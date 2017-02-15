Prayer Requests
Need a Labor Secretary?
All aboard the Herman Cain Train!
Fabulous!
Ha; The Cain Train.
Love it.
Great minds think alike. He’s also the first one I thought of earlier and then bam I come here. Wow.
Would be a fine choice. Good man.
I was all ready to vote for him as President when? 2008?
2012.
I’m in!
And if course anybody who votes against him is obviously racist.
Then McCain and Graham and other G(D)OPes would have no problem voting against him.
Sure about that…?
Since all the usual suspects will vilify any & all Trump nominees Cain would be a great choice for the position. While we’re at it have Sarah Palin in the batter’s box for EPA chief should The Swamp manage to foil the Oklahoma AG. No use trying to make nice with the opposition now that they have shown their true colors with the Flynn Smear Campaign.
Sarah does not want to be in the Government anymore. Look it up.
Please provide a link. She said during Trump’s campaign that she’d be willing to serve in his administration so I’d like to know when she backtracked on her statement.
I like what Herman Cain has to say. He told it like it was way more than any other Presidential candidates we had back in 2012.
Newt was good too though. He was our choice after Herman Cain was demonized out.
Oh god not Cain, why not Thiel?
Goodness, Thiel would make the DEMON(c)RATS shred themselves…..
Wow, what a sight that would be…..
In the Isaac Asimov “Foundation” or “I Robot” world, that would be called ROBLOCK.
Fascinating to watch…..
Thiel would be fantastic too, no women problems like Cain. I don’t know if either would be interested. There is also a lot of pressure on team Trump to add a Hispanic to the cabinet. I would think POTUS has a lot of great candidates in mind, but how many are willing to walk through the fire?
I don’t care if there’s a zillion tons of proverbial pressure on the President to add a Hispanic to the position of White House toilet cleaner, if someone else is better qualified for the job, then they should be hired. As soon as we let people dictate our actions based on a persons genetics, we lose once again to the juggernaut of Political Correctness.
Maybe unavailable? I’m not sure if I’m up to date on Thiel running for CA gov in ’18.
The only problem, KKK Democrats and the MSM could restart the witch hunt over women as they did in 2012, then the usual Republican suspects would gladly kill the nomination.
That was back when every Repub. was a WIMP. Things have changed since then.
The same up limp-wristed wimps (McShame, Ms. Lindsey, and Lyin’ Ryan) are still around.
That’s my thinking too.
What a great injection of good sense and high energy he would bring to cabinet meetings.
yep, rock me like a Herman Cain is a great choice for this job which should be all about reducing Govt interference and Labor Union power.
Sundance, are you just trying to cheer us up?
I’m on board.
Pizza over burgers anytime.
…said John Podesta.
Seriously though, Cain would be bretty gud. Like the suggestion of Thiel, but he may have his own ambitions he’s focused on right now.
He is another one I would love to see on board the Trump Train.
(Sundance-Why is all of your pics on tweeter coming out as being sensitive material).
I like Cain on many levels, highly qualified, but one needs to look back at how the Left deep sixed his presidential hopes back in 2012….a bunch of women accused him of sexual impropriety and Gloria Allred got involved. It was a horror show and Cain was knocked out pretty decisively afterwards. This will come up again in the news and feeds into the incorrect narrative about Trump being anti-women. Granted most of the women were discredited (but not all), so the story will resurface again and that’s the LAST thing Trump needs.
We really need another candidate that doesn’t have these issues….
Gloria Allred is ALL RED. She is also a $cientologist.
’nuff said?
Trump proved that this type of smear campaign doesn’t work anymore, and Caine being vindicated after 4 years would be just desserts.
Same thing happened to Justice Clarence Thomas. Remember Anita Hill?
Leftists come out against any conservative, particularly a black conservative.
A bunch of holier-than-thou faux-conservatives allowed a good man to be hung on innuendo and lies back in 2012. It’s time to stand with our good people. We don’t need perfection. We need fighters.
The following facts should ease your mind: Cain’s 1st accuser’s charges were sent to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and were dismissed. The accuser repped by Allred never provided an affidavit. And the most well-known accuser Ginger White was found guilty of libel in an unrelated case around the time Cain ended his campaign.
I like Herman Cain. And I know he would be loyal and fight for Trump.
Not Russian enough
Herman Lutherovich Cain is plenty Russian.
YES, if his women issues are gone!!
He didn’t have issues, he had a media smear campaign that tried to take him down, and a family that didn’t want to deal with it.
Nor the resources to fight them off.
