Deep State

Drain the Swamp?

Deep State

133 Responses to Deep State

  1. Shark24 says:
    February 14, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    “Never give up, Never surrender” and keep on pushin’! Prayers for our nation and President Trump/Vice President Pence.

  2. tvollrath66 says:
    February 14, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    I’m afraid its going to drain whether they like it or not..president Trump pushing on foward without them. MAGA

  4. rsanchez1990 says:
    February 14, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    Sean Spicer said there was an eroding level of trust over not just the Russian ambassador contact, but a series of other questionable instances.

    Could it be that Flynn was the leaker all along? Was Flynn a deep state mole?

  5. Summer says:
    February 14, 2017 at 3:09 pm

  6. onlyamericansforpresident says:
    February 14, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    Haven’t time to read the entire thing right now, but don’t we all know that deep state is “king”? The Corporation of the United States of America? Deep doo doo… an incredible mess that must be completely eradicated, which will take all of us?

    We should, we’ve lived in this tyranny all of our lives. Period.

    Thanks for posting, looking forward to the full read.

  7. James W Crawford says:
    February 14, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    Nuke the swamp!

    If we can not defeat the DC establishment through the political and Constitutional process, then we need to vaporize the entrenched bureaucrats.

    • Howie says:
      February 14, 2017 at 3:34 pm

      May take a 20 million man march to the Swamp. This is going to get bumpy. This is just the start of the desperate coup attempt by the crooked establishment. It is now us or them.

      • mysticrose80 says:
        February 14, 2017 at 3:47 pm

        Funny, a fellow family Treeper believes that a Civil War is not out of the realm of possibility. Now, I’m not one for conflict, but since these swamp creatures won’t cooperate peacefully, a more aggressive approach may, unfortunately, be the other option.

      • Trumppin says:
        February 14, 2017 at 4:10 pm

        I have always believed it would take a actual bloody revolution to MAGA then along came Trump…. I’m hopeful it won’t, but will stand ready none the less for the other

      • In AZ says:
        February 14, 2017 at 4:44 pm

        Thst is the only way to get rid of these jerks…..guillotine or gallows. They are trying to overthrow our country, led by Soros, with Obama and their ilk.

        Also at least 100,000 + people go to each of the residences of globalists and get them. Divide and conquer.

        Unfortunately too many people believe the commie media and believe the deep state is conspiracy theory.

  8. Niagara Frontier says:
    February 14, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    I will never surrender even though they have worked hard to ensure an overwhelming majority of our citizens are weak in body, mind and spirit.

    I sincerely question whether or not a sufficient number of our fellow citizens would take up arms to defeat an armed invading force that you could see, let alone repel an invading force that you can’t see.

    • Bob Kalle says:
      February 14, 2017 at 3:32 pm

      My take on it is that is why they keep trying to take our guns. Don’t know where you live, but where I live the people are itching for a fight, i think this is Red dawn all over.

      • Howie says:
        February 14, 2017 at 3:36 pm

        Might be. Ahhh Dunno. This is for sure an impeachment push by uniparty without a doubt. Let us call it what it is. Trillions of dollars and prison for the traitors are high stakes and they will do anything.

  9. Emblematic says:
    February 14, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    And now it’s the Administration’s policy to make Russia give Crimea back?
    Great. More wars is just what we need. At least McCain and the neo-cons will be happy. Which is the important thing.

  11. Ellie says:
    February 14, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    Dear God,

    Please grant us patriots that can surface from this cesspool.

  12. Abster says:
    February 14, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    We all have to stand behind the President. I imagine he knows a lot more than we. Hope those who put President Trump in office and those who have crossed over for various reasons will pray for and trust in President Trump.

  13. moonsbreath says:
    February 14, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    Trump needs to start acting like a CEO of a major corporation that’s just gone through a merger. Unfortunately, from reading other sites, IF there is in-fighting between some players (Priebus & Bannon?), then go around them. I know I’ve been through plenty of corporate mergers and usually in walks the head-hunters who have no interest in the office intrigue. If you’re relying on people who have a “dog in the fight” you’ll never purge people who need to be gone. Bring in the “head-hunters” and offer these left-overs a good benefits package and they’ll follow the money = swamp drained = leaks plugged.

    • Niagara Frontier says:
      February 14, 2017 at 3:37 pm

      I brought this up months ago as did others. POTUS cannot behave as a typical CEO.

      He has to deal with the Senior Executive Service (SES) and thousands of more GS-15 employees. I would wager many of his current headaches originate from these levels, including some of the leaks.

      Members of the SES serve in the key positions just below the top Presidential appointees. SES members are the major link between these appointees and the rest of the Federal workforce. They operate and oversee nearly every government activity in approximately 75 Federal agencies.

      This entrenched army can wreak havoc on an administration if they so choose. They can be dislodged but it’s not as easy as saying “You’re fired!” It takes time.

      • Sarah says:
        February 14, 2017 at 3:56 pm

        Not to forget that he has to contend with the 78% of the electorate that did not vote for him.

