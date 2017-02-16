President Trump Signs Bill Repealing Obama’s Lame-Duck Coal Regulation (Video)…

Posted on February 16, 2017

Another Campaign Promise Fulfilled – People’s President Trump signs a resolution of disapproval bill today eliminating one of President Obama’s last minute regulations intended to cripple the coal industry.

Prior to signing the repeal, President Trump held a brief presser with legislators and some very happy coal miners.  WATCH:

The bill, called a resolution of disapproval, was passed by the Senate and House using special powers under the Congressional Review Act to reverse regulations imposed by a President during the lame duck session.

The resolution repealed the Interior Department’s Stream Protection Rule, which was a layering of additional compliance regulation on top of existing EPA regulation which regulates waste water runoff from mining activity into rivers and streams.

Current EPA rules already covered the issue, and the last minute Obama rule was simply paperwork and bureaucracy, via regulatory reporting and compliance record keeping.

  2. Trumpstumper says:
    February 16, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    Complicated business, folks.

    We’re gonna drain this rascal yet.

  3. Howie says:
    February 16, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    He is pummeling them. Blows from every direction. He will knock them out on Saturday.

  4. joninmd22 says:
    February 16, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    Watch Manchin sweating more than a whore in church. Come on West Virginia get a real republican senater

  5. Phil aka Felipe says:
    February 16, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    I very much doubt you will hear anything about this on the evening MSM news; but I bet it will be headlined BIGLY on the local TV Stations in the Coal States!!!

    MUCHO MAGA PRESIDENT TRUMP!!!

  6. Abster says:
    February 16, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    This is huge news for all the coal mining towns. They endure enough hardships. Happy day. Prayers for all working towards MAGA

  7. Lady K says:
    February 16, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    One more campaign promise kept!! We love our coal miners!

  8. James23 says:
    February 16, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    Hip hip
    Hooray!

  9. georgiafl says:
    February 16, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    You GO, Mr. President!!!!

    Thank you!!!

  10. Athena the Warrior says:
    February 16, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    Mitch has been in the Senate for decades. He allowed Obama to gut the coal industry without so much as a whimper. POTUS Trump has done more for the coal industry in less than a month than Mitch ever has.

  11. James23 says:
    February 16, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    DJT45 is sounding hoarse.

    Take care of your health sir, 8 years at this pace will wear you down.

    • bertdilbert says:
      February 16, 2017 at 5:52 pm

      Yeah, but he loves what he is doing. A very positive big win day. Trump seems to know only one speed, 4th gear.

    • Deb says:
      February 16, 2017 at 6:02 pm

      He needs to drain the swamp before they have the chance to drown him. He was also at a press conference for an hour and a half, along with various other meetings. I’m sure he had phone calls in between. That will wear out your voice.

  12. Phil aka Felipe says:
    February 16, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    Grab hold and buy Caterpillar stock.

  13. KBR says:
    February 16, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    I love that the miners were also in there! And got to speak as well!

    Very well spoken coal miners, who are rightfully proud of the work they do!

    More of this, put the Congress critters and the DC press in with the real people!
    We are not fly-over people, we are your bosses!

    • karmytrumpateer says:
      February 16, 2017 at 5:51 pm

      I like that President Trump let the miners speak gave them the pen and then offered a tour. What a classy guy. So much more a people person than most politicians who consider themselves above the little people.

      • the5thranchhand says:
        February 16, 2017 at 6:33 pm

        ……………………….’little people’……………………..since when do we have a caste system in the United States of America?? People are people, and that is something President Trump very much understands. Just to be clear, no one is ‘elite’, regardless of how much they desire to be so.

  14. annieoakley says:
    February 16, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    I came from Appalachia. First time I ever heard ‘incredible’ describing coal miners.

  15. MIKE says:
    February 16, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    My confidence is back! Peeling off this layer of needless EPA redtape is just the opening salvo. And yes, the man is keeping his word. God bless him and keep him safe.

