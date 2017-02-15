President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu Joint Press Conference…

After eight years of toxic clashes with President Barack Obama, Israeli Prime-Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was far more comfortable today with his good friend President Donald Trump.
Both President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu get along swimmingly, and that drives the leftist media into spontaneous fits of rage…. splendid.
.
Netanyahu and Trump carry a comfort with each other and are able to talk warmly and frankly. Each leader knows the other has independent and diplomatic best interests at heart. A stunning contrast from the prior eight years of antagonism.
Excellent opening.
I can’t wait to hear more about the multi-lateral talks taking place with mideast powers that Trump alluded to. Sounds like something interesting is definitely cooking!
Donald Trump the great negotiator will make Peace in the Middle East.
LOL I wouldn’t go that far, but I suspect that things will be less tense for a little while.
Sadly, even if he succeeds I don’t believe it will last. For details ready Ezekiel 37 and 38. It’s those darn Russians again, this time for real.
That sounds more like something out of a Hal Lindsay book. I assume you mean Gog and Magog? Not so sure that’s the Russians there. Right now they are more “christian” than the West.
The whole godless red commie schtick is really hard for us Americans to get over. We’ve been lied to by the deep state from the shadows for 60 years.
Also keep in mind that Rev 2:9 says there are those who say they are Jews and are not, but are of the synagogue of Satan. Just because an Israeli identifies as one does not make them one. I suggest you look into the Khazars a bit.
Regardless, I agree with the sentiment. “Peace” won’t last there. It can’t, even when a pact is made with the wildly popular one whom everyone thinks will be their savior…
This press conference shines a light on everything that has been happening in the last 48hrs
Two Lions of Peace
I prefer the Lion and the Leopard.
Melania looks so beautiful in white. Can’t wait to listen to the press conference later when I get home from with.
From work, ugh
I feel bad for any of the wives of the heads of state. No matter how meticulously dressed and prepped they are for the photo op, next to Melania, they will always appear dull. Kinda not fair.
Just as any smart bride will never choose taller or prettier bridesmaids. It just doesn’t make for a good photo, especially on the day when everyone is supposed to be fawning over the bride.
i loved her suit, she seems to favor winter white. the presser was very good, bibi is incredibly charismatic and articulate.
It was a fantastic event. The libs have their hair on fire over it for reasons I can’t quite discern.
That’s been the norm for them since last November 8th.
I think the hair-on-fire libtards hate that Obama is not having peace HIS WAY – by imposition of Palestinian victory via the UN and THE RIGHTEOUS WILL OF GLOBAMA.
Obama, of course, failed because he always imposes his vision as part of any negotiation, be it in Congress or internationally. That is why Obama drove away allies and made false friends with people who took us for chumps. Obama – who ACTUALLY tampered with foreign elections – took such a low route with Israel, rather than being like Trump, who basically says that we will NEVER throw Israel under the bus.
Listen to the breath of fresh air from Trump, whose only demand is that both sides love any deal. WOW.
The Libs hair is always on fire. it was so nice not to hear from them today.
That’s because it offends them spiritually. Our President is tuned into the spirit of the Living God and they are tuned into the spirit of the opponent of the Living God, although they don’t realize that.
Actually I believe that they are fully aware who they serve and are tuned into.
A love a good Judeo-Christian bromance. 🙂
LikeLiked by 10 people
LOL!
Bonita me too. It gives me goose bumps.
Lucky for America!:
The Lord had said to Abram, “Go from your country, your people and your father’s household to the land I will show you.
2
“I will make you into a great nation,
and I will bless you;
I will make your name great,
and you will be a blessing.
3
I will bless those who bless you,
and whoever curses you I will curse;
and all peoples on earth
will be blessed through you.”
I personally believe the relevance of this is not limited to Jesus our messiah. For example, the Jews are a tiny percentage of the world’s population but hold a huge percentage of the nobel prizes for medicine.
I love a good Judeo-Christian bromance. 🙂
Nice Blue and White tie!
I love Melania’s expression in the 6th pic. Steely eyed. You will never hear her whining about anything to the press the way Michelle did.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Right on paula.
I love her too. She must be so much fun in private, with the family. His older children speak very high of her and Tiffany says that Melania advices her in all things boys. I saw only glimpses of the way Melania interacts with Tiffany during her graduation and how Melania sat ant talk to Tiffany’s mother. Great person, as Trump says. We were so lucky with this President and as the cherry on the cake, such a beautiful, elegant and well bread first lady. Lets deserve this luck and support this President mightly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Absolutely stunning photos – Thank you Sundance! I will have to listen to press conference this evening, but from comments sounds like a good one.
There are a few countries not being influenced by the globalists and I think one of them is Israel. Right now we need all the friends we can muster to keep our liberty.
Here’s a little reminder of how far we’ve come: Remember the last time Bibi gave a speech in the U.S. and we were all sighing and wishing we had a fearless, dependable, goodhearted leader like him? Weeeeelllllll . . . . guess what?
Happy dance! Happy dance!!! Yay! Yay! Yay!
LOL! OMG – so true! OMG – too much winning!
Melania looks totally gorgeous, as usual. What an elegant First Lady. Such a change from the last 8 years.
I can’t believe it. The Last Refuge 2 tweet pointing to this article has a warning.
Scawy stuff! Doncha know!
twitter did that couple days ago, too. censoring TCTH
it’s been pretty much every LR tweet that I see in my bookmarked @LastRefuge
Warning issued. Have no idea why.
Pretty much every LR tweet has that I’ve noticed.
My IT assessment is that this is a combination of two plausibly deniables.
First, as part of their new “safety” BS, they have made it so that, unless somebody INTENTIONALLY set their safety settings on low (show me everything), like I did long ago, they are being defaulted into the “safe” setting.
