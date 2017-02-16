Vice-President Pence Delivers OMB Commission to Director Mick Mulvaney…

After passing confirmation, representative Mick Mulvaney was sworn in tonight as Director of the Office of Management and Budget.
Vice-President Mike Pence coordinated Director Mulvaney’s commission ceremony.
As most CTH readers are aware, ‘cantalopes‘ was the one cabinet selection that gives us the greatest GOPe trepidation. Watching the ceremonial process itself, the prior concerns are not assuaged. Mulvaney is now, essentially, the CFO of the Trump White House.
The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) is the largest office within the Executive Office of the President of the United States (EOP). OMB’s most prominent function is to produce the President’s Budget, but OMB also measures the quality of agency programs, policies, and procedures to see if they comply with the president’s policies and coordinates inter-agency policy initiatives.
The OMB Director reports to the President (Donald Trump), Vice President (Mike Pence) and the White House Chief of Staff (Reince Priebus).
OMB prepares the President’s budget proposal to Congress and supervises the administration of the executive branch agencies. OMB has control over the budgetary approval process of all cabinets.
OMB evaluates the effectiveness of agency programs, policies, and procedures, assesses competing funding demands among agencies, and sets funding priorities. OMB ensures that agency reports, rules, testimony, and proposed legislation are consistent with the president’s budget and with administration policies.
OMB also oversees and coordinates the administration’s procurement, financial management, information, and regulatory policies. In each of these areas, OMB’s role is to help improve administrative management, to develop better performance measures and coordinating mechanisms, and to reduce any unnecessary burdens on the public.
Hopefully, Mulvaney will not hide GOPe spending within the massive ledgers. The cabinets need to be downsized, bigly. The Dept. of State needs massive budget cuts.
We’ll see…
Agreed. Need huge budget cuts to cut down on spending. Big time.
A budget at all would be great…
Ryan/Hannity interview right now. Ryan finally said two bugets this year. Good.
Budget #1 will be Trump’s spending outline (the familiar budget process), looks like whatever Trump puts forth will be speedy through house..
Budget #2 will not be a budget per se’, it will be Trump VS Ryan on tax plan and tax reform….. (#2 can come later). this will be the fight.
Great news!
BTW, thank you for all the research, Sundance.
Just donated to the Treehouse.
Sundance, this is for you. I think I have found out why PDJT may have taken a liking to Mulvaney:
I know, Wikipedia, but probably true:
Mulvaney was born in Alexandria, Virginia and grew up in Charlotte, North Carolina, before moving to Indian Land, South Carolina.[5][6] He attended Charlotte Catholic High School and then Georgetown University, where he majored in International Economics, Commerce and Finance.[5] At Georgetown, he was an Honors Scholar, the highest level of academic achievement awarded to members of the Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service, and ultimately graduated with honors in 1989.[6]
Mulvaney attended law school at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He earned a full scholarship to attend law school, where his focus was on anti-trust law. He graduated with his J.D. degree in 1992.[7]
From 1992 to 1997, Mulvaney practiced law with the firm James, McElroy & Diehl. Mulvaney joined his family‘s** homebuilding and real estate business. He participated in the Owners and Presidents Management Program at Harvard Business School. He was a minority shareholder and owner-operator in Salsarita’s Fresh Cantina, a privately held regional restaurant chain.
The big spending is SS medicare and defense etc. Basically transfer payments. You get no big time spending cuts without cutting into those. You can make cuts in other areas of government which is a minuscule part of the pie.
In order to stop deficits you are going to have to raise revenue or hit the sacred items or force healthcare industry cuts into medicare.
That said, there is a ton of waste that can be cut.
Count me in the “Leave my Medicare alone!” camp. Medicare already suffered drastic cuts in the reimbursement of services in order to fund Obamacare. Let somebody else pay for it this time.
Yeah, how about seriously curtailing some…more then some… bloated departments of entrenched DCism first. You know…people really, really want to see something shut down. We voted for Trump to get this kind of stuff done for us.
We can cut Medicare money that may be going to the refugees(economic opportunist).
and Medicaid…food stamp fraud too…and restore the work requirement for welfare that obama ditched
That’s the same old crap we’ve heard forever. There is so much waste and abuse in Medicare and SS regarding immigrants. Let’s stop giving them OUR money. Penny saved, penny earned. Still true today. There are lots of items to cut into. EPA, DOE, to name two. Cut them out completely and the country will be better off.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Where is the piece of the pie marked “Waste, Fraud and Abuse”?
