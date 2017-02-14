Prayer Requests
Deep State
“Never give up, Never surrender” and keep on pushin’! Prayers for our nation and President Trump/Vice President Pence.
I’m afraid its going to drain whether they like it or not..president Trump pushing on foward without them. MAGA
Forward
Congressional Repubs are looking for any excuse they can find to turn their backs on our PoTUS. The best way to start the swamp draining would be a mass recall election on every “R” in congress.
Sean Spicer said there was an eroding level of trust over not just the Russian ambassador contact, but a series of other questionable instances.
Could it be that Flynn was the leaker all along? Was Flynn a deep state mole?
Probably not, he was too clumsy.
He was a democrat Obama appointee.
Obama fired him for being a whistleblower on how we were funding ISIS.
Priebus! Playing both sides
Here’s another take on the operation run against Flynn. He was forced out of the DNI under Obama. He knew that Obama people were still present. How do you not expect them to take revenge upon you if you go work for the Trump administration? As the dust settles, people have to start looking at the questionable decisions made by Flynn for him to be an Intelligence Officer.
http://freebeacon.com/national-security/former-obama-officials-loyalists-waged-campaign-oust-flynn/
No…….preibus, walsh, & pence……………
I definitely don’t trust Priebus, but I just don’t think Pence is guilty here. In his resignation letter, Flynn specifically says he thinks Pence will help make the Trump presidency one of the greatest in US history. Flynn still believes in Pence.
Then Flynn is a fool…………….Pence is the heir designee per Koch Brothers, GOPERS, etc. all working to impeach President Trump and install this phony Christian into the WH…he is establishment and will allow the status quo to continue on……………………kiss USA goodbye if that happens…
Prissy, insulated neocon open borders globalist Bill Kristol prefers anything that is harmful to his lessors, those bourgeoisie plebes who live outside his gated Beltway bubble. Bill Kristol is a despicable excuse for a human being.
He seems like the kid of guy who would be involved in the pizzagate biz too.
Living in his bubble he is only regurgitating what he hears others inside that bubble say. As I said in response to someone on Twitter pointing out how the Loyalists fared during and after the Revolution, the election of Trump was a sort of soft, non-violent Revolution that the political elite ignore at their own peril.
Couldn’t agree more. I despise that weasil.
He sure has gone off the rails, or he had us fooled for years.
Sick
Translation: he only “prefers” whatever fits his interests and doesn’t actually believe in a representative republic at all. As he’s stated many times, he believes the People are ignorant masses who should have no say in the dealings of their betters.
Bill Kristolmeth is dead to me. He just needs to be shut up by an avalanche of Trumpian change.
As evidenced when he recently called all of us “lazy white workers”.
It ain’t just Kristol. It’s also the other UNIparty types in the senate and some in the house but I say mostly senate. They are bent on this investigation turning into impeachment hearings. They have no regard for the voters feelings whatsoever.
Kristol is the poster boy. For 20 months+ he has been consistent in this type of anti-Trump (anti-American) BS. He represents everything we are against.
That is just what this is. Impeachment push.
Impeachment is not going to happen. Don’t even give voice to such an absurdity.
I wouldn’t be too sure.
ladies and gentlemen, this is what we, as supporters of our President Trump, are up against. Not just the entirety of the Democrat party, corporate media, entertainment, and academia, we have nominal Republicans who would rather the edicts of the unelected shadow government rather than follow the directives of our duly elected President. How can we build a working coalition with those who would so openly declare their intent?
President Trump is fulfilling the promises of his famous Gettysburg 100 days pledge. He deserves our support. Spread the word.
I already called Rubio and let him have it. There is going to be HELL to pay if these uniparty assholes try to impeach our good president. HELL TO PAY!
Precious baby!
Doing the same Howie; not that Rubio ever listens to me but he’s going to hear from me!
Sorry that won’t work – – you gave up all leverage when you re-elected him. Same with AZ voters who re-elected McCain, and SC voters who re-elected Graham. When you willingly give up the only leverage you have (your vote) time after time when you know who these people are down-deep, you shouldn’t complain about what they do when they get back to D.C. They are banking on the fact that in another 4-6 years you will say the same thing “he/she is better than the democrat so I’ll vote for them again and try to primary them next time”. Boy is that old . . . .
I did not, would not, will never vote for graham.
Yeah I say its time to call again! Even if they don’t answer..email local office.
Benedict Kristol….Traitor.
Commie runt !
“Commie runt !”
Leave off the “o-m-m-i-e r” and you’ve described Kristol in just four letters.
Bill also strongly preferred President French and President McMullin, and was wrong on every single prediction in the campaign.
