Immediate Evacuation Order – Officials: Oroville Dam Emergency Spillway In California Expected To Fail Any Moment -*UPDATE* Live Stream Added…

An immediate evacuation in Butte County Northern California has been issued as the primary spillway for the Oroville Dam is expected to experience catastrophic failure at any moment. 70,000 Residents of Downtown Oroville, Thermalito, and Palermo are under immediate threat and should evacuate with extreme urgency.

EMERGENCY EVACUATION: Auxiliary spillway at Oroville Dam predicted to fail within the next hour. Oroville residents evacuate northward. — CA – DWR (@CA_DWR) February 13, 2017

OROVILLE, Calif. – An immediate evacuation from the low levels of Oroville and areas downstream is ordered. Supervisor Bill Connelly said specifically people who live in Downtown Oroville, Thermalito, and Palermo.

An evacuation center has been set up at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds in Chico. The Elks Lodge in Paradise is also opening their RV Park for free to evacuees. Space is limited in the RV Park.

A hazardous situation has developed with the Oroville Dam emergency spillway. Officials say that operation of the auxiliary spillway has lead to severe erosion that could lead to a failure of the structure.

Failure of the emergency spillway structure will result in an uncontrolled release of flood waters from Lake Oroville.

In response to this developing situation, DWR is increasing water releases to 100,000 cubic feet per second. Immediate evacuation from the low levels of Oroville and areas downstream has been ordered.

Officials are anticipating a failure of the auxiliary spillway at Oroville Dam within the next 60 minutes. Residents of Oroville should evacuate in a northward direction such as towards Chico. (read more)

