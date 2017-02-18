President Trump Mega Deplorable Rally – Melbourne Florida 5:00pm Live Stream…

Posted on February 18, 2017 by

President Donald Trump is holding a supporter mega-deplorable rally in Melbourne Florida today at the Orlando-Melbourne International Airport.  RSBN cameras are filming and live-streaming the event which officially begins at 5:00pm

There are massive crowds of people in attendance – not quite sure how the airport is going to fit them all in.   Three Live Stream feeds below:

RSBN Live StreamAlternate Live Stream #1 Alternate Live Stream #2

melbourne-7

trump-melborne-6

  1. BobW462 says:
    February 18, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    POTUS just showed Soros that his resistance movement is futile.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  2. MaineCoon says:
    February 18, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    Melania & P45 exiting slowly off stage. Waving to all. Cell up everywhere! OVERWHELMING SUPPORT! We love you President Trump & First Lady Melania!!

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  3. Bob Thoms says:
    February 18, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    I can only think if you are working or middle class and hoping for a better future, this speech made you feel good……

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  4. majorstar says:
    February 18, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    Trump is flexing his muscle. Watch it and weep Democrats. Weep GOPe. Your tears are like nectar to us.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  7. remuda2016 says:
    February 18, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    I find it hard to watch any “old movies” like “Mr. Smith Goes To Washington” or some of the old westerns. What we have…here…is a “YUGE SUCCESS TO COMMUNICATE”. And the live drama and thrust is the most engaging and thrilling than any fiction ever seen…as he repeats and expands his promises. What a great idea in all the pressers, both Donald’s and Sean Spicer’s and now these rallies! It feels like my (our) back yard and he gets stronger the more the “fake news” erupts and implodes on the media.

    “BRAVO ZULU, BOSS!”
    Semper Fi…!.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  8. Trumppin says:
    February 18, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    Wow! Was that energizing or what!
    God Bless President Trump and so very thankful to God almighty for delivering
    this man to this nation at this time!

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  9. Pam says:
    February 18, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. rumpole2 says:
    February 18, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    According to Fox.. Trump got most support from crowd for two points
    1. Countering Fake News
    2. Keeping Radical Islamic Terrorist the hell out.

    No surprises there… Two groups EQUALLY dangerous.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  11. Newman says:
    February 18, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    Took CNN 2 seconds to start ripping Trump…and that from former Cruz communications spokesman Alice Stewart

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. kaste668 says:
    February 18, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    Faux news said 7600 in attendance does anyone know if that is true

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Patriot1783 says:
    February 18, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    “Peaceful and well organized.”

    President Trump is a rock star😍

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  14. Keln says:
    February 18, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    That was fantastic. I hope he does one of these a month from now.

    Really fired some shots across the media’s bow.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  15. kittytrump84 says:
    February 18, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    Absolutely PHENOMENAL!!! President Trump bringing it home to the people. He has been true to his word and we must not be swayed by MSM lies or wane in our support. Our unfaltering support is what keeps him safe.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  16. SeekerOfTruth says:
    February 18, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    FOX – 9000 inside and 20000 outside not able to get in. Some large group of peaceful protesters that were moved before rally ended.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  17. fedback says:
    February 18, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    RSBN shows Air Force One

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. Deplorable Georgia Grace says:
    February 18, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    I apologize if this has already been stated, but i love how Trump didnt have Hail to the Chief played (i feel sure this was his request) as he sees himself as one of us, working for/with us. He was relaxed, buttoned down, at one with his people.

    No power handshake (top over) he sees himself as one of us, our blue collar President. I just love him more than the day before, but not more than I know i will love him tomorrow! MAGA!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  19. littleflower481 says:
    February 18, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    That was incredible! Amazing! A POTUS like we have never had before! I so love him!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  20. Bull Durham says:
    February 18, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    Fox reporter says 20,000 outside couldn’t get in.
    9000 inside.

    29,000 total.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  21. Pam says:
    February 18, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    POTUS and FLOTUS are now boarding AF 1.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. SeekerOfTruth says:
    February 18, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    “The lady and the tiger”
    FOX comment on Donald and Melania.
    The Lady opens and followed by the Tiger.
    I like that – good description.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  23. Pam says:
    February 18, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  24. Katherine McCoun says:
    February 18, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    Message just delivered to the GOPe — President Trump has HUGE support from the PEOPLE and they LOVE HIM and his AGENDA!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. Summer says:
    February 18, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    Great rally, loved every moment of it.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. entagor says:
    February 18, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    The scene of the huge crowd outside Air Force one. Wish I were there. The sun is down. The plane is lit. Unforgettable. Alternate stream 2 is over, but Right Side is going to keep broadcasting

    Right Side apologized for the feed and said they will be uploading an HD quality version of this rally from one of their guys within the next 12 hours. I want to watch their coverage when it comes up.

    They just showed Trump and Melania wave and enter the plane. Right Side is going to return with interviews. Party isnt over

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. Concerned Virginian says:
    February 18, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    Watched President Trump leaving the stage and on up the stairs of Air Force One. I swear, I think he WAS wearing a bullet proof vest AND was carrying the Second Amendment in his jacket pocket. The pockets are extra big and deep just like the ones on his jackets during the campaign.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • SeekerOfTruth says:
      February 18, 2017 at 6:50 pm

      I think he wears a vest at all public appearances now. So he looks larger and sweats more. He gets 10,000 death threats a week.

      Like

      Reply
  28. muffyroberts says:
    February 18, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    Hey don’t forget, Melania made a surprise appearance, said the Lord’s Prayer, then in her awesome red dress, introduced our President Donald Trump.

    Melania left the J out because perhaps our president just wants to be known as President Donald Trump.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  29. moe2004 says:
    February 18, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    Wow, that was great!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  30. Pam says:
    February 18, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  31. Concerned Virginian says:
    February 18, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    Right now I bet that every MSM anchor has sent out to the local CVS for Depends.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  32. M33 says:
    February 18, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    Oh, man.

    That was EPIC!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. truthandjustice says:
    February 18, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    Wow! Hadn’t thought of him having rallies like this during his time in office, but it’s a great idea…..for him and us. It re-energizes, lifts him up out of any depression/discouragement he may fall into having to deal with all the crazies that hate him.
    Melania reciting the Lord’s prayer apparently was her idea that he didn’t know about. I sense she realizes how tremendous this all is, beyond their control and the dangers, etc. and is depending, calling on the Lord for help and protection……as do many of us too.
    Didn’t mention it before, but when she came for his inauguration, as she was walking down the stairs, it seemed to me she was praying silently – moving her lips as she moved – which is what I do too sometimes when I’m really concerned about important issues.
    Good.

    Like

    Reply
  34. Howie says:
    February 18, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    Donald Trump….President…of the people…by the people…and for the people.

    Like

    Reply
  35. Bull Durham says:
    February 18, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    The Crushing Blow was struck at the heart of darkness by Lady Melania and the Lord’s Prayer.
    After that, Sir Galahad or St. Michael just sliced the many heads of the demon hither and yon.

    We have our American champion back in the fight. And he’s taking no prisoners.

    Like

    Reply
