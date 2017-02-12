Rediscovered Election Night Video – Jake Tapper: “We Need”….

Posted on February 12, 2017 by

A person of twitterable consequence known as Steve Kirby happened upon rediscovery of a CNN segment from election night coverage.

Kirby notices something in the Freudian verbiage of Jake Tapper that, in hindsight, appears rather predictive of current narratives; namely, Tapper’s use of “we need”.  WATCH:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Source:

Perhaps that better explains THIS:

tapper-vs-tapper

(Left) October 15th, 2016 – (Right) January 26th, 2017

This entry was posted in Desperately Seeking Hillary, Donald Trump, Election 2016, media bias, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

82 Responses to Rediscovered Election Night Video – Jake Tapper: “We Need”….

  1. KitKat says:
    February 12, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    If he is that much in the tank, and values honesty, he should take up a different profession.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  3. Yankee Lawyer says:
    February 12, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    Tapper worked for Chelsea’s Democrat mother in law. He is an operative no less than Stephanopoulus. Not a “journalist.”

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  4. Mark Thimesch says:
    February 12, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    If that’s not evidence of (collusion) bias then I don’t know what is. Jake sounds like HE is the one running for president of the democratic party.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      February 12, 2017 at 5:25 pm

      He really emphasizes his bias by correcting himself from “we” to Hillary Clinton”) each time.

      If he’d just let it go, it wouldn’t have been so noticeable.

      Go back to Propaganda School, Jake. You need more lessons on covering your tracks.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • majorstar says:
      February 12, 2017 at 5:56 pm

      “Bias” is a slant, a hint of favoritism. Let’s not conflate bias with what’s going on at CNN and the MSM at large: DNC Agency. Or as Steve Bannon calls it, the Opposition. Do not give to the MSM what you wouldnt give to the Dems. There’s no difference.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  6. Atticus says:
    February 12, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    Oh Jakey, your bias was showing!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  7. Publius2016 says:
    February 12, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    Wolf is the worst…rewind every tape he ever did and watch how disbelieving and disengenuous Wolf is of our POTUS Trump. Even on election night, fake news CNN put two Trump supporters up,against 10 Crooked Hillary clones. The revolution will not be televised, instead we will get more lies. Believe in the power of positive thinking…Trump!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. onlyamericansforpresident says:
    February 12, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    jake crapper appears to be past his expiration date. Good.

    Traitors aren’t punished anymore, but karma is still a b!tch.

    We must demand the Law & Order on all counts.

    #WAR

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. Rex Brocki says:
    February 12, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    Sundance, I can’t play the video from any of the links. Am I doing something wrong?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • sundance says:
      February 12, 2017 at 5:14 pm

      Probably your browser.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • joshua says:
        February 12, 2017 at 6:10 pm

        I have been having trouble with my Bowser too….

        Like

        Reply
      • rich33y says:
        February 12, 2017 at 6:13 pm

        On some of them that I can’t play, I click on the top bar of the video and it’ll open a new page for youtube. Also, the embedded video in tweets / facebook doesn’t seem to work at all in IE.

        Like

        Reply
      • Rex Brocki says:
        February 12, 2017 at 6:24 pm

        I use Firefox, and normally, all I have to do is turn off all my security and scripting blocks and things like this work, but this time they didn’t, AND Chrome didn’t work either, which is VERY weird, BUT, Safari did!… which is even weirder. Thanks SD… and a bigger thanks in the larger sense for all the work you do (Do you ever sleep? LOL).
        p.s.: I use Linux, which is probably the underlying cause.

        Like

        Reply
  10. Chuck says:
    February 12, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    C’mon guys, he was just being a team player………

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. Phil aka Felipe says:
    February 12, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    Poor ol’ Jake, we know what’s in his heart:

    A good man out of the good treasure of his heart bringeth forth that which is good; and an evil man out of the evil treasure of his heart bringeth forth that which is evil: for of the abundance of the heart his mouth speaketh. (Luke 6:45)

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  13. fedback says:
    February 12, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    Fake Tapper has gone completely off the rails.
    CNN is unwatchable. 24/7 Trump bashing.
    Axis of evil Tapper, Sciutto, Acosta.
    It’s treasonous behavior

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • onlyamericansforpresident says:
      February 12, 2017 at 5:38 pm

      Correct, and it’s far past time that treasonous behavior was corrected.

