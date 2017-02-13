Bibi En Route…

Posted on February 13, 2017 by

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is en route to Washington DC for a meeting with President Trump:

trump-netanyahu

This entry was posted in Israel, media bias, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

108 Responses to Bibi En Route…

  1. law4lifeblog says:
    February 13, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    How much do you love the PM’s dreamy voice saying “President Trump”? Be still my heart…

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  2. hugofitch1 says:
    February 13, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    We left the front door open for you this time, Bibi.

    Liked by 21 people

    Reply
  3. Pam says:
    February 13, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    It’s got to be refreshing for the PM to know he’s not heading into a hostile white house this time around. 🙂

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  4. quintrillion says:
    February 13, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    Bibi & wife in USA with President Trump on Valentines Day. Love you PM of Israel, Netanyahu so happy you are here!

    Liked by 21 people

    Reply
    • growltiggerknits says:
      February 13, 2017 at 7:23 pm

      I will never forget that Israel was the first Nation that really stood with America after 9/11. They proved their friendship while France, Germany & Canada lifted chins and suggested that America should examine her behavior to find the cause. The Brits & Aussies were solid but Israel committed fully and immediately.

      Liked by 10 people

      Reply
      • Mickey Wasp says:
        February 13, 2017 at 8:24 pm

        Have you heard about a wonderful gift from the Russian people to the Americans on their 5th anniversary of WTC 911? The Teardrop: A Gift from Russia to America.

        Said gift was funded by private donations and has received warm reception from those who understood the message, while the media ignored it outright, or chose to ridicule the sincerity of the effort. The monument was designed by Zurab Tsereteli. The 10-story monument is to the victims of the September 11 attacks, consisting of a titanium teardrop encased in bronze that continually drips water.

        Liked by 10 people

        Reply
        • wyntre says:
          February 13, 2017 at 8:35 pm

          That is gorgeous (although the post probably belongs on the daily thread but I’m often guilty of the crime of misplacement!)

          It’s just a shame the gift was not installed at Liberty Park in Hoboken (overlooking lower Manhattan and the Statue of Liberty), instead.

          Bayonne is . . . well . . .let’s just say it’s not the most scenic city and the locale doesn’t do justice to the monument. IMHO.

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
          • gettherejustassoon says:
            February 13, 2017 at 8:46 pm

            That and I don’t know that an immediate show of support (Israel) and something five years later (Russia) qualify as being an equivalent show of support.

            Like

            Reply
          • NYGuy54 says:
            February 13, 2017 at 8:51 pm

            you’re feeding the anti-semite with your praise

            Liked by 2 people

            Reply
            • wyntre says:
              February 13, 2017 at 8:59 pm

              Yeah, I get it, but credit where credit is due. It’s a gorgeous monument, one I didn’t know about. But I was also trying not to be overly judgmental as I’m not familiar with this poster.

              Liked by 2 people

              Reply
              • Mickey Wasp says:
                February 13, 2017 at 9:44 pm

                September 11, 2001: Russian President Putin Speaks with President Bush. It contains events related to the event (After 11:15 a.m.) September 11, 2001: Russian President Putin Speaks with President Bush.
                http://www.historycommons.org/context.jsp?item=a1115putinspeaks

                The original post that I replied to stated that Israel called in their condolences and mentioned other nations that ‘stuck their chin up’ … and I just wanted the mention something that Russia had done, given the nature of today’s climate within the MSM.

                Liked by 1 person

                Reply
            • Mickey Wasp says:
              February 13, 2017 at 9:38 pm

              One thing that many zealots of pro-Israel groups miss is that being anti-Zionist is not and never has been anti-Semitic. Half of the Israeli citizenry is against the right-wing Likud party and there actions within Israel. Just read a few of their publications and the confrontations within the Knesset.
              When one reaches out and instantly accuses a person with slurs, without honest discussion that is evidenced with reason and fact, they reduce themselves to the likes of BLM or other SJW’s that instantly scream ‘racist’ or ‘xenophobe’, or ‘misogynist’ when they are confronted with factually based evidence for discussion. You should think better of yourself and be a willing contributor of persuasion for your beliefs.

              Like

              Reply
              • NYGuy54 says:
                February 13, 2017 at 9:54 pm

                You are all alike. You say the same words, spout the same nonsense. I have argued with your ilk for years. It always boils down to wanting someone else to dictate to Israel what their borders should be. You try to deny the legitimacy of the country. You always want the solution that is the worst possible deal for Israel.

                You’re an anti-semite and a tired old one at that.The sad part is that you fool people.

