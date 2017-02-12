Rediscovered Election Night Video – Jake Tapper: “We Need”….

A person of twitterable consequence known as Steve Kirby happened upon rediscovery of a CNN segment from election night coverage.
Kirby notices something in the Freudian verbiage of Jake Tapper that, in hindsight, appears rather predictive of current narratives; namely, Tapper’s use of “we need”. WATCH:
I was rewatching election coverage and noticed that Jake Tapper let his mask slip. Twice. “We need…” #democratwithabyline pic.twitter.com/HFLU5t7vcb
— Steve Kirby (@Skinny_Steve_A1) January 16, 2017
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Source:
If he is that much in the tank, and values honesty, he should take up a different profession.
LikeLiked by 9 people
and values honesty? /sarc? 😛
LikeLiked by 12 people
Given he doesn’t he is in the right profession.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bias we much? I think he made a big bet and lost.
LikeLiked by 9 people
…to no avail.
LikeLiked by 17 people
This will never, ever get old!
LikeLiked by 18 people
^that^
LikeLiked by 4 people
I know! I love that video. I also love to re-watch a DJT rally sometimes. Wasn’t it an awesome time we went through together? Omg, I am so glad I’m alive to have been a part of it.
One thing I always remember DJT saying: do what you love and never, ever give up!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Indeed!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It doesn’t get old because they keep doing it! I was watching yet another video (in this case Bill Maher) where they are all laughing at Trump and saying something to the effect of “will never happen.” And this was a more recent show where they were discussing Trump’s executive order.
LikeLike
That arrogant baaasturd Obama. Love that clip !
LikeLike
So cool! I love seeing it again and again…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
If there is an evening in my life that I would give anything to relive, it would be November 8, 2016. I would give anything just to relive that night.
LikeLike
Tapper worked for Chelsea’s Democrat mother in law. He is an operative no less than Stephanopoulus. Not a “journalist.”
LikeLiked by 14 people
If that’s not evidence of (collusion) bias then I don’t know what is. Jake sounds like HE is the one running for president of the democratic party.
LikeLiked by 11 people
He really emphasizes his bias by correcting himself from “we” to Hillary Clinton”) each time.
If he’d just let it go, it wouldn’t have been so noticeable.
Go back to Propaganda School, Jake. You need more lessons on covering your tracks.
LikeLiked by 6 people
“Bias” is a slant, a hint of favoritism. Let’s not conflate bias with what’s going on at CNN and the MSM at large: DNC Agency. Or as Steve Bannon calls it, the Opposition. Do not give to the MSM what you wouldnt give to the Dems. There’s no difference.
LikeLiked by 2 people
MSM 97% Lib Dems, they hate you, me, and DJT……
LikeLike
Beyond bias. Whenever I am involuntarily exposed to CNN (and some others) I hear and see a constant stream of anti-Trump propaganda. It’s not the lies, it’s the story selection and endorsement by the talking heads. Fortunately, this is becoming obvious to more and more people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Leakage.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Oh Jakey, your bias was showing!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Wolf is the worst…rewind every tape he ever did and watch how disbelieving and disengenuous Wolf is of our POTUS Trump. Even on election night, fake news CNN put two Trump supporters up,against 10 Crooked Hillary clones. The revolution will not be televised, instead we will get more lies. Believe in the power of positive thinking…Trump!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Don’t forget this classic, where Rick Santelli called ’em out:
LikeLiked by 3 people
Some people…. swamp media, think that if they say something that makes it true. Some people,…. swamp media are badly out of touch with reality.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Go Santelli. Truth Teller.
LikeLiked by 3 people
jake crapper appears to be past his expiration date. Good.
Traitors aren’t punished anymore, but karma is still a b!tch.
We must demand the Law & Order on all counts.
#WAR
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sundance, I can’t play the video from any of the links. Am I doing something wrong?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Probably your browser.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have been having trouble with my Bowser too….
LikeLike
On some of them that I can’t play, I click on the top bar of the video and it’ll open a new page for youtube. Also, the embedded video in tweets / facebook doesn’t seem to work at all in IE.
