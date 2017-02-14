President Trump Signs Resolution Eliminating SEC Disclosure Rule For U.S. Energy Development…

Posted on February 14, 2017 by

H.J. Resolution 41, “disapproving the Securities and Exchange Commission’s rule on disclosure of payments by “resource extraction issuers”, ie. energy companies.

Foreign energy companies, developers and extractors do not have to publicly show their financial transactions with foreign governments.  An existing U.S. SEC rule designed to provide disclosure on corporate ‘donations’ to foreign governments put our energy corporations at a disadvantage.

The existing rule meant that U.S. corporations were revealing where and when they were planning to invest in energy development.  Competing nations energy companies were using that public disclosure information to out maneuver the U.S. on contracts.

Prior administrations and prior congressional leadership didn’t see a problem with the disadvantage due to the inherent political ideology.  Prior U.S. political leadership maintained a globalist perspective, they advocate for globalization, which inherently means they were comfortable with the U.S. disadvantage because it spread the energy development wealth to lesser nations.

Congress voted earlier this month to kill the existing SEC rule and sent it on to Trump, highlighting the rules impact in putting American energy companies at a disadvantage.  [Insert probable Trump conversation with T-Rex here].

Today with HJ Resolution 41 President Trump removed the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) advanced notification rule, and leveled the playing field for the U.S. energy companies.

White House Press Release

trump-west-virginia-hat-3

This entry was posted in Economy, energy, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

62 Responses to President Trump Signs Resolution Eliminating SEC Disclosure Rule For U.S. Energy Development…

  1. chiavarm says:
    February 14, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    Sweet!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  2. M33 says:
    February 14, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    Oh, man. Libs gonna freak!

    “Collusion!”
    “Corruption!”
    “Greed!”
    “Secrecy!”

    This is gonna be great!

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  3. Give it time says:
    February 14, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    Not seeing how this helps US jobs, draining the Swamp nor fixing real issues.

    Like

    Reply
  4. Disgusted says:
    February 14, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    Any explanation available for WHY they were put in place in the first place, and by whom? And why is Ryan ALWAYS skulking around at these events in the Oval Office? ? Get im outa there and KEEP HIS COAT!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  5. SPMI says:
    February 14, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    Uh oh! Our President is doing something correct again! Moon bats alerted. It has only just begun you ignominious arses.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  6. mikebrezzze says:
    February 14, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    We’re lucky to have a man of character and success to give it all up and step into the virtual gates of hell, Trump will prevail, he’s never failed to deliver!

    Like

    Reply
  7. trumpsbamagirl says:
    February 14, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    Love how our President put Ryan on notice about Obamacare!!!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • M33 says:
      February 14, 2017 at 6:41 pm

      Woah!
      Definitely don’t like seeing the words “President” ………….and…………. “Ryan” anywhere near each other!
      Spooky!
      I don’t even like typing them out like this on the message board!

      Like

      Reply
  9. Pam says:
    February 14, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  10. Voltaire's Crack (@Voltaires_Crack) says:
    February 14, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    Is that Mia Love on the left. Wasn’t she a NeverTrumper?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. ctTrumpster says:
    February 14, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    MAGA never stops. Stay the course all, it is hard, but remember, we ARE the majority no matter what the globalists try to portray! We are taking our beautiful country back one small step at a time!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  12. FLOTUS Melania #1 Fan says:
    February 14, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    While the “smart set” in the media and the think tanks and elsewhere are focused on shiny things, Our Donald is working his tail off to get the American economic engine roaring again. He is always focused on helping us – the “little people”, the average joes, the (formerly) forgotten men and women of America who make this country work. Donald is working for us. He is a people’s president, not a think tank president. And when he wins re-election in 2020 by a bigger landslide than Reagan the “smart set” will, once again, be scratching their heads trying to figure out what happened.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  13. littleflower481 says:
    February 14, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    He’s working so hard for the people and shame he has to deal with the corrupt Obama left overs attempting to sabotage him every step of the way.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Doug says:
      February 14, 2017 at 6:11 pm

      It is but I think it will only help to tighten the ship and expose the weak far quicker than any other way. Im proud of what hes doing so far and I know that once his cabinet is fully in place we can expect more. Focus on the ball!

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • FofBW says:
      February 14, 2017 at 6:13 pm

      Good news is there does not seem to be any erosion of his favorability or his trust. If anything, getting stronger.
      This must be driving the dark side nuts!

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
  14. Parkerchandlee says:
    February 14, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    I read this and I watch the MSM tell the world our NSA head is resigning due to a wiretap and nobody wonders what the issue is? Yeah, Russia wanted Trump to win? Seriously?

    Like

    Reply
  15. silverlakela says:
    February 14, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    Former Obama Officials, Loyalists Waged Secret Campaign to Oust Flynn
    Sources: Former Obama officials, loyalists planted series of stories to discredit Flynn, bolster Iran deal
    http://freebeacon.com/national-security/former-obama-officials-loyalists-waged-campaign-oust-flynn/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Doug says:
    February 14, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    One thing I think people need to remember and anticipate is that this administration is pushing a lot of change and that inherently will require him to be nimble and reactive. Others will pass that off as chaotic, but its really just dealing with impediments and issues that arise. The mission is clear but the obstacles arent, so its important to have faith. Some people on the internet are acting like Mike Flynn resigning is leading to WW3 or something. I cant buy into that nonsense. trump didnt work so hard campaigning to surrender now! Everyone wants to pretend they are experts in what trump is doing when they dont really have any more knowledge than the rest of us. Ill trust the guy that just beat the media, hollywood, globalist, bushs, clintons and the GOPe over any twittering chicken littles any day of the week. Until such time its shown otherwise, I wont overreact to everything with such cynicism.

    Good governance as shown by this commonsense law is why we elected him and its ultimately why he will succeed!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  17. Oldschool says:
    February 14, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    Let me get this straight, congress passed a resolution, sent it to POTUS, POTUS signed it. What a novel excersise.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  18. The Devilbat says:
    February 14, 2017 at 6:37 pm


    The boot is coming down on the swamp creatures.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. David says:
    February 14, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    Did you notice that Preibus was not there as usual? Is Trump reconsidering
    Him?

    Like

    Reply
  20. ledeplorable says:
    February 14, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    MR PRESIDENT WHEN ARE YOU GOING TO KILL THE JOHNSON AMENDMENT. ?
    Obama was pushing out 10’s of thousands of new regulations. Suddenly TRUMP seems to be going in slow motion. S-L-O-W M–O–T—I—O—-N
    Killing one bad regulation..when you should have killed thousands is no big deal.and you don’t have leakers and NSA call intercepts as an excuse for not doing these things

    Like

    Reply
  21. beaujest says:
    February 14, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    Big Wheel keep on turnen ,Proud Donald keep on burnen ,rollen rollen on the river !

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s