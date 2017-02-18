February 18th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #30

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec

85 Responses to February 18th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #30

  1. citizen817 says:
    February 18, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Hannity Opening Monolog

    Herman Cain

    • Bull Durham says:
      February 18, 2017 at 12:25 am

      He talked all over Jay Sekulow. It’s a disease at Fox.
      Lou Dobbs did it tonight with Randy Evans. Talked all over every response.

      Tucker is a listener.

      It’s maddening to have a guest never finish sentences and thoughts.

      Shut up, Sean. Let people finish their 6 seconds replies.

  4. sandraopines says:
    February 18, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Trump eviscerating the media has given me extra sass. Whats a girl to do? Accessorize 😀

    I wasn’t alone. It feels soooooooooooo good
    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/02/17/ivanka-trump-brand-soars-1-amazon-best-sellers-list/

    • Bull Durham says:
      February 18, 2017 at 12:28 am

      That’s the way to do it. Support our allies, boycott the enemy.
      We are now over half, 55% approval.
      We have to stick it to anyone who is counter to America First and MAGA.

    • Wikunia says:
      February 18, 2017 at 12:34 am

      Sandra, I’ve just ordered the same Ivanka perfume about 20 min ago….and some nice shoes.😎

    • deanbrh says:
      February 18, 2017 at 12:39 am

      My family is boycotting Nordstroms, Burlington, and Macy’s, replacing them with Dillards as we all shop for the upcoming formal wedding of our Grandson. So far, Dillards has been very fast with delivery. Their closest brick and mortar store is 2 hours away, but so far online shopping has worked out fine. We stopped using amazon.com because their owner, Jeff Bezos, hates Trump and owns the Washington post, the rag that publishes the worst FAKE NEWS, along with The New York Times.

    • SomebodyNobody says:
      February 18, 2017 at 1:16 am

      Except, you are still supporting Bezo, who owns the WaPo. 🙂 Amazon sales is literally keeping WaPo’s lights on and their presses spinning.

  5. Sandra says:
    February 18, 2017 at 12:24 am

    In a Drudge-linked article I just read about the DACA guy who is being detained (
    http://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/ramirez-hearingnew/). I had to cut through the expected emotional fluff to get to the gritty details.

    ICE agents arrested Ramirez around 8:30 a.m. last Friday. They were not targeting the 23-year-old but his father, who has been deported eight times and convicted of narcotics trafficking, the government said. While there, agents found Ramirez sleeping on the living-room floor, according to the government brief.

    So this guy has been given a DACA deferral so that he can work, and yet he’s sleeping on the floor of his illegal alien drug dealing father who we have deported eight times. Yah, that seems like a really great environment for a “dreamer”. And when you keep reading you see that DACA guy admits to having been in a gang, to still hanging with gang member, and he has a gang tattoo on his arm. DACA guy claims that the tattoo simply refers to his home town … which just happens to be one of the worst towns for cartel activity.

    Get him out. He violated the DACA terms. His DACA contract is null and void. He’s illegal now. Get him out.

    • Sandra says:
      February 18, 2017 at 12:27 am

      Want to add: earlier today Trump used the word “dream” multiple times in his Boeing speech. It was of course related to the Dreamliner Boeing is building, but it made me think that it would be really great if Team Trump could totally hijack the “dream” word. The left was successful in getting the compliant media to use the term “dreamers” for certain illegal aliens and it makes me sick. I’d like to see Team Trump work it into a new slogan.

      • Bull Durham says:
        February 18, 2017 at 12:41 am

        The American Dream was to own a home.
        Now, it’s to have a wet back, a lawyer and grants from government to protect your “rights”.

        Sorry. Even the very smart kids, back across the border, get in line. If you are really that good a student or entrepreneur or good citizen with no bad check marks, we’ll expedite your legal return. Inconvenient, but necessary.

        If you love America, you don’t play loose with legal residence. We have a process.
        Good kids we want to keep, good families, we’ll make sure they return.
        But, the formality of law, the process of law is what makes us democratic, equitable and equal under the law.