That’s fine, get rid of some of these illegals and we’ll have more in the Medicare coffer. No one should be immigrating to the US just for the medical payoff benefit.
LikeLiked by 8 people
We have heard waste and fraud for years! The yearly sound bite. However, with this president I am more confident than ever inroads will be made.,
If not, I believe the next two words will be, you’re fired.
In the Sundance camp we shall see!
Social Security is NOT an entitlement..,…I have paid into that program for ove r50 years and am still working and paying. The Democrats TOOK the money out of the Social Security Account back around LBJ days and transferred it to the General Fund and put worthless IOUs into the SS Account. Medicare can be cut, Medicade can be cut, salaries can be cut, but no cuts to SS……………
LikeLiked by 20 people
SS and Medicare is an “entitlement” to American citizens but to the 3rd world, well it’s just “who we are” by giving it to them. Screw that. I agree with you. Welfare is an entitlement because they haven’t worked for it. Medicaid is an entitlement because someone else is paying for it, namely me, you plus we’re paying for our medicare. Nothing gets me madder faster than to tell me that what I’ve been paying for is an entitlement and you want to cut it. How about you pay for a house for 30 years, think you have it paid off but the bank comes back and says no, you have to give that house to Jose. Bet you’d see people rise up then, including the left.
LikeLiked by 9 people
It is an entitlement only for so long as the government agrees to pay. Other than that it was nothing but a tax.
I want my tax back.
LikeLiked by 1 person
BENEFITS – WELFARE/FOOD STAMPS (AND FRAUD) AND HOUSING, ETC. – FREEBIES – are our biggest spending outlay.
Medicare and SS should be for those who paid into it and their dependents only.
Citizens only.
NO MORE SS and BENEFITS for ILLEGALS AND Student/work Visa IMMIGRANTS.
LikeLiked by 8 people
So, we heard the poll numbers in 2016. They were wrong. We hear that SS and Medicare are the big problems? How do we know that?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just look at the gators from the swamp standing around him smiling .. Lindsey at the front,….. President TRUMP has his work cut out for him ……..
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trump has a pen and knows how to cut cr4p out of budgets.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Almost gleeful.
I think this could be a case of “let’s hire the rat to see what they are going to try to hide even with cuts and then blast the mother with sunlight and bring in the real deal.”
LikeLiked by 10 people
Let’s see….
Haley at UN.
New SC governor very pro-Trump.
Mulvaney under Trump’s watchful eye and out of the House.
What will the new SC rep be like?
Bigger question. Who in SC GOP politics will be the next to move on?
It’s a renovation….
LikeLiked by 6 people
Trump is REAL good at renovations! Just look at the new Trump DC Hotel!!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
You know, I tend to agree. I’ve been thinking about all this and why President Trump doesn’t necessarily jump on everything right away. I honestly think part of it is because he is letting out the rope so they will hang themselves. There is so much opposition to him that it will be much easier for him to point to the scandal of the moment and say, THIS is why we are doing XYZ. Some need to see proof and I believe it will be a way to open more eyes. Of course, there will always be those who will not see, but he has an opportunity to SHOW people based on his response to proven criminal, subversive or seditious behavior.
Kinda like how he exposed the Congressional Black Caucus today at the presser. He didn’t bring it up, that reporter did and I am sure there are people who were genuinely shocked to hear it wasn’t Trump who was the problem; it was the CBC themselves. People need to be exposed to truth because so many of them have never heard it before. Holding off on certain action plans is a way of exposing it because these idjits are exposing themselves right and left in their blind hatreds and politicking.
Anyway, just my rambling thoughts.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Touché!!!!!!
Maxine Waters already publicly stated flat out that she would NOT meet with the President. Remember that? I guarantee you the rest of the CBC was cheering her on so it’s ludicrous for the CBC to now be saying they would’ve gone to meet with POTUS if only they had received some formal invitation—especially since they refused to even show up at the Inauguration. What a bunch of self-serving hypocrites willing to screw over their own constituents!
LikeLike
This is one of the most powerful positions/offices in the executive branch. Almost nothing makes its way to the President’s desk from the various agencies concerning missions, budgets, priorities and problems without first being vetted through OMB. It’s a very tough job.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Trump Names Rep. Mick Mulvaney, A Fiscal Hawk, To Head Budget Office/
“We are going to do great things for the American people with Mick Mulvaney leading the Office of Management and Budget,” Trump said in a statement. “Right now we are nearly $20 trillion in debt, but Mick is a very high-energy leader with deep convictions for how to responsibly manage our nation’s finances and save our country from drowning in red ink.
