Justice Samuel Alito Swears In EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt…

Epic subtlety not withstanding, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito delivers a presidential commission to EPA head Scott Pruitt.
During the swearing in ceremony, Justice Alito outlines the importance of the oath of office and the constitutional responsibility carried out by an affirmation of duty before God and Country.
Against the backdrop of current headlines amid our Republican form of Government, the Alito ‘ping’ resonates with a contextual -and judicial- clarity of purpose.
.
Brilliantly done Justice Alito.
Advertisements
Yes, if you listen closely to justice Alito, you will get a nice history lesson just prior to the swearing in ceremony. I was very impressed.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I love little tid bits of history.
LikeLike
This was beautiful.
This administration just is too good for the opposition. They’ve never seen anything like this and they are left floundering.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Very timely and an excellent reminder that words have meaning, invested in, by, and for the people. Well done
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sundance, for someone who is often not so very subtle (in a most pleasant way), you have an excellent nose for subtlety. 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am excited that Mr. Pruitt is finally in place at the EPA. He is going to be a busy man cleaning up that environmental disaster.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I do believe Justice Alito’s countenance is improving as time passes. When Administrator Pruitt had to repeat a small part of his oath, my thoughts were with his daughter, who seemed to be struggling to stifle a giggle. Great ceremony. Poor Don McGahn, still working….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Justice Alito administered this oath with the honor, decorum, and respect this office deserves. I thoroughly enjoyed the history lesson also. He made the ceremony nicely personal for Administrator Pruitt also. Bravo!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think that Pruitt is going to do a great job. I was listening to his confirmation hearings, and he answered clearly and concisely. Pruitt makes #14 to be in Trump’s Cabinet. Ross, Zinke, Carson, and Perry are on deck waiting to be confirmed by the Senate.
LikeLike
Live long and prosper, Justice Alito…
please.
LikeLike
GREAT! That presser where Trump put a boot up their @ss musta made a difference?
If anyone here is in TN, the Spirit of America Rally in March has secured the venue and is now releasing the info!!!! 🙂 I WILL be there to show support for MY Pres.!!! https://www.facebook.com/events/757534221069739/
LikeLike