You didn’t read Nibbler Myers’ comment just 3 comments upthread from yours? It says:
“The following facts should ease your mind: Cain’s 1st accuser’s charges were sent to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and were dismissed. The accuser repped by Allred never provided an affidavit. And the most well-known accuser Ginger White was found guilty of libel in an unrelated case around the time Cain ended his campaign.”
I would love to see Herman Cain in that position. Because he had a radio show, he’s had lots of experience dealing with idiot questions. His hearing would be fun to watch.
He still has his radio show.
Templeton sounds like she knows how to cut dead wood.
http://www.scdhec.gov/Agency/NewsReleases/2015/nr20150801-02/
Whoever the next nominee is, I hope it’s someone that gets the lefties in a complete meltdown.
Cain works for me. Maybe it would be an opportunity to destroy Gloria Allred.
I love Herman. But who would be his adversaries?
Thiel is questionable for a number of reasons. Cain is battle-tested.
BooYah!!
Trump’s day…meetings with Netanyahu, dinner with Marco, interviews 2 Labor Sec candidates…what a pace
Yes!!!!
Cain has been a good Trump supporter. I heard someone ask him months ago in an interview if he would serve in the administration if he were asked and he said he would. He would be a good choice. There are several good choices imo.
Do not fill the position. Assign enforcement of labor rules to the IRS.
BRILLZ!
The media will resume where they left off with him…those women…Cain’s inappropriate behavior. Where have we heard that old story.
With a plot twist of Russian prostitutes? Oh wait they already blew that story.
LOL
How about we start shutting down the labor department since we don’t have a laborer secretary. Start transferring them out to other departments. Oh well, I guess businesses can do anything they want to now, unless some democrats want to help get my guy through the Senate.
It wouldn’t hurt to tell Mitch that most of us will never vote Republican again if he messes this up for us.
If Trump wants to save money and drain the swamp do not fill the position. The functions could be managed by other departments. The unemployment insurance program could be overseen by the IRS snce they are not doing ACA enforcement.
Oh how I just LOVE Mr. Cain, but it would be too easy and perfect to put him in office. The Dems, just out of spite or obstruction, would never approve him. But I just love Mr. Cain. He is one of the classiest men of the 2008 election, bar none.
The Dems have no say, Pence is the tie breaker.
Ooh, yes please!
I can live with Herman. Educated in math, excellent success in business, and steeped in politics through his talk radio show, he is definitely qualified. But, he dropped out of his run for the Republican presidential nomination because of bimbo eruptions, a resume enhancer for Democrats, but a poison pill for Republicans. The bimbo eruprions ceased, as I recall, as soon as he dropped out, but could they reappear?
Fake bimbo eruptions didn’t work against Trump. The people are on to that tactic. Caine dropped out Becuase he wasn’t a favorite to win and his family didn’t want to deal with the drama.
I don’t recall Herman disavowing the truth of the allegations. Silence denotes consent.
He denied them. “Vehemently”.
http://www.cnn.com/2011/11/08/politics/cain-allegations/
Of course, certainly there are no politicians in Washington who have ever cheated on their wives.
If they had to take lie detector tests for that it would be far more effective than term limits could ever dream of being!
Especially if the lie detector tests were done with the wife present . . .
As I recall, seven women accused Cain of adultery or attempted adultery. If he is an inveterate skirt chaser I have no desire to aid and abet his vice by putting him on my payroll.
It’s true that Trump is an avowed adulterer, but that behavior seems to be at least a decade in his past. He can thank Clinton for lowering the bar. And, there’s a big difference between sins committed before assuming office and sinning on the taxpayers’ nickel.
David axelrod was behind the smears. As noted as soon as he dropped out the women disappeared.
Just get someone that can add and subtract.
Tired of 8 years of phony jobs math.
Caine has guts and he has never swayed from his message.
All aboard, Herman! And bring your brother Quai Chang, we’re going to need a little muscle!
Yes, that’s EXACTLY right!
No to the department; i.e. no to Mr. Cain. Actually, he should be brought in to tear up the Federal Reserve. He has the background (and the cents of humor…yuk, yuk, yuk).
Interesting.
I loved Mr Cain when he was running and thought he would be the first truly black president, not mixed race like Obama.I always get annoyed that his white heritage gets ignored.Im sure he’s ashamed of it because of so called colonialism but still its there and he appealed to a lot of whites.
Black conservatives don’t fit with the identity race politics. In UK many non Muslim Asians are conservative and vote accordingly.Many entrepreneurs and money makers adding to the economy. It drives the BBC crazy.Doesnt fit their narrative of discriminated against immigrants.
Slam that “Easy” button, I’m in!! 👍😎😁
Thanks a million Sundance! What a great idea! .
Now I have a great reason to dust off my ‘Cain for President’ campaign pins and put that extra Cain bumper sticker on my car! 😎 😎