“With Mick at the head of OMB, my administration is going to make smart choices about America’s budget, bring new accountability to our federal government, and renew the American taxpayer’s trust in how their money is spent,” he added.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/powerpost/wp/2016/12/17/trump-names-rep-mick-mulvaney-a-fiscal-hawk-to-head-budget-office/?utm_term=.fff73fc9c537
Let’s hope Mulvaney’s the right guy for the job/
one thing for sure he’s gotta love numbers to head OMB/
The statement by President Trump makes me think Mulvaney is the newest apprentice.
Can’t argue one bit with any of this. Agree 100%. We will be watching.
I want to see daily updated department head counts with pretty downward sloping graphs.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Just like the DEBT clock but in reverse.
It seems that here is where POTUS’ business acumen will become a critical factor as he “shepherds” Mulvaney.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Oh yeah, totally agree. Great comment!
President Trump will teach OMB how “Dynamic Budget Scoring” works.
No longer will Uniparty Congressional Idiots pretend their Bills make contributions, only to agree to Static Budget Scoring that assumes they cannot!
Dynamic Scoring recognizes that Tax-Rate Cuts generate Jobs that generate growth in GDP that generates Tax-Revenue Gains that far outstrip the Tax-Revenue Losses from the initial Cuts, because the Job gains compound themselves when the new worker spends income at Retailers & Service Businesses that hire workers … and purchase from Suppliers & Service Businesses that hire more workers … and ship through Carriers that hire workers, all of whose spend more at Retailers & Service Businesses.
Dynamic Scoring also recognizes that returning Illegal Aliens who do not pay Taxes opens their jobs to American Citizens on Welfare – reducing our Welfare Costs, reducing our Education and Health Care and Law-Enforcement and Auto/Property/Liability Insurance and Police and Legal-System and Drug-Rehabilitation and Social-Services Costs, while producing Tax-Revenue Gains and reducing the additional Government Workers who had to deal with Illegal Worker outlays.
Big MULTIPLIER EFFECTS!
LikeLiked by 7 people
I’m admittedly no accountant, so pile on if I’m not getting it.
I am not either, but if you and I can understand dynamic scoring, it is very self evident that our ‘representivies’ do too but choose not to.
If McCain voted against him, then give him a chance. He has to have some scruples.
LikeLiked by 12 people
“Sen. John McCain says Rep. Mick Mulvaney’s poor record on national-security issues is at odds with President Donald Trump’s promise to rebuild the U.S. military.”
LOL!
LikeLiked by 3 people
That need not be true. As is previously discussed, there is massive waste and fraud and duplication. By weeding out the overspending, firing the personnel that are not needed renegotiating contracts and suppliers, one can increase supplies needed and even spend less overall. It is the reason a good auditor can benefit any company. Our gov. and all its agencies are just companies that need to be managed better. You will see, it can be done at the same time that money is saved.
LikeLiked by 5 people
SMART spending…Swamp Mending and Rat Trampling.
If McCain say it – let’s count on a nefarious reason. He’s not in control and that bothers him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oooooh. That is a very astute point. McCain has probably been on edge, like most nevertrumpers, since 11/09/16.
LikeLiked by 1 person
PS – WSB – I’m still on the Oval Office decor case trying to find out about the two lovely landscapes Mr. Trump chose for his office. If you know of anyone connected to the WH, please ask them to let us know.
You are 100% on the mark Bill.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
I thought he was a math guy. Looks terrible in that clip several times.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Boy, that’s fun to look at in hindsight!!
Yeah. What a sanctimonious dope. Reminds me of Stupid Senator Mike Lee combo with Ex-Rep Huelskamp. Yet, I remain optimistic. He has been a budget hawk it seems, and 47 Dems and Shitheads McCain and Cochran voted AGAINST him, which means that McConnell not too thrilled with him either? Not bad group of scumbags to recommend him for THIS NUMBERS job. I would be less optimistic if he was DHS, but he might prove VERY useful.
LikeLiked by 5 people
President Trump knows how to run budgets and has people who know what rocks to look under.
He won’t be cutting into the “Rate of Growth”; he’ll be demanding a “Growing Rate of Cuts”. We’ve already seen a good start with his Hiring Freeze and year-one Staff Reduction Targets.
He’ll demand the use of a meat-axe for years, before graduating to machete and Bowie knife. Don’t ever expect to see a scalpel.
Trust in Trump.
