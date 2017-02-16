President Trump Signs Bill Repealing Obama’s Lame-Duck Coal Regulation (Video)…

Another Campaign Promise Fulfilled – People’s President Trump signs a resolution of disapproval bill today eliminating one of President Obama’s last minute regulations intended to cripple the coal industry.

Prior to signing the repeal, President Trump held a brief presser with legislators and some very happy coal miners. WATCH:

The bill, called a resolution of disapproval, was passed by the Senate and House using special powers under the Congressional Review Act to reverse regulations imposed by a President during the lame duck session.

The resolution repealed the Interior Department’s Stream Protection Rule, which was a layering of additional compliance regulation on top of existing EPA regulation which regulates waste water runoff from mining activity into rivers and streams.

Current EPA rules already covered the issue, and the last minute Obama rule was simply paperwork and bureaucracy, via regulatory reporting and compliance record keeping.