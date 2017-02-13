Bibi En Route…

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is en route to Washington DC for a meeting with President Trump:
How much do you love the PM’s dreamy voice saying “President Trump”? Be still my heart…
LikeLiked by 18 people
We’ve got a live one ha, ha!
❤️❤️
LikeLiked by 13 people
Oh, Yeah, Baby! Totally agree!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Bibi in action. pic.twitter.com/oTBVvA8xaj
— H. H. (@HH36133705) February 14, 2017
Bibi in action. pic.twitter.com/oTBVvA8xaj
— H. H. (@HH36133705) February 14, 2017
LikeLiked by 12 people
He was such a gorgeous and sexy man in that uniform! He is still nice looking and sexy today. I just love Alpha Males and it’s so nice to see they are coming back again! LOL
LikeLiked by 5 people
Serena, you are blushing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I know I am but I really do love Bibi.And our dear President Trump!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wicked crush on Bibi.
We found this on YouTube
Tells about Bibi and his brother Yoni – we watched it instead of Hannity and that dope Jorge!
LikeLike
PRESIDENT TRUMP – GET USED TO IT
LikeLiked by 8 people
Bibi's coming to meet Trump! pic.twitter.com/i7iZjmWwhS
— H. H. (@HH36133705) February 14, 2017
Bibi's coming to meet Trump! pic.twitter.com/i7iZjmWwhS
LikeLiked by 16 people
went to HS in Philly..same HS as Mark Levin and Reggie Jackson….there’s a yotube video of a late 20s Bibi debating a Palestinian sympathizer that will make you think of a younger Stephen Miller.
and here it is..Netanyahu at age 28 arguing against the creation of a Palestinian state. Brilliant performance by someone so young.
WOW Bibi was a hottie!!!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Yes indeed!
Yeah Baby!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
{sigh}
We left the front door open for you this time, Bibi.
LikeLiked by 21 people
Laid out the red carpet!
It’s a disgrace how Obama made people like Bibi and the Dali Lama use the servant’s entrance and ushered the Muslim Brotherhood right through the front door.
LikeLiked by 11 people
You got that right!! And no more snubs from that disgusting muslim ex-president.
Woo hoo!
It’s got to be refreshing for the PM to know he’s not heading into a hostile white house this time around. 🙂
LikeLiked by 15 people
Remember JugEar leaves Bibi down at dinner and went upstairs? Oh yah. Classless.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/barackobama/7521220/Obama-snubbed-Netanyahu-for-dinner-with-Michelle-and-the-girls-Israelis-claim.html
I’ll never forget it MaineCoon .. one of the most terrible slaps dirty Obama did during his reign. It made me sick and still does. Thank God Bibi will be welcomed properly this time. Obama was the worst scourge our nation has ever endured.
He ain’t left yet. Be aware.
Bibi & wife in USA with President Trump on Valentines Day. Love you PM of Israel, Netanyahu so happy you are here!
I will never forget that Israel was the first Nation that really stood with America after 9/11. They proved their friendship while France, Germany & Canada lifted chins and suggested that America should examine her behavior to find the cause. The Brits & Aussies were solid but Israel committed fully and immediately.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Have you heard about a wonderful gift from the Russian people to the Americans on their 5th anniversary of WTC 911? The Teardrop: A Gift from Russia to America.
Said gift was funded by private donations and has received warm reception from those who understood the message, while the media ignored it outright, or chose to ridicule the sincerity of the effort. The monument was designed by Zurab Tsereteli. The 10-story monument is to the victims of the September 11 attacks, consisting of a titanium teardrop encased in bronze that continually drips water.
That is gorgeous (although the post probably belongs on the daily thread but I’m often guilty of the crime of misplacement!)
It’s just a shame the gift was not installed at Liberty Park in Hoboken (overlooking lower Manhattan and the Statue of Liberty), instead.
Bayonne is . . . well . . .let’s just say it’s not the most scenic city and the locale doesn’t do justice to the monument. IMHO.
That and I don’t know that an immediate show of support (Israel) and something five years later (Russia) qualify as being an equivalent show of support.
Context of, September 11, 2001: Russian President Putin Speaks with President Bush. It contains events related to the event (After 11:15 a.m.) September 11, 2001: Russian President Putin Speaks with President Bush.
http://www.historycommons.org/context.jsp?item=a1115putinspeaks
My posting of the ‘Tear Drop’ memorial was just a show that other nations grieved with America, as many others did and the point that Russia would memorialize remembrance.
you’re feeding the anti-semite with your praise
Yeah, I get it, but credit where credit is due. It’s a gorgeous monument, one I didn’t know about. But I was also trying not to be overly judgmental as I’m not familiar with this poster.