                Liked by 2 people

                Reply
  5. beaujest says:
    February 13, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    Bibi, Real leader , man’s man

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • wyntre says:
      February 13, 2017 at 7:52 pm

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Mickey Wasp says:
        February 13, 2017 at 8:01 pm

        One of my greatest Israeli political hero’s was the late, Yitzhak Rabin. While Rabin was showing the greatest of visionary statesmanship, strength and courage in the early 1990s striving to make peace with the Palestinians, the odious Netanyahu was out protesting on the streets against Rabin’s efforts and helping to incite and whip up the atmosphere that would eventually contribute to the assassination of Rabin. Netanyahu has done everything in his power to frustrate peace between Israelis and Palestinians, including making the viability of a Palestinian State seriously problematic given his horrible Governments unrelenting, enhanced and accelerated colonial settlement building activity in occupied Palestinian land of the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • darnhardworker says:
          February 13, 2017 at 8:28 pm

          @ mickey wasp: Is this Jimmy Carter using an alias?

          Liked by 7 people

          Reply
          • MfM says:
            February 13, 2017 at 10:01 pm

            Wouldn’t be surprised, he’s using all the right buzz words.

            Liked by 2 people

            Reply
            • Mickey Wasp says:
              February 13, 2017 at 10:12 pm

              See “The Much Too Promised Land” by Aaron Miller. – and –
              Clayton Swisher, author of “The Truth About Camp David”, said that Netanyahu was “one of the most obnoxious individuals you’re going to come into just a liar and a cheat. He could open his mouth and you could have no confidence that anything that came out of it was the truth.”

              Like

              Reply
          • Mickey Wasp says:
            February 13, 2017 at 10:08 pm

            The 1989 thru 1998, which encompassed GHW Bush and Bill Clinton’s administrations.
            You should research – Michael Harari, who had led Israeli assassination teams and who had served as the Israeli Mossad station chief in Mexico.
            One of Noriega’s top operatives was Michael Harari, Noriega and Harari were conducting other business in the region, working as middlemen and money launderers for the lucrative smuggling of cocaine into the US. When that information surfaced in the media and Noriega became an unstable thug GHW Bush as President found himself under enormous political pressure in 1989 to remove Noriega from power.
            So, Bush prepared to invade Panama in December 1989. However, the Israeli government was concerned about the possible capture of Harari, whom U.S. prosecutors regarded as Noriega’s top co-conspirator but who also was someone possessing sensitive information about Israeli clandestine activities.
            Six hours before US troops were to invade Panama, Harari was tipped off by Israeli intelligence agents, and whisked away to Israel and Israel rebuffed U.S. requests that Harari be extradited to the United States to stand trial in connection with the Noriega case. http://www.wrmea.org/1990-february/what-you-won-t-read-about-michael-harari-noriega-s-israeli-adviser-who-got-away.html

            Do you wish me to include the nefarious deceitfulness of Israel during the Clinton Admin?

            Like

            Reply
  6. mg says:
    February 13, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    Your Hired

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. WeThePeople2016 says:
    February 13, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    President Trump will not make Bibi come in through the back door like Obama did. This will be a much more friendlier meeting than it was today with the Canadian PM. This will be a meeting of two strong and powerful world leaders!!!

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  8. NHVoter says:
    February 13, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    Bibi should definitely be in a Men of Trump calendar. 😍

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  9. gettherejustassoon says:
    February 13, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    I understand that the two of them have been friends for quite some time. So, I do hope the Prime Minister has some words of wisdom for President Trump, ones that he will take to heart.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. kinthenorthwest says:
    February 13, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    Bet President Trump’s name flows smoother from Netanyahu’s lips than Obama’s name did for many valid reasons.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  11. JT says:
    February 13, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    Our ties are already cemented, Congress is 100% bought and paid for. He’s only coming to see if Trump will play ball.

    Like

    Reply
  12. emet says:
    February 13, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    If Trump had been President when the IDF slaughtered 32 of our sailors on the USS Liberty, he would not have recalled the rescue aircraft and he would have struck back. Sure, we can be allies with Israel against common enemies, but never friends who would attack us in a false flag operation.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Mickey Wasp says:
      February 13, 2017 at 7:44 pm

      Israeli fighter/bombers attacked the USS Liberty, a lightly armed communications vessel sent on a mission to relay information on the course of the war to U.S. naval intelligence.

      The attack killed 34 Americans sailors, and wounded 171 others. Israeli leaders have always claimed that they had mistaken the U.S. vessel for an enemy ship, but a number of U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Dean Rusk, believed the attack was deliberate, possibly to prevent the United States from learning about Israel’s war plans. “See As I Saw It” by Dean Rusk.
      However, in deference to Israel, the U.S. government did not aggressively pursue the matter of the Liberty attack and even issued misleading accounts in medal citations to crew members, leaving out the identity of the attackers.