What a stupid, stupid man. We all know which state is paying Kristol to peddle misinformation.
Constitutional Conservative, LMAO
I suspect that Bill Kristol’s problem (or one of them anyway) is that he sees himself as another William F. Buckley, Jr. Note the picture he uses. Buckley could be prissy and aggravating, too. He was just–well–Buckley.
Haven’t time to read the entire thing right now, but don’t we all know that deep state is “king”? The Corporation of the United States of America? Deep doo doo… an incredible mess that must be completely eradicated, which will take all of us?
We should, we’ve lived in this tyranny all of our lives. Period.
Thanks for posting, looking forward to the full read.
Nuke the swamp!
If we can not defeat the DC establishment through the political and Constitutional process, then we need to vaporize the entrenched bureaucrats.
May take a 20 million man march to the Swamp. This is going to get bumpy. This is just the start of the desperate coup attempt by the crooked establishment. It is now us or them.
Funny, a fellow family Treeper believes that a Civil War is not out of the realm of possibility. Now, I’m not one for conflict, but since these swamp creatures won’t cooperate peacefully, a more aggressive approach may, unfortunately, be the other option.
correction: Trumpeteer, not Treeper
I have always believed it would take a actual bloody revolution to MAGA then along came Trump…. I’m hopeful it won’t, but will stand ready none the less for the other
Thst is the only way to get rid of these jerks…..guillotine or gallows. They are trying to overthrow our country, led by Soros, with Obama and their ilk.
Also at least 100,000 + people go to each of the residences of globalists and get them. Divide and conquer.
Unfortunately too many people believe the commie media and believe the deep state is conspiracy theory.
I will never surrender even though they have worked hard to ensure an overwhelming majority of our citizens are weak in body, mind and spirit.
I sincerely question whether or not a sufficient number of our fellow citizens would take up arms to defeat an armed invading force that you could see, let alone repel an invading force that you can’t see.
My take on it is that is why they keep trying to take our guns. Don’t know where you live, but where I live the people are itching for a fight, i think this is Red dawn all over.
Might be. Ahhh Dunno. This is for sure an impeachment push by uniparty without a doubt. Let us call it what it is. Trillions of dollars and prison for the traitors are high stakes and they will do anything.
And now it’s the Administration’s policy to make Russia give Crimea back?
Great. More wars is just what we need. At least McCain and the neo-cons will be happy. Which is the important thing.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/02/director-secret-service-resigned-selected-obama/
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
WH leaks could be coming from secret service. They hear all.
Dear God,
Please grant us patriots that can surface from this cesspool.
Amen
We all have to stand behind the President. I imagine he knows a lot more than we. Hope those who put President Trump in office and those who have crossed over for various reasons will pray for and trust in President Trump.
Trump needs to start acting like a CEO of a major corporation that’s just gone through a merger. Unfortunately, from reading other sites, IF there is in-fighting between some players (Priebus & Bannon?), then go around them. I know I’ve been through plenty of corporate mergers and usually in walks the head-hunters who have no interest in the office intrigue. If you’re relying on people who have a “dog in the fight” you’ll never purge people who need to be gone. Bring in the “head-hunters” and offer these left-overs a good benefits package and they’ll follow the money = swamp drained = leaks plugged.
I brought this up months ago as did others. POTUS cannot behave as a typical CEO.
He has to deal with the Senior Executive Service (SES) and thousands of more GS-15 employees. I would wager many of his current headaches originate from these levels, including some of the leaks.
Members of the SES serve in the key positions just below the top Presidential appointees. SES members are the major link between these appointees and the rest of the Federal workforce. They operate and oversee nearly every government activity in approximately 75 Federal agencies.
This entrenched army can wreak havoc on an administration if they so choose. They can be dislodged but it’s not as easy as saying “You’re fired!” It takes time.
Not to forget that he has to contend with the 78% of the electorate that did not vote for him.
Good grief.
78% didn’t vote for him???? The, pray tell, how did he win???
Won’t know unless you try. Start by offering actractive retirement packages for those there for a long time. Move the others to dead-end positions by making them seem more promising than what they have now. It’s done all the time in business. These government people won’t know what has hit them. Remember, this POTUS isn’t a typical one.
Oh, I agree completely that it’s a job that must be done regardless of the difficulty.
I was just being realistic about the time involved considering the civil service protections these jobs carry with them. Hell, some of the most incompetent VA senior executives won their jobs back after appealing their dismissals to the Merit Systems Protection Board (MSPB). The swamp is wide and deep.
Brings up something I have been wondering… At what point do we, the deplorables, say enough? And when that point comes what should I, you, and us do? Where should I go?
