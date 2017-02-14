They’re Baa-aaaack !!

Obama Intel, Making Stazi Great Again !!
[…] Normally intercepts of U.S. officials and citizens are some of the most tightly held government secrets. This is for good reason. Selectively disclosing details of private conversations monitored by the FBI or NSA gives the permanent state the power to destroy reputations from the cloak of anonymity. This is what police states do.
Sunlight shining soon.
Pull the plug. Drain the swamp. Let’s do this!
We stand united. Fear no evil.
Just remember where you came from and what you stand for. And remember the black hats were fine with Obama. We’re right and they’re wrong.
One thing I took away from the daily presser today. When asked if and what Trump would do with respect to the leaks, Spicer said something like (paraphrasing) “You know that President Trump never telegraphs his moves as a matter of policy like other administrations”. There may have been even the faintest smile. Notwithstanding his facial expression, I had the distinct impression that this very question was discussed in advance with Spicer being prepped to provide that answer.
I can’t see Trump not hitting back twice as hard.
“There may have been even the faintest smile.”
Throw John Brennan’s stupid smirk back into his stupid face. President Trump will have the last laugh.
Here’s a thought. If President Trump just walked in and started trying to fire everyone, they’d be political martyrs thrown out unfairly by the authoritarian everyone claimed Trump to be. Now, they’re not just able to be fired but prosecuted. Let the Leftists try to defend illegally wiretapping their political opponents. Can anyone say Watergate?
Now, this is interesting as far as timing goes
http://dailycaller.com/2017/02/14/breaking-joseph-clancy-resigns-as-secret-service-director/
Yep. This hit job was planned well in advance of Obama leaving office. Anyone remember his final speech in Chicago? He was basically telling his supporters to continue doing what they were doing the entire 18 months of Trump’s campaign with the riots, protests, and such. There is no way president Trump will take this lying down.
That was a great column by Eli Lake who was also very good on Hannity’s show.
tv show or radio?
fnc
I saw that. I avoid the cable usually and only have it because the wife wants it, but he was good…Someone mentioned what the reaction would have been if Kerrys phone calls were leaked during Iran deal negotiations…
that is a very good point..I am going to steal that..if it is ok by you
Rush is so right and it’s so sad. Trump needs to find that fire again. Let Trump be Trump!
I don’t get how someone can write the crap that the article started with, then suddenly have a moment of lucidity saying that what the Deep State did to General Flynn is what police states do. Is the Deep State so emboldened now that they won’t even hide their intentions and use their media puppets to taunt Trump and his supporters?
Orrrrrr……
Are certain people within the media starting to grow a pair and openly reporting about the truth now that Trump is President and willing to do something about it? Who knows?
I know I don’t trust MSM but when you read an article like this, it makes one wonder.
Yes, the deep state is “so emboldened” and confident; still hoping that average Americans are mindless sycophants of CNN-NBC-DNC-PBS-ABC-FOX-CBS news. Ever since losing power last November they have been like a wounded animal lashing out in every direction. They will not go away without a fight, which they will lose.
Meanwhile the Trump Train keeps on rollin’. Cheers!
I think Snowden is key here. If Russia wants to give him back we should take him.
If he could turn states evidence against the parties responsible for illegally wiretapping the incoming administration, things could get interesting. It would have to be Big Fish though, no nameless, faceless fall guy.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I pray from justice to come and for there to be a righteous retribution
Me too Dave. I firmly believe that these moments we are witnessing now will be viewed by future generations as the moments that became the ultimate undoing of the Democrat party, “progressivism”, and the DC/global establishment.
No matter what they do to us or what they say about us, we will be victorious!
Foggy Bottom Critters scatter at Sunlight.
Drain the WHOLE DAMN THING.
This all reminds me of Iowa during the primaries and the underhanded shenanigans. Despite it, Donald went on to prevail.
On another note…
Where is Melania?! We need her on the scene!! She knows what needs to be done, too. She has an eagle eye!
She should remain in Trump Tower for now and stay away from the DC Swamp.
I respectfully disagree. I think she is a fierce lioness who could and would ferret out the enemies within. She will protect her man!!! He needs her support and natural intuition!!!
Screw Rush Limbo!
Trump needs to get back in control. Lets get the blood flowing by a nice ICE raid and take out a couple thousand illegal immigrant gang members.
Trump is still in control. He will come up with another surge forward soon enough.
Arrest. Everyone.
First, Satan created the STASI. That was for practice. Then he created the NSA.
I thought it was Hillary who created the NSA? Oh wait….forgot….it’s the same person.
About those fake Flynn tweets, Flynn Jr speaks up.
Wish Trump could just rehire Flynn and go tell the lying corrupt commie bastards in the media to go F themselves.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Too soon for that. “Patience, my dear Watson.”
Ok so this is a carefully worded hit piece by the NY Times — they stuffed the real truth in between 2 pieces of speculation. With a saucy headline too. Rather clever way of invading your thoughts
We are being simultaneously attacked from the inside and the outside.
As Hannity’s guests tonite elaborated, the fallout from internal leaks has blown intelligence methods and alerted targets and subjects of interest.
As for attacks external to the Administration, Sperry, (also on Hannity tonite), revealed that “Organizing for Action” is a group whose mission is to safeguard Obama’s legacy.
This is not the only group — there’s another extremely well-funded and organized group named “Indivisible” that plans and executes AstroTurf, turnkey protests and any kind of activity that can be captured and broadcast by the MSM. Goal is to create spontaneous eruptions that pass as “grass roots” protests or gunking-up embarrassment of any Trump Admin activity. No target is too small if it can be captured, like Betsy DeVos last week.
Their “map” is defined along with instructions on recruiting cells of 10 people and implementation. This is the group that is behind the 3 fake Town Hall “protests” in the last 2 weeks. Very, very deep pockets and possible connections to the CGI.
For someone as well informed as Trump, it seems like he already knows what is going on and Flynn was a casualty in hunting down and apprehend those who are the moles. There has been leaks about the leaks for weeks. So, my question is: What does Trump know and what is he going to do to plug this hole and charge these moles with treason? Can someone shed some significant light on this?
I have to admit that when I heard the number of 30,000+ for Obama’s non-profit Organizing for America (OFA) and his “community organizing ways” continuing after his frolic in the water…
is Bathhouse Barry targeting us for nation toppling?
It is so heartwarming to know that Devin Nunes R-CA, believes that “This will not end well.”
“Flynn is only the appetizer, Trump is the entree.”
Republicans are just so devoted to party loyalty and love of the American people…..verp!