      ‘How Israel Out-Foxed US Presidents’ – February 12, 2017
      https://consortiumnews.com/2017/02/12/how-israel-out-foxed-us-presidents-6/

      Like

      Reply
      • Coldeadhands says:
        February 13, 2017 at 8:11 pm

        No help was forthcoming from the carrier USS America which was on station ready to respond to the emergency. My brother in law was one of the officers in America’s CDC. Their aircraft could have been there within minutes. They were not allowed. The Liberty was “hung out to dry.” Sad time in our history.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • Orygun says:
          February 13, 2017 at 8:57 pm

          Lately, we seem to have a history of dumping on our military and using them as a mercenary arm of whatever sleazes are running our country.
          I am so thankful to have a real American as our President. This type of backroom shenanigans have finally come to a halt.

          Like

          Reply
  13. Tom W says:
    February 13, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    not a Bibi fan

    Like

    Reply
  14. Disgusted says:
    February 13, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    This guy could have secured a real legacy for what’s his name, but nope, HE wanted to stand with the muslims, and that sealed his fate as a nobody in history. Too bad, loser boy!

    Like

    Reply
  15. Mickey Wasp says:
    February 13, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    Christian Zionism is a modern theological and political movement that embraces the most extreme ideological positions of Zionism, thereby becoming detrimental to a just peace within Palestine and Israel. The Christian Zionist program provides a worldview where the Gospel is identified with the ideology of empire, colonialism and militarism. In its extreme form, it places an emphasis on apocalyptic events leading to the end of history rather than living Christ’s love and justice today.

    I categorically reject Christian Zionist doctrines as false teaching that corrupts the biblical message of love, justice and reconciliation.
    I further reject the contemporary alliance of Christian Zionist leaders and organizations with elements in the governments of Israel and the United States that are presently imposing their unilateral pre-emptive borders and domination over Palestine. This inevitably leads to unending cycles of violence that undermine the security of all peoples of the Middle East and the rest of the world.
    I reject the teachings of Christian Zionism that facilitate and support these policies as they advance racial exclusivity and perpetual war rather than the gospel of universal love, redemption and reconciliation taught by Jesus Christ.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Suite D says:
    February 13, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    My heart belongs to Daddy (and to Bibi)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. rumpole2 says:
    February 13, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    Valentine’s day tomorrow…… just sayin

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • gettherejustassoon says:
      February 13, 2017 at 8:35 pm

      The Prime Minister supposedly once said, “I’m a proud member of the rabble.” Sounds like it’s a different way of saying he’s a “deplorable.”

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
  18. Farmon says:
    February 13, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    This should be a fruitful meeting. Let see what kind of fruit it brings.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. julegate says:
    February 13, 2017 at 8:02 pm

    Maybe Bibi can explain why his generals were in Syria helping President Obama fight
    Syria. Maybe Bibi will take the time to explain the very good relationship Israel has with Saudi Arabia.

    Like

    Reply
    • Mickey Wasp says:
      February 13, 2017 at 8:56 pm

      The potential impact of the Israel / Saudi Arabia coalition can barely be overstated, with Israel bringing to the table its remarkable propaganda skills, its unparalleled influence over U.S. foreign policy, its surveillance technologies and its arsenal of weapons and Saudi Arabia tapping into its vast reservoir of petrodollars and exploiting its global financial networks. Together the two countries are shaping international responses to the conflicts in Syria and Yemen, but that may only be the start.
      Both see Iran, with its Shiite rulers, as their principal regional rival and both are pleased to see Syrian President Bashar al-Assad facing a possible military assault from the US. The two countries are riding the whirlwind of chaos across the Middle East inviting a possibility that the sectarian divisions and the political violence will redound negatively to their long-term interests there can be little doubt that they are enjoying at least short-term gains.

      Like

      Reply
  20. Suzanne says:
    February 13, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    the protests will be epic. Soros’ band of merry thugs will probably be lying down on the freaking runway at Dulles. I hope the SS has the foresight to bring along a few strategically placed Marine snipers in order to protect Bibbi

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. rumpole2 says:
    February 13, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    What the world needs is “An Axis of Cahones”

    An alliance of leaders who are prepared to take on savages around the world.
    Trump and Netanyahu.. for sure. Putin can submit an application.. not sure who else to include?