The last minute cracked me up the most. His whole performance was Oscar worthy, but the stats dropped in the last minute about TX are GOLD bc it shows the scare mongering bullshit we were shoveled the last 4 years after the republican “autopsy” from 2012. The autopsy that said we were supposed to turn a blind eye to illegals and embrace every victim group the left has created or otherwise we would NEVER EVER win again. Along comes Trump and on DAY 1 announces he is running on getting rid of illegal aliens and building a damn wall, and guess what?! He WON Texas! As a fellow Texan, I can tell you the great majority here are beyond sick and tired of illegal aliens and the pandering to them.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Fellow Texan here and I could not agree more with your post. Right after 2012, we had Scott Rasmussen come and speak at our company. He said the exact same thing. The scaremongering and “Texas is gonna turn blue” pissed me off so bad, I walked out of the conference. I will not EVER support illegal aliens. My car insurance here in Texas went up almost $1,000 for 2017. Why? My agent told me it was because we have so many illegals here driving without insurance, most companies had to raise rates to cover the cost of accidents involving uninsured, illegal drivers. Spit!
LikeLiked by 11 people
I guess ya’ll didn’t hear Senator Cornyn spouting off Texans didn’t want a wall.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It looks like POTUS and Cantaloupes both identified the necessity of cutting into the various ethnic voting blocks that normally go to the Democrats in order to win the White House. But they were diametrically opposed on how to do that. Cantaloupes seems to feel that PC is the only way to go and Trump proved him 100% wrong by doing the exact opposite and actually winning the office. Let’s hope Mulvaney understands which of the two philosophies has actually “Cantalouped” him into this incredibly important and powerful position and conducts himself in his official capacity accordingly. If not, I hope Mr. Trump’s spidey sense will be used to bring Mulvaney to heel. Personally, the impression I get of him from that clip is that I wouldn’t trust him any farther than I could see him.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So Mulvaney can sort of figure out a few percentages of voting blocks in Texas, but has no intellectual curiosity on how all of those community-organized cantaloupes showed up on each Congressman’s desk.
Then he laments the feelings of illegal drug traffickers with calves the size of cantaloupes running pot across the border, equating them with legal Hispanic-American voters?
I am starting to feel sorry for cantaloupes. And us.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Omg. Watched cantaloupe guy.
He is the absolute worst of the GOPe.
The spineless white guilt types who keep preaching at us that we have no business thinking and saying what we think – can’t call a spade a spade cause it might offend a bleeding heart.
Can’t stand this guy. Don’t care what trump says, can guarantee he hasn’t seen this speech. Yuk! What a mistake to put this jacka$$ in charge of the money. What da!?!? Swamp!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Certainly not defending him, since I know nothing about him but this speech and that Trump nominated him. But I will note that the speech was given in Goose Creek, SC. The last time I heard the N word uttered by a white person with it’s originally intended meaning was in Goose Creek. And it was said without the slightest self-consciousness and in mixed company, including small children. I am originally from a large NE city, so I practically fell off my chair. It was not that long ago. I can see where, in that area, a large group of Republican voters might need to change their mindset to avoid losing election after election.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Always wondered where that reference for him came from. His overall point seemed logical. But his anology could not have been worse.
Mick telling a room full of Texans about illegal immigrants (who live in the shadows) a story about how they cleverly snuck into the bowels of the House of Representatives to place cantaloupes on desks out of anger…is no better than Killary’s fake southern drawl “I don’t feel no ways tired”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Interesting, maybe, only into the thinking of congress; and how they view their constituents back home, party lines and apparently, State lines.
Mulvaney’s concern was Texas? (He had a valid point but still, he was talking to his constituents!)
(Flashback: Podesta’s (HRC-DNC) emails referenced categories of people into food groups. [shiver!] What is it with these people and “their” food?)
If the, below, linked article holds true, no cuts to SS, medicare, etc., but big cuts to EPA “and other domestic budgets”.
http://www.goupstate.com/news/20170216/senate-confirms-mick-mulvaney-as-trumps-budget-chief
my guess is you felt better not knowing like me??
All set to Drain The Swamp!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Such a rich environment here who else remembers “cantaloupes?”
http://americasvoice.org/press_releases/new-documentary-a-reminder-of-the-missed-opportunity-political-perils-of-the-gops-lurch-right-on-immigration/
LikeLiked by 3 people
again, as someone that looks at the details, i couldn’t help but notice how queen linda graham just couldn’t hustle fast enough to scramble around the others to get a great position behind the secretary and in line with the camera, baring her saliva dripping fangs over his back. odious doesn’t adequately represent what i think of this vermin.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Why did President Trump choose this man?