      We have a nation of idiots who believe the fake news and are socially engineered to be anti-American. It is, if it hasn’t already, destroying our nation from within.

      They openly call for the overthrow of a president they don’t like while demanding we allow the enemy from outside to come in. That, is the definition of treason!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • onlyamericansforpresident says:
      February 12, 2017 at 5:41 pm

      Ok, Fake is the best, please let’s pair it with crapper and make it stick.

      Fake Crapper, from the state department, c”i”a, and cf”r” network.

      cfr should be cfd for council on foreign destruction. The nation toppling has to end, along with the thefts, sex and child trafficking, pedophilia, murders and organ harvesting.

      It’s no wonder the world hates us all.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • R-C says:
      February 12, 2017 at 6:33 pm

      One wonders what they hope to accomplish with all the bashing. We aren’t watching CNN, and even if we were, we would not be swayed from supporting OUR choice, President Trump. That can’t be it.

      CNN could be thinking that they’ll sway the GOPe-RINO cabal in the US Senate–but wait a minute…they’re already against Trump, so that can’t be it.

      I guess all CNN is doing is keeping their already-rabid viewership of fellow-traveler leftists in as high a state of frothy agitation as possible.

      Like

      Reply
  14. haditwgov says:
    February 12, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    Based upon the side by side photos how long does Jakey have left?! I could win big in the Howie Carr death pool!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. dadawg says:
    February 12, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    I think the “we” that Tapper referred to was he and Donna Brazile…maybe Jeff Zucker as well?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. Annie says:
    February 12, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    Jake Tapwater (credit to Michael Savage) kept saying “we”. So one has to ask Jake if he has a mouse in his pocket?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. quintrillion says:
    February 12, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    Newz word “WESHE”.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. 2x4x8 says:
    February 12, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    someone bring a keg for that tapper

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  19. paulraven1 says:
    February 12, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    If everybody knows it, if it’s been advertised to the world one hundreds time over, is it still “Freudian”? These useful idiots have been at this openly since the 60s. The shortlived TVN started in 1972 as a response to liberal bias. It employed Roger Ailes (who along with Rupert Murdoch stole TVN’s moniker, “Fair and Balanced,” for Fox.) So Tapper is just upholding a long tradition.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  20. E C says:
    February 12, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    My mom and I were talking this morning and she has a theory of the irrationality of those with TDS. It’s not that they don’t accept that Trump is their president, it’s they don’t accept that they were lied to by the MSM, Hillary, the democrats, etc. Maybe an apology from the culprits would help with the healing process? 😉

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • rsanchez1990 says:
      February 12, 2017 at 5:38 pm

      I like how we arrived at similar conclusions. I think it’s exactly that they don’t accept they were lied to by all those people. Whether by apology or some other way, they need to realize they were lied to before they can start living in peace with President Trump.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • thesavvyinvester says:
      February 12, 2017 at 5:55 pm

      They should be angry at themselves,You know fool me once…. However, as Sundance said, it wasn’t just a lie it was deliberate. In a time when I was going through a epistemological conversion I realized the DNC and the mainstream media was lying to me, ( The “Massachusetts Miracle” w/ Dukakis was a mirage ) and I looked for other options and I never looked back. It took until 2010 that I realized the “Stupid Party” ( Thank you for that term and RIP former Boston Libertarian Talk Show host David Brudnoi ) was screwing me as well, again I never looked back. Perhaps it is time to choose a new Response to the Media and the DNC….

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • R-C says:
      February 12, 2017 at 6:37 pm

      The MSM was so smugly certain that all of their propaganda was actually correct; that Hillary would flatten Trump. Watch that funny, funny clip of Rachel MadCow on election night to see the smugness turn to stunned disbelief.

      Like

      Reply
  21. rsanchez1990 says:
    February 12, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    Ha! He corrects himself too!