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Mickey Wasp says:
      February 13, 2017 at 8:32 pm

      It is only the United States and Russia who have the credibility and clout with Israel and the regional prestige and standing to help resolve the I/P issue, even if it means imposing upon the Netanyahu (Likud) Government a Comprehensive Final Peace Plan. The United States and the late Soviet Union came together and cosponsored the 1991 Madrid Peace Conference, so too should the new Trump Administration and the Russian Government partner together to finally achieve a Palestinian State living side by side in peace and harmony with a secure State of Israel.

      Like

      Reply
      • NYGuy54 says:
        February 13, 2017 at 8:48 pm

        “imposing upon the Netanyahu (Likud) Government a Comprehensive Final Peace Plan.”
        what a joke you are

        Liked by 7 people

        Reply
        • Mickey Wasp says:
          February 13, 2017 at 9:01 pm

          The one constant in Israel’s endless maneuverings both with and against the US gov’t has been the effectiveness of the Israel Lobby and its many allies to fend off sustained criticism of Israel, sometimes by smearing critics as anti-Semitic or by mounting aggressive cover-ups when investigations threatened to expose ugly secrets.

          Given this long record of success, US presidents and other politicians have demonstrated a declining capacity to press Israel into making concessions, the way Eisenhower, Kennedy, Carter and Reagan tried to do.

          Like

          Reply
      • JT says:
        February 13, 2017 at 9:00 pm

        “even if it means imposing upon the Netanyahu (Likud) Government a Comprehensive Final Peace Plan”

        it’ll never happen. israel doesn’t want peace

        Like

        Reply
        • NYGuy54 says:
          February 13, 2017 at 9:26 pm

          I know. Those 4 young hated Israeli soldiers had the nerve to be run over and killed by a truck driven by a peaceful Palestinian last month. The Palestinian driver was so loving that he backed the truck up to make sure he ran over them completely. Yeah Israel doesn’t want peace.

          Liked by 4 people

          Reply
      • Orygun says:
        February 13, 2017 at 9:01 pm

        Palestinians living with Israelis will only happen if the Palestinians go back to being Christians instead of members of a death cult.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • susiepuma says:
        February 13, 2017 at 9:02 pm

        Tell me please how in the hell you have peace without someone who wants your extinction?

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • MfM says:
        February 13, 2017 at 10:14 pm

        Trump clearly stated his position on peace in regards to Israel on the campaign trail… obviously you weren’t listening or following him.

        Like

        Reply
  22. wyntre says:
    February 13, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. muffyroberts says:
    February 13, 2017 at 8:32 pm

    The real allies unite, tomorrow.

    My WWII hero, Chief of the submarine Cusk, dad, who finally retired from the Navy in 1959, constantly told me, that the USA always stands with Israel.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • RedBallExpress says:
      February 13, 2017 at 11:01 pm

      A quick search shows the Cusk was the first fleet boat to launch a guided missile in 1947 and she was converted to a guppy boat in 1954. My hat is off to your dad!

      Like

      Reply
  24. Smif says:
    February 13, 2017 at 8:43 pm

    My sincerest apologies to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the last 8 years. It was a disgusting disgrace. Please forgive us for our stupidity.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  25. Fe says:
    February 13, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    I cannot wait for this! It’s like a big punch in the face to the ex-Obama administration and a big poke in the eye to the MSM. As a Christian, I have always supported Israel, love Israel, and pray for the peace of Jerusalem. Looking forward to this very much.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  26. MfM says:
    February 13, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    A lot of people don’t know that Trump did a campaign ad for Netanyahu during one of his campaigns. I think it was a half minute, but I can’t find it to link.

    Like

    Reply
  27. lbmomblog says:
    February 13, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    Prime Minister Netanyahu has visited with US Pres’s many times before, and while I don’t recall many details, I do recall subtleties (spelling??), or lack of them. I do not ever recall a more genuine relaxed smile on Prime Minister Netanyahu’s face. The media photos of him in past, I felt he always appeared stiff and formal. So good to see him genuinely excited to meet our President of the United States.
    This is Winning. This is Winning to me and I am not Jewish. I am felling like a winner because this feels like US Wins, and Israel Wins, and I like Win-Win’s. 🙂 happy happy happy.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  28. Martin says:
    February 13, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    This may be a dumb question, but is there a reason why Israel has both a president and a prime minister?

    Like

    Reply
    • lbmomblog says:
      February 13, 2017 at 11:02 pm

      not a dumb question, I don’t know the answer, would take some research.
      one thing I was told is that In Israel the President is more of a figure-head role, whereas the Prime Minister has more power. Something to do with their type of democracy.

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s