September 11, 2001: Russian President Putin Speaks with President Bush. It contains events related to the event (After 11:15 a.m.) September 11, 2001: Russian President Putin Speaks with President Bush.
http://www.historycommons.org/context.jsp?item=a1115putinspeaks
The original post that I replied to stated that Israel called in their condolences and mentioned other nations that ‘stuck their chin up’ … and I just wanted the mention something that Russia had done, given the nature of today’s climate within the MSM.
One thing that many zealots of pro-Israel groups miss is that being anti-Zionist is not and never has been anti-Semitic. Half of the Israeli citizenry is against the right-wing Likud party and there actions within Israel. Just read a few of their publications and the confrontations within the Knesset.
When one reaches out and instantly accuses a person with slurs, without honest discussion that is evidenced with reason and fact, they reduce themselves to the likes of BLM or other SJW’s that instantly scream ‘racist’ or ‘xenophobe’, or ‘misogynist’ when they are confronted with factually based evidence for discussion. You should think better of yourself and be a willing contributor of persuasion for your beliefs.
You are all alike. You say the same words, spout the same nonsense. I have argued with your ilk for years. It always boils down to wanting someone else to dictate to Israel what their borders should be. You try to deny the legitimacy of the country. You always want the solution that is the worst possible deal for Israel.
You’re an anti-semite and a tired old one at that.The sad part is that you fool people.
“The Myth of the U.N. Creation of Israel” by Jeremy R. Hammond
Many of the historical beliefs, which have percolated down to us, are based on distortions, half-truths or on no truths at all. According to political analyst Jeremy R. Hammond, the predominant view regarding the creation of Israel, which lies at the core of the so-called Israeli-Palestinian conflict, is no exception. He renders a detailed account of a manipulation, injustice and UN failure to abide by its own rules, which have wreaked political turmoil and humanitarian catastrophe in the Middle East region for more than sixty years.
http://www.voltairenet.org/article168535.html
http://www.voltairenet.org/auteur125259.html?lang=en
how much do you donate to the BDS movement each year?
Bibi, Real leader , man’s man
One of my greatest Israeli political hero’s was the late, Yitzhak Rabin. While Rabin was showing the greatest of visionary statesmanship, strength and courage in the early 1990s striving to make peace with the Palestinians, the odious Netanyahu was out protesting on the streets against Rabin’s efforts and helping to incite and whip up the atmosphere that would eventually contribute to the assassination of Rabin. Netanyahu has done everything in his power to frustrate peace between Israelis and Palestinians, including making the viability of a Palestinian State seriously problematic given his horrible Governments unrelenting, enhanced and accelerated colonial settlement building activity in occupied Palestinian land of the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
@ mickey wasp: Is this Jimmy Carter using an alias?
LikeLiked by 7 people
Wouldn’t be surprised, he’s using all the right buzz words.
See “The Much Too Promised Land” by Aaron Miller. – and –
Clayton Swisher, author of “The Truth About Camp David”, said that Netanyahu was “one of the most obnoxious individuals you’re going to come into just a liar and a cheat. He could open his mouth and you could have no confidence that anything that came out of it was the truth.”
The 1989 thru 1998, which encompassed GHW Bush and Bill Clinton’s administrations.
You should research – Michael Harari, who had led Israeli assassination teams and who had served as the Israeli Mossad station chief in Mexico.
One of Noriega’s top operatives was Michael Harari, Noriega and Harari were conducting other business in the region, working as middlemen and money launderers for the lucrative smuggling of cocaine into the US. When that information surfaced in the media and Noriega became an unstable thug GHW Bush as President found himself under enormous political pressure in 1989 to remove Noriega from power.
So, Bush prepared to invade Panama in December 1989. However, the Israeli government was concerned about the possible capture of Harari, whom U.S. prosecutors regarded as Noriega’s top co-conspirator but who also was someone possessing sensitive information about Israeli clandestine activities.
Six hours before US troops were to invade Panama, Harari was tipped off by Israeli intelligence agents, and whisked away to Israel and Israel rebuffed U.S. requests that Harari be extradited to the United States to stand trial in connection with the Noriega case. http://www.wrmea.org/1990-february/what-you-won-t-read-about-michael-harari-noriega-s-israeli-adviser-who-got-away.html
Do you wish me to include the nefarious deceitfulness of Israel during the Clinton Admin?
Your Hired
President Trump will not make Bibi come in through the back door like Obama did. This will be a much more friendlier meeting than it was today with the Canadian PM. This will be a meeting of two strong and powerful world leaders!!!
LikeLiked by 14 people
Made to come through the back door in the same manner as the Dali Lama?!
Yes, he did it to Bibi the first time he came to the W.H.
Prime Minister Trudeau meeting with Trump was the equivalent of a punk kid dealing with a man’s man! I question our friends up north for picking a squish like Justin T. to lead them in these trying times.
Bibi should definitely be in a Men of Trump calendar. 😍
Where can I get one of those? Clint, Jon Voight, Ave, Bibi, Sessions, Rudy, Christy, ???