I don’t get it.
You will
We’ll know headway is being made when the news has stories of woe from erstwhile bureaucrats while some measure of improvement is happening where normal people live …
Cantaloupe. We watching you boy.
Pence seemed nervous in this video clip. He kept fiddling with his wedding ring and fingers constantly. I had never noticed him doing that before. He seems a bit edgy to me. Thoughts?
Pence has seemed this way to me since the Flynn thing. His deneanor is noticeably different.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yes, you are right. That is when it started. There is more than meets the eye with the whole Flynn fiasco. Once you are a GOPe does that ever get out of your blood?
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Flynn story does not add up. Maybe Pence is not a good poker player.
IMO, Flynn sammed a fist down on a table after the third leak, excused himself and went spook hunting. Maybe Pence does not play a good straight man.
LikeLiked by 5 people
There will be hell to pay when President Trump gets to the bottom of all of these leaks and who is/are responsible for them. Not everyone who advises President Trump is giving great advice imo. Maybe he should have stuck with his original picks for v.p. I accepted that Pence and Priebus were really loyal to President Trump. I now find myself questioning that loyalty. Flynn was set up big time. I wonder who influence President Trump to pick our new OMB.
LikeLiked by 7 people
W/ all due respect, we don’t know S$%&
LikeLiked by 4 people
I do not think Flynn was set up. I think Flynn went dark at the behest of Trump or took the responsibility himself. Pence may just be nervous at keeping the secret.
I swear, I know I am being redundant and probably have too much tinfoil in my hair, but Pence over-acted to Chris Wallace’s question about Flynn on February 5th.
What I believe we have here is no crime, nothing to cover up, and not much to be sorry to Mike Pence for. And Mike Pence, as a strong Christian would not have wanted Trump to ask for Flynn’s resignation.
Does anyone else have a thought? As to Mulvaney, I am hoping that Trump is strategically placing useful idiots where he wants them.
BTW, Harward just withdrew from the secutiry advisor vetting. Interesting.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I saw that about Harward too. President Trump needs his full cabinet yesterday. I am wearing too much tin foil myself the last couple of days. It is going to be quite a ride watching President Trump win at this game of espionage.
LikeLiked by 3 people
A other WP demon…security. I think Apple and WordPress had a spat.
Slammed…WordPress Hell.
The story doesn’t fit the timeline either. Msm has that right. It certainly appears Trump did not want to let Kelly go. Kelly was with him at Maralago the entire weekend. That is not normal behavior when you are cutting someone loose. Of course it could have been debriefing , but I found that odd. Did Pence have leverage over Trump?
LikeLiked by 1 person
No as far as I know Pence doesn’t have any leverage over President Trump. It was Ivanka and her husband who pushed the Pence choice I believe. Pence, Priebus, and Ryan were buddies prior to the campaign.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Gee, I wonder where he went ? Hmmmmmm
Is he worried that the black hats will target him next with something that has been “on the shelf” …?? i.e. “Break Glass if Leverage Needed”
Pence is the one the Swamp would want to keep.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sure. But, only as long as he remains “useful”.
Well, Pence is a useful idiot. He is part of the Gang. So safe.
Pence makes me nervous. Someone claiming to be an advisors son was on 4chan. He gave a synopsis of what’s going on behind scenes. Didn’t mention Pence specifically, but said the only people Trump knew he could trust were Conway, Flynn, Bannon and Miller. Said without Flynn, Trump is down to three and that they know they will target Conway next. Also said Flynn will be back advising in a few weeks, not in official capacity.
All that said, no mention of Pence being trustworthy or in the inner circle.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I truly believe Flynn went deeper to serve POTUS. Maybe it’s more of a hope. How sad that we have fallen so far that we must suspect everyone.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’m leaning in that direction as well. Flynn is an intel guy – he would know all about surveillance and such. He’s not some amateur that gets caught up in a wiretap. It’s hard to believe that he would knowingly do anything that could put him in some hot water like this. (And was the water hot? Was it even luke-warm? Not really. The whole thing doesn’t smell right.) So I’m starting to think that maybe he took one for the team, in some sort of plan to smoke out traitors and leakers. Time will tell, I guess.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The “vagueness” of what Flynn did and did not tell Pence raises the question of what Pence asked and inferred or assumed as a result.
President Trump would NEVER accept a cursory response to what may have been Pence’s off-hand question to Flynn – and then use it to answer questions to the press or the President himself. He would have drilled down to ensure he had both the full scope and level of detail he might need.
