Justice Samuel Alito Swears In EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt…

Epic subtlety not withstanding, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito delivers a presidential commission to EPA head Scott Pruitt.

During the swearing in ceremony, Justice Alito outlines the importance of the oath of office and the constitutional responsibility carried out by an affirmation of duty before God and Country.

Against the backdrop of current headlines amid our Republican form of Government, the Alito ‘ping’ resonates with a contextual -and judicial- clarity of purpose.

Brilliantly done Justice Alito.