LikeLiked by 4 people
Christy??? Wellll…okay….but I think he’ll need two pages.
HAHAHA!!!!
More to love.
Can we put Andrew on the cover?
I understand that the two of them have been friends for quite some time. So, I do hope the Prime Minister has some words of wisdom for President Trump, ones that he will take to heart.
Bet President Trump’s name flows smoother from Netanyahu’s lips than Obama’s name did for many valid reasons.
Our ties are already cemented, Congress is 100% bought and paid for. He’s only coming to see if Trump will play ball.
An optimist believes that we live in the best world. A pessimist is afraid that it might be true.
If Trump had been President when the IDF slaughtered 32 of our sailors on the USS Liberty, he would not have recalled the rescue aircraft and he would have struck back. Sure, we can be allies with Israel against common enemies, but never friends who would attack us in a false flag operation.
Israeli fighter/bombers attacked the USS Liberty, a lightly armed communications vessel sent on a mission to relay information on the course of the war to U.S. naval intelligence.
The attack killed 34 Americans sailors, and wounded 171 others. Israeli leaders have always claimed that they had mistaken the U.S. vessel for an enemy ship, but a number of U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Dean Rusk, believed the attack was deliberate, possibly to prevent the United States from learning about Israel’s war plans. “See As I Saw It” by Dean Rusk.
However, in deference to Israel, the U.S. government did not aggressively pursue the matter of the Liberty attack and even issued misleading accounts in medal citations to crew members, leaving out the identity of the attackers.
‘How Israel Out-Foxed US Presidents’ – February 12, 2017
https://consortiumnews.com/2017/02/12/how-israel-out-foxed-us-presidents-6/
No help was forthcoming from the carrier USS America which was on station ready to respond to the emergency. My brother in law was one of the officers in America’s CDC. Their aircraft could have been there within minutes. They were not allowed. The Liberty was “hung out to dry.” Sad time in our history.
Lately, we seem to have a history of dumping on our military and using them as a mercenary arm of whatever sleazes are running our country.
I am so thankful to have a real American as our President. This type of backroom shenanigans have finally come to a halt.
not a Bibi fan
This guy could have secured a real legacy for what’s his name, but nope, HE wanted to stand with the muslims, and that sealed his fate as a nobody in history. Too bad, loser boy!
Christian Zionism is a modern theological and political movement that embraces the most extreme ideological positions of Zionism, thereby becoming detrimental to a just peace within Palestine and Israel. The Christian Zionist program provides a worldview where the Gospel is identified with the ideology of empire, colonialism and militarism. In its extreme form, it places an emphasis on apocalyptic events leading to the end of history rather than living Christ’s love and justice today.
I categorically reject Christian Zionist doctrines as false teaching that corrupts the biblical message of love, justice and reconciliation.
I further reject the contemporary alliance of Christian Zionist leaders and organizations with elements in the governments of Israel and the United States that are presently imposing their unilateral pre-emptive borders and domination over Palestine. This inevitably leads to unending cycles of violence that undermine the security of all peoples of the Middle East and the rest of the world.
I reject the teachings of Christian Zionism that facilitate and support these policies as they advance racial exclusivity and perpetual war rather than the gospel of universal love, redemption and reconciliation taught by Jesus Christ.
I firmly reject you. Palestine is not a country….the people are Arabs….& Israel has been there over 2000 years…..history is wonderful. Please read it.
The Jerusalem Declaration on Christian Zionism
Amen, brother. You nailed it!
My heart belongs to Daddy (and to Bibi)
Valentine’s day tomorrow…… just sayin
The Prime Minister supposedly once said, “I’m a proud member of the rabble.” Sounds like it’s a different way of saying he’s a “deplorable.”
This should be a fruitful meeting. Let see what kind of fruit it brings.
Maybe Bibi can explain why his generals were in Syria helping President Obama fight
Syria. Maybe Bibi will take the time to explain the very good relationship Israel has with Saudi Arabia.
The potential impact of the Israel / Saudi Arabia coalition can barely be overstated, with Israel bringing to the table its remarkable propaganda skills, its unparalleled influence over U.S. foreign policy, its surveillance technologies and its arsenal of weapons and Saudi Arabia tapping into its vast reservoir of petrodollars and exploiting its global financial networks. Together the two countries are shaping international responses to the conflicts in Syria and Yemen, but that may only be the start.
Both see Iran, with its Shiite rulers, as their principal regional rival and both are pleased to see Syrian President Bashar al-Assad facing a possible military assault from the US. The two countries are riding the whirlwind of chaos across the Middle East inviting a possibility that the sectarian divisions and the political violence will redound negatively to their long-term interests there can be little doubt that they are enjoying at least short-term gains.