        It is patently unfair for “illegals” to be skipped over the wait, the legal entry.
        Maybe we can have it be a relatively short return for the best people. But many excellent candidates for entry are made to wait years.

        The symbolism of exiting and waiting and being processed back in is crucial.
        What do we do with criminals who flee prosecution and are found years later. We prosecute them. Their crime didn’t go away because they fled.

        They did not emigrated here. They snuck in. They broke a lot of laws to enter and stay.
        And there has to be consequences.

        I have a dream. That one day the Trump Wall will be 80 feet high and no illegals can enter our country. I have a dream.

        • Mickey Wasp says:
          February 18, 2017 at 12:58 am

          Here’s a tid-bit that will get a Bull to snort and bang his hoof on the ground.

          There are two illegal aliens – both female with high school age children. One was deported to Nogales, the other is hiding out in a church. Both had been in America for TWENTY years and were interviewed and COULD NOT speak or comprehend English.

          Well … if I lived and worked in a foreign nation every day for 20 years – I could read, speak and comprehend the native language …

  6. Sa_Bi says:
    February 18, 2017 at 12:25 am

    According to the HuffPo, the British government thinks that Putin made Trump President.

    • Bull Durham says:
      February 18, 2017 at 12:50 am

      If a Brit says it (anything about Russia that is negative) it is a lie.
      They are usually exposed within 48 hours.

      Crimea was not annexed.

      Just look at this video of the reaction of the people of Sevastopol in 2014.
      Imagine if the US plan to take it as NATO base would have happened.
      2.5 million Crimeans would have died fighting to get their Black Sea Fleet city back.
      Think not? There is so much sacred blood in the soil of Crimea and Sevastopol, they would fight to the last breath.

      English subtitles. But look at the faces and listen to emotion.

    • illinoiswarrior says:
      February 18, 2017 at 12:51 am

      Funny hearing the problem in Washington telling us there are “problems in Washington”.

    • DebbieUK says:
      February 18, 2017 at 1:38 am

      Michael Fallon is a complete wet, an EU lover and doesn’t speak for the majority of we British.Hes not trusted .
      He is only in government because he hung on from Cameron’s government by being a Boot licker.Probably loves McCain.

      A large section of British think Putin is only standing up for his people and admire him for that and don’t care about so called interference in election its only what we do too.

      My opinion ,they need to demonise Russia because they can see Trump wants peace and has the balls to do it .That will make all these war mongers with their posturing redundant.
      The climate scam has more or less been exposed fully so what will we tax payers need many of these freeloaders for.?

    • Bull Durham says:
      February 18, 2017 at 12:53 am

      It is a call to arms. A call to stay in the fight for the remainder of our lives.
      We cannot let down for a day. There is always something to do, if it just a prayer or a link sent to a friend that keeps them aware.

      Patriots don’t measure their passion. The true American is in it for life.

  11. irvingtwosmokes says:
    February 18, 2017 at 12:37 am

    I’m getting a shift of gears is coming. The hammer is coming down

  12. wolfmoon1776 says:
    February 18, 2017 at 12:38 am

    Been working on this blog post all evening, after I discovered a really delicious false debunking by Snopes – and this time of a very important item – CNN’s preliminary court loss in a “fake news” case.

  13. citizen817 says:
    February 18, 2017 at 12:39 am

    My small rant:
    Our gov’t is just soo effed up. Going into March without a full cabinet in place..
    Should never be. They should be ashamed of themselves. Taking a week off before the rest will be confirmed.
    No excuses. Hate em all.