Smells like Pence may have failed to asked the questions he needed to, answered questions he needed more specific input for, then hung Flynn out to dry when he was embarrassed, and then put President Trump in the impossible position of backing his VP or Flynn.
If so, Pence should be VERY concerned … no third chances with President Trump.
Worst Scenario: Pence purposefully set Flynn up. Time will tell.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I find both of your points very relative. Just adding to not taking away from…
There is always something missed when you don’t get the info straight from the horse’s mouth. Send someone else to get the info and get that person’s interpretation of the situation. Without pointing fingers it is a good lesson learned for all parties involved. Look forward. Learn from hiccups. Believe none of what you hear and very little of what you see. Pres has got this and is learning more and more each day who is and isn’t – who can and can not – and who will and will not.
LikeLiked by 4 people
At the press conference today, I noticed Pence and Preibus sitting together on one side, and Bannon, Miller, Kushner sitting together on the other side. Just an observation, not saying it means anything. I will say that I’ve never doubted Pence’s loyalty to Trump, but last night for the first time my intuition said keep an eye on him. I tweeted to @vp that we are watching him and not to betray our President. It’s probably just me over reacting to this Flynn thing, but still…..I can’t shake the feeling that someone in Trump’s inner circle is not as loyal and trust worthy as we think. Only time will tell.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Go get ’em FE
I saw a quick camera shot of Preibus and he looked a little wide eyed, sort of a blank expression, kind of a deer in the headlights look, but not an unknowing look. It was strange. Maybe I’m just over analyzing…..I usually do….
LikeLiked by 1 person
I gotta say Pence was doing a hell of a lot of literal hand wringing. That’s pretty weird, he sure seemed uncomfortable. I haven’t noticed this before, maybe he’s always done it and I didn’t notice until ya’ll pointed it out in this video….sure raises my antennas….?????
Can’t imagine the stress he or any of Administration is under, probably never seen the nasty underbelly of the political beast as they have seen in the last 3 1/2 weeks.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nor have they been asked before to work 24/7 like DJT apparently routinely does. Burnout is a real possibility for some.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I had not notice it before either but it was so obvious to me in this video so I watched and he kept it up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pence owns getting Congress on board with Trump’s Nominees and Agenda.
Pence had every advantage in expertise as a former Congressman and experience as a Governor working with a Legislature.
Pence’s success with THIS isn’t coming close to Trump’s success as a “Rookie President” with EVERYTHING ELSE.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Alex jones did an interview today with a guy(forget who), he said Flynn, and one of Pence’s best friends had something to do with “pizzagate”. I will try and find you a clip and post it
LikeLiked by 1 person
This isn’t the interview I heard today, but here’s a little info on it, supposedly Flynn had intel on Pence’s best friend… still looking for more…. http://www.infowars.com/the-real-reason-general-flynn-was-forced-to-resign/
LikeLike
What is a wedding ring? The symbol of an oath. Still very much open to interpretation but you’re 100% on point to notice that kinda detail. Freud talked about stingy patients who fiddled w/ change in their pockets while in a session & interpreted the message as “Do I really wanna keep paying you for this?”
LikeLiked by 1 person
There may be no “there” there but I am watching.
Well his wife is cute.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He better hold on tight…😋
As we have seen with past Obamacare votes, Mulvaney’s fiscal conservatism is most likely fake.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The bad news for Mulvaney is that PDJT knows what every single little thing costs. And unlike past Presidents, he will run circles around Mulvaney.
PDJT already knows in his head how he wants to cut, where he will obtain funds and dynamically score his budget. For example, just as one tiny example, Mulvaney will start understanding the value of Federal land that will be sold and a few other tricks to ‘PayGo’ tax cuts. There will be no offset taxes.
This should be fun to watch.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Why do we trust the boss’ judgement in everything, but not in this selection?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good point.
Yes, good point. Plus, President Trump can digest spread sheets probably as good or better than this guy. He’ll be able to separate the wheat from the chaff and not be reluctant to exercise the “you’re fired” routine.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think he is going to keep Mulvaney up a lot of nights!
Honestly? It think PDJT will educate and influence Mulvaney.
If I were he, I would be ecstatic to learn from someone who understands creative budgeting.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Phil, you are exactly right. This selection is Trump’s CFO…DJT speaks the language of finance. There is no BS when you talk to him about finance and budgets.
