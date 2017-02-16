President Trump Holds Congressional Listening Session – Video Remarks…

Earlier today President Trump met with congressional members to discuss ongoing legislation and the current state of DC politics.
Unlike prior administrations who promised ‘transparency’ yet never delivered, President Trump invites the media to the introduction session of the meeting in order to provide the electorate with an understanding of the inner working of the DC process.
In a more informal approach, it is quite a remarkable change to witness and exemplifies President Trump’s commitment as The Peoples’ President.
In an off-the-cuff moment not contained in the video above, President Trump makes note of his concern and approach toward the intelligence leaks. Video snippet below.
President Trump: “We’re gonna find the leakers. They’re going to pay a BIG PRICE for leaking.” pic.twitter.com/FoI5QaUn92
— SenateTracker (@DaveNYviii) February 16, 2017
Well, this Flynn-leak-salivating-leftists cycle took all of 48 hours to implode. Trump has telegraphed an awful lot of good stuff in the last 24 hours. He mentioned “criminal” and “paying a big price” which is a warning to government-entrenched Obama zombies and mincing GOPe whores like Evan McMullin and John McCain to stop pretending to be James Bond-types. My guess? The Never Trump crowd will triple-down on stupid. Trillions at stake.
They think they’re too smart to get caught or else have enough blind dummies between them that it won’t get traced back…
They are desperate, which is why they are so bold and careless.
ZurichMike “They are desperate, which is why they are so bold and careless.”
Nothing has happened to them and they believe what media told them that POTUS is not so sharp. That made them bold. Actually a good tactic to let your opponents dig their own grave.
Too late, President Trump probably knowd
Absolutely. Here is an interesting link, at this point pure speculation, but definitely crossed my mind on Tues., and been on there since.
http://ronfor37.org/2017/02/15/is-the-flynn-resignation-a-sting/
The leakers have big trouble ahead now that AG Sessions is in place. Not to mention the Govt has Whistleblowers everywhere.
neverTrump still has Bich McConnell and the “In it to Lose it” beta recucklicans of congress, red lines and shots across the bow aren’t going to work when there are trillions at stake as you say.
A few of these zombies need hoisted from a pitard as an example. Then the real fun begins when the Press goes Wild over the trails of a real investigation and prosecution of the criminal Clinton.
Don’t hold back tell us what you really think!😂😂😂😂
Except Mulvaney made it through today! I think Bitch McConnell sees the end is near; the noose tightening for that fat-jowled GOPe polito-whore.
LikeLiked by 2 people
😂
President Trump did say that he felt it was like this whole “leak” process was a “test” for him and his administration, and that it is helping them “weed out the bad guys”… So the president is using this episode of “leaks” as a learning moment in time…And a “telling” moment as well! These guys at the CIA are now on notice! They did our POTUS a “YUGE” favor by rearing their ugly heads and committing a criminal act! And now these leaks can finally be stopped before they actually leak something truly harmful to the country and the world! Sorry DC swamp dwellers! You loose again! MAGA ❤
Some guys actually posed as the Prime Minister of Ukraine and punked both McInsane and Maxine Wattsupwiththat. If you can find the video it is hilarious that these two toadstolls fell for the ploy. They talked about the sanctions on Russia. Gee I thought that was against the Logan act.
I found a mentally ill person. How can we help her/him?
Totally delusional.
LAUGH at the notion that ANYONE cares she is unhinged, which is a pity because our health care system doesn’t allow for hospitalizing her until she harms herself or others.
Studies have proven that liberalism is a disorder- that is enough to lock her away in my opinion
Perhaps there’s a need to build institutions that’ll assist deprogramming generation Y & Millennials in general.
Haven’t they already built a multitude of FEMA camps . . .
This looks like a job for VPOTUS.
I just answered a couple of her tweets and suddeling Twitter put me in a 12-hour “time out” because they were “concerned” about my tweets to her. Meanwhile, Sally Kohn, an angry, bitter, anti-Trump flamethrower, gets away with impunity.
LikeLiked by 17 people
suddenly
Twitter is dead.
Perhaps tweeter and Facebook will be President Trump’s next blast.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Zurich, is it possible to file a complaint with the FCC?
At this point, it is the one gov tool we have against media corporations, and maybe, FTC, since twitter is corporate. Worth a shot.
They are not governed by FCC, as far as I know.
Yes, FCC governs Social Media, RSS, the web, etc.
https://www.fcc.gov/consumers
Also, on twitter:
Hi Mike welcome to the 12 hour Twitter timeout club.
you too, eh?
Wow! I guess I’m not edgy enough to warrant a timeout.
Must. Work. On. That.
Steven Crowder has her on from time to time. Here is a feminist who advocates for Sharia law. From what I gather the extent of her thinking is, right bad, support everything right hates. Yes she’s mental.
What is truly amazing is the fact that Sally advocates for Sharia law but I am pretty sure she still has her clitoris. These women are clueless to the brutality of female genital mutilation that is mandated by Sharia law.
I thought that the mutilation was tribal than mandated by sharia?
So, you can confirm that it’s female?
#BreakingNews
Feminist for sharia law. Back to sesame street “one of these things does not fit in here, one of these things does not belong”
Thorazine? Lobotomy? Shock Therapy?
With all due respect to you Sa-Bi and the first amendment, why are you posting crap like that here?
Next think you know, we’ll hear from you what a roach said after the exterminator guy visited your house.
Sorry, but I’m so sick at this point hearing about stupid people and their hateful, misguided, primitive opinions about our PTrump. Not here, not anymore!
PTrump works hard for us, is positive, keeps his promises to us, looks forward to the great future for us, and all you Sa-Bi can come up with in response, even after PTrump’s fabulous press conference today, is to tell us about some nut named Sally Kohn?
I don’t hear much about Sally Kohn. But I’m sick to death of Breitbart publishing Lena Dunham.
“With all due respect to you Sa-Bi and the first amendment,…”
Reminder: we are all ragtag “guests” at the graciousness of Sundance’s Treehouse.
Common decency is the ribbon laced throughout the rules of etiquette in listed sidebar above.
The election brought tension upon our Republic unlike ever seen in the history of our nation. Cooler heads, by the Glory of God, our nation was founded upon. And, it will be Cooler heads, by the Glory of God, our nation will be restored upon.
Get a grip. Stay focused on the battle ahead.
~Keep calm and carry on.
I see what you are saying andi lee. You know, today was a good day. I’m sure all of us were really happy hearing what our pres had to say. I was really happy. And then I see what that woman said. It seems to me that most what we hear is negative, over and over. So if i got too upset about it, I apologize to Sa Bi.
She can’t help it ,she is not normal !
Don’t know what to tell you, but maybe this will help!
Loved his press conference, taking it to the press.
He has shown more transparency in one month than 8 years under Dumbo ears. No more sycophant drool sessions and pity parties 🎉. I’m proud he’s getting things done straightaway 👍😎.
Join the revolution!! 🤑 Still voting with my $ for the next 4-8 years!! Beware retailers who wade into the political arena! http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4231756/Shoppers-boycott-Nordstrom-dump-Ivanka-Trump.html
Yes, Boycott — Buycott — Ivanka’s perfume number one on Amazon today. Time for a late VD present for the wife! No Sears, no Target, No Kmart, No Nordstrom, No Macy’s, No Kellog’s, no to Starbucks, no to Uber. Yes to Yuengling Beer, Yes to Black Rifle Coffee, Yes to Chic-Fil-a, Yes to Under Armour, Yes to New Balance, Yes to LL Bean. Yes to Joy Villa. Libs have no money. Let’s outspend them and bankrupt the liberal companies with bankrupt anti American policies.
bob I fallow your list.
Penzy’s spices. Add to list.
I am thrilled to see President Trump sitting among Congressional supporters. I teared up thinking how much this good, honest, hardworking President probably needed that small boost. Hope he knows we are all still behind him 100%.
I really think he does Abster. I never was excited to see press conferences. Just like you, I tear up as well 😢 His energy and commitment shows and It’s a breath of fresh air to behold!! 👍😎
Abster, top panel of the website has a “participate” tab. Contact the White House, let them know that you’re still behind him, or send a letter, a postcard, a tweet or a Facebook post. He’s with us….we’re with him, your voice counts, let him know. :0)
https://www.whitehouse.gov/#page
https://images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/51t3vDbIk7L.SX258_BO1,204,203,200.jpg
Everything Trump has done is FOR NOTHING
If his nomination for Dept of Labor, Alexander Acosta, goes forward.
Acosta is everything we’ve been fighting for decades: pro-amnesty, supported by La Raza, promotes “comprehensive immigration reform” – what we know as AMNESTY.
If concessions need to be made, President Trump, please do not make it with a nominee who will offer nothing but a FIGHT for Americans to hold on to our sovereignty.
We don’t need a pro-Cuban, pro-Mexican, pro-amnesty candidate who is willing to hand over what is OUR legacy…to a bunch of illegal aliens who came into this country seeking OUR resources.
Just NO to ACOSTA.
http://www.lifezette.com/polizette/immigration-hawks-express-trepidation-trump-labor-pick/
Welching on amnesty is like a slap in all American citizens’ faces. Maybe you needed to offer him up to get your nominees in place…but withdraw his name and admit the following:
“Mr. Acosta’s ideological positions were diametrically opposed to what my campaign ran on and on what the American people understood my position to be on illegal immigration.”
Easttxisfreaky, calm down, please. If approved, Acosta will do POTUS bidding, not his own. He must follow the law, and POTUS. See? No worries!
You do realize that Trump is President, and not Acosta, right?
In the Labor Dept, I’m not sure that he really will have any impact on ‘amnesty’ and ‘illegals’. Could be Trump putting someone who is competent in a position where he really can’t do much damage. He can fire his arse if he doesn’t play along.
Buy the stuff on amazon and other liberal business and return next day. Make sure free shipping and return. Let bring these liberal business down, remember these liberal snowflakes have no money.
I wonder, how much daylight there is between these two glory-seeking hounds? ⤵⤵⤵
Curious. Attitudes, that spew animosity. Failings, ⤴⤴ ⤴ to look within themselves, miss God’s finest knitting. Sending up prayers. (And, adding two)
(Forgotton equation … GOD! 😇 & His Army! Carry on, Good Soldiers!)
Praise Be, All Glory To God, In His Holy Name, Christ Jesus, Amen!
~His Glory, my shelter
Yes, he is turning it around on them and pressing for the swamp scumbags on a platter. They are simply showing themselves to be the hysterical fools that we all thought they were. The Donald just gets stronger as they attack. Each attack brings the D party closer to destruction.
POTUS called this the “Trump caucus”. I hope he has more congressional support than what was shown today. We need more on the Trump Train.
House Dems hush up how Muslim IT employees compromised Intelligence Committee networks
February 16, 2017 by Robert Spencer
“While the establishment propaganda media churns out fake news about Trump and Russia, here is a real story about possible sedition.”
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2017/02/house-dems-hush-up-how-muslim-it-employees-compromised-intelligence-committee-networks
