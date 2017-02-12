Immediate Evacuation Order – Officials: Oroville Dam Emergency Spillway In California Expected To Fail Any Moment -*UPDATE* Live Stream Added…

dam-breaking

An immediate evacuation in Butte County Northern California has been issued as the primary spillway for the Oroville Dam is expected to experience catastrophic failure at any moment.  70,000 Residents of  Downtown Oroville, Thermalito, and Palermo are under immediate threat and should evacuate with extreme urgency.

OROVILLE, Calif. – An immediate evacuation from the low levels of Oroville and areas downstream is ordered. Supervisor Bill Connelly said specifically people who live in Downtown Oroville, Thermalito, and Palermo.

An evacuation center has been set up at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds in Chico. The Elks Lodge in Paradise is also opening their RV Park for free to evacuees. Space is limited in the RV Park.

A hazardous situation has developed with the Oroville Dam emergency spillway. Officials say that operation of the auxiliary spillway has lead to severe erosion that could lead to a failure of the structure.

Failure of the emergency spillway structure will result in an uncontrolled release of flood waters from Lake Oroville.

In response to this developing situation, DWR is increasing water releases to 100,000 cubic feet per second. Immediate evacuation from the low levels of Oroville and areas downstream has been ordered.

Officials are anticipating a failure of the auxiliary spillway at Oroville Dam within the next 60 minutes. Residents of Oroville should evacuate in a northward direction such as towards Chico. (read more)

dam-break-4spillway-collapsedam-break-3

butte-countybutte-county-2(NWS Flash Flood Link)

California Department of Water Resources Twitter HERE

dam-break-2

LIVESTREAM:

  1. SeekerOfTruth says:
    February 12, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    Key point here. We are not yet in the normal peak water flow period of April-May (snow melt)

    That usually happens in April-May with the snow melt. This year snow melt will be more than normal with 24 feet of snow in the mountains. So there may be a short dry spell now 1 month to do any quick fixes if possible.

    But no serious repairs can be done until mid summer. And if the spring snow melt period has more rain and snow melt happens fast, then more spillway and possibly dam sections will erode away.

    • Sharon says:
      February 12, 2017 at 9:57 pm

      And multiply that by other dams that may have similar problems when the melt comes.

    • sherryoftexas says:
      February 12, 2017 at 10:19 pm

      So why didn’t they fix the dam or make it higher during the years of drought? Wasn’t that lake down to near nothing last year or the year before? Does the CA govt smoke all that pot they legalized so it keeps them from thinking ahead?

    • mike says:
      February 12, 2017 at 10:21 pm

      California Dreamin’ just became California screaming

      Of course, they’ll try the CAGW card again. But they just ran into engineering reality on Trump’s crumbling infrastructure. They “invested” in their own propaganda (“permanent drought”), have used the critical maintenance and infrastructure monies elsewhere like “valuable” sustainable energy, welfare and sanctuary services, and have now lost massively.

      Message to Gov Moonbeam: Beam me up !

  2. darrell richardson says:
    February 12, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Well Californians this is what you voted for after all isn’t it? I mean really anyone with a brain cell could have seen this coming a long time ago and anyone who knows history would never vote for a liberal to be in charge of anything more important then a box of crayons. You get what you vote for! Good luck.

    • Windy Day says:
      February 12, 2017 at 10:03 pm

      Ummmm . . . stop for a minute and consider that A) not everyone in CA voted for a Democrap (other posters have said that this is a rural, conservative area) and B) there are lots and lots of illegals voting in CA, overwhelming the conservative votes! So please don’t lambast innocent people who are facing a truly horrifying situation!

      • Lucille says:
        February 12, 2017 at 10:17 pm

        Amen! California is such an incredibly beautiful state, from the Pacific to the beautiful mountain ranges, to the deserts, the farmlands and small communities. Millions of wonderful, law-abiding, religious, lovely people doing their best to survive politically what may not be survivable. Breaks my heart.

      • mike says:
        February 12, 2017 at 10:27 pm

        I have family in the general Sacramento area, so pls don’t take too much offense…

        The 3rd world lesson is this:
        If you allow your neighbor to keep a rabid dog with fleas, don’t be surprised when your kid gets bitten or fleas… Gotta put the dog down sooner, even if you have to do it yourself and take a lot of flak.

    • Somebody says:
      February 12, 2017 at 10:17 pm

      Darrell this is NOT the time for lectures and I told you so. Fact is the people that will be impacted by this are mostly conservative. It’s the urban areas of CA that are deep blue.

