable rally in Melbourne Florida today at the Orlando-Melbourne International Airport. RSBN cameras are filming and live-streaming the event which officially begins at 5:00pm
There are massive crowds of people in attendance – not quite sure how the airport is going to fit them all in. Three Live Stream feeds below:
RSBN Live Stream – Alternate Live Stream #1 – Alternate Live Stream #2
POTUS just showed Soros that his resistance movement is futile.
Soros developed such a depraved sense of humankind so young that he truly must feel all people need to agree to his ideas. If not they must be forced into a behavior.
Melania & P45 exiting slowly off stage. Waving to all. Cell up everywhere! OVERWHELMING SUPPORT! We love you President Trump & First Lady Melania!!
I can only think if you are working or middle class and hoping for a better future, this speech made you feel good……
Trump is flexing his muscle. Watch it and weep Democrats. Weep GOPe. Your tears are like nectar to us.
Loving this never-ending vat of ambrosia.
George Washington, the Founders, and all who struggled to hand on to us this great republic through their sacrifices, labors, and loyalty unto death are smiling …
I find it hard to watch any “old movies” like “Mr. Smith Goes To Washington” or some of the old westerns. What we have…here…is a “YUGE SUCCESS TO COMMUNICATE”. And the live drama and thrust is the most engaging and thrilling than any fiction ever seen…as he repeats and expands his promises. What a great idea in all the pressers, both Donald’s and Sean Spicer’s and now these rallies! It feels like my (our) back yard and he gets stronger the more the “fake news” erupts and implodes on the media.
“BRAVO ZULU, BOSS!”
Semper Fi…!.
God bless your service faithful Marine!😉
Wow! Was that energizing or what!
God Bless President Trump and so very thankful to God almighty for delivering
this man to this nation at this time!
Amen.
According to Fox.. Trump got most support from crowd for two points
1. Countering Fake News
2. Keeping Radical Islamic Terrorist the hell out.
No surprises there… Two groups EQUALLY dangerous.
Took CNN 2 seconds to start ripping Trump…and that from former Cruz communications spokesman Alice Stewart
MSNBC has been very fair with it’s post rally coverage.
They see CNN going down, and do not want to continue to be linked to the Very Fake Newsers.
Faux news said 7600 in attendance does anyone know if that is true
MSNBC said 15 K.
9K inside.
9,000 is what i have heard. 15,000 total.
I just heard on Fox that 9,000 were in the hanger, and 20,000 outside. 3,000 protesting but told to leave early to avoid any altercation.
In other words, don’t start any sh!t, sh!tstarters, or we’ll finish it for ya.
“Peaceful and well organized.”
President Trump is a rock star😍
That was fantastic. I hope he does one of these a month from now.
Really fired some shots across the media’s bow.
I was thinking the same thing…one a month.
That would be great!
Loved that he talked about Jeffersons remarks on Newspapers.
Absolutely PHENOMENAL!!! President Trump bringing it home to the people. He has been true to his word and we must not be swayed by MSM lies or wane in our support. Our unfaltering support is what keeps him safe.
FOX – 9000 inside and 20000 outside not able to get in. Some large group of peaceful protesters that were moved before rally ended.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Melbourne Sheriff will not put up with (insert expletives) Soros agitator cr4p and they know it.
FL is not Chicago, not CA, not going to stand in FL.
Bet the (insert expletives) Islamists have been put on notice as well.
I love it when you get to swearing, georgiafl!!
RSBN shows Air Force One
I apologize if this has already been stated, but i love how Trump didnt have Hail to the Chief played (i feel sure this was his request) as he sees himself as one of us, working for/with us. He was relaxed, buttoned down, at one with his people.
No power handshake (top over) he sees himself as one of us, our blue collar President. I just love him more than the day before, but not more than I know i will love him tomorrow! MAGA!
very good observation and I agree. Trump unlike Obama does not want to seen above us. Rather one of us. Obama was always wanting to be seen above us.
Cuz he always felt he was.
Its how its always supposed to be. They forgot, he didnt.
That was incredible! Amazing! A POTUS like we have never had before! I so love him!
Fox reporter says 20,000 outside couldn’t get in.
9000 inside.
29,000 total.
LikeLiked by 5 people
That’s more like it.
It looks like that many.
Maybe more.
POTUS and FLOTUS are now boarding AF 1.
“The lady and the tiger”
FOX comment on Donald and Melania.
The Lady opens and followed by the Tiger.
I like that – good description.
But he is a lion. She is the lioness.
Message just delivered to the GOPe — President Trump has HUGE support from the PEOPLE and they LOVE HIM and his AGENDA!
Great rally, loved every moment of it.
The scene of the huge crowd outside Air Force one. Wish I were there. The sun is down. The plane is lit. Unforgettable. Alternate stream 2 is over, but Right Side is going to keep broadcasting
Right Side apologized for the feed and said they will be uploading an HD quality version of this rally from one of their guys within the next 12 hours. I want to watch their coverage when it comes up.
They just showed Trump and Melania wave and enter the plane. Right Side is going to return with interviews. Party isnt over
Watched President Trump leaving the stage and on up the stairs of Air Force One. I swear, I think he WAS wearing a bullet proof vest AND was carrying the Second Amendment in his jacket pocket. The pockets are extra big and deep just like the ones on his jackets during the campaign.
I think he wears a vest at all public appearances now. So he looks larger and sweats more. He gets 10,000 death threats a week.
Hey don’t forget, Melania made a surprise appearance, said the Lord’s Prayer, then in her awesome red dress, introduced our President Donald Trump.
Melania left the J out because perhaps our president just wants to be known as President Donald Trump.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Before the election he had to emphasize the “J”, because that was how he registered for the ballots.
I noticed Melania left it out.
Wow, that was great!
Right now I bet that every MSM anchor has sent out to the local CVS for Depends.
And paper bags…they are all hyperventilating.
Oh, man.
That was EPIC!
Wow! Hadn’t thought of him having rallies like this during his time in office, but it’s a great idea…..for him and us. It re-energizes, lifts him up out of any depression/discouragement he may fall into having to deal with all the crazies that hate him.
Melania reciting the Lord’s prayer apparently was her idea that he didn’t know about. I sense she realizes how tremendous this all is, beyond their control and the dangers, etc. and is depending, calling on the Lord for help and protection……as do many of us too.
Didn’t mention it before, but when she came for his inauguration, as she was walking down the stairs, it seemed to me she was praying silently – moving her lips as she moved – which is what I do too sometimes when I’m really concerned about important issues.
Good.
Donald Trump….President…of the people…by the people…and for the people.
The Crushing Blow was struck at the heart of darkness by Lady Melania and the Lord’s Prayer.
After that, Sir Galahad or St. Michael just sliced the many heads of the demon hither and yon.
We have our American champion back in the fight. And he’s taking no prisoners.