For example Sundance posted a leak from a programmer in California who had first hand knowledge that they were deleting the “Illegal” flag out of the DL db. I called my local rep and they feigned interest but then never did anything. What can I do to effect real change?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Spread your knowledge and tell people.
We may have to mobilize and head to Washington.
We also need a straight up repeal of Obamacare. Lower taxes, blow up regulations, and delete Obamacare. Stand back and watch the economy run! Four more years guaranteed.
I’ve been waiting for AG Sessions to be confirmed. He still needs to get up to speed, hire US Attorneys, get his people in place. The Democrats slow walking key people allowed this coup to take place. Soros needs to be taken down first. Special Prosecutor, freezing his funds will eradicate the riots, marches, astro turfing town halls.
Pence and Preibus vs Flynn
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/02/14/sources-pence-priebus-closely-involved-in-flynn-resignation.html
House should push the TAX REFORM bill right away. Let’s see how the Dems look OPPOSING TAX CUTS!
Problem is – the RINOS are in rebellion against their party’s President. The stupid weak party and the evil party don’t want a tax cut – and it will be hard for President Trump to implement one by Executive Order.
President Trump Tweet on March 1:
“Losing trust in some Republicans in Congress: They put donors above their Voters on Taxes and ObamaCare.”
Heh – the author of the Deep State article thinks the Executive branch under Obama was robbed of power by the Republicans. How silly.
The Republicans did NOTHING whatsoever to limit Obama’s power – his rampant abuses and over-reaches, ignoring Congress and running full speed ahead with unilateral implementation of ruinous policies, spending, pillaging, destroying…..
Comprehensive list of Obama’s usurpations of power and general lawlessness: http://tinyurl.com/HistoricFirsts
It is hard to decide for which I have the most disgust and utter contempt – O or the Congress.
UniParty 🙂
Yep.
I hope a counter attack is being mounted.
I think it is time to find out what it would take in each state to get the senators unseated, and then send them a letter that if they do not repeal and replace ACA by the end of 2017, they are done in 2018.
Sunshine!. Sensitive my ass. Who the hell do these aholes think they are. All government business should be in the sunshine of the peoples eyes. Enough!!!
That’s the thing about draining things, sometimes there’s a clog.
PLUNGE THE SWAMP!!
ROTO ROOTER THE SWAMP!!
Seeing the turmoil and roiling waters going on is unsettling. I try to keep in mind a few things: 1) this is what, President Trump’s 5th week in the first elective office he has ever had? 2) in spite of the roiling going on, overall government is still functioning, and 3) seeing the roiling lets me know that there is a battle between good and evil going on and to that end, integrity and character matter to President Trump and his team. Perspective in my opinion is important. Yep, it all sucks. Yep, it is unfair. From watching Mr Trump, where you start from is no where near as important as where you wind up.
Agree. I see the whole Flynn situation as damned unfortunate, but in the end Trump said, “Really Dude? You gotta take one for the team.”
Benedict Arnold.
Chaffetz is a mcmuffin man…………………………………thinks he could be his VP or something………dislike that creep intensely….another worthless GOPER
The America First Movement must respond to the political take down of General Flynn.
Who authorized the FBI to wiretap the conversation of General Flynn and the Russian Ambassador?
Who leaked the contents to the Washington Post?
As Sundance has so astutely pointed out our Washington D.C. body politic is rife with corruption.
The entrenched political class have never had the interests of the American people at heart.
They only care about their never ending lust for power.
They have thrown down the gaunlet here.
We need to respond swiftly in kind.
I suggest a starting point would be to call members of the House Permanent Select Intelligence Committee.
They need to launch an investigation into these sedtitious acts by anonymous members of the intelligence community.
The America First movement #MAGA must know when to keep their powder dry.
This is one of those times i believe where we must stand ready.. Let Trump get his people in all their positions and the time to actively put all plans in motion.. we’ll be signaled when to fire by our CIC.
Really ??? and do you think you will get correct info from this crooked bunch????
Ugh!
Sessions’ response, “lolno”
There won’t be a criminal investigation because no crime took place. End. Of. Story.
Interesting take on this out there. It’s the Bush’s doing this. Thoughts on this?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think Shumer should testify befor the grand jury.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Who the hell is Chad Pergram and why should I care what he thinks?
He covers the senate and house for Fox.
Have any of these clowns forgotten what happened under Obama? How many violations of nearly everything there were that got no more than a “meh” by the media and Dems? If they need reminding someone should show them what was just done–more like not done–under the last administration. Sheesh how quickly the past fades from memory.
They don’t care because they were in on it……..