  16. citizen817 says:
    February 16, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    Businessmen set goals. Accomplished goals are how success is measured.
    Congress critters make promises every few years. There one goal is re-election.
    Major difference!
    Thank You Mr President!

  17. mossback says:
    February 16, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    President D.J. Trump appears to be having the time of his life……..making America Great Again.

  18. Trumppin says:
    February 16, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    Loved that the people (coal miners) were invited and able to have a moment to speak- Bonus was giving them the momentous MAGA pen! WOW!

    as an aside… I noticed after he signed this, President Trump touched someone off screen asking them how they were feeling and doing… It’s the little things that matter most and are the most telling about who Trump is. I can honestly say I have never been more proud of my country for finally waking up to elect the right man .. what a nightmare we’ve all endured to finally see this day come.

    • MouseChop says:
      February 16, 2017 at 6:11 pm

      Totally agree with you Trumpin. This is the true character of our beloved President Trump. I am so very proud of President Trump for being true to himself. And, for listening to not only his spirit but our Heavenly Father as well. President Trump’s life has been seasoned like a mighty and majestic oak for this very moment in history. Our heavenly Father knows exactly what his children need. I pray for more of his children to wake up and give Him the glory for giving our nation a second chance.

  19. KBR says:
    February 16, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    He got so exited to take the miners on a visit to the Oval Office, he nearly forgot to sign! I just love his excitement to be with and host the citizens!

  20. Jason says:
    February 16, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    This was outstanding. Not just the optics of having the happy miners here but the announcement of the real ‘cost’ of these regulations. 70,000 jobs and 50 (I think?) million for these little regulations that just got wiped off the books. Would love to see more of this type of promotion of his new EOs.

  22. Howie says:
    February 16, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    Main Stream Media….

  24. quintrillion says:
    February 16, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    One of the miners that spoke, and then got the pen, that signed the bill, appeared to have gotten some coal dust in his eye at the end there. God bless them and keep them safe in the mines.

    Thank God we will get relief from high energy costs, as it should be in MAGA & common sense America.

    • Lburg says:
      February 16, 2017 at 5:42 pm

      “God bless them and keep them safe in the mines.” You made me cry. Thank you.

      • adoubledot says:
        February 16, 2017 at 5:57 pm

        Growing up in western Maryland, I was getting teary eyed at this myself. These proud guys looked great after 40-45 years of mining. Hopefully trimming the regs on coal and fracking will help Garrett County, too.

  25. Sandy says:
    February 16, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    President Trump is awesome! He is the PEOPLE’S PRESIDENT!

  26. Pam says:
    February 16, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    That was so awesome to watch. Thank you Dave for the GIF!

  27. FLOTUS Melania #1 Fan says:
    February 16, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    🙂

  28. Pam says:
    February 16, 2017 at 5:38 pm

  29. Meri says:
    February 16, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    OMG!
    Russian hackers prank phone call to senator McCain

  30. Tee says:
    February 16, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    I’ve never wept while watching a news conference before but this was so very.touching. Wonderful seeing and hearing our coal miner’s and the love and respect they were shown by our President. More please!

  32. FLOTUS Melania #1 Fan says:
    February 16, 2017 at 5:58 pm


  33. 18CatsInOH says:
    February 16, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    I love this President. I absolutely love him. He is doing great things for this nation. He truly is a humble man doing his best for us. Best president in my life time…and I remember, voted for and loved Reagan.

  34. louche9 says:
    February 16, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    I wonder whether, in McConnell’s turtle shell of a heart, he watched that scene, saw the true leadership of Trump, saw the heartfelt gratitude of hard-working people asking only that political promises be kept and to not be forgotten in their own country, and had any epiphany that this is what he was put into power to do, and that one month into the job, President Trump is ten times the man and politician that McConnell will ever be.

  36. eagle1965 says:
    February 16, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    Great tribute to coal miners! Give it a minute or two to get going! Won’t be disappointed! Sorry if it won’t post – first time I’ve tried this!

  37. unconqueredone says:
    February 16, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    Headline had me with “repealing Obama’s…” (anything). MAGA

