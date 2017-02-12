Rediscovered Election Night Video – Jake Tapper: “We Need”….

A person of twitterable consequence known as Steve Kirby happened upon rediscovery of a CNN segment from election night coverage.

Kirby notices something in the Freudian verbiage of Jake Tapper that, in hindsight, appears rather predictive of current narratives; namely, Tapper’s use of “we need”. WATCH:

I was rewatching election coverage and noticed that Jake Tapper let his mask slip. Twice. “We need…” #democratwithabyline pic.twitter.com/HFLU5t7vcb — Steve Kirby (@Skinny_Steve_A1) January 16, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Source:

I was rewatching election coverage and noticed that Jake Tapper let his mask slip. Twice. "We need…" #democratwithabyline pic.twitter.com/HFLU5t7vcb — Steve Kirby (@Skinny_Steve_A1) January 16, 2017

Perhaps that better explains THIS:

(Left) October 15th, 2016 – (Right) January 26th, 2017