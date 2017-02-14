President Trump Signs Resolution Eliminating SEC Disclosure Rule For U.S. Energy Development…

H.J. Resolution 41, “disapproving the Securities and Exchange Commission’s rule on disclosure of payments by “resource extraction issuers”, ie. energy companies.
Foreign energy companies, developers and extractors do not have to publicly show their financial transactions with foreign governments. An existing U.S. SEC rule designed to provide disclosure on corporate ‘donations’ to foreign governments put our energy corporations at a disadvantage.
The existing rule meant that U.S. corporations were revealing where and when they were planning to invest in energy development. Competing nations energy companies were using that public disclosure information to out maneuver the U.S. on contracts.
Prior administrations and prior congressional leadership didn’t see a problem with the disadvantage due to the inherent political ideology. Prior U.S. political leadership maintained a globalist perspective, they advocate for globalization, which inherently means they were comfortable with the U.S. disadvantage because it spread the energy development wealth to lesser nations.
Congress voted earlier this month to kill the existing SEC rule and sent it on to Trump, highlighting the rules impact in putting American energy companies at a disadvantage. [Insert probable Trump conversation with T-Rex here].
Today with HJ Resolution 41 President Trump removed the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) advanced notification rule, and leveled the playing field for the U.S. energy companies.
Sweet!
Sweet Crude! 😁
Oh, man. Libs gonna freak!
“Collusion!”
“Corruption!”
“Greed!”
“Secrecy!”
This is gonna be great!
It levels the playing field for US held companies.
Here is a short explanation by House Majority Leader:
https://www.majorityleader.gov/2017/01/31/sec/
The response should be a request for full disclosure from political hacks on who donates to their causes.
Yes, once again, politicians have no problem putting US co’s at a disadvantage if those same politicians can figure a way to personally profit off them. FIRE THEM ALL!
Not seeing how this helps US jobs, draining the Swamp nor fixing real issues.
Of course your not…
You must be really thick-skulled if you can’t see the jobs in energy development.
How is the economy not “a real issue”?
Nevermind, just leave.
Thank you. I am sick and tired of these stupid people showing up here to sow seeds of discord.
Especially after sundance just finished explaining it carefully and clearly to us above in the article.
I am so happy to see that I am not the only one whose patience with these “stupid people” has passed the limit most normal people would allow.
I wonder if President Trump discussed this with Canuck WonderBoy yesterday? Trudeau can’t be real happy with this…even with Keystone XL back on
Two of the worlds biggest energy companies, Suncor and Enbridge, are Canadian. Suncor and Enbridge are huge in the Keystone XL. Also, Suncor is the parent company of Sunoco…who have many stations in US (and the official fuel of NASCAR)
Why bother, SD? On the other hand, I wonder if these decisions will have any impact on the travel ban EO. Either way, one for the good guys, for a change. http://www.metro.us/news/peruvian-woman-can-be-deported-from-u-s-for-voting-illegally-court/jZzqbm—PmdGXFsKgHV6Q52p1rg99g/; https://www.wsj.com/articles/appeals-court-rejects-immigrants-right-to-a-lawyer-in-expedited-cases-1486509228?mod=e2tw#livefyre-toggle-SB11455511644973223723304582608003134533724.
Any explanation available for WHY they were put in place in the first place, and by whom? And why is Ryan ALWAYS skulking around at these events in the Oval Office? ? Get im outa there and KEEP HIS COAT!
“Skulking” – – perfect word for him. Always lurking in the background waiting to stick a knife in the back of our President!
Putting Ryan in charge of the house was a clear “FU” to the Tea Party from the Establishment Uniparty. At some point a day of reckoning must come for these Uniparty Globalist traitors.
I would guess it was a HRC suggestion to the Obama Administration $$$$$$
He always appears to be posing for a photograph for GQ – with a smirk on his face.
GQ….GOPe Quack
Ryan is going to require some training to see Trump’s point of view. When he does stuff like this, “good boy”. When he does stuff like crowing over Flynn’s empty chair, “BAD BOY”.
George Soros probably doesn’t like this legislation
No fan of Ryan. But he is the House Speaker, so his being there is just part of that position, I think, since it is a House Resolution being signed.
This is an example of the House and POTUS working together to get something done.
Nevertheless, the comments are kinda funny. 😉😑
Ryan is my # 1 for being the White House leak.
Uh oh! Our President is doing something correct again! Moon bats alerted. It has only just begun you ignominious arses.
We’re lucky to have a man of character and success to give it all up and step into the virtual gates of hell, Trump will prevail, he’s never failed to deliver!
Love how our President put Ryan on notice about Obamacare!!!
Woah!
Definitely don’t like seeing the words “President” ………….and…………. “Ryan” anywhere near each other!
Spooky!
I don’t even like typing them out like this on the message board!
more WINNING!!
Is that Mia Love on the left. Wasn’t she a NeverTrumper?
