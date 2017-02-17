Grandpa Trump Leaves Departs the White House…

Video Below
Love it. Our President is one happy Grandpa.
LikeLiked by 7 people
How nice……………
LikeLiked by 4 people
Omg, how cute is that?
LikeLiked by 3 people
CNN is complaining that Trump is racist and grand kids are too white.
LikeLike
Yeah!!! How dare he have white grand kids. What kind of white person has white children and grandchildren? I know, the racist kind of course.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s nice to see my president returning his marine guard’s salute.
A penny for the thoughts of the Marine guard receiving a proper salute, after eight years of getting a coffee cup hoisted at him.
LikeLiked by 6 people
The difference between honoring your duty, and being honored to do it.
Didn’t know that… Obama didn’t salute the guards? No surprise, he was always lacking in diplomatic protocols and manners.
I forgot my original thought; BEAUTIFUL grandchildren. Miracles.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Donald and family I think are looking forward to a quiet weekend to have some fun with the family.
The children already know protocol like waving to press, smiling, etc.- and are pleasant and a joy to see in public.
Next week will be a key work and planning with the 1 week Congressional recess. Expect Exec Orders and other announcements to come out.
Classy and touching !
Speaking of classy…
Harris Faulkner can replace Shep Smith any time she wishes, as far as I’m concerned.
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
RSS - Posts
Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 36,980 other followers
Treehouse Poet Laureate
Love it. Our President is one happy Grandpa.
LikeLiked by 7 people
How nice……………
LikeLiked by 4 people
Omg, how cute is that?
LikeLiked by 3 people
CNN is complaining that Trump is racist and grand kids are too white.
LikeLike
Yeah!!! How dare he have white grand kids. What kind of white person has white children and grandchildren? I know, the racist kind of course.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s nice to see my president returning his marine guard’s salute.
LikeLiked by 3 people
A penny for the thoughts of the Marine guard receiving a proper salute, after eight years of getting a coffee cup hoisted at him.
LikeLiked by 6 people
The difference between honoring your duty, and being honored to do it.
LikeLike
Didn’t know that… Obama didn’t salute the guards? No surprise, he was always lacking in diplomatic protocols and manners.
LikeLike
I forgot my original thought; BEAUTIFUL grandchildren. Miracles.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Donald and family I think are looking forward to a quiet weekend to have some fun with the family.
The children already know protocol like waving to press, smiling, etc.- and are pleasant and a joy to see in public.
Next week will be a key work and planning with the 1 week Congressional recess. Expect Exec Orders and other announcements to come out.
LikeLike
Classy and touching !
Speaking of classy…
Harris Faulkner can replace Shep Smith any time she wishes, as far as I’m concerned.
LikeLiked by 1 person