      It doesn’t matter what their political beliefs are, they are fellow Americans and we should lift them all up in prayer.

  3. crossthread42 says:
    February 12, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    12 EST IT FAILS? BETS?

    • The Defiant ONe says:
      February 12, 2017 at 10:11 pm

      I’m just waiting for an environmentalist group to sue to prevent the use of the Emergency Spillway to save the Delta Smelt! Because a non-indigenous bait fish has to be protected! /sarcasm

      I do mean that in a Gallows Humor kind of way it wouldn’t surprise me if something of that sort did happen.

    • Claygate Pearmain says:
      February 12, 2017 at 10:24 pm

      Good Lord.

      Do you have a source for this photo?

  8. deplorabledooku says:
    February 12, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    Like all good leftists, Gov. Moonbeam has spent millions and millions on illegals and boondoggles like the railroad to nowhere (which last I heard rivals or surpasses Boston’s boondoggle “The Big Dig”) instead of necessary things. But this danger zone is home to Trump supporters so to Moonbeam not as important as the illegals and the islamic refugees.

  9. dutzie60 says:
    February 12, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    This is a picture of Lake Oroville October 2015. I hope it posts.

  10. BakoCarl says:
    February 12, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    As you look at the video, the dam is to the right and out of the picture – it is 902 feet tall. It should not be damaged by this situation.

    The main spillway is to the left of the dam and is flowing (last I read) at 100,000 cfs. The main spillway is gutted out from the point of the known damage, down to the river. This will not cause a catastrophic flow. It is in no danger of failure.

    The emergency or auxiliary channel is to the left of the main spillway. The top of it is 20 feet lower than the dam, so water will flow over it when the lake reaches about 882 feet on the dam. A short part of the aux channel is concrete, then the water hit a dirt hillside, which will erode, and flow into the river. The aux channel is about 400 feet wide.

    The problem is that it looks like the foundation for the aux channel is being slowly destroyed by the water flow so it could collapse the aux channel down to the bedrock, about 30 feet below. If the aux channel collapses, it will put a 30 feet deep by 400 feet wide mass of water out initially, and lowering from 30feet deep down to nothing when the lake drains down to the bedrock.

  11. Just Scott says:
    February 12, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    http://www.chicoer.com/
    Local news and photo gallery.

  12. Orygun says:
    February 12, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    This is a man-made disaster caused by poor management. If they under estimate the amount of water and don’t release enough you have this. I live downstream from two dams and when we are deluged with rain it causes flooding even with two dams. They have to release enough water to keep the reservoirs from being over filled but in this case someone messed up. I wouldn’t be surprised if it wasn’t done on purpose. Never let a good disaster go to waste seems to be the lefts mantra.

  13. TrueNorthSeeker says:
    February 12, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    My thoughts and prayers to all those in harms way and those who have had to flee. May you, your families, pets, and properties be spared.

  14. Binkser1 says:
    February 12, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    Prayers to all in the path of this. God be with you.

  15. SeekerOfTruth says:
    February 12, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    CA budget incompetence and a funny fish story. A different story that will not be told.

    If you have followed CA budgets for a while – decades like I have, they spend all their money on social services programs and little on infrastructure.

    California for decades has relied on natural disasters (earthquakes, floods, mud slides, etc) to pump Billions of FED dollars in to repair their infrastructure whcich they should have done.

    If they do not have a natural disaster to get large Fed aid for several years, the state budget has real problems. They are budget stressed now as Gov Brown recently went begging to Trump after calling him all sorts of names and declaring CA would become a Sanctuary state.

    My guess the Fed disaster relief money given under Trump people may come with strings. Like no sanctuary cities? Do not hinder illegal deportations.

    The funny fish story – This is totally CA LOL crap or COL – Cry Out Loud crap..

    There was a special fish breeding pond near the bottom of the normal spillway. I think they could not release much water from the normal spillway until the fish had all been moved. Sediment might get into the fish ponds from more water turbulence.

    They never thought that they may have to release much water because of 5 year drought so they stupidly build fish breeding ponds in low backwater areas there.

    — the real bottom line:
    This all could have been prevented simply by releasing more water days before it came close to the top. But had to move the fish first and that took a couple days.

  16. Rebel Mope says:
    February 12, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    One cubic foot of water equals 7.48 gallons. So, when they say 100,000 cubic feet are going over the spillway per second, that’s 750,000 gallons per second going over both spillways. 1,500,000 gallons total per second.

  17. andi lee says:
    February 12, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    Priorities…

    …all reported “just fine”, “no danger” 3, 2, 1 day (s) ago.