Correct. They are trying to impeach Trump before he gets to them. This is that simple.
Yup, but I think they will fail. Bigly.
Trump has been what I’ve called the Boomerang Candidate/President.
Whenever someone, some entity tried to attack him, not only did it NOT stick, but it boomeranged right back to the source of the attack.
Let’s keep faith that this will be no different.
Booz Allen, a Vast U.S. Spy Operation, Run for Private Profit might be the bottom of the swamp.
“Booz Allen, founded in 1914, has done especially well at building its government business. Its clients include every branch of the military and a long list of intelligence organizations, from the N.S.A. to lesser-known outfits, such as the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, which is essentially a high-tech mapping operation.”
“ The director of national intelligence during the George W. Bush administration, Mike McConnell, was an executive at Booz Allen; President Obama’s director of national intelligence, James R. Clapper Jr., worked for the firm before returning to government to oversee the nation’s spy agencies.”
Booz Allen mentioned in the article behind the camera above was who Snowden was fired from. Martin also fired stole from Booz Allen as many as 500 million pages of top secret information, which equals 50 terabytes of data, along with six more boxes of files, many of which were reportedly left open in his house or car.
If you strike at the King you had best take him out.
President Trump: Drain the CONGRESS
• EXTREME VET every single FISA WIRETAP authorized during Obama Administration.
• PROSECUTE the Gang of 8 for Violations of Law.
Yes indeed!
The question is: why didn’t Donald and Mike stand up for Flynn? Could Mike Pence not have come out and said Flynn didn’t lie, just misspoke? Or is there much more to this? Hmmm….
BTW, where is Steve Pieczenik?
And by the way, I know people who are much STRONGER Trump supporters now because of all this obstruction and attacks.
That’s great and undoubtedly correct but what do we or President Trump do to stop them?
I see that the article was written in 2014. I didn’t read through all of it, so I apologize if I am repeating what the writer, Mike Lofgren, covered on the cause and effect of the Deep State.
Here goes…
I think that advances in technology, particularly in the last hundred years, is the bedrock on which the Deep State has been built on. It has grown in size and strength as technology has advanced, and will continue to expand and deepen with new ‘advances’. The decline in moral values is directly related to technology, especially what enters the mind and soul through advances in communication. Which in turn helps to empower the Deep State.
Deep State based technology can be likened to Sauron’s Ring of Power on which the power of Mordor was built. Destroy the ring, and everything built on it collapses. Same with destroying the power of technology.
But it can’t be done here on earth without major loss of life, and misery.
Yeah. Read it with a big grain of salt… Moyers sounds like a libtard.
” the present objective of congressional Republicans is to render the executive branch powerless, at least until a Republican president is elected (a goal that voter suppression laws in GOP-controlled states are clearly intended to accomplish). ”
Voter “suppression”. IOW Moyers apparently buys into the rascist implication that minorities are too dumb to get IDs.
Our dear president is going to have to make some difficult decisions! He has not broken any laws but the Congress has! everyone in Congress has broken the Constitution by not making a budget which is ordered for each year therefore when they open their mouth or even breathe the word impeachment he needs to have all of them arrested thrown in jail or we will lose our government. They all violated their oath of office to defend the Constitution by not following the ordered budget. Scripture says “let he who is without sin throw the first stone ‘” Our president cannot stand there as an innocent lamb and let the wolves to tear at him. He must realize the moment when he will have to take the big step and declare martial law and run the government himself if that’s what it’s going to take then that’s what it needs to be. There will not be another chance to save our nation!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
This Deep State is global – NeoFascism
Another relevant article….
26 Goldman Sachs Alumni Who Run the World
Trump’s response will be “here it comes”
You have to give Upchuck Schumer his due. He warned DJT, that our Committee for State Security alphabet agencies have a million ways to destroy you.
It is time to fire EVERY Obama appointee. Replace them with their deputies until they can be replaced by trustworthy people. Wash, rinse and repeat as necessary.
Trump needs to rid the Whitehouse of Obama trash left behind! All of the lib trash from all government departments have to go!!
If he had his way Sessions would resign .. Schumer Clown needs to STFdown
We’re going to #MAGA
A very simple and sincere question…….
Do these traitors really believe that 62+ million people will sit by and do nothing?
Day 1 Trump should have cleaned house of ALL POLITICAL APPOINTMENTS; he didn’t and now he/we are living with the consequences.
No Doubt President Trump once he has his A team in place will be “taking out the lumps” and with the precision of a scalpel will remove the 4th stage cancers
Can we call this what it actually is – treason?
http://freebeacon.com/national-security/former-obama-officials-loyalists-waged-campaign-oust-flynn/
