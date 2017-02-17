Justice Samuel Alito Swears In EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt…

Posted on February 17, 2017 by

Epic subtlety not withstanding, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito delivers a  presidential commission to EPA head Scott Pruitt.

During the swearing in ceremony, Justice Alito outlines the importance of the oath of office and the constitutional responsibility carried out by an affirmation of duty before God and Country.

Against the backdrop of current headlines amid our Republican form of Government, the Alito ‘ping’ resonates with a contextual -and judicial- clarity of purpose.

.

Brilliantly done Justice Alito.

pruitt-alitoright_wing_extremist

11 Responses to Justice Samuel Alito Swears In EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt…

  1. Pam says:
    February 17, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    Yes, if you listen closely to justice Alito, you will get a nice history lesson just prior to the swearing in ceremony. I was very impressed.

  2. Keln says:
    February 17, 2017 at 8:49 pm

    This was beautiful.

    This administration just is too good for the opposition. They’ve never seen anything like this and they are left floundering.

  3. LP says:
    February 17, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    Very timely and an excellent reminder that words have meaning, invested in, by, and for the people. Well done

  4. BobW462 says:
    February 17, 2017 at 8:56 pm

    Sundance, for someone who is often not so very subtle (in a most pleasant way), you have an excellent nose for subtlety. 😉

  5. SoCal Patriot says:
    February 17, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    I am excited that Mr. Pruitt is finally in place at the EPA. He is going to be a busy man cleaning up that environmental disaster.

  6. filia.aurea says:
    February 17, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    I do believe Justice Alito’s countenance is improving as time passes. When Administrator Pruitt had to repeat a small part of his oath, my thoughts were with his daughter, who seemed to be struggling to stifle a giggle. Great ceremony. Poor Don McGahn, still working….

  7. justfactsplz says:
    February 17, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    Justice Alito administered this oath with the honor, decorum, and respect this office deserves. I thoroughly enjoyed the history lesson also. He made the ceremony nicely personal for Administrator Pruitt also. Bravo!

  8. WeThePeople2016 says:
    February 17, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    I think that Pruitt is going to do a great job. I was listening to his confirmation hearings, and he answered clearly and concisely. Pruitt makes #14 to be in Trump’s Cabinet. Ross, Zinke, Carson, and Perry are on deck waiting to be confirmed by the Senate.

  9. Joshua2415 says:
    February 17, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    Live long and prosper, Justice Alito…
    please.

  10. Piper says:
    February 17, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    GREAT! That presser where Trump put a boot up their @ss musta made a difference?
    If anyone here is in TN, the Spirit of America Rally in March has secured the venue and is now releasing the info!!!! 🙂 I WILL be there to show support for MY Pres.!!! https://www.facebook.com/events/757534221069739/