LikeLiked by 3 people
‘Linda’ Graham grinning over Mulvaney’s shoulder as if in heat is a concern.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wanted to b-slap that idiot.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump isn’t afraid to fire people.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh Joy Make GOPe Great Again 🙄
I’m confused. A few articles ago here at CTH, McCain is saying he will not support this choice, which tells me, SUPPORT TRUMP’S CHOICE. But then this article makes Mulvaney sound like a worrisome choice. Which is it?
The reflexive reaction is deceiving. We shouldn’t automatically support something McCain is against. The reason Mulvaney has always been a worrisome choice is because he’s GOPe, he has towed the line with regards to illegal immigration. CTH thought that Mulvaney would be the one that the GOPe and Chuck Schumer would use to get a “win” on Trump.
A lot has happened over the past few days, including Michael Flynn’s resignation and Andrew Puzder withdrawing from his nomination. It seems GOPe plans have changed and they allowed Mulvaney to go through, but we would have won more if they did succeed in blocking Mulvaney and opened themselves to criticism from Trump. Remember, one of the things Trump and Sean Spicer have been pushing for weeks is that the Democrats have been obstructing Trump and his Cabinet. When asked about Republican opposition, Spicer was emphatically highlighting the Democrats. If the GOPe succeeded in blocking Mulvaney, the gloves would have come off. Trump would be able to pressure Republicans in Congress, and we would have avoided a GOPe operative as OMB Director.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Support Trump and Watch Mulvaney.
LikeLiked by 1 person
While all this relentless pressure continues, never hurts to drop the President (and Pence, should you so choose) a postcard of support.
You can never say thank you enough.
Plus we have the President’s back like no CINC in recent memory.
When they attack Trump, they attack us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
$1.2Billion and counting in the stock market exchange that wasn’t there before the election Mr Cantaloupes. Put that in your pipe and smoke it. And don’t forget to MAGA.
The evening of the tin foil hats:
This whole episode with Flynn makes no sense at all. Flynn, a savvy and highly experienced intelligence operative fails to dot an i and cross a t in his debriefing to Pence regarding an innocuous routine conversation he had with the Soviet Ambassador and thus gets fired? C’mon Man, really? And Trump, a very, very sharp dude, who didn’t let himself get pressured to sack Lewandowski and Manafort, now sacks Flynn in the blink of an eye?
Never felt comfortable with either Pence or Priebus. I think Trump & Flynn are running a sting against the PP Boys based on reliable white hat Intel in order to flush out black hats in the IC, WH, and the Secret Service. Black Hats may have gotten to Pence, and Priebus is a Trojan Horse leaker inside the WH. Pence played his part in the sting and is now caught in-between.
Trumps’ masterful attack today against the rabid MSM + the rally on Saturday rocks the weasel media back a bit and pushes Flynn and Russia to the back pages while Sessions goes about his investigation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good points BMG, but was the sting to take Flynn out? Why would the PP boys want Flynn out?
LikeLike
Cutting Flynn loose pushes the deep state into the foreground. The “shadow” government behaves awkward under bright lights
LikeLiked by 2 people
This PC reminded me of something…. Remember when that nut tried to charge the stage at the rally, the SS had to cover and remove DJT ? Remember the look on his face ? NO FEAR. Just resolve. That night brought me to total support for this man. WE are blessed.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Spending will NEED to go down during the Trump admin.
Any econ people here?
Economic nationalism can drive the economy, but it can also drive inflation. With all the money coming back in to the country and being spread to workers, the “velocity of money” is going to soar.
Way too many people get stuck on the libertarian-ish Chicago School rule that “government spending drives inflation”. But did you notice we had very low inflation under Obama even though he spent money like a madman?
Here’s why: Everyday people weren’t spending the money… Obama’s spending was going right to the big dawgs who were making big investments. Thats not inflationary. Its lots of people spending money fast that drives inflation…velocity of money. Obama’s economy didn’t have that. Because that doesn’t really help Soros all that much.
When you see inflation start to rise over the next couple of years… remember thats a good thing, as long they can control it at around 5% or so. It means lots of people can afford a new suit or a night out and they’re spending.
(Then you raise interest rates, and people can get a decent rate of return from a savings account so they spend a little less and inflation goes down. Ahh, finding that balance. Might need to get Yellen outta there for that.)
When you think monetary policy and inflation… never, ever forget about the velocity of money.
More here: https://www.stlouisfed.org/on-the-economy/2014/september/what-does-money-velocity-tell-us-about-low-inflation-in-the-us
Trump won the Presidency against ALL odds. There is absolutely NO WAY he could have managed that without God. (To those of you that do not believe in God, Oh Well.)