  14. Lucille says:
    February 18, 2017 at 12:42 am

    THE RUSSIAN CONSPIRACY THEORY BOILS OVER
    The Left camouflages a “rolling coup attempt” as a righteous national security push.
    February 17, 2017 – Matthew Vadum

    http://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/265837/russian-conspiracy-theory-boils-over-matthew-vadum

  15. Sa_Bi says:
    February 18, 2017 at 12:42 am

    More from McCain…

    ‘The chairman of the Armed Services Committee, said “more and more of our fellow citizens seem to be flirting with authoritarianism and romanticising it as our moral equivalent”. The senator also regretted the “hardening resentment we see toward immigrants, and refugees, and minority groups, especially Muslims”.’

    https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/feb/18/john-mccain-savages-donald-trump-administration-inability-separate-truth-from-lies

    • patrickhenrycensored says:
      February 18, 2017 at 12:58 am

      Like shooting swish in a barrel.

    • ZurichMike says:
      February 18, 2017 at 1:10 am

      This is an absurd, sophomoric photo setting up a double false dichotomy far from reality.

      Not all liberals are gay flamethrowers (gays are a small minority even in the Dem party); not all gay flamethrowers are liberal (think Milo).

      Not all conservatives are camoflaged soldiers (most conservatives were never in the military); not all camoflaged solders are conservatives (pick any Obama-loving man in uniform).

      If the point is that conservatives are better equipped than liberals mentally and practically to face the realities of life, there are far better ways to do that without making cheap shots (again) against gays, many of whom (your truly included) proudly voted for and support Trump.

      • rsmith1776 says:
        February 18, 2017 at 1:34 am

        Mike, I would agree with you (I bet President Trump had at least 15% of the gay vote, to go up to 30% likely, in 2020), but this was not the best place to lay the marker.

        There IS a sadly numerous portion of the self-defined gay community which deserves scorn, stereotyping and ridicule. Intelligent, complex, Not-One-Issue people who happen to be gay and vote Trump? No problem there, lots of respect. (-:

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  17. David says:
    February 18, 2017 at 12:46 am

    Hi, I am Israeli and I loved how Trump put the media in their place. Israel is getting so much biased press accross the world that we just laugh about it. See a comedian joking about press below (the subtitles are in Hebrew but it’s funny anyways. Enjoy

  19. sunnydaze says:
    February 18, 2017 at 12:53 am

    Here’s a local article on the Staten Island Trump – hating 6th grade teacher who is attempting to indoctrinate her students.

    Seems that only ONE parent was concerned enough to speak up. (according to an interview with the girls father on Fox News).

    http://www.silive.com/news/index.ssf/2017/02/did_staten_island_teacher_go_t.html

    • Bull Durham says:
      February 18, 2017 at 12:59 am

      Staten Island. Cops, firemen and Italians. She doesn’t stand a chance.

    • sunnydaze says:
      February 18, 2017 at 1:05 am

      If you watch the vid at the link, it looks like students are expected to fill in a predetermined “correct ” answer in the blanks.

      This woman is called an “English Teacher”. But filling in the blank with correct ideological answers is NOT a part of teaching English.

      W. T. F. ????

      Thank God for Trump and the anti-PC Right. At this point, it’s the only thing that will save us.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  20. SR says:
    February 18, 2017 at 12:57 am

    MSM wouldn’t stop attacking President Trump until they have financial losses means lower advertising and low ratings with lower viewership. Trump needs to communicate his supporters save money live better cut cable.

    • sunnydaze says:
      February 18, 2017 at 1:10 am

      CNN receives $$$ outside of normal advertising revenue, so is hard to kill.

      The outside revenue is probably the reason that God forsaken station is broadcast in every waiting room and airport in the US and all over the whole world.

      If no ones listening/watching tho, it won’t matter how long they stay on the air. If you get my drift.

    • citizen817 says:
      February 18, 2017 at 1:36 am

      Trump holds the keys to the Time-Warner merger, as TW owns CNN. During the campaign he said he was against there merger with ATT. Now he’s president. And Trumps
      Justice Dept will be looking at this heavily…Anti-trust issues. Zucker hates our prez.
      They may have to spin off CNN…But I doubt that will work. All I can say is at the time,
      It’s good to be king!

