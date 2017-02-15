February 15th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #27

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Obama’s Invasion of Muslim Warriors Still Pouring In….
The great “refugee resettlement ripoff” that is called the Refugee Act of 1980 and why we believe this organized government theft and nation-destroyer must be shut down.
The refugee resettlement program is run by the UN High Commission on Refugees or the UNHCR.
When Obama came into office, 44% of all refugees were unvetted Muslims, primarily from terrorism-sponsoring countries.
Today more than 95% of all unvetted refugees are Muslims and the rest come from Cuba. That is no accident – Obama did that.!
These unvetted Muslim Warriors are a terror threat and want to impose Sharia law on us.
And, of course, 30 days after the MUSLIM WARRIOR sets foot on American soil, he hits the jackpot and is eligible for ALL federal, state and local welfare programs.
Think about how many programs that includes… food stamps, cash assistance, temporary assistance, rent assistance, energy assistance, social security, Job Opportunities for Low-Income Individuals, social services block grants, and the list goes on and on plus OBAMAPHONES to call his ISIS buddies delivering suicide vests.
It’s costing America a staggering sum – a vast bulk of the cash going directly to the UN; and, in fact, Congress does not know this and should be told to shut down the great Refugee Ripoff at:
https://prayfor.us/160609_44840_p4us_…
President Trump Needs Our Help and Support to Shut This Muslin Warrior Invasion Down.!
Charles Benninghoff 7-Minute Video Report – Refugee Ripoff Jun-2016:
The Muslim Invasion – Remember Obama’s TPS-Temporary Protective Status
The REAL Story Behind Obama’s Syrian Refugee Rush……….
Obama’s Department of Homeland Security DHS Jeh Johnson Grants Amnesty to 8,000 So Called Syrian Refugees
Fox News Report 2 Minute Video Sep-2016:
Ouch—Even collect welfare & probably the extra governmental perks.
Guess What Day It is Treepers
1)Opening Monolog
2)Eli Lake & panel discussion on leaks
Kellyanne Conway on
Hannity
A serious suggestion, with the storm that is coming, stock up on SPF-5000 sunblock before it is sold out.
Looks like there is gonna be a LOT of sunlight the next few days, especially in the NoVa-SoMd-WDC area…
We’ll be getting a righteous bronzing. It’s the swamp dwellers who are allergic to sunlight.
Not too shabby 🙂
Leading Candidate To Replace Mike Flynn Is Former Navy SEAL
“And having graduated from Tehran American High School in Iran, Harward speaks Farsi as well. His varied career, stellar military record and close friendship with Mattis, all combine to make Harward an unusually strong candidate.”
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/02/leading-candidate-replace-mike-flynn-former-navy-seal/
Very interesting, I like him already…close to Mattis.
I don’t know why anyone would take the suggestion of Petraeus seriously. Either it’s the media making stuff up, or Trump giving Petraeus the Mittens Romney treatment.
Harward could be a good replacement for Flynn. He’s a high-ranking military officer close to Mattis and like Mattis seems to have a good understanding of the Middle East. Plus, it will show that Trump still has the military white hats on his side if he replaces a general with an admiral. He’ll need them to take on the Deep State intelligence apparatus.
Speaks Farsi. Very good.
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) said Tuesday that those who leaked the contents of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s phone calls “belong in jail.”
“That’s nine leakers that all belong in jail,” Nunes said. “Those nine people broke the law, clearly, by leaking classified information to anybody.”
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/02/14/house-intelligence-committee-chair-leakers-of-flynn-call-belong-in-jail/
On BB while a Democrate Senator accuses PT of treason on Wolf Blitzer Nationwide TV. I don’t like the odds of winning that media battle.
LikeLike
Have you seen Crooked News Network’s ratings? Nobody watches them. Seriously. Breitbart has way more eyeballs on it than CNN.
LikeLike
I just left Our Donald a message telling him how much I appreciate him here:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact#page
You can do the same if you like.
Thank you for posting, I left this message:
Dear President Trump,
Thank you for keeping your promises and working hard to drain the swamp. Just know the majority of Americans support you and pray for you. Don’t let the sharks in Washington DC change who you are or get you down.
Sincerely,
Riddle me this. The Deep State is moving so out in the open, they might as well be tap dancing on the White House lawn. I’m assuming (I know, dangerous to assume) the White Hats are at work but have to be on the down-down low. Besides picking up a pitchfork or other farm implements and heading to DC, what can non-government American patriots do to help the White Hats? Knowledge is power. But Knowledge without action is as useful as (pardon the old Texas saying) hair on a frog.
I think one good thing we can do is keep calling out the MSM on their BS. The media only has power as long as people believe them, and if we can continue to erode their power, the Deep State will lose a significant amount of influence over the American public. The battle is for your mind, and the more minds we can turn the easier it will be for President Trump and the White Hats to take on the Deep State.
alleluia!
sorry should have said Trumps campaign staff had numerous calls to …….
LikeLike
Solid idea. I think that is happening more and more everyday as the msm beclowns themselves. Good to remember, thank you!
So…after this week of treasonous insider attacks, who still believes we are not already in a ‘cold civil war’?
NYT article on Drudge claims had numerous calls to Russian Intelligence. Seems the folks inside the FBI are speaking on conditions of anonymity again to the press. Trump needs to do whatever he can to head this off besides send out Kelly on the talk shows.
LikeLike
NYT Times is fake news
Obama’s Secret Service Director Suddenly Resigns
According to the Washington Post, the Director of the Secret Service, Joseph Clancy, who was appointed by President Obama to head the Secret Service in 2014, has suddenly resigned with a curiously, ill-written letter.
President Trump Continues Draining The Washington DC Swamp…..
Bill Still Report 1498, 2-½ Minute Video Feb-14-2017:
November 17, 2016 sundance posted this when news that General Flynn was to be selected as National Security Advisor:
“From all indications the Trump campaign had no idea. Flynn acting as a lobbyist for Turkey has massive potential ramifications, specifically centering around Egypt’s forward perspective toward President Trump.
There should be no doubt that Egyptian President Fattah al-Sisi would consider President Donald Trump adversarial to their interests if he was to have a lobbyist for Turkey representing the U.S. government and advising Trump on national security matters.
This is a massive fail with potentially monumental ramifications.
General Flynn did this to himself, and by extension has clouded the Trump Team with it.
Let’s wait and see how this one plays out. However, if Trump would actually make Flynn the Condi Rice of his administration, there will be many people, myself included who would be very disappointed.”
You and the CIA/NSA it appears.
