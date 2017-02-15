Need a Labor Secretary?

Posted on February 15, 2017 by

177 Responses to Need a Labor Secretary?

  1. tuskyou says:
    February 15, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    All aboard the Herman Cain Train!

  2. Joe Knuckles says:
    February 15, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    And if course anybody who votes against him is obviously racist.

  3. bulwarker says:
    February 15, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    Oh god not Cain, why not Thiel?

    • Wavetheshales says:
      February 15, 2017 at 10:11 pm

      Goodness, Thiel would make the DEMON(c)RATS shred themselves…..

      Wow, what a sight that would be…..

      In the Isaac Asimov “Foundation” or “I Robot” world, that would be called ROBLOCK.
      Fascinating to watch…..

    • Somebody says:
      February 15, 2017 at 10:15 pm

      Thiel would be fantastic too, no women problems like Cain. I don’t know if either would be interested. There is also a lot of pressure on team Trump to add a Hispanic to the cabinet. I would think POTUS has a lot of great candidates in mind, but how many are willing to walk through the fire?

      • Neural says:
        February 15, 2017 at 11:01 pm

        I don’t care if there’s a zillion tons of proverbial pressure on the President to add a Hispanic to the position of White House toilet cleaner, if someone else is better qualified for the job, then they should be hired. As soon as we let people dictate our actions based on a persons genetics, we lose once again to the juggernaut of Political Correctness.

    • JohnPaulJohnes says:
      February 15, 2017 at 10:41 pm

      Maybe unavailable? I’m not sure if I’m up to date on Thiel running for CA gov in ’18.

  4. thetrain2016 says:
    February 15, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    The only problem, KKK Democrats and the MSM could restart the witch hunt over women as they did in 2012, then the usual Republican suspects would gladly kill the nomination.

  5. Coldeadhands says:
    February 15, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    What a great injection of good sense and high energy he would bring to cabinet meetings.

  6. M33 says:
    February 15, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    Sundance, are you just trying to cheer us up?

  7. brucefdb says:
    February 15, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    I’m on board.

  8. kinthenorthwest says:
    February 15, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    He is another one I would love to see on board the Trump Train.
    (Sundance-Why is all of your pics on tweeter coming out as being sensitive material).

  9. mpmp2015 says:
    February 15, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    I like Cain on many levels, highly qualified, but one needs to look back at how the Left deep sixed his presidential hopes back in 2012….a bunch of women accused him of sexual impropriety and Gloria Allred got involved. It was a horror show and Cain was knocked out pretty decisively afterwards. This will come up again in the news and feeds into the incorrect narrative about Trump being anti-women. Granted most of the women were discredited (but not all), so the story will resurface again and that’s the LAST thing Trump needs.

    We really need another candidate that doesn’t have these issues….

  10. Newman says:
    February 15, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    I like Herman Cain. And I know he would be loyal and fight for Trump.

  11. jefcool64 says:
    February 15, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    Not Russian enough

  12. Beenthere says:
    February 15, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    YES, if his women issues are gone!!

    • Deb says:
      February 15, 2017 at 11:08 pm

      He didn’t have issues, he had a media smear campaign that tried to take him down, and a family that didn’t want to deal with it.

    • Shanna Gruen says:
      February 16, 2017 at 12:38 am

      You didn’t read Nibbler Myers’ comment just 3 comments upthread from yours? It says:
      “The following facts should ease your mind: Cain’s 1st accuser’s charges were sent to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and were dismissed. The accuser repped by Allred never provided an affidavit. And the most well-known accuser Ginger White was found guilty of libel in an unrelated case around the time Cain ended his campaign.”

  13. roxiellTX says:
    February 15, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    I would love to see Herman Cain in that position. Because he had a radio show, he’s had lots of experience dealing with idiot questions. His hearing would be fun to watch.

  14. NYGuy54 says:
    February 15, 2017 at 10:26 pm

  15. missmarple2 says:
    February 15, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    Whoever the next nominee is, I hope it’s someone that gets the lefties in a complete meltdown.

    Cain works for me. Maybe it would be an opportunity to destroy Gloria Allred.