  21. Texasranger says:
    February 18, 2017 at 1:06 am

    The Holman Rule Will Help Drain The Government Swamp

    And Improve Civil Service…..

    This is Great – The President Has Been Given Re-Newed Firing Power i.e. “You’re Fired”.!

    House Republicans this week reinstated an arcane procedural rule that enables lawmakers to reach deep into the budget and slash the pay of an individual federal worker — down to $1 — a move that threatens to upend the 130-year-old civil service.

    The Holman Rule, named after an Indiana congressman who devised it in 1876, empowers any member of Congress to propose amending an appropriations bill to single out a government employee or cut a specific program.

    As part of its broader package of rules for the 115th Congress, the House of Representatives revived the Holman Rule, a provision that allows House members to propose amendments to spending bills that closely manage federal agencies. These “retrenchment” amendments can affect details down to individual federal salaries and the number of staff in an office.

    This rule allows Congress not only to eliminate entire programs (although it can do this already) but also to reassign or eliminate federal employees, individually or in groups.

    News that the Holman Rule was to be revived was greeted with pearl-clutching panic by such left-liberal news organizations as the Washington Post, which colorfully opined that the move “threatens to upend the 130-year-old civil service.” Others even asserted that Congress firing a federal employee would amount to an unconstitutional bill of attainder.

    This is ridiculous. The restoration of the Holman Rule means merely that when it comes to firing a federal employee, the president’s signature on an act of Congress can do it. It doesn’t seem extraordinary that the heads of the federal government should be able to dismiss their staff.

    Up to now, firing even the worst federal bureaucrat has been very, very difficult, so difficult that voters no longer control the agencies they employ and that govern their lives.

    Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., whose idea it was to bring back the rule, put it succinctly when he asked, “Who runs this country, the people of the United States or the people on the people’s payroll?”

    Given that the rule requires an act of Congress, it will be invoked only to deal with the most egregious cases. But there is an abundance of cases in which the bureaucracy and arbitrators cover up for their colleagues.

    Ridiculous – Outrageous – Absurd Protection Abuse Case Examples

    Take Elizabeth Rivera of Puerto Rico, for example, who was restored to her job at the Department of Veterans Affairs after pleading guilty to involvement in an armed robbery. Her union not only thwarted managers’ attempts to fire her, but even successfully won back pay for the period when she had been off the job. As part of its argument for her reinstatement, officials of the American Federation of Government Employees pointed out that her manager at the agency is also a convicted sex offender.

    Of course, federal employees don’t have to go so far as to participate in violent or sexual crimes to diminish the reputation of the government. Internal Revenue Service employees who deleted Lois Lerner’s emails when they were under congressional subpoena were not fired.

    Aside from a few scapegoats, the VA employees who systematically manipulated the agency’s computer system at more than 100 facilities, harming veterans to win themselves performance bonuses, were not fired. Two VA managers who stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from their agency could not be fired.

    Many of those implicated in the notorious scandal involving a General Services Administration conference in Las Vegas in 2010 could not be fired.!

    These are just a few examples.

    The Unionized Civil Service Protections are absolutely ridiculous – The re-instated Holman Rule puts an end to that.!

    Complete Story By:

    Washington Examiner Jan-9-2017:
    http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/holman-rule-will-help-improve-civil-service/article/2611231

    The Washington Post Jan-5-2017:
    https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/virginia-politics/house-republicans-revive-obscure-rule-that-could-allow-them-to-slash-the-pay-of-individual-federal-workers-to-1/2017/01/04/4e80c990-d2b2-11e6-945a-76f69a399dd5_story.html?utm_term=.e248e05e6060

  22. Christine says:
    February 18, 2017 at 1:13 am

    Apparently, yesterday’s Day Without Illegals was a complete dud.
    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/02/17/day-without-illegal-immigrants/

    Over on rediitt, Patriot Employers are confirming they fired people who took the day off to protest, including this one:

    This based Mexican Restaurant fired everyone who skipped work yesterday and now liberals are raging/raiding it on Yelp. Let’s show it some love! from The_Donald

  23. Bull Durham says:
    February 18, 2017 at 1:14 am

    Here’s your McCain + psychopaths of the world factoid and pictures.
    Ukraine hired professional snipers to shoot innocents and Berkut police at Maidan.
    Here is the photographic proof. Parubiy is the semi bald chap, a pet of warmongers in the Senate.
    He was the paymaster of the snipers.