Very well said. I for one hope President Trump does not get sucked into aMiddle East war. I would love me President Ttump keep Bibi at a healthy distance.
the protests will be epic. Soros’ band of merry thugs will probably be lying down on the freaking runway at Dulles. I hope the SS has the foresight to bring along a few strategically placed Marine snipers in order to protect Bibbi
Bibi always BYOS (bring your own snipers)
What the world needs is “An Axis of Cahones”
An alliance of leaders who are prepared to take on savages around the world.
Trump and Netanyahu.. for sure. Putin can submit an application.. not sure who else to include?
It is only the United States and Russia who have the credibility and clout with Israel and the regional prestige and standing to help resolve the I/P issue, even if it means imposing upon the Netanyahu (Likud) Government a Comprehensive Final Peace Plan. The United States and the late Soviet Union came together and cosponsored the 1991 Madrid Peace Conference, so too should the new Trump Administration and the Russian Government partner together to finally achieve a Palestinian State living side by side in peace and harmony with a secure State of Israel.
“imposing upon the Netanyahu (Likud) Government a Comprehensive Final Peace Plan.”
what a joke you are
The one constant in Israel’s endless maneuverings both with and against the US gov’t has been the effectiveness of the Israel Lobby and its many allies to fend off sustained criticism of Israel, sometimes by smearing critics as anti-Semitic or by mounting aggressive cover-ups when investigations threatened to expose ugly secrets.
Given this long record of success, US presidents and other politicians have demonstrated a declining capacity to press Israel into making concessions, the way Eisenhower, Kennedy, Carter and Reagan tried to do.
good so you are comfortable with being an anti-semite…it’s a label that fits you.
Pretty obvious, I think he’s a former poster under a new name.
I think so
“even if it means imposing upon the Netanyahu (Likud) Government a Comprehensive Final Peace Plan”
it’ll never happen. israel doesn’t want peace
I know. Those 4 young hated Israeli soldiers had the nerve to be run over and killed by a truck driven by a peaceful Palestinian last month. The Palestinian driver was so loving that he backed the truck up to make sure he ran over them completely. Yeah Israel doesn’t want peace.
Palestinians living with Israelis will only happen if the Palestinians go back to being Christians instead of members of a death cult.
Tell me please how in the hell you have peace without someone who wants your extinction?
Trump clearly stated his position on peace in regards to Israel on the campaign trail… obviously you weren’t listening or following him.
All about Bibi.War HeroSacrificed health and familyBrilliant – studied at MIT and HarvardRespects Trump pic.twitter.com/rJR7rrwcyK
— H. H. (@HH36133705) February 14, 2017
All about Bibi.War HeroSacrificed health and familyBrilliant – studied at MIT and HarvardRespects Trump pic.twitter.com/rJR7rrwcyK
Oops. Meant to include a link to the article.
http://ijr.com/2015/03/262242-get-know-bibi/
(Slapping my face)
That pic is Bibi with then Israeli President Zalman Shazar.
Wait, let me slap your face.
Better?
No. I can do it myself, thank you.
Oh come on now, it’s a lot more fun if I do it.
The real allies unite, tomorrow.
My WWII hero, Chief of the submarine Cusk, dad, who finally retired from the Navy in 1959, constantly told me, that the USA always stands with Israel.
A quick search shows the Cusk was the first fleet boat to launch a guided missile in 1947 and she was converted to a guppy boat in 1954. My hat is off to your dad!
My sincerest apologies to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the last 8 years. It was a disgusting disgrace. Please forgive us for our stupidity.
why are you genuflecting before another leader. pick yourself up off of the ground, and stand tall like a real American should.
Who the heck do you think you are?
I cannot wait for this! It’s like a big punch in the face to the ex-Obama administration and a big poke in the eye to the MSM. As a Christian, I have always supported Israel, love Israel, and pray for the peace of Jerusalem. Looking forward to this very much.
A lot of people don’t know that Trump did a campaign ad for Netanyahu during one of his campaigns. I think it was a half minute, but I can’t find it to link.
Prime Minister Netanyahu has visited with US Pres’s many times before, and while I don’t recall many details, I do recall subtleties (spelling??), or lack of them. I do not ever recall a more genuine relaxed smile on Prime Minister Netanyahu’s face. The media photos of him in past, I felt he always appeared stiff and formal. So good to see him genuinely excited to meet our President of the United States.
This is Winning. This is Winning to me and I am not Jewish. I am felling like a winner because this feels like US Wins, and Israel Wins, and I like Win-Win’s. 🙂 happy happy happy.
This may be a dumb question, but is there a reason why Israel has both a president and a prime minister?
not a dumb question, I don’t know the answer, would take some research.
one thing I was told is that In Israel the President is more of a figure-head role, whereas the Prime Minister has more power. Something to do with their type of democracy.