  16. WSB says:
    February 15, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    I love Herman. But who would be his adversaries?

  17. filia.aurea says:
    February 15, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    Thiel is questionable for a number of reasons. Cain is battle-tested.

  19. NYGuy54 says:
    February 15, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    Trump’s day…meetings with Netanyahu, dinner with Marco, interviews 2 Labor Sec candidates…what a pace

  21. justfactsplz says:
    February 15, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    Cain has been a good Trump supporter. I heard someone ask him months ago in an interview if he would serve in the administration if he were asked and he said he would. He would be a good choice. There are several good choices imo.

  22. Illegal says:
    February 15, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    Do not fill the position. Assign enforcement of labor rules to the IRS.

  24. jackphatz says:
    February 15, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    The media will resume where they left off with him…those women…Cain’s inappropriate behavior. Where have we heard that old story.

  25. Steve says:
    February 15, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    How about we start shutting down the labor department since we don’t have a laborer secretary. Start transferring them out to other departments. Oh well, I guess businesses can do anything they want to now, unless some democrats want to help get my guy through the Senate.
    It wouldn’t hurt to tell Mitch that most of us will never vote Republican again if he messes this up for us.

    • Illegal says:
      February 15, 2017 at 11:18 pm

      If Trump wants to save money and drain the swamp do not fill the position. The functions could be managed by other departments. The unemployment insurance program could be overseen by the IRS snce they are not doing ACA enforcement.

  26. justbabblingagain says:
    February 15, 2017 at 11:01 pm

    Oh how I just LOVE Mr. Cain, but it would be too easy and perfect to put him in office. The Dems, just out of spite or obstruction, would never approve him. But I just love Mr. Cain. He is one of the classiest men of the 2008 election, bar none.

  27. Deb says:
    February 15, 2017 at 11:05 pm

    Ooh, yes please!

  28. skookumchuck55 says:
    February 15, 2017 at 11:06 pm

    I can live with Herman. Educated in math, excellent success in business, and steeped in politics through his talk radio show, he is definitely qualified. But, he dropped out of his run for the Republican presidential nomination because of bimbo eruptions, a resume enhancer for Democrats, but a poison pill for Republicans. The bimbo eruprions ceased, as I recall, as soon as he dropped out, but could they reappear?

  29. Watcher says:
    February 15, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    Just get someone that can add and subtract.
    Tired of 8 years of phony jobs math.

  30. Theresa Brown says:
    February 15, 2017 at 11:16 pm

    Caine has guts and he has never swayed from his message.

  31. MIKE says:
    February 15, 2017 at 11:20 pm

    All aboard, Herman! And bring your brother Quai Chang, we’re going to need a little muscle!

  32. Paul Killinger says:
    February 15, 2017 at 11:32 pm

    Yes, that’s EXACTLY right!

  33. rashamon says:
    February 15, 2017 at 11:35 pm

    No to the department; i.e. no to Mr. Cain. Actually, he should be brought in to tear up the Federal Reserve. He has the background (and the cents of humor…yuk, yuk, yuk).

  34. way2opinionated says:
    February 15, 2017 at 11:46 pm

    Interesting.

  35. DebbieUK says:
    February 15, 2017 at 11:55 pm

    I loved Mr Cain when he was running and thought he would be the first truly black president, not mixed race like Obama.I always get annoyed that his white heritage gets ignored.Im sure he’s ashamed of it because of so called colonialism but still its there and he appealed to a lot of whites.

    Black conservatives don’t fit with the identity race politics. In UK many non Muslim Asians are conservative and vote accordingly.Many entrepreneurs and money makers adding to the economy. It drives the BBC crazy.Doesnt fit their narrative of discriminated against immigrants.

  36. aur1640 says:
    February 15, 2017 at 11:58 pm

    Slam that “Easy” button, I’m in!! 👍😎😁

  37. Patriot Lady says:
    February 16, 2017 at 12:00 am

    Thanks a million Sundance! What a great idea! .
    Now I have a great reason to dust off my ‘Cain for President’ campaign pins and put that extra Cain bumper sticker on my car! 😎 😎