Yes to both of your questions. 😉
I’ve always thought of her as establishment GOPe, and NeverTrump Lite. She did what she was told but only took a strong or bold stand on issues it was safe to do so. I’ve watched for several years her Facebook and all of her posts have been carefully tailored as if by a PR firm. And she NEVER speaks to the people.
Love is also a member of Congressional Black Caucus. Not only. Left wing, but racist, too
She is also part of the Mormon mafia from Utah……………..
Mia Love began under the Tea Party and she endorsed marco rubio
Yes sadly, she had great potential and a really bright career, but since she got elected she has tuned into just another RINO.
Like all the elected Tea Party candidates
MAGA never stops. Stay the course all, it is hard, but remember, we ARE the majority no matter what the globalists try to portray! We are taking our beautiful country back one small step at a time!
While the “smart set” in the media and the think tanks and elsewhere are focused on shiny things, Our Donald is working his tail off to get the American economic engine roaring again. He is always focused on helping us – the “little people”, the average joes, the (formerly) forgotten men and women of America who make this country work. Donald is working for us. He is a people’s president, not a think tank president. And when he wins re-election in 2020 by a bigger landslide than Reagan the “smart set” will, once again, be scratching their heads trying to figure out what happened.
Excellent point. The dark side is focused on what they think will “finish” President Trump (again) while he executes his plan. Excellent!
He’s working so hard for the people and shame he has to deal with the corrupt Obama left overs attempting to sabotage him every step of the way.
It is but I think it will only help to tighten the ship and expose the weak far quicker than any other way. Im proud of what hes doing so far and I know that once his cabinet is fully in place we can expect more. Focus on the ball!
Good news is there does not seem to be any erosion of his favorability or his trust. If anything, getting stronger.
This must be driving the dark side nuts!
I read this and I watch the MSM tell the world our NSA head is resigning due to a wiretap and nobody wonders what the issue is? Yeah, Russia wanted Trump to win? Seriously?
Former Obama Officials, Loyalists Waged Secret Campaign to Oust Flynn
Sources: Former Obama officials, loyalists planted series of stories to discredit Flynn, bolster Iran deal
http://freebeacon.com/national-security/former-obama-officials-loyalists-waged-campaign-oust-flynn/
This is why there needs to be some major head rollage. Minimum TEN firings. Make the left feel the burn for what they did to Flynn.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I was thinking more along the line the Trump Administration should reduce government 30% this first year, an additional 20% in 2019 & another 20% in 2020.
LikeLiked by 4 people
One thing I think people need to remember and anticipate is that this administration is pushing a lot of change and that inherently will require him to be nimble and reactive. Others will pass that off as chaotic, but its really just dealing with impediments and issues that arise. The mission is clear but the obstacles arent, so its important to have faith. Some people on the internet are acting like Mike Flynn resigning is leading to WW3 or something. I cant buy into that nonsense. trump didnt work so hard campaigning to surrender now! Everyone wants to pretend they are experts in what trump is doing when they dont really have any more knowledge than the rest of us. Ill trust the guy that just beat the media, hollywood, globalist, bushs, clintons and the GOPe over any twittering chicken littles any day of the week. Until such time its shown otherwise, I wont overreact to everything with such cynicism.
Good governance as shown by this commonsense law is why we elected him and its ultimately why he will succeed!
Yes he will succeed.
I can’t help but feel there is much more at play here with this resignation. The President had some strategy working.
Yes, Doug, and I’m so very tired of “the sky is falling” every couple of days. Everyone has to toughen up – like we expect President Trump to be.
Agree 100% ** In this epic battle there is going to be some casualties ** but thank goodness Trump is not going to quit.
My sentiments exactly Doug/ TRUMP WILL PREVAIL/
Exactly right, Doug. I approve this message.
Let me get this straight, congress passed a resolution, sent it to POTUS, POTUS signed it. What a novel excersise.
Another one just signed is here:
https://www.majorityleader.gov/2017/02/14/drug-testing-rule/
If you scroll down to the green print, there are some more there, with brief explanations.
If we want to be effective in our complaints or letters to House members, we need to be in the know about what they are actually doing. (Not just what they might be scheming.)
The boot is coming down on the swamp creatures.
Did you notice that Preibus was not there as usual? Is Trump reconsidering
Him?
MR PRESIDENT WHEN ARE YOU GOING TO KILL THE JOHNSON AMENDMENT. ?
Obama was pushing out 10’s of thousands of new regulations. Suddenly TRUMP seems to be going in slow motion. S-L-O-W M–O–T—I—O—-N
Killing one bad regulation..when you should have killed thousands is no big deal.and you don’t have leakers and NSA call intercepts as an excuse for not doing these things
https://www.majorityleader.gov/2017/02/14/drug-testing-rule/
Read this one. Then scroll down and click on the green print there.
This is not the only nor the first. The POTUS has done more in less than a month than anybody thought possible, and more than any previous POTUS. And all of that without a full cabinet.
Your name does not match your post. Cut the crap.
Big Wheel keep on turnen ,Proud Donald keep on burnen ,rollen rollen on the river !