Trump has not once let this Country down as of tonight. As the most powerful person on the entire planet, he can do ANYTHING to ANYONE at ANYTIME for ANY REASON at his whim. He is not doing so. RELAX!!!!!!!!!!
The matters of flushing out the spies, showing the rubes (regular average American) why he is doing what he is doing, battling the Mostly Swamp Media and their paymasters, getting his cabinet seated, keeping up to date on all the latest, remaining a family man, sleeping 3-4 hours a day max, staying alive, etc. is a bit more complicated and requires a bit more forethought than what one is going to wear to work the next morning.
Trump is the Grand Master of all Grand Masters. He has proven he has what it takes, knows what needs to be known, does what needs to be done when it is best done, and no one can even touch him.
RELAX!
Trump has this. God is with Trump and his allies. There is plenty to do. Trump has been in office not even a month. He still has at the minimum, 47 more to go.
Please STOP with all this CONCERN crap. It is doing no one any good. If the day comes when Trump ROYALLY screws up, we will ALL know it for what it is, and THEN we can worry. He has done nothing even close to this. Enough already.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Try paragraph breaks. It worked for the Bible & Homer, tons of people have read those
Huh? Do you have a point or are you just trolling?
My team will be presenting to Sec Price, in the near future, a proposal utilizing technology and a simple genetic test that will eliminate $150-200 billion per year from Medicare. Will keep my fellow Treepers updated.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Neat…care to elaborate a little more…Just a little 😁😁
Great pick…I hope they play the long game…Get the economy fixed in first four years,cut waste,pharmaceutical prices,tort reform, and all regulations etc etc …
Then in the first year of President Trumps second term bite the bullet and restructure Medicaid and Medicare for the people under fifty etc . Probably lose many seats,but it has to be done and it would be foolish to sacrifice this last attempt at rebuilding Main Street by restructuring the big two so early….
One of President Trump’s favorite to do as businessman Trump is to read contracts and budgets. He reads them the way other people read the news. He LOVES to take bad deals and make them good. ‘Under budget and ahead of schedule’ isn’t just something he says, it what he lives by.
I highly, highly doubt that the GOPe will be able to sneak anything by him. The GOPe Congress is in for a rude awakening if they think that will happen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump is on his own in Washington- there are NO friends to be had in that God forsaken town. The people that Trump has picked to lead will all be “compromised by the deep state. They will manufacture evidence of crimes and then force feed it to the public, just like they did with Flynn. I feel so sorry for our country that we have let things get this out of hand, and like President Trump said today , “so hateful!”. What is going on is an epic struggle between the powers of good and evil. This interview has some great points about how they are sabatoging Trump and why. http://www.infowars.com/obama-expanded-nsa-powers-days-before-leaving-office-now-theyre-being-used-to-sabotage-trump/
Ohhh! Here is another way to look at what the President may be doing to expose the deep state- this article is much more uplifting- and Trump WAS a master of ferreting out the problem/truth on The Apprentice! So, I’m happy I found this article! http://allnewspipeline.com/Operation_Big_Sting.php
Anyone familiar with the means and methods of identifying moles understands that it is a game of bait and switch. 10 people on the list of possibilities, you can use the same juicy story 10 times with slightly different details, or use 10 different stories or any mix thereof. Trump appears to be mole hunting and is also using the slight of han…Oh look! Shiny!!!! Keep the MSM distracted on nothing burgers while doing the real deal on the other hand. Spicer and KaC are doing magnificently in their respective roles. Haven’t heard a thing from Sessions…hmmmm.
All this freak out is by design people. Not meant for us though.
Keep the faith and NEVER doubt DJT is working for us and our Country.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yup
I don’t understand the “cantaloupes” references and when I searched online it was in reference to Rep. Steve King of Iowa, not Rep. Mike Mulvaney of South Carolina:
https://takingnote.blogs.nytimes.com/2013/08/12/steve-king-still-stands-by-cantaloupe-comments/
http://thehill.com/homenews/house/228474-whip-list-boehner-for-speaker (scroll down)
Or am I missing another reference?
Hoping and praying for the very best of days to come. I’ve been contemplating writing again to my congressmen about the delays and stall tactics being presented. I fear it is intentional but I can find no proof. I keep praying for sunlight into halls of congress. Oh!
Congratulations, Director Mulvaney & Mrs. Mulvanvey! Please take the chains off us!
I thought VP Pence was just fine; doing his job.
Maybe your Tinfoil Hats are just a bit too tight tonight?
Let this all play out; truth comes out in the end.
Trust our President.