      • moonsbreath says:
        February 14, 2017 at 3:58 pm

        Won’t know unless you try. Start by offering actractive retirement packages for those there for a long time. Move the others to dead-end positions by making them seem more promising than what they have now. It’s done all the time in business. These government people won’t know what has hit them. Remember, this POTUS isn’t a typical one.

        • Niagara Frontier says:
          February 14, 2017 at 4:14 pm

          Oh, I agree completely that it’s a job that must be done regardless of the difficulty.

          I was just being realistic about the time involved considering the civil service protections these jobs carry with them. Hell, some of the most incompetent VA senior executives won their jobs back after appealing their dismissals to the Merit Systems Protection Board (MSPB). The swamp is wide and deep.

  14. Give it Time says:
    February 14, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    Brings up something I have been wondering… At what point do we, the deplorables, say enough? And when that point comes what should I, you, and us do? Where should I go?

    For example Sundance posted a leak from a programmer in California who had first hand knowledge that they were deleting the “Illegal” flag out of the DL db. I called my local rep and they feigned interest but then never did anything. What can I do to effect real change?

  16. Paul Killinger says:
    February 14, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    House should push the TAX REFORM bill right away. Let’s see how the Dems look OPPOSING TAX CUTS!

  17. georgiafl says:
    February 14, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    Heh – the author of the Deep State article thinks the Executive branch under Obama was robbed of power by the Republicans. How silly.

  18. Howie says:
    February 14, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    I hope a counter attack is being mounted.

    • Bob Kalle says:
      February 14, 2017 at 3:34 pm

      I think it is time to find out what it would take in each state to get the senators unseated, and then send them a letter that if they do not repeal and replace ACA by the end of 2017, they are done in 2018.

  19. Pam says:
    February 14, 2017 at 3:36 pm

  20. Pam says:
    February 14, 2017 at 3:36 pm

  21. jefcool64 says:
    February 14, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    That’s the thing about draining things, sometimes there’s a clog.

  22. deplorabledaveinsocal says:
    February 14, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    Seeing the turmoil and roiling waters going on is unsettling. I try to keep in mind a few things: 1) this is what, President Trump’s 5th week in the first elective office he has ever had? 2) in spite of the roiling going on, overall government is still functioning, and 3) seeing the roiling lets me know that there is a battle between good and evil going on and to that end, integrity and character matter to President Trump and his team. Perspective in my opinion is important. Yep, it all sucks. Yep, it is unfair. From watching Mr Trump, where you start from is no where near as important as where you wind up.

  23. Pam says:
    February 14, 2017 at 3:41 pm

  24. PC says:
    February 14, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    The America First Movement must respond to the political take down of General Flynn.
    Who authorized the FBI to wiretap the conversation of General Flynn and the Russian Ambassador?
    Who leaked the contents to the Washington Post?
    As Sundance has so astutely pointed out our Washington D.C. body politic is rife with corruption.
    The entrenched political class have never had the interests of the American people at heart.
    They only care about their never ending lust for power.
    They have thrown down the gaunlet here.
    We need to respond swiftly in kind.
    I suggest a starting point would be to call members of the House Permanent Select Intelligence Committee.
    They need to launch an investigation into these sedtitious acts by anonymous members of the intelligence community.

    • Trumppin says:
      February 14, 2017 at 4:15 pm

      The America First movement #MAGA must know when to keep their powder dry.
      This is one of those times i believe where we must stand ready.. Let Trump get his people in all their positions and the time to actively put all plans in motion.. we’ll be signaled when to fire by our CIC.

    • susiepuma says:
      February 14, 2017 at 4:59 pm

      Really ??? and do you think you will get correct info from this crooked bunch????

  25. Pam says:
    February 14, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    Ugh!

  26. Pam says:
    February 14, 2017 at 3:49 pm

  27. jackphatz says:
    February 14, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    Interesting take on this out there. It’s the Bush’s doing this. Thoughts on this?

  28. Pam says:
    February 14, 2017 at 3:50 pm

  29. ezpz says:
    February 14, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    • Howie says:
      February 14, 2017 at 3:58 pm

      Correct. They are trying to impeach Trump before he gets to them. This is that simple.

      • ezpz says:
        February 14, 2017 at 4:01 pm

        Yup, but I think they will fail. Bigly.

        Trump has been what I’ve called the Boomerang Candidate/President.
        Whenever someone, some entity tried to attack him, not only did it NOT stick, but it boomeranged right back to the source of the attack.

        Let’s keep faith that this will be no different.

  30. Pam says:
    February 14, 2017 at 3:55 pm

  31. be says:
    February 14, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    Booz Allen, a Vast U.S. Spy Operation, Run for Private Profit might be the bottom of the swamp.
    “Booz Allen, founded in 1914, has done especially well at building its government business. Its clients include every branch of the military and a long list of intelligence organizations, from the N.S.A. to lesser-known outfits, such as the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, which is essentially a high-tech mapping operation.”
    “ The director of national intelligence during the George W. Bush administration, Mike McConnell, was an executive at Booz Allen; President Obama’s director of national intelligence, James R. Clapper Jr., worked for the firm before returning to government to oversee the nation’s spy agencies.”

