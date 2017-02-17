Grandpa Trump Leaves Departs the White House…

Posted on February 17, 2017 by

trump-grandpa

Video Below

13 Responses to Grandpa Trump Leaves Departs the White House…

  1. Somewhere in Dixie says:
    February 17, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    Love it. Our President is one happy Grandpa.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  2. Bob Thoms says:
    February 17, 2017 at 3:38 pm

    How nice……………

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. Atomic Betty says:
    February 17, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    Omg, how cute is that?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. SR says:
    February 17, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    CNN is complaining that Trump is racist and grand kids are too white.

    Like

    Reply
    • CountryclassVulgarian says:
      February 17, 2017 at 3:47 pm

      Yeah!!! How dare he have white grand kids. What kind of white person has white children and grandchildren? I know, the racist kind of course.

      Like

      Reply
  6. lindygal says:
    February 17, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    It’s nice to see my president returning his marine guard’s salute.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. MIKE says:
    February 17, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    A penny for the thoughts of the Marine guard receiving a proper salute, after eight years of getting a coffee cup hoisted at him.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  8. MIKE says:
    February 17, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    I forgot my original thought; BEAUTIFUL grandchildren. Miracles.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. SeekerOftruth says:
    February 17, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    Donald and family I think are looking forward to a quiet weekend to have some fun with the family.
    The children already know protocol like waving to press, smiling, etc.- and are pleasant and a joy to see in public.

    Next week will be a key work and planning with the 1 week Congressional recess. Expect Exec Orders and other announcements to come out.

    Like

    Reply
  10. yardman says:
    February 17, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    Classy and touching !
    Speaking of classy…
    Harris Faulkner can replace Shep Smith any time she wishes, as far as I’m concerned.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