    Here’s the article on the whole thing:
    http://ian56.blogspot.ch/2015/01/how-february-coup-in-kiev-was-plotted.html

    Please note all the Americans involved from planning and the execution. Big names.

    It is a feast of information.

  24. andi lee says:
    February 18, 2017 at 1:15 am

    Bwahahaha! LOLOL! Ouch! LOLOL!

    *Curlys Gone Wild!*

  25. illinoiswarrior says:
    February 18, 2017 at 1:28 am

    Not that you guys need it, but if we’ve got any new comers here’s some useful hints to help you spot fake news:

    1) Citing of “unnamed sources”.
    2) Citing of unnamed “White House sources”.
    3) Citing of “intelligence sources”.
    4) Claims of seeing a policy “draft”.
    5) Claims of “fact-checking” by Snopes. (thanks Wolfmoon1776)
    6) Anything with a page header reading “CNN”, “NBC”, “ABC”, “CBS”, “Washington Post”, “The [Failing] New York Times”, or “Associated Press”.

    Stay frosty my friends! 😉

  26. Nettles18 says:
    February 18, 2017 at 1:31 am

    How do you feel about John Bolton being your new National Security Advisor?

    I’m reading the candidates under consideration are former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton, Former CIA chief David Petraeus, Former U.S. National Security Agency head Keith Alexander, and Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster. Also Trump tweeted “General Keith Kellogg, who I have known for a long time, is very much in play for NSA – as are three others,”

    Retired Vice Admiral Robert Harward declined the offer and while he stated family and financial reasons were the cause, it had been reported in the news by several outlets that a sticking point was he wanted to be able to bring in his own staff. The sticking point was apparently KT McFarland.

    She is quite close to the Trump family and was hired as Deputy National Advisor (#2), under Mike Flynn. Apparently, with Trump, she is non-negotiable. Whoever gets hired has to accept KT McFarland in the Deputy position. She wants to serve in the position for 2 years and then get an ambassadorship to Greece.

    David Patraeous has reportedly withdrawn his name for reasons similar to Harward. They want to pick their own Deputy.

    KT McFarland was reportedly asked who she would like for a boss and she chose Bolton.

    • justfactsplz says:
      February 18, 2017 at 1:50 am

      I’m glad Petraeus is out. I don’t like the idea of Bolton. He is a neo-con and globalist. I hope President Trump takes a good long look at the remaining two. How often do any of us get to pick our own boss? Gee.

    • psadie says:
      February 18, 2017 at 1:53 am

      Is National Security Advisor the same as National Security Director which Adm. Mike Rogers was…where is Adm. Rogers now?

  27. Kalena says:
    February 18, 2017 at 1:41 am

    U-verse has free HBO this weekend. I wanted to see Milo on Bill Maher’s show. I suffered through the monologue where BM brought up and slandered Sarah Palin for cheap laughs. Then he brings up all the crazy stuff the lefty media says about Trump being dangerous and colluding with the Russians. Finally he brought Milo out for an interview. Milo held his own. I can see where he is causing the idiots on college campus to melt down.

    What disturbed me the most was this panel he brought out after Milo left the stage. These people truly believe Trump is dancing to Putin’s orders. They really believe the Russians stole the election. They really believe this IC thing is impeachable. They think Trump is some deranged, dangerous evil person.

    Wow. What an altered reality these people live in. My reaction is ice cold anger and contempt for them. I really didn’t believe people were this far off the rails. Disturbing.

