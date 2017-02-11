Saturday February 11th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Knock Knock.
LikeLike
🐱
LikeLiked by 2 people
🙂
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
🐱
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wooaahh… this carpet is so fuzzy… That last mouse I ate must have gotten into some funky cheese…
Beautiful cat!
LikeLike
can see the photographer reflected in kitty’s eyes there. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
Immigration Raids Net 160 Arrests Throughout SoCal, ICE Says
Feb 10, 2017
http://abc7.com/politics/immigration-raids-net-160-arrests-throughout-socal-ice-says/1748460/
according to CHIRLA (Coalition of Humane Immigration Rights of L.A.), this is “dehumanizing” to those arrested…which included a member of Salvadoran MS-113.
LikeLike
SMH and screaming inside.
LikeLike
more reports here…good article…social media might be causing problems, as usual..
http://heavy.com/news/2017/02/ice-raids-2017-austin-statistics-california-texas-arizona-north-carolina-immigration-protests-deportation-trump-illegal-immigrants-undocumented-roundups/
Austin, TX…Georgia…Arizona
imm advocates are freaking out and concerned
LikeLike
🐱
LikeLike
🐱
LikeLiked by 1 person
Heads up for any Trump team folks up late:
Right now, there is a catastrophe brewing in Oroville, California. The nations tallest dam, the 900 ft high Oroville Dam, is going to overflow the emergency spillway tonight. The main spillway is damaged. The hydro plant is shut down and flooded. Cal water deferred maintenance and has now cut back on main spillway flow to avoid state liability and force the emergency spillway into use, and will demand federal emergency relief.
Long thread with details and video here:
http://www.ar15.com/forums/t_1_5/1964182_Biggest-dam-in-the-country-is-going-to-overflow-this-friday—-Big-Update-with-pictures-and-video-.html&page=38
Real time data updated hourly here: at 900′, water goes over the top of the emergency spillway.
http://cdec.water.ca.gov/cgi-progs/queryF?ORO
Video from this afternoon. The two waterfalls were one spillway before it failed:
The inflow to the lake is twice the outflow. When it overflows, tonight, control is lost. There will be flooding downstream to Sacramento.
Don’t get caught in a Katrina. Get ahead of moonbeam Brown on this.
This watershed has record snowpack and a crippled dam will cause problems for months.
California people downstream, get to higher ground.
LikeLiked by 3 people
California continues screwing over its citizens. They could have done the repairs but since there was a drought they figured they really didn’t have to spend any money fixing a dam.
LikeLike
Cal DWR blew off maintenance. People were hurt a few years ago:
http://www.chicoer.com/20100223/dwr-faulted-for-oroville-dam-power-plant-accident
Everyone in Cal water and government is in massive CYA mode. There are no flood plans. No warnings downstream.
LikeLike
Too busy diverting tax dollars for the moonbeam supertrain and to pay eric holder!!
LikeLike
Spillway damage 2 days ago
Scale of damage then:
Video from this afternoon:
Do NOT let FEMA, Cal Water, USACE etc. tell you guys it’s not a problem. It’s a major problem. Get trusted people on scene and responses ready.
Brown and government bureaucrats will sandbag you to make this a Bush/Katrina event. Don’t let them.
SD, if you have any contacts on the inside, give them a heads-up. Much obliged.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Think Moonbeam will call Trump? Yeah, me neither. Just do it.
LikeLike
https://www.google.com/search?q=valentines+day+cat&client=ms-android-verizon&prmd=ivsn&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwirvfakqYfSAhVI2mMKHV0cB_QQ_AUIBygB&biw=412&bih=652#tbm=isch&q=valentines+day+cat+caturday&imgrc=wDJxBeMdJq51hM:
LikeLiked by 1 person
That was a picture of a well-bread cat.!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
No kidding. Soory about the way it posted. Just having trouble and finding out its because of android….🤔
LikeLike
I know, I know. It’s caterday (happy caterday, treepers!!!), but gee guys we forgot Cursday and I’m feeling guilty about that. While I love me some kitties, dogs need love too. I feel the need to make a small compensation. For the dogs, don’t you know . . .
Here’s a passage from Home Waters a favorite travels-with-dog book by Joseph Monninger.
“I cooked up a pan of beans and rice. It was pretty good. Afterward I let Nellie clean the pan while I wished the silverware. She nosed the pan in a circle around the rear of the truck, the aluminum bumping against the rocks. I finished the dishes and then pulled on a parka and added a wool cap. We sat for awhile and did nothing at all. It had been a good day. I told Nellie we were lucky.
I told her she was a sock monster, the scourge of bedroom floors. I asked her if she remembered Gusty, her Labrador friend from her St. Paul’s days, and that got her turning her head looking for her old companion. Then I asked if she remembered Amy, the Gray Man, our former life. She edged closer and put her weight against me. We stayed that way and watched sparks come off the campfire, cinders falling into their own reflections on the water.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://goo.gl/images/6BRhju
LikeLike
( and it’s ok…we didn’t forget CursDay) 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
We didn’t . . . .? Scheech. Did I?
LikeLike
Lets see if this works..https://www.google.com/search?q=valentines+day+cat&client=ms-android-verizon&prmd=ivsn&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwirvfakqYfSAhVI2mMKHV0cB_QQ_AUIBygB&biw=412&bih=652#tbm=isch&q=valentines+day+cat+caturday&imgrc=wDJxBeMdJq51hM:
LikeLiked by 1 person
your image address has to end in jpg with nothing after it.
LikeLike
Its android thats giving me probs. Sometimes they post, sometimes they dont. Im not as savvy as i wish i was!
LikeLike
Is this the one?
LikeLike
Yes! Thanks..caturday valentine!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Does anyone know who this Shannon Coulter is who’s out to destroy Ivanka’s personal business? These is so much not right or normal here. There has to be something personal squirming around in that head. I don’t get it. I also don’t get the fact all these businesses refuse to stand up against this shakedown artist. The nastiness and hate filled attitudes coming from these feminist is heartening.
LikeLike
You know how gangs all jump in their new members?? I see these individuals and businesses piling on the Trump family and staff as their initiation into the liberal social justice club. They all want to have stories to one up the sjw-ness of the other libs at Friday’s cocktail party. Its a deep dissatisfaction, self loathing, insecurity that propels them to sheet on other people for some temporary popularity in their social circle. They wouldnt have to try so hard if they’d just realize that its a much bigger world than L.A. or N.Y.C.
LikeLike
I would like to wish my best friend, my better half, a happy 59th birthday. We’ve shared good times and not so good, but today I celebrate your coming into this crazy world of ours.
You being in this world makes it a better place. You genuinely like being around others, are witty enough to bring a smile to their face, and are there whenever you see the need to assist others.
I thank God for the gift of you. As we look forward to becoming grandparents soon, I know you’re going to mean the world to some special boy or girl that becomes our gift from God.
I love you. Always.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Great article and suggestion from Lamecherry about potentially great foreign policy trip for President Trump to meet President Putin.
http://lamecherry.blogspot.com/2017/02/ottepel-president-trump-advocate-for.html
LikeLike
Good Night Treeper Family .
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good article (from June 2015, but quite germane). Hiss/Chambers, the Roman Republic, and parallels today:
The Republic For Which It Stands
https://politicallyshort.com/2015/06/06/the-republic-for-which-it-stands/
LikeLike