LikeLike
I use Firefox, and normally, all I have to do is turn off all my security and scripting blocks and things like this work, but this time they didn’t, AND Chrome didn’t work either, which is VERY weird, BUT, Safari did!… which is even weirder. Thanks SD… and a bigger thanks in the larger sense for all the work you do (Do you ever sleep? LOL).
p.s.: I use Linux, which is probably the underlying cause.
LikeLike
C’mon guys, he was just being a team player………
LikeLiked by 3 people
on the losing team.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 12 people
Poor ol’ Jake, we know what’s in his heart:
A good man out of the good treasure of his heart bringeth forth that which is good; and an evil man out of the evil treasure of his heart bringeth forth that which is evil: for of the abundance of the heart his mouth speaketh. (Luke 6:45)
LikeLiked by 6 people
Otherwise known in psychological terms as “projection”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fake Tapper has gone completely off the rails.
CNN is unwatchable. 24/7 Trump bashing.
Axis of evil Tapper, Sciutto, Acosta.
It’s treasonous behavior
LikeLiked by 9 people
Correct, and it’s far past time that treasonous behavior was corrected.
We have a nation of idiots who believe the fake news and are socially engineered to be anti-American. It is, if it hasn’t already, destroying our nation from within.
They openly call for the overthrow of a president they don’t like while demanding we allow the enemy from outside to come in. That, is the definition of treason!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ok, Fake is the best, please let’s pair it with crapper and make it stick.
Fake Crapper, from the state department, c”i”a, and cf”r” network.
cfr should be cfd for council on foreign destruction. The nation toppling has to end, along with the thefts, sex and child trafficking, pedophilia, murders and organ harvesting.
It’s no wonder the world hates us all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One wonders what they hope to accomplish with all the bashing. We aren’t watching CNN, and even if we were, we would not be swayed from supporting OUR choice, President Trump. That can’t be it.
CNN could be thinking that they’ll sway the GOPe-RINO cabal in the US Senate–but wait a minute…they’re already against Trump, so that can’t be it.
I guess all CNN is doing is keeping their already-rabid viewership of fellow-traveler leftists in as high a state of frothy agitation as possible.
LikeLike
Based upon the side by side photos how long does Jakey have left?! I could win big in the Howie Carr death pool!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think the “we” that Tapper referred to was he and Donna Brazile…maybe Jeff Zucker as well?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Jake Tapwater (credit to Michael Savage) kept saying “we”. So one has to ask Jake if he has a mouse in his pocket?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Newz word “WESHE”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
someone bring a keg for that tapper
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
Love that!👍👍
LikeLike
I remember being amazed at DJT’s stamina, 4-6 rallies in one day….. He just wore that old broad out, ran her ragged……..
LikeLike
If everybody knows it, if it’s been advertised to the world one hundreds time over, is it still “Freudian”? These useful idiots have been at this openly since the 60s. The shortlived TVN started in 1972 as a response to liberal bias. It employed Roger Ailes (who along with Rupert Murdoch stole TVN’s moniker, “Fair and Balanced,” for Fox.) So Tapper is just upholding a long tradition.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Except that they no longer erect a veneer of impartiality. They brazenly oppose Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My mom and I were talking this morning and she has a theory of the irrationality of those with TDS. It’s not that they don’t accept that Trump is their president, it’s they don’t accept that they were lied to by the MSM, Hillary, the democrats, etc. Maybe an apology from the culprits would help with the healing process? 😉
LikeLiked by 6 people
I like how we arrived at similar conclusions. I think it’s exactly that they don’t accept they were lied to by all those people. Whether by apology or some other way, they need to realize they were lied to before they can start living in peace with President Trump.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They should be angry at themselves,You know fool me once…. However, as Sundance said, it wasn’t just a lie it was deliberate. In a time when I was going through a epistemological conversion I realized the DNC and the mainstream media was lying to me, ( The “Massachusetts Miracle” w/ Dukakis was a mirage ) and I looked for other options and I never looked back. It took until 2010 that I realized the “Stupid Party” ( Thank you for that term and RIP former Boston Libertarian Talk Show host David Brudnoi ) was screwing me as well, again I never looked back. Perhaps it is time to choose a new Response to the Media and the DNC….
