President Trump Holds Congressional Listening Session – Video Remarks…

Earlier today President Trump met with congressional members to discuss ongoing legislation and the current state of DC politics.

Unlike prior administrations who promised ‘transparency’ yet never delivered, President Trump invites the media to the introduction session of the meeting in order to provide the electorate with an understanding of the inner working of the DC process.

In a more informal approach, it is quite a remarkable change to witness and exemplifies President Trump’s commitment as The Peoples’ President.

In an off-the-cuff moment not contained in the video above, President Trump makes note of his concern and approach toward the intelligence leaks. Video snippet below.

President Trump: “We’re gonna find the leakers. They’re going to pay a BIG PRICE for leaking.” pic.twitter.com/FoI5QaUn92 — SenateTracker (@DaveNYviii) February 16, 2017