THEN what they do is lower the standards for declaring something unsafe. That is why I never see warnings, but people who enable content warnings at any level WILL get the “open” censorship now.
People need to turn off all warnings. Here is how:
Adding the bare image of the proper Twitter settings, for people with various types of blockers on CTH, who do not see recomposed Tweets:
New alliances are being formed. Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Jordan will align with Israel against Iran and the theocrats. These leaders all know this extreme form of Islam is a danger to all of them. It is a new day.
what “extreme form” of Islam is that? Shi’ite Islam? (aka Iran)?
I also love the fabric of Mrs. Netanyahu’s suit/dress. It drapes so beautifully on the couch.
Yes. I’t s a lovely color and very becoming. First Ladies who look like ladies.
“Both President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu get along swimmingly,…”
-SD
It warms my heart to see this. I’m smiling.
Netanyahu is such a great, down to earth, clear speaker. Lays things out so clearly. And Trump is so supportive of him and Israel.
Leftys gonna take their crazy up a notch over this one.
… and just like here, his leftist opposition is relentless and trying to take him down. Even Obama’s State Department tried to defeat him in the previous election; probably the same traitors who are trying to undermine President Trump.
Great pics and a great meeting of two strong leaders. So glad obummer and the first cow have been let out to pasture.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I like the first cow as a nickname. Very becoming. She was so difficult to the eye and on top to read the nonsense the media said about her “beauty”, her “elegance”, her “intelligence”. It was all like a big joke. Did they really believe that saying all that will convince anybody? The media thinks that we are blind, we dont see ugly where ugly is. They were eight very trying years for us. I am glad we survived . Hope we can repair the enormous damage done to our country and our souls.
A wonderful press conference, full of warmth and substance.
And fake news media called out in front of a world audience
I’m telling you, Melania just oozes class, grace and elegance out of every pore. SUCH a blessing to have her as FLOTUS.
Yes she certainly does. What a beautiful First Lady we have!!!!!!! And those piercing steely eyes, I’d bet very few fool our First Lady!
Trump missed the easy answer to the last question re. “fear in the US’ since the election: it’s the fear stoked up by the MSM. Period.The Lying MSM that has fed the “Fear Trump” narrative.
LikeLiked by 3 people
–I noted a few days ago, somewhere in comments, that the Progressives will figure out the “fear” thing will not play for very long — I believe they are NOW manufacturing a bunch of racist incidents. –If the story is about someone being hassled for one of the supposed bigotry topics – being same-sex, being an immigrant, being Muslim, search the person’s name to figure out their politics and affiliations.
The Progs almost always reach a very short distance to find the next sad-sack case, and usually set these things up with a known fellow traveler/activist.
Sundance… FYI… Twitter is blocking photo content in your tweets. This has been going on for few days.
See my post above. We all need to make TWO setting changes on Twitter. Not only must we make incoming images “unblocked” with a checkmark – we have to declare our outgoing images as “not to be marked sensitive” by NO CHECK MARK, or we are essentially allowing Twitter to censor us. SNEAKY.
In the category of World Leaders, these two are at the top. Such strength. They have my sincere respect and heartfelt prayers.
A journalist asked/claimed that there has been a rise in anti semitism after the election. It wasn’t after the election; it was after Kerry/Obama allowed that anti Israel resolution to pass at the UN. Also, a lot of the stuff that is happening is fake.
Meanwhile this is the happiest and most relaxed that I’ve seen Netanyahu in a long time. It’s as if he knows he’s not fighting on his own anymore. Not only does he have Trump helping, but working with other Arab countries is a huge help also. And that would not happen as easily (if at all) without Trump.
This anti-semitism is a big trip-up for the Progressives.
They have to follow their leader, Marx, in his disgust for Judeo-Christianity, but they have used the Hitler meme to paint anyone as Hard Right, and so long ago embraced the cause of fighting anti-semitism – they trip themselves up over this one.
Gee, I don’t know how Trump does it, but he is getting better and better at these type events. You can feel the LOVE coming from him. He is sincere that he wants to solve these problems in a Loving, Wise and Fair way. He will not take crap from anyone, which is super cool, but he seems like a fair statesman.
If the Media treated him fairly, I’m sure he would treat them in kind and develop a good relationship with them. They must see they started the attack against Trump, and of course he has to fight back, and he won the presidency (not clinton).
Trump had a past, sowing seeds and all that, but at 70 years old he seems wise and more soft-hearted, but his heart is a LION’S HEART. Respect the Lion or he will eat you for lunch.
Hopefully Trumps Rich Friends can buy a couple of media outlets, so the positive things Trump is doing can be better reviewed and encouraged.
We hear absolutely nothing positive from FAKE NEWS, just toilet talk, and I’m sick of it, and I am sure there are others that are sick of it too. Even FOX is pretty slimy at times.
Go Trump Go
Awesome
That was an excellent press conference.
I’m just not getting the ” our president is too cozy with foreign leaders” mindset that is being eschewed by many. I get that a Vlad or a Xi is not an ally, and have nefarious resumes. I’m 100% sure our president knows this; as does T-Rex. An aside- Good to see the relief in Benjamin’s face and demeanor, too. I think he had almost had enough of the kenyan.
The hairstylist who does President Trump’s hair should be fired for sabotage, in my opinion. Lately his hair looks terrible, especially that rolled (kinda) piece on the left side.
That’s what usually happens to a man when his supervisor is away, LOL. #BringOurMelaniaBack
how funny, but his hairdo has always looked the same. i didn’t see anything different. it’s got a weird comb over but to me it looks fine.
JUST IN: Labor secretary nominee Andrew Puzder withdraws nomination “after careful consideration and discussions with my family.”