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
RSS - Posts
Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 36,855 other followers
Treehouse Poet Laureate
How much do you love the PM’s dreamy voice saying “President Trump”? Be still my heart…
LikeLiked by 18 people
We’ve got a live one ha, ha!
❤️❤️
LikeLiked by 13 people
Oh, Yeah, Baby! Totally agree!
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 12 people
He was such a gorgeous and sexy man in that uniform! He is still nice looking and sexy today. I just love Alpha Males and it’s so nice to see they are coming back again! LOL
LikeLiked by 5 people
Serena, you are blushing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I know I am but I really do love Bibi.And our dear President Trump!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wicked crush on Bibi.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We found this on YouTube
Tells about Bibi and his brother Yoni – we watched it instead of Hannity and that dope Jorge!
LikeLike
PRESIDENT TRUMP – GET USED TO IT
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 16 people
went to HS in Philly..same HS as Mark Levin and Reggie Jackson….there’s a yotube video of a late 20s Bibi debating a Palestinian sympathizer that will make you think of a younger Stephen Miller.
LikeLiked by 8 people
and here it is..Netanyahu at age 28 arguing against the creation of a Palestinian state. Brilliant performance by someone so young.
LikeLiked by 2 people
WOW Bibi was a hottie!!!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Yes indeed!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah Baby!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
{sigh}
LikeLiked by 2 people
We left the front door open for you this time, Bibi.
LikeLiked by 21 people
Laid out the red carpet!
LikeLiked by 9 people
It’s a disgrace how Obama made people like Bibi and the Dali Lama use the servant’s entrance and ushered the Muslim Brotherhood right through the front door.
LikeLiked by 11 people
You got that right!! And no more snubs from that disgusting muslim ex-president.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Woo hoo!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s got to be refreshing for the PM to know he’s not heading into a hostile white house this time around. 🙂
LikeLiked by 15 people
Remember JugEar leaves Bibi down at dinner and went upstairs? Oh yah. Classless.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/barackobama/7521220/Obama-snubbed-Netanyahu-for-dinner-with-Michelle-and-the-girls-Israelis-claim.html
LikeLiked by 8 people
I’ll never forget it MaineCoon .. one of the most terrible slaps dirty Obama did during his reign. It made me sick and still does. Thank God Bibi will be welcomed properly this time. Obama was the worst scourge our nation has ever endured.
LikeLiked by 13 people
He ain’t left yet. Be aware.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bibi & wife in USA with President Trump on Valentines Day. Love you PM of Israel, Netanyahu so happy you are here!
LikeLiked by 21 people
I will never forget that Israel was the first Nation that really stood with America after 9/11. They proved their friendship while France, Germany & Canada lifted chins and suggested that America should examine her behavior to find the cause. The Brits & Aussies were solid but Israel committed fully and immediately.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Have you heard about a wonderful gift from the Russian people to the Americans on their 5th anniversary of WTC 911? The Teardrop: A Gift from Russia to America.
Said gift was funded by private donations and has received warm reception from those who understood the message, while the media ignored it outright, or chose to ridicule the sincerity of the effort. The monument was designed by Zurab Tsereteli. The 10-story monument is to the victims of the September 11 attacks, consisting of a titanium teardrop encased in bronze that continually drips water.
LikeLiked by 10 people
That is gorgeous (although the post probably belongs on the daily thread but I’m often guilty of the crime of misplacement!)
It’s just a shame the gift was not installed at Liberty Park in Hoboken (overlooking lower Manhattan and the Statue of Liberty), instead.
Bayonne is . . . well . . .let’s just say it’s not the most scenic city and the locale doesn’t do justice to the monument. IMHO.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That and I don’t know that an immediate show of support (Israel) and something five years later (Russia) qualify as being an equivalent show of support.
LikeLike
Context of, September 11, 2001: Russian President Putin Speaks with President Bush. It contains events related to the event (After 11:15 a.m.) September 11, 2001: Russian President Putin Speaks with President Bush.
http://www.historycommons.org/context.jsp?item=a1115putinspeaks
My posting of the ‘Tear Drop’ memorial was just a show that other nations grieved with America, as many others did and the point that Russia would memorialize remembrance.
LikeLiked by 2 people
you’re feeding the anti-semite with your praise
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, I get it, but credit where credit is due. It’s a gorgeous monument, one I didn’t know about. But I was also trying not to be overly judgmental as I’m not familiar with this poster.
LikeLiked by 2 people
September 11, 2001: Russian President Putin Speaks with President Bush. It contains events related to the event (After 11:15 a.m.) September 11, 2001: Russian President Putin Speaks with President Bush.
http://www.historycommons.org/context.jsp?item=a1115putinspeaks
The original post that I replied to stated that Israel called in their condolences and mentioned other nations that ‘stuck their chin up’ … and I just wanted the mention something that Russia had done, given the nature of today’s climate within the MSM.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One thing that many zealots of pro-Israel groups miss is that being anti-Zionist is not and never has been anti-Semitic. Half of the Israeli citizenry is against the right-wing Likud party and there actions within Israel. Just read a few of their publications and the confrontations within the Knesset.
