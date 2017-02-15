President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu Joint Press Conference…

After eight years of toxic clashes with President Barack Obama, Israeli Prime-Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was far more comfortable today with his good friend President Donald Trump.

Both President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu get along swimmingly, and that drives the leftist media into spontaneous fits of rage…. splendid.

Netanyahu and Trump carry a comfort with each other and are able to talk warmly and frankly. Each leader knows the other has independent and diplomatic best interests at heart. A stunning contrast from the prior eight years of antagonism.