    Booz Allen mentioned in the article behind the camera above was who Snowden was fired from. Martin also fired stole from Booz Allen as many as 500 million pages of top secret information, which equals 50 terabytes of data, along with six more boxes of files, many of which were reportedly left open in his house or car.

  32. Howie says:
    February 14, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    If you strike at the King you had best take him out.

  33. BlackKnightRides says:
    February 14, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    President Trump: Drain the CONGRESS
    • EXTREME VET every single FISA WIRETAP authorized during Obama Administration.
    • PROSECUTE the Gang of 8 for Violations of Law.

  34. Ivehadit says:
    February 14, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    The question is: why didn’t Donald and Mike stand up for Flynn? Could Mike Pence not have come out and said Flynn didn’t lie, just misspoke? Or is there much more to this? Hmmm….

    BTW, where is Steve Pieczenik?

  35. Michael says:
    February 14, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    That’s great and undoubtedly correct but what do we or President Trump do to stop them?

  36. itswoot says:
    February 14, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    I see that the article was written in 2014. I didn’t read through all of it, so I apologize if I am repeating what the writer, Mike Lofgren, covered on the cause and effect of the Deep State.

    Here goes…

    I think that advances in technology, particularly in the last hundred years, is the bedrock on which the Deep State has been built on. It has grown in size and strength as technology has advanced, and will continue to expand and deepen with new ‘advances’. The decline in moral values is directly related to technology, especially what enters the mind and soul through advances in communication. Which in turn helps to empower the Deep State.

    Deep State based technology can be likened to Sauron’s Ring of Power on which the power of Mordor was built. Destroy the ring, and everything built on it collapses. Same with destroying the power of technology.

    But it can’t be done here on earth without major loss of life, and misery.

  37. Aesop Shrugged says:
    February 14, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    Yeah. Read it with a big grain of salt… Moyers sounds like a libtard.

    ” the present objective of congressional Republicans is to render the executive branch powerless, at least until a Republican president is elected (a goal that voter suppression laws in GOP-controlled states are clearly intended to accomplish). ”

    Voter “suppression”. IOW Moyers apparently buys into the rascist implication that minorities are too dumb to get IDs.

  38. Eagle Feathers says:
    February 14, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    Our dear president is going to have to make some difficult decisions! He has not broken any laws but the Congress has! everyone in Congress has broken the Constitution by not making a budget which is ordered for each year therefore when they open their mouth or even breathe the word impeachment he needs to have all of them arrested thrown in jail or we will lose our government. They all violated their oath of office to defend the Constitution by not following the ordered budget. Scripture says “let he who is without sin throw the first stone ‘” Our president cannot stand there as an innocent lamb and let the wolves to tear at him. He must realize the moment when he will have to take the big step and declare martial law and run the government himself if that’s what it’s going to take then that’s what it needs to be. There will not be another chance to save our nation!

  39. sDee says:
    February 14, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    [1] The term “Deep State” was coined in Turkey and is said to be a system composed of high-level elements within the intelligence services, military, security, judiciary and organized crime……

    I use the term to mean a hybrid association of elements of government and parts of top-level finance and industry that is effectively able to govern the United States without reference to the consent of the governed as expressed through the formal political process.

    This Deep State is global – NeoFascism

    Another relevant article….

    26 Goldman Sachs Alumni Who Run the World

    “To get a sense of just how deep Goldman’s alumni network runs in global politics and policymaking – to say nothing of business – it’s easiest to start in Washington, today, then work back – and out.”
    http://www.investopedia.com/news/26-goldman-sachs-alumni-who-run-world-gs/

  40. Pam says:
    February 14, 2017 at 4:23 pm

  41. Pam says:
    February 14, 2017 at 4:28 pm

  42. irvingtwosmokes says:
    February 14, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    Trump’s response will be “here it comes”

  43. Peter G. says:
    February 14, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    You have to give Upchuck Schumer his due. He warned DJT, that our Committee for State Security alphabet agencies have a million ways to destroy you.

    It is time to fire EVERY Obama appointee. Replace them with their deputies until they can be replaced by trustworthy people. Wash, rinse and repeat as necessary.

  44. freepetta says:
    February 14, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    Trump needs to rid the Whitehouse of Obama trash left behind! All of the lib trash from all government departments have to go!!

  46. JoD says:
    February 14, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    A very simple and sincere question…….
    Do these traitors really believe that 62+ million people will sit by and do nothing?

  47. Bob Thoms says:
    February 14, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    Day 1 Trump should have cleaned house of ALL POLITICAL APPOINTMENTS; he didn’t and now he/we are living with the consequences.

  48. Trumppin says:
    February 14, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    No Doubt President Trump once he has his A team in place will be “taking out the lumps” and with the precision of a scalpel will remove the 4th stage cancers