When one reaches out and instantly accuses a person with slurs, without honest discussion that is evidenced with reason and fact, they reduce themselves to the likes of BLM or other SJW’s that instantly scream ‘racist’ or ‘xenophobe’, or ‘misogynist’ when they are confronted with factually based evidence for discussion. You should think better of yourself and be a willing contributor of persuasion for your beliefs.
LikeLike
You are all alike. You say the same words, spout the same nonsense. I have argued with your ilk for years. It always boils down to wanting someone else to dictate to Israel what their borders should be. You try to deny the legitimacy of the country. You always want the solution that is the worst possible deal for Israel.
You’re an anti-semite and a tired old one at that.The sad part is that you fool people.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“The Myth of the U.N. Creation of Israel” by Jeremy R. Hammond
Many of the historical beliefs, which have percolated down to us, are based on distortions, half-truths or on no truths at all. According to political analyst Jeremy R. Hammond, the predominant view regarding the creation of Israel, which lies at the core of the so-called Israeli-Palestinian conflict, is no exception. He renders a detailed account of a manipulation, injustice and UN failure to abide by its own rules, which have wreaked political turmoil and humanitarian catastrophe in the Middle East region for more than sixty years.
http://www.voltairenet.org/article168535.html
http://www.voltairenet.org/auteur125259.html?lang=en
LikeLike
how much do you donate to the BDS movement each year?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bibi, Real leader , man’s man
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
One of my greatest Israeli political hero’s was the late, Yitzhak Rabin. While Rabin was showing the greatest of visionary statesmanship, strength and courage in the early 1990s striving to make peace with the Palestinians, the odious Netanyahu was out protesting on the streets against Rabin’s efforts and helping to incite and whip up the atmosphere that would eventually contribute to the assassination of Rabin. Netanyahu has done everything in his power to frustrate peace between Israelis and Palestinians, including making the viability of a Palestinian State seriously problematic given his horrible Governments unrelenting, enhanced and accelerated colonial settlement building activity in occupied Palestinian land of the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
LikeLiked by 1 person
@ mickey wasp: Is this Jimmy Carter using an alias?
LikeLiked by 7 people
Wouldn’t be surprised, he’s using all the right buzz words.
LikeLiked by 2 people
See “The Much Too Promised Land” by Aaron Miller. – and –
Clayton Swisher, author of “The Truth About Camp David”, said that Netanyahu was “one of the most obnoxious individuals you’re going to come into just a liar and a cheat. He could open his mouth and you could have no confidence that anything that came out of it was the truth.”
LikeLike
The 1989 thru 1998, which encompassed GHW Bush and Bill Clinton’s administrations.
You should research – Michael Harari, who had led Israeli assassination teams and who had served as the Israeli Mossad station chief in Mexico.
One of Noriega’s top operatives was Michael Harari, Noriega and Harari were conducting other business in the region, working as middlemen and money launderers for the lucrative smuggling of cocaine into the US. When that information surfaced in the media and Noriega became an unstable thug GHW Bush as President found himself under enormous political pressure in 1989 to remove Noriega from power.
So, Bush prepared to invade Panama in December 1989. However, the Israeli government was concerned about the possible capture of Harari, whom U.S. prosecutors regarded as Noriega’s top co-conspirator but who also was someone possessing sensitive information about Israeli clandestine activities.
Six hours before US troops were to invade Panama, Harari was tipped off by Israeli intelligence agents, and whisked away to Israel and Israel rebuffed U.S. requests that Harari be extradited to the United States to stand trial in connection with the Noriega case. http://www.wrmea.org/1990-february/what-you-won-t-read-about-michael-harari-noriega-s-israeli-adviser-who-got-away.html
Do you wish me to include the nefarious deceitfulness of Israel during the Clinton Admin?
LikeLike
Your Hired
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump will not make Bibi come in through the back door like Obama did. This will be a much more friendlier meeting than it was today with the Canadian PM. This will be a meeting of two strong and powerful world leaders!!!
LikeLiked by 14 people
Made to come through the back door in the same manner as the Dali Lama?!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, he did it to Bibi the first time he came to the W.H.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Prime Minister Trudeau meeting with Trump was the equivalent of a punk kid dealing with a man’s man! I question our friends up north for picking a squish like Justin T. to lead them in these trying times.
LikeLike
Bibi should definitely be in a Men of Trump calendar. 😍
LikeLiked by 9 people
Where can I get one of those? Clint, Jon Voight, Ave, Bibi, Sessions, Rudy, Christy, ???
LikeLiked by 4 people
Christy??? Wellll…okay….but I think he’ll need two pages.
