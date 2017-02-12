Sunday Talks – Stephen Miller Interviews on ABC, NBC and FOX News…

Linguistic swordsman Stephen Miller heads into the swamp to battle the swamp creatures and brilliantly beheads the three-headed Cerberus guarding the gate.
Unbeknownst to the swamp creatures Miller was carrying the blade of Honjo Masamune. According to legend, when Japan surrendered to the Allies at the end of World War II, Honjo Masamune belonged to Tokugawa Iemasu, President of the House of Peers….
After forfeiture the legendary blade seemingly disappeared forever, until it resurfaced this morning wielded by young master Miller.
The first strike hit George Stephanopoulos of ABC This Week whose poison tongue and head dropped harmlessly amid the weeds:
.
Master Miller spun quickly to face left-wing MSNBC Democrat Chuck Todd who hissed briefly as the angular down strike deconstructed his argument mid ‘splodey. The crowd stood jaw-agape… as the verbose Todd creature’s teeth continued gnashing for several seconds until he realized simultaneous breathing while decapitated was no longer an option.
.
With only one rabid Fox head remaining, the MSM Cerberus began to retreat. However, Master Miller quickly self-elevated and delivered the final linguistic blow removing the lone and final argument. Wallace drops.
.
“Asked and answered, Chuck.”
That’s what you say to annoying four-year olds.
Masterful!
I stopped at 8 mins in the interview with George “let’s move on” Stephanopolous. Good points by Miller, hope he’ll be invited back.
His patented technique — a snide comment followed by “let’s move on.” No, let’s not move on. Let’s go back to what you just said, you miserable little leftist tool.
Stephanie Georgeopolis has the annoying little “trick” of inserting an editorial barb right before he says “let’s move on”, thinking he gets to establish his own narrative at the end of each point of discussion. The opposition posture is so palpable that there’s no reason to treat these goons as journalists. They are ministers of propaganda and have nothing to do with factual news.
I look forward to the time the money at the MSM figures out all of these Clinton spokesmodels have outlived their usefulness and re-vamp the coverage. The talking heads they have under contract due to their Clinton ties – Tapper, Stephanopoulos, Todd – have no relationship with this administration and cannot hold their own with the debate talking points they are fed. Not a single comeback to any point made by Miller, just another attempt at a “gotcha” question fed into an ear mic. Their lack of agile, critical thinking ability is so obvious, and without admin chumminess, they bring nothing. Overpaid vs. Live feeds from RSBN and Periscope! They will all be gone when contracts expire
More Miller time? Less Conway time? Or just plain More More Miller time!!
For reasons I understand all too well Conway gets more MSM face time and that is fine. But MIller has and will always be the best spokes person to attack the purest of evil beings.
After today of course the MSM are scared again of his power and prefer not to have him back. They will ask Trump admin please give us more Conway and Less Miller Time.
Bottom line:
1) Keep Conway mostly off of the Sunday talk shows.
2) Let Miller handle those tough spots better – Sunday talk show circuit of pure evil.
Keep Conway as the friendly outside WH lawn daily updates and other less vicious TV spots – Fox and Friends. That is where she excels. But not so well in a knife fight.
Love Miller, the GOP sissy boys in the US Senate wont fight back, it is nice to see somebody punching back-finally.
This is the first time I recall seeing Miller or at least focusing on him. I was prepared for a letdown but instead found this absolutely electrifying.
On point, on offense, relentless.
And he disemboweled Chuck Todd, exposing him for the lightweight that he is.
He Fights, He’s fearless and he doesn’t give up no matter the odds, he’s the perfect spokesman for President Trump. Love Kellyanne for Lou Dobbs Show and Fox and Friends but there’s still too much GOP establishment in her to really fight them. There’s a reason he spoke at alot of the rallies, HE TRULY BELIEVES!!
If Stephy were any kind of journalist he’d know just this week an illegal woman was deported for voting 5 times.
And actually most normal people know voter fraud is a huge issue.
Remember the CTH post on the Mamet Principle? Sundance and crew are days ahead of these putzses. CTH gives all of us the tools to dissect them like Miller did this morning.
Use your tools Treepers.
Steve Miller, for the win.
Not tired of winning!
Good grief! Stephanopoulos is so fricking lazy and abusive! This isn’t journalism. It’s a portrait of assault and battery. Saving grace, is Mr. Miller’s peek-a-boo mischevious grin throughout Stephanopoulos assault, saved my need to bonzai!
No link for vs Chuck F. Todd? Anyone here have a link other than actually going to CNN to catch it?
Oops! Ok, I see now that he wasn’t on CNN this morning. He’ll get ’em next Sunday!
Stephen Miller took all three of these clowns into the forest, bent them over a log and told them to squel like a pig. Funny.
Somebody should send this video to Stephanoplis:
Illegals should be removed just because they are illegal, even if they’ve never shoplifted so much as a tube of Chapstick. They should not have to be considered a threat to national security or anything else in addition to their illegal status.
These yahoos (George and friends) have normalized lawbreaking and illegals and it’s a mess to change direction, that’s for sure.
I wish someone would tell George that the wall should be built regardless of who pays for it……I understand Mr. Trump’s intention that Mexico should pay for it; but it is in our interest to have it built and I do not agree that if something is needed for the safety of my home that I won’t do it until I can make my neighbor pay for it.
That’s not a posture we would take up in any other area of life. Of all things a sovereign nation should be willing to bear the cost for – a secure border is surely on the list.
Stephen Miller is so brilliant, he runs rings around the MSM lightweights. I wish he could do every interview.
This man is fearless in our defense! He speaks for us! The media is the enemy
MSM hacks are NO MATCH FOR MILLER/
Gosh I love Stephen Miller. My first exposure to him was in person in the first Eau Clair Wisconsin rally. He was supercharged and blew the place sky high.
So glad Stephen Miller is on OUR side. 🙂
Wouldn’t it have been great if these “News” Guys had questioned Susan Rice over her claims that Benghazi happened because of a short YouTube video as vehemently as they’re questioning Miller?