    I used to have this habit with sports teams too. Unlike Tapper, I wasn’t a paid shill for the sports teams, but the “ritual” of rooting for a sports team eventually turns the act of watching sports into an “us vs them” contest. Paid shills for the sports team help this process.

    When Tapper says “we”, he helps the process of turning politics into an “us vs them” contest for his viewers. This makes conditions ripe for someone coming along saying it’s OK for “us” to punch “them” in the face, and then you get the violent riots you see today.

    I learned my lesson with sports teams. It helps when the owner so obviously steals from the city that being on his side is objectionable. I don’t say “we” with sports teams anymore.

    Now if only the leftists followers could also see that the leaders of their movement have stolen from them too. A lot of them did wake up after they saw the DNC steal the nomination from Bernie, but too many are still willfully asleep.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. andi lee says:
    February 12, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    The transformation of Tapper is similar to Stephenopolis’, aged years in a matter of months.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  23. Bob says:
    February 12, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    What you explain has nothing to do with them losing. It has everything to do with them not being able to implement the Globalization program on the One World Order program that the UN and the rest of the progressives and communists have been planning for the past seven decades or more.
    FYI…they are not finished by a long shot.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  24. Watcher says:
    February 12, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    Jake, Starbucks is hiring.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  25. James F says:
    February 12, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    WE NEED to strip CNN of all press credentials and access to OUR Whitehouse.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. ladypenquin says:
    February 12, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    Aren’t there laws regarding “in-kind” contributions? As in, Jake Tapper, CNN and all the other “mainstream” media should be taken to court on charges of deception to the public, making undeclared contributions to the Democrat Party. Or is it the Democrat Party that is supposed to declare these “gifts in kind”?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  27. marblenecltr says:
    February 12, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    The FCC needs to break up the MSM cartel, the source of fake news. However, the commission itself must have the ability and will to go about performing its duties.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  28. H.R. says:
    February 12, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    No closed caption. What exactly did he say? I didn’t see it quoted in comments.

    Thanks for helping a hearing-impaired Treeper.

    Like

    Reply
    • KBR says:
      February 12, 2017 at 6:11 pm

      In speaking about which states Hillary needed in order to win the election, he said “we need” and corrected it to “Hillary needs.” He did it twice in this video clip.

      Which proves, on tape, what we knew to be true: Jake Tapper was clearly “on Hillary’s team.”

      Like

      Reply
    • Mickey Wasp says:
      February 12, 2017 at 6:16 pm

      While the election results are coming in … and the results are showing various states going for Trump. Tapper says “We need to keep” various states and then corrects himself by saying “Hillary Clinton needs to keep … ” various states in order to win. Tapper does this twice, “we need” then corrects himself and says “Hillary needs to keep.”

      Like

      Reply
    • rsanchez1990 says:
      February 12, 2017 at 6:16 pm

      The gist of it is that Jake Tapper was referring to the states “we” need, and quickly corrected himself to saying the states that Hillary needs to win the election. What makes it funnier is he said it again after he corrected himself the first time, and then he corrected himself the second time.

      Like

      Reply
  29. nottakingthisanymore says:
    February 12, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    This reminds me of Foe v. Bush when one of the lib Justices said our side when referring to Gore.

    Like

    Reply
  31. Pam says:
    February 12, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    That’s about as bad as this.

    Like

    Reply
  32. Pam says:
    February 12, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. deplorabledaveinsocal says:
    February 12, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    It finally dawned on me… Jake Tapper finally saw the painted image of himself (aka Dorian Gray)… And it was not done by choice…The ugly and repulsiveness on the inside is finally turning outward…

    Like

    Reply
  34. terry says:
    February 12, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    I saw this on election night from chuck todd.
    listen to chuck todd at 2 hrs 41 min 30 sec to 2 hrs 42 min 30 sec.
    he says virginia is trending OUR WAY. caught!

    Like

    Reply
  35. Jim Smith says:
    February 12, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    The next time Jake gets all defensive (like last week when he pressed Kellanne on “is CNN Fake News” Let’s roll the clip! Hey Jake, you contend you’re not biased? Well… let’s roll the tape!

    Like

    Reply
  36. duchess01 says:
    February 12, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    Oopsey – Did I do that?

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s