President Trump Holds Roundtable Meeting With Retail Executives (video)…

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday called tax code revisions a critical way to boost the nation’s economy as he kicked off a White House meeting with chief executive officers of Target Corp (TGT.N), Best Buy Co Inc (BBY.N) and six other major retailers.

The retailers spoke with Trump about an overhaul of the corporate tax law and infrastructure improvements. While companies like Best Buy and Target support changes to the tax code, they urged Trump to oppose a proposal for a new border tax on imported goods.

The border tax is among sweeping changes proposed by the Republican-controlled House of Representatives. Convincing Trump to oppose the measure would probably bring an end to it.

Trump had said on Thursday that he would announce his own “phenomenal” tax plan in the coming weeks. U.S. stocks hit record intraday highs, and the U.S. dollar and bond yields rose.

At Wednesday’s meeting, Trump said work on a tax plan was going “really well” but gave no details except to say it would simplify the tax code.

The meeting included Target’s Brian Cornell, Best Buy’s Hubert Joly, Gap Inc’s (GPS.N) Art Peck, Autozone Inc’s (AZO.N) William Rhodes, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc’s (WBA.O) Stefano Pessina, J.C. Penney Co Inc’s (JCP.N) Marvin Ellison, Jo-Ann Stores’ Jill Soltau and Tractor Supply Co’s (TSCO.O) Gregory Sandfort. (read more)