LikeLiked by 2 people
The MSM was so smugly certain that all of their propaganda was actually correct; that Hillary would flatten Trump. Watch that funny, funny clip of Rachel MadCow on election night to see the smugness turn to stunned disbelief.
LikeLike
Ha! He corrects himself too!
I used to have this habit with sports teams too. Unlike Tapper, I wasn’t a paid shill for the sports teams, but the “ritual” of rooting for a sports team eventually turns the act of watching sports into an “us vs them” contest. Paid shills for the sports team help this process.
When Tapper says “we”, he helps the process of turning politics into an “us vs them” contest for his viewers. This makes conditions ripe for someone coming along saying it’s OK for “us” to punch “them” in the face, and then you get the violent riots you see today.
I learned my lesson with sports teams. It helps when the owner so obviously steals from the city that being on his side is objectionable. I don’t say “we” with sports teams anymore.
Now if only the leftists followers could also see that the leaders of their movement have stolen from them too. A lot of them did wake up after they saw the DNC steal the nomination from Bernie, but too many are still willfully asleep.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The transformation of Tapper is similar to Stephenopolis’, aged years in a matter of months.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Selling your soul sucks the life out of you, that’s for sure.
LikeLiked by 4 people
What you explain has nothing to do with them losing. It has everything to do with them not being able to implement the Globalization program on the One World Order program that the UN and the rest of the progressives and communists have been planning for the past seven decades or more.
FYI…they are not finished by a long shot.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Then I say start arresting Soros’ demonstrators now. But first extradite Soros to Russia.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Extradite Obama and Clinton to Egypt also. Throw Jarrett in for good measure
LikeLiked by 1 person
A Soros for Snowden swap?
LikeLike
This is the truth. With Obama they felt they were “oh so close…”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jake, Starbucks is hiring.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Only refugees.
LikeLiked by 1 person
On his way back from Syria next time.
LikeLike
WE NEED to strip CNN of all press credentials and access to OUR Whitehouse.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think we pretty much have.
LikeLike
Aren’t there laws regarding “in-kind” contributions? As in, Jake Tapper, CNN and all the other “mainstream” media should be taken to court on charges of deception to the public, making undeclared contributions to the Democrat Party. Or is it the Democrat Party that is supposed to declare these “gifts in kind”?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Donald Trump has to declare it for them instead:
LikeLike
The FCC needs to break up the MSM cartel, the source of fake news. However, the commission itself must have the ability and will to go about performing its duties.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No closed caption. What exactly did he say? I didn’t see it quoted in comments.
Thanks for helping a hearing-impaired Treeper.
LikeLike
In speaking about which states Hillary needed in order to win the election, he said “we need” and corrected it to “Hillary needs.” He did it twice in this video clip.
Which proves, on tape, what we knew to be true: Jake Tapper was clearly “on Hillary’s team.”
LikeLike
While the election results are coming in … and the results are showing various states going for Trump. Tapper says “We need to keep” various states and then corrects himself by saying “Hillary Clinton needs to keep … ” various states in order to win. Tapper does this twice, “we need” then corrects himself and says “Hillary needs to keep.”
LikeLike
The gist of it is that Jake Tapper was referring to the states “we” need, and quickly corrected himself to saying the states that Hillary needs to win the election. What makes it funnier is he said it again after he corrected himself the first time, and then he corrected himself the second time.
LikeLike
This reminds me of Foe v. Bush when one of the lib Justices said our side when referring to Gore.
LikeLike
Foe = Gores sorry!
LikeLike
That’s about as bad as this.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
It finally dawned on me… Jake Tapper finally saw the painted image of himself (aka Dorian Gray)… And it was not done by choice…The ugly and repulsiveness on the inside is finally turning outward…
LikeLike
I saw this on election night from chuck todd.
listen to chuck todd at 2 hrs 41 min 30 sec to 2 hrs 42 min 30 sec.
he says virginia is trending OUR WAY. caught!
LikeLike
The next time Jake gets all defensive (like last week when he pressed Kellanne on “is CNN Fake News” Let’s roll the clip! Hey Jake, you contend you’re not biased? Well… let’s roll the tape!
LikeLike
Kellyanne…
LikeLike
Oopsey – Did I do that?
LikeLike