LikeLiked by 4 people
HAHAHA!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
More to love.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Can we put Andrew on the cover?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I understand that the two of them have been friends for quite some time. So, I do hope the Prime Minister has some words of wisdom for President Trump, ones that he will take to heart.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bet President Trump’s name flows smoother from Netanyahu’s lips than Obama’s name did for many valid reasons.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Our ties are already cemented, Congress is 100% bought and paid for. He’s only coming to see if Trump will play ball.
LikeLike
An optimist believes that we live in the best world. A pessimist is afraid that it might be true.
LikeLike
If Trump had been President when the IDF slaughtered 32 of our sailors on the USS Liberty, he would not have recalled the rescue aircraft and he would have struck back. Sure, we can be allies with Israel against common enemies, but never friends who would attack us in a false flag operation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Israeli fighter/bombers attacked the USS Liberty, a lightly armed communications vessel sent on a mission to relay information on the course of the war to U.S. naval intelligence.
The attack killed 34 Americans sailors, and wounded 171 others. Israeli leaders have always claimed that they had mistaken the U.S. vessel for an enemy ship, but a number of U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Dean Rusk, believed the attack was deliberate, possibly to prevent the United States from learning about Israel’s war plans. “See As I Saw It” by Dean Rusk.
However, in deference to Israel, the U.S. government did not aggressively pursue the matter of the Liberty attack and even issued misleading accounts in medal citations to crew members, leaving out the identity of the attackers.
‘How Israel Out-Foxed US Presidents’ – February 12, 2017
https://consortiumnews.com/2017/02/12/how-israel-out-foxed-us-presidents-6/
LikeLike
No help was forthcoming from the carrier USS America which was on station ready to respond to the emergency. My brother in law was one of the officers in America’s CDC. Their aircraft could have been there within minutes. They were not allowed. The Liberty was “hung out to dry.” Sad time in our history.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lately, we seem to have a history of dumping on our military and using them as a mercenary arm of whatever sleazes are running our country.
I am so thankful to have a real American as our President. This type of backroom shenanigans have finally come to a halt.
LikeLike
not a Bibi fan
LikeLike
This guy could have secured a real legacy for what’s his name, but nope, HE wanted to stand with the muslims, and that sealed his fate as a nobody in history. Too bad, loser boy!
LikeLike
Christian Zionism is a modern theological and political movement that embraces the most extreme ideological positions of Zionism, thereby becoming detrimental to a just peace within Palestine and Israel. The Christian Zionist program provides a worldview where the Gospel is identified with the ideology of empire, colonialism and militarism. In its extreme form, it places an emphasis on apocalyptic events leading to the end of history rather than living Christ’s love and justice today.
I categorically reject Christian Zionist doctrines as false teaching that corrupts the biblical message of love, justice and reconciliation.
I further reject the contemporary alliance of Christian Zionist leaders and organizations with elements in the governments of Israel and the United States that are presently imposing their unilateral pre-emptive borders and domination over Palestine. This inevitably leads to unending cycles of violence that undermine the security of all peoples of the Middle East and the rest of the world.
I reject the teachings of Christian Zionism that facilitate and support these policies as they advance racial exclusivity and perpetual war rather than the gospel of universal love, redemption and reconciliation taught by Jesus Christ.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I firmly reject you. Palestine is not a country….the people are Arabs….& Israel has been there over 2000 years…..history is wonderful. Please read it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The Jerusalem Declaration on Christian Zionism
LikeLike
Amen, brother. You nailed it!
LikeLike
My heart belongs to Daddy (and to Bibi)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Valentine’s day tomorrow…… just sayin
LikeLiked by 7 people
The Prime Minister supposedly once said, “I’m a proud member of the rabble.” Sounds like it’s a different way of saying he’s a “deplorable.”
LikeLiked by 8 people
This should be a fruitful meeting. Let see what kind of fruit it brings.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe Bibi can explain why his generals were in Syria helping President Obama fight
Syria. Maybe Bibi will take the time to explain the very good relationship Israel has with Saudi Arabia.
LikeLike
The potential impact of the Israel / Saudi Arabia coalition can barely be overstated, with Israel bringing to the table its remarkable propaganda skills, its unparalleled influence over U.S. foreign policy, its surveillance technologies and its arsenal of weapons and Saudi Arabia tapping into its vast reservoir of petrodollars and exploiting its global financial networks. Together the two countries are shaping international responses to the conflicts in Syria and Yemen, but that may only be the start.
Both see Iran, with its Shiite rulers, as their principal regional rival and both are pleased to see Syrian President Bashar al-Assad facing a possible military assault from the US. The two countries are riding the whirlwind of chaos across the Middle East inviting a possibility that the sectarian divisions and the political violence will redound negatively to their long-term interests there can be little doubt that they are enjoying at least short-term gains.
