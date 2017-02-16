President Trump Signs Bill Repealing Obama’s Lame-Duck Coal Regulation (Video)…

Another Campaign Promise Fulfilled – People’s President Trump signs a resolution of disapproval bill today eliminating one of President Obama’s last minute regulations intended to cripple the coal industry.
Prior to signing the repeal, President Trump held a brief presser with legislators and some very happy coal miners. WATCH:
The bill, called a resolution of disapproval, was passed by the Senate and House using special powers under the Congressional Review Act to reverse regulations imposed by a President during the lame duck session.
The resolution repealed the Interior Department’s Stream Protection Rule, which was a layering of additional compliance regulation on top of existing EPA regulation which regulates waste water runoff from mining activity into rivers and streams.
Current EPA rules already covered the issue, and the last minute Obama rule was simply paperwork and bureaucracy, via regulatory reporting and compliance record keeping.
This is awesome!
Talk about a high-class lemonade stand. Trump is showing how it’s done!
That is a real leader ! Wonderful watching this man grow the nation !
Complicated business, folks.
We’re gonna drain this rascal yet.
He is pummeling them. Blows from every direction. He will knock them out on Saturday.
I am in awe of how much he accomplished today! The stamina of this man is amazing. I bet his staff is exhausted, though. I know I would be.
By the time Trump is finished, zero won’t have a last name; much less a legacy.
Yes he will on his back:
Gitmo Prisoner 44-2008-2016
Watch Manchin sweating more than a whore in church. Come on West Virginia get a real republican senater
And twiddling his thumbs. Must be a new coded illuminati hand signal, it was kind of strange. I think you are correct; Joe is in the ‘hotseat’, now that DJT has the reins.
He is more republican than most the people in that room.
He is a thief,a liar, and a gun grabber. So you might be correct.
joninmd22, from my years in that neighborhood, I have a clear recollection the expression is: “A two-dollar whore in church.”
I, of course, don’t know what that means. I am sure you don’t, either.
Rusti
Little Joe is in trouble in WV and he knows it. TRUMP will own WV now and why does one think Manchin is supportive to TRUMP. JOE has to go in “18 in WV.
I very much doubt you will hear anything about this on the evening MSM news; but I bet it will be headlined BIGLY on the local TV Stations in the Coal States!!!
MUCHO MAGA PRESIDENT TRUMP!!!
This is huge news for all the coal mining towns. They endure enough hardships. Happy day. Prayers for all working towards MAGA
Now if we could get back to managing the forests we could put the logging industry back to work. So far so good. Salt of the earth.. coal miners.
The left intentionally destroyed the industries where the people vote conservative.
If Mitch had any shame he wouldn’t even be in the same room.
Mitch was confused, wore his St. Patrick’s Day necktie. No Mitch, it’s February, not March.
Fishing industry too.
By now you must realize you cannot embarrass a politican especially a RINO. They are so convinced they are above the peasants they could give a crap what one thinks of them. Unless it is a election year.
One more campaign promise kept!! We love our coal miners!
The ladies often mention the hunky guys: so see the coal men? Real men!
No pajama boys there!
Thank you, KBR, for reminding us that coal men are ‘Men’s men’! And, they are ‘hunks’!
Hip hip
Hooray!
You GO, Mr. President!!!!
Thank you!!!
Mitch has been in the Senate for decades. He allowed Obama to gut the coal industry without so much as a whimper. POTUS Trump has done more for the coal industry in less than a month than Mitch ever has.
He looks like he could keel over any minute. Time to retire, Mitch.
DJT45 is sounding hoarse.
Take care of your health sir, 8 years at this pace will wear you down.
Yeah, but he loves what he is doing. A very positive big win day. Trump seems to know only one speed, 4th gear.
He needs to drain the swamp before they have the chance to drown him. He was also at a press conference for an hour and a half, along with various other meetings. I’m sure he had phone calls in between. That will wear out your voice.
Grab hold and buy Caterpillar stock.
I love that the miners were also in there! And got to speak as well!
Very well spoken coal miners, who are rightfully proud of the work they do!
More of this, put the Congress critters and the DC press in with the real people!
We are not fly-over people, we are your bosses!
I like that President Trump let the miners speak gave them the pen and then offered a tour. What a classy guy. So much more a people person than most politicians who consider themselves above the little people.
……………………….’little people’……………………..since when do we have a caste system in the United States of America?? People are people, and that is something President Trump very much understands. Just to be clear, no one is ‘elite’, regardless of how much they desire to be so.
I came from Appalachia. First time I ever heard ‘incredible’ describing coal miners.
Probably the first time they’ve ever heard it, too.
My confidence is back! Peeling off this layer of needless EPA redtape is just the opening salvo. And yes, the man is keeping his word. God bless him and keep him safe.
Businessmen set goals. Accomplished goals are how success is measured.
Congress critters make promises every few years. There one goal is re-election.
Major difference!
Thank You Mr President!
they only do as little as possible to keep their power…chuck schumer must be bursting a blood vessel
8 year plan 😄
President D.J. Trump appears to be having the time of his life……..making America Great Again.
Loved that the people (coal miners) were invited and able to have a moment to speak- Bonus was giving them the momentous MAGA pen! WOW!
as an aside… I noticed after he signed this, President Trump touched someone off screen asking them how they were feeling and doing… It’s the little things that matter most and are the most telling about who Trump is. I can honestly say I have never been more proud of my country for finally waking up to elect the right man .. what a nightmare we’ve all endured to finally see this day come.
Totally agree with you Trumpin. This is the true character of our beloved President Trump. I am so very proud of President Trump for being true to himself. And, for listening to not only his spirit but our Heavenly Father as well. President Trump’s life has been seasoned like a mighty and majestic oak for this very moment in history. Our heavenly Father knows exactly what his children need. I pray for more of his children to wake up and give Him the glory for giving our nation a second chance.
He got so exited to take the miners on a visit to the Oval Office, he nearly forgot to sign! I just love his excitement to be with and host the citizens!
He truly is the people’s president.
This was outstanding. Not just the optics of having the happy miners here but the announcement of the real ‘cost’ of these regulations. 70,000 jobs and 50 (I think?) million for these little regulations that just got wiped off the books. Would love to see more of this type of promotion of his new EOs.
This was an actual bill. Not an EO.
compare that to the lab coat fakes when pussy pants was pushing obamacare
LikeLiked by 8 people
GOOD ONE1
Main Stream Media….
One of the miners that spoke, and then got the pen, that signed the bill, appeared to have gotten some coal dust in his eye at the end there. God bless them and keep them safe in the mines.
Thank God we will get relief from high energy costs, as it should be in MAGA & common sense America.
“God bless them and keep them safe in the mines.” You made me cry. Thank you.
Growing up in western Maryland, I was getting teary eyed at this myself. These proud guys looked great after 40-45 years of mining. Hopefully trimming the regs on coal and fracking will help Garrett County, too.
President Trump is awesome! He is the PEOPLE’S PRESIDENT!
That was so awesome to watch. Thank you Dave for the GIF!
obama killer
🙂
OMG!
Russian hackers prank phone call to senator McCain
I’ve never wept while watching a news conference before but this was so very.touching. Wonderful seeing and hearing our coal miner’s and the love and respect they were shown by our President. More please!
LikeLiked by 9 people
I love this President. I absolutely love him. He is doing great things for this nation. He truly is a humble man doing his best for us. Best president in my life time…and I remember, voted for and loved Reagan.
I wonder whether, in McConnell’s turtle shell of a heart, he watched that scene, saw the true leadership of Trump, saw the heartfelt gratitude of hard-working people asking only that political promises be kept and to not be forgotten in their own country, and had any epiphany that this is what he was put into power to do, and that one month into the job, President Trump is ten times the man and politician that McConnell will ever be.
Trump to press:
What movie is that from?
Great tribute to coal miners! Give it a minute or two to get going! Won’t be disappointed! Sorry if it won’t post – first time I’ve tried this!
Headline had me with “repealing Obama’s…” (anything). MAGA
