Vice-President Pence Delivers OMB Commission to Director Mick Mulvaney…

After passing confirmation, representative Mick Mulvaney was sworn in tonight as Director of the Office of Management and Budget.

Vice-President Mike Pence coordinated Director Mulvaney’s commission ceremony.

As most CTH readers are aware, ‘cantalopes‘ was the one cabinet selection that gives us the greatest GOPe trepidation. Watching the ceremonial process itself, the prior concerns are not assuaged. Mulvaney is now, essentially, the CFO of the Trump White House.

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) is the largest office within the Executive Office of the President of the United States (EOP). OMB’s most prominent function is to produce the President’s Budget, but OMB also measures the quality of agency programs, policies, and procedures to see if they comply with the president’s policies and coordinates inter-agency policy initiatives.

The OMB Director reports to the President (Donald Trump), Vice President (Mike Pence) and the White House Chief of Staff (Reince Priebus).

OMB prepares the President’s budget proposal to Congress and supervises the administration of the executive branch agencies. OMB has control over the budgetary approval process of all cabinets.

OMB evaluates the effectiveness of agency programs, policies, and procedures, assesses competing funding demands among agencies, and sets funding priorities. OMB ensures that agency reports, rules, testimony, and proposed legislation are consistent with the president’s budget and with administration policies.

OMB also oversees and coordinates the administration’s procurement, financial management, information, and regulatory policies. In each of these areas, OMB’s role is to help improve administrative management, to develop better performance measures and coordinating mechanisms, and to reduce any unnecessary burdens on the public.

Hopefully, Mulvaney will not hide GOPe spending within the massive ledgers. The cabinets need to be downsized, bigly. The Dept. of State needs massive budget cuts.

We’ll see…