LikeLike
Very well said. I for one hope President Trump does not get sucked into aMiddle East war. I would love me President Ttump keep Bibi at a healthy distance.
LikeLike
the protests will be epic. Soros’ band of merry thugs will probably be lying down on the freaking runway at Dulles. I hope the SS has the foresight to bring along a few strategically placed Marine snipers in order to protect Bibbi
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bibi always BYOS (bring your own snipers)
LikeLiked by 5 people
What the world needs is “An Axis of Cahones”
An alliance of leaders who are prepared to take on savages around the world.
Trump and Netanyahu.. for sure. Putin can submit an application.. not sure who else to include?
LikeLiked by 6 people
It is only the United States and Russia who have the credibility and clout with Israel and the regional prestige and standing to help resolve the I/P issue, even if it means imposing upon the Netanyahu (Likud) Government a Comprehensive Final Peace Plan. The United States and the late Soviet Union came together and cosponsored the 1991 Madrid Peace Conference, so too should the new Trump Administration and the Russian Government partner together to finally achieve a Palestinian State living side by side in peace and harmony with a secure State of Israel.
LikeLike
“imposing upon the Netanyahu (Likud) Government a Comprehensive Final Peace Plan.”
what a joke you are
LikeLiked by 7 people
The one constant in Israel’s endless maneuverings both with and against the US gov’t has been the effectiveness of the Israel Lobby and its many allies to fend off sustained criticism of Israel, sometimes by smearing critics as anti-Semitic or by mounting aggressive cover-ups when investigations threatened to expose ugly secrets.
Given this long record of success, US presidents and other politicians have demonstrated a declining capacity to press Israel into making concessions, the way Eisenhower, Kennedy, Carter and Reagan tried to do.
LikeLike
good so you are comfortable with being an anti-semite…it’s a label that fits you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pretty obvious, I think he’s a former poster under a new name.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think so
LikeLiked by 1 person
“even if it means imposing upon the Netanyahu (Likud) Government a Comprehensive Final Peace Plan”
it’ll never happen. israel doesn’t want peace
LikeLike
I know. Those 4 young hated Israeli soldiers had the nerve to be run over and killed by a truck driven by a peaceful Palestinian last month. The Palestinian driver was so loving that he backed the truck up to make sure he ran over them completely. Yeah Israel doesn’t want peace.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Palestinians living with Israelis will only happen if the Palestinians go back to being Christians instead of members of a death cult.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Tell me please how in the hell you have peace without someone who wants your extinction?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump clearly stated his position on peace in regards to Israel on the campaign trail… obviously you weren’t listening or following him.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oops. Meant to include a link to the article.
http://ijr.com/2015/03/262242-get-know-bibi/
LikeLiked by 1 person
(Slapping my face)
That pic is Bibi with then Israeli President Zalman Shazar.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wait, let me slap your face.
Better?
LikeLike
No. I can do it myself, thank you.
LikeLike
Oh come on now, it’s a lot more fun if I do it.
LikeLike
The real allies unite, tomorrow.
My WWII hero, Chief of the submarine Cusk, dad, who finally retired from the Navy in 1959, constantly told me, that the USA always stands with Israel.
LikeLiked by 4 people
A quick search shows the Cusk was the first fleet boat to launch a guided missile in 1947 and she was converted to a guppy boat in 1954. My hat is off to your dad!
LikeLike
My sincerest apologies to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the last 8 years. It was a disgusting disgrace. Please forgive us for our stupidity.
LikeLiked by 4 people
why are you genuflecting before another leader. pick yourself up off of the ground, and stand tall like a real American should.
LikeLike
Who the heck do you think you are?
LikeLike
I cannot wait for this! It’s like a big punch in the face to the ex-Obama administration and a big poke in the eye to the MSM. As a Christian, I have always supported Israel, love Israel, and pray for the peace of Jerusalem. Looking forward to this very much.
LikeLiked by 9 people
A lot of people don’t know that Trump did a campaign ad for Netanyahu during one of his campaigns. I think it was a half minute, but I can’t find it to link.
LikeLike
Prime Minister Netanyahu has visited with US Pres’s many times before, and while I don’t recall many details, I do recall subtleties (spelling??), or lack of them. I do not ever recall a more genuine relaxed smile on Prime Minister Netanyahu’s face. The media photos of him in past, I felt he always appeared stiff and formal. So good to see him genuinely excited to meet our President of the United States.
This is Winning. This is Winning to me and I am not Jewish. I am felling like a winner because this feels like US Wins, and Israel Wins, and I like Win-Win’s. 🙂 happy happy happy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This may be a dumb question, but is there a reason why Israel has both a president and a prime minister?
LikeLike
not a dumb question, I don’t know the answer, would take some research.
one thing I was told is that In Israel the President is more of a figure-head role, whereas the Prime Minister has more power. Something to do with their type of democracy.
LikeLike