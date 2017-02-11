Professor Mark Blyth – Political Economist…

As many of you know we spend a great deal of time researching various aspects of modern economics. There are very few people who have a firm grasp on the new economy, and even fewer still who can translate the recent economic structure into current economic predictions.
Professor Mark Blyth is one of the very select few people who grasp the full concept of two economies, Wall Street (fiscal economy) and Main Street (working class, traditional). A few weeks ago Blyth appeared on Tucker Carlson to discuss his thoughts.
Professor Blyth is well worth listening to because while he uses different terminology, he is essentially describing the exact conditions we have been discussing here for the last several years. He gets it, and we believe he’s correct.
Blyth describes political economics as an outcome of a decades shift from valuing wages (traditional main street production value) to valuing/emphasizing pricing (Wall street) etc. What he outlines is exactly what we have described in the New Economic Dimension.
Traditional economic principles have revolved around the Macro and Micro with interventionist influences driven by GDP (Gross Domestic Product, or total economic output), interest rates, inflation rates and federally controlled monetary policy designed to steer the broad economic outcomes.
Additionally, in large measure, the various data points which underline Macro principles are two dimensional. As the X-Axis goes thus, the Y-Axis responds accordingly… and so it goes…. and so it has historically gone.
Traditional monetary policy has centered upon a belief of cause and effect: (ex.1) If inflation grows, it can be reduced by rising interest rates. Or, (ex.2) as GDP shrinks, it too can be affected by decreases in interest rates to stimulate investment/production etc.
However, against the backdrop of economic Globalism -vs- economic Americanism, CTH is noting the two dimensional economic approach is no longer a relevant model.
There is another economic dimension, a third dimension. An undiscovered depth or distance between the “X” and the “Y”. It is within this distance you find he disconnect. It is also within this distance you find the political reactions which Blyth accurately points out leads to Brexit, the election of Trump and the pending outcome in France.
I believe it is critical to understand this new dimension, the space between, in order to understand President Trump economic principles, and the subsequent “America-First” economy he’s building to fill that gap.
As the distance between the X and Y increases over time, the affect detaches – slowly and almost invisibly. I believe understanding this hidden distance perspective will reconcile many of the current economic contractions. I also predict this third dimension will soon be discovered and will be extremely consequential in understanding outcomes within the coming decade.
Professor Blyth explains the uncoupling of Wages (Main Street) due to a focus on Pricing (Wall Street globalization/manufacturing) etc.
To understand the basic theory behind the new dimension in economics, allow me to introduce a visual image to assist comprehension. Think about the two economies, Wall Street (paper or false economy) and Main Street (real or traditional economy) as two parallel roads or tracks.
Think of Wall Street as one train engine and Main Street as another. The movement of the engines occurs over time. Distance in this metaphor is time.
The Metaphor – Several decades ago, 1980-ish, our two economic engines started out in South Florida with the Wall Street economy on I-95 the East Coast, and the Main Street economy on I-75 the West Coast. The distance between them less than 100 miles.
As each economy heads North, over time the distance between them grows. As they cross the Florida State line Wall Street’s engine (I-95) is now 200 miles from Main Street’s engine (traveling I-75).
As we have discussed – the legislative outcomes, along with the monetary policy therein, follows the economic engine carrying the greatest political influence. Our historic result is monetary policy followed the Wall Street engine.
[…] there had to be a point where the value of the second economy (Wall Street) surpassed the value of the first economy (Main Street).
Investments, and the bets therein, needed to expand outside of the USA. hence, globalist investing.
However, a second more consequential aspect happened simultaneously. The politicians became more valuable to the Wall Street team than the Main Street team; and Wall Street had deeper pockets because their economy was now larger.
As a consequence Wall Street started funding political candidates and asking for legislation that benefited their interests.
When Main Street was purchasing the legislative influence the outcomes were beneficial to Main Street, and by direct attachment those outcomes also benefited the average American inside the real economy.
When Wall Street began purchasing the legislative influence, the outcomes therein became beneficial to Wall Street. Those benefits are detached from improving the livelihoods of main street Americans because the benefits are “global” needs. Global financial interests, investment interests, are now the primary filter through which the DC legislative outcomes are considered.
There is a natural disconnect. (more)
Here is an example of the resulting impact as felt by consumers:
♦ TWO ECONOMIES – Time continues to pass as each economy heads North.
Economic Globalism expands. Wall Street’s false (paper) economy becomes the far greater economy. Federal fiscal policy follows and fuels the larger economy. In turn the Wall Street benefactors pay back the politicians.
Economic Nationalism shrinks. Main Street’s real (traditional) economy shrinks. Domestic manufacturing drops. Jobs are off-shored. Main Street companies try to offset the shrinking economy with increased productivity (the fuel). Wages stagnate.
Now it’s 1990 – The Wall Street economic engine (traveling I-95) reaches Northern North Carolina. However, it’s now 500 miles away from Main Street’s engine (traveling I-75). The Appalachian range is the geographic wedge creating the natural divide (a metaphor for ‘trickle down’).
By the time the decade of 2000 arrives – Wall Street’s well fueled engine, and the accompanying DC legislative attention, influence and monetary policy, has reached Philadelphia.
However, Main Street’s engine is in Ohio (they’re now 700 miles apart) and almost out of fuel; there simply is no more productivity to squeeze.
From that moment in time, and from that geographic location, all forward travel is now only going to push the two economies further apart. I-95 now heads North East, and I-75 heads due North through Michigan. The distance between these engines is going to grow much more significantly now with each passing mile/month….
However, and this is a key reference point, if you are judging their advancing progress from a globalist vessel (filled with traditional academic economists) in the mid-Atlantic, both economies (both engines) would seem to be essentially in the same place based on their latitude.
From a two-dimensional linear perspective you cannot tell the distance between them.
It is within this distance between the two economies, which grew over time, where a new economic dimension has been created and is not getting attention. It is critical to understand the detachment.
Within this three dimensional detachment you understand why Near-Zero interest rates no longer drive an expansion of the GDP. The Main Street economic engine is just too far away to gain any substantive benefit.
Despite their domestic origin in NY/DC, traditional fiscal policies (over time) have focused exclusively on the Wall Street, Globalist economy. The Wall Street Economic engine was simply seen as the only economy that would survive. The Main Street engine was viewed by DC, and those who assemble the legislative priorities therein, as a dying engine, lacking fuel, and destined to be service driven only….
Within the new 3rd economic dimension, the distance between Wall Street and Main Street economic engines, you will find the data to reconcile years of odd economic detachment.
Here’s where it gets really interesting. Understanding the distance between the real Main Street economic engine and the false Wall Street economic engine will help all of us to understand the scope of an upcoming economic lag; which, rather remarkably I would add, is a very interesting dynamic.
Think about these engines doing a turn about and beginning a rapid reverse. GDP can, and in my opinion, will, expand quickly. However, any interest rate hikes (fiscal policy) intended to cool down that expansion -fearful of inflation- will take a long time to traverse the divide.
Additionally, inflation on durable goods will be insignificant – even as international trade agreements are renegotiated. Why? Simply because the originating nations of those products are going to go through the same type of economic detachment described above.
Those global manufacturing economies will first respond to any increases in export costs (tariffs etc.), by driving their own productivity higher as an initial offset, in the same manner American workers went through in the past two decades. The manufacturing enterprise and the financial sector remain focused on the pricing.
♦ Inflation on imported durable goods sold in America, while necessary, will ultimately be minimal during this initial period; and expand more significantly as time progresses and off-shored manufacturing finds less and less ways to be productive. Over time, durable good prices will increase – but it will come much later.
♦ Inflation on domestic consumable goods ‘may‘ indeed rise at a faster pace. However, it can be expected that U.S. wage rates will respond faster, naturally faster, than any fiscal policy because inflation on fast-turn consumable goods becomes once again re-coupled to the ability of wage rates to afford them.
The fiscal policy impact lag, caused by the distance between federal fiscal action and the domestic Main Street economy, will now work in our favor. That is, in favor of the middle-class.
Within the aforementioned distance between “X” and “Y”, a result of three decades traveled by two divergent economic engines, is our new economic dimension….
“We support reinstating the Glass-Steagall Act of 1933 which prohibits commercial banks from engaging in high-risk investment,” said the platform released by the Republican National Committee. (link)
I think of it as real assets like real estate or manufacturing vs paper/electronic money based on hope and promises. And I think that the measurements used for a lot of economic indicators are dishonest. Take inflation. It’s calculated using things like toasters that you buy once every 5-10 years, but it doesn’t count things you buy every day, like food and gasoline. Austrian economics are the most honest, while kenyesian economics is a dishonest lefty rat hole.
Very perceptive.
thanks for posting this.
I prefer to call it as the Financial services versus Production based economy.
We got away from production based economy as companies found it was easier to move capital (money) around the world versus keep production here.
However all financial services economies devolve into a rich versus slave class as the rich people and companies move their money to where that can make the most money for themselves. They care nothing about people. Only about money.
Financial based economies always devolve into needing a lot of welfare as people do not make enough money to stay afloat or buy many things. And a large poor class develops.
Industrial revolution started the large production based economy which was the boon for the working middle class. Trump likes to build things. I like to build things. It feels good and proud and usually make more money for most people who make things.
Financial services economies can only have mostly two classes of people – Rich and poor (and large welfare class.).
Production based economies have a strong middle class and less poor and less need for welfare so you can shrink the government budget.
I’m thinking of Bill Kristol’s comment the other day about how the white working class of America is worthless and should just be replaced by immigrants. From my point of view, the professional political class of America (Kristol) is WORTHLESS, and should be replaced by our votes and the withholding of our dollars as consumers. What does Bill Kristol really do? I mean, working hard is not necessarily valuable. If you work hard at corruption or furthering counterproductive measures, you’re really worthless. If you work hard at forcing propaganda and lies into the minds of people, are you really valuable?
Agreed. Kristol really is one that needs to be put out to pasture.
Kristol beclowned himself there (again) but he probably approaches the topic from the globalist position which is to say the future of America is as a service economy rather than our traditional manufacturing economy. Hence his belief that cheap immigrant labor is more cost effective than the larger cost of employing main street American labor. That’s kind of the fork in the road where we’re at. We’ve seen the manufacturing base has been leaving and would continue to keep leaving unless it is purposely reversed. In comes Trump who sees the problem and solution and it’s all about puting main street back to work which means building back up the manufacturing base. Kristol, aside from being a pompous ass, is simply driving up I-95 and is on the wrong side of history.
when we had a robust economy that was booming there were jobs americans didn’t want to do but what kristol ignores (on purpose) is that in our economy today of high inflation and low wages , with high unemployment in a world of part time minimum wage jobs as a reality there is no job americans are not willing to do to survive the clinton/bush/Obama global economy
This post needs to be featured and pinned to the top of the home page for a couple of days.
Yes, at least for me it’s not light reading. I’m going to copy and print it out.
I was thinking along the lines of reality economics and fantasy economics. Between the two you have never-never land economics. However, I’m not sure this works.
So, I’m just as befuddled at the conclusion of the article as I was at the beginning. Consequently, I’m left with a line from some movie (forget which one), “Okay, explain this to me like I’m a two-year old.”
BTW, what is the status of reinstating Glass-Steagall?
haven’t heard anything other than whispers of it being considered to be reinstated
Mnunechin said in testimony that a revised GS is worthy.
Kudos to Professor Sundance and Professor Blyth.
Good analysis and correct. But the BIGGEST part is missing. Money. 50% of all transactions involve money and the key question is how money is created. Before 1913 money was created by the US government without debt. From the end of 1913, if the US government wants money, it asks to borrow money from the (private) Federal Reserve, which it must pay back, with interest.
To truly become a rich nation, we must reclaim the ability to create money debt free through our government, not by a private central bank where money has to be paid back, which in turn requires income tax.
Good references:
– Web of Debt
– No more national debt
– