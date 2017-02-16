President Trump Holds Congressional Listening Session – Video Remarks…

Posted on February 16, 2017 by

Earlier today President Trump met with congressional members to discuss ongoing legislation and the current state of DC politics.

Unlike prior administrations who promised ‘transparency’ yet never delivered, President Trump invites the media to the introduction session of the meeting in order to provide the electorate with an understanding of the inner working of the DC process.

In a more informal approach, it is quite a remarkable change to witness and exemplifies President Trump’s commitment as The Peoples’ President.

In an off-the-cuff moment not contained in the video above, President Trump makes note of his concern and approach toward the intelligence leaks. Video snippet below.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

trump-president-4

This entry was posted in Legislation, media bias, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

66 Responses to President Trump Holds Congressional Listening Session – Video Remarks…

  1. ZurichMike says:
    February 16, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    Well, this Flynn-leak-salivating-leftists cycle took all of 48 hours to implode. Trump has telegraphed an awful lot of good stuff in the last 24 hours. He mentioned “criminal” and “paying a big price” which is a warning to government-entrenched Obama zombies and mincing GOPe whores like Evan McMullin and John McCain to stop pretending to be James Bond-types. My guess? The Never Trump crowd will triple-down on stupid. Trillions at stake.

    Liked by 25 people

    Reply
  2. Sa_Bi says:
    February 16, 2017 at 4:03 pm

    I found a mentally ill person. How can we help her/him?

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  3. NebraskaFilly says:
    February 16, 2017 at 4:21 pm

    Loved his press conference, taking it to the press.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • aur1640 says:
      February 16, 2017 at 4:32 pm

      He has shown more transparency in one month than 8 years under Dumbo ears. No more sycophant drool sessions and pity parties 🎉. I’m proud he’s getting things done straightaway 👍😎.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  4. Piper says:
    February 16, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    Join the revolution!! 🤑 Still voting with my $ for the next 4-8 years!! Beware retailers who wade into the political arena! http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4231756/Shoppers-boycott-Nordstrom-dump-Ivanka-Trump.html

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • bob says:
      February 16, 2017 at 4:36 pm

      Yes, Boycott — Buycott — Ivanka’s perfume number one on Amazon today. Time for a late VD present for the wife! No Sears, no Target, No Kmart, No Nordstrom, No Macy’s, No Kellog’s, no to Starbucks, no to Uber. Yes to Yuengling Beer, Yes to Black Rifle Coffee, Yes to Chic-Fil-a, Yes to Under Armour, Yes to New Balance, Yes to LL Bean. Yes to Joy Villa. Libs have no money. Let’s outspend them and bankrupt the liberal companies with bankrupt anti American policies.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
  6. Abster says:
    February 16, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    I am thrilled to see President Trump sitting among Congressional supporters. I teared up thinking how much this good, honest, hardworking President probably needed that small boost. Hope he knows we are all still behind him 100%.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  8. easttxisfreaky says:
    February 16, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    Everything Trump has done is FOR NOTHING

    Like

    Reply
    • easttxisfreaky says:
      February 16, 2017 at 5:02 pm

      If his nomination for Dept of Labor, Alexander Acosta, goes forward.

      Acosta is everything we’ve been fighting for decades: pro-amnesty, supported by La Raza, promotes “comprehensive immigration reform” – what we know as AMNESTY.

      If concessions need to be made, President Trump, please do not make it with a nominee who will offer nothing but a FIGHT for Americans to hold on to our sovereignty.

      We don’t need a pro-Cuban, pro-Mexican, pro-amnesty candidate who is willing to hand over what is OUR legacy…to a bunch of illegal aliens who came into this country seeking OUR resources.

      Just NO to ACOSTA.

      http://www.lifezette.com/polizette/immigration-hawks-express-trepidation-trump-labor-pick/

      Welching on amnesty is like a slap in all American citizens’ faces. Maybe you needed to offer him up to get your nominees in place…but withdraw his name and admit the following:

      “Mr. Acosta’s ideological positions were diametrically opposed to what my campaign ran on and on what the American people understood my position to be on illegal immigration.”

      Like

      Reply
  9. SR says:
    February 16, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    Buy the stuff on amazon and other liberal business and return next day. Make sure free shipping and return. Let bring these liberal business down, remember these liberal snowflakes have no money.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. andi lee says:
    February 16, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    I wonder, how much daylight there is between these two glory-seeking hounds? ⤵⤵⤵

    Curious. Attitudes, that spew animosity. Failings, ⤴⤴ ⤴ to look within themselves, miss God’s finest knitting. Sending up prayers. (And, adding two)

    (Forgotton equation … GOD! 😇 & His Army! Carry on, Good Soldiers!)

    Praise Be, All Glory To God, In His Holy Name, Christ Jesus, Amen!

    ~His Glory, my shelter

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. saintoil says:
    February 16, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    Yes, he is turning it around on them and pressing for the swamp scumbags on a platter. They are simply showing themselves to be the hysterical fools that we all thought they were. The Donald just gets stronger as they attack. Each attack brings the D party closer to destruction.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. Kaco says:
    February 16, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    POTUS called this the “Trump caucus”. I hope he has more congressional support than what was shown today. We need more on the Trump Train.

    Like

    Reply
  13. Lucille says:
    February 16, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    House Dems hush up how Muslim IT employees compromised Intelligence Committee networks
    February 16, 2017 by Robert Spencer
    “While the establishment propaganda media churns out fake news about Trump and Russia, here is a real story about possible sedition.”
    https://www.jihadwatch.org/2017/02/house-dems-hush-up-how-muslim-it-employees-compromised-intelligence-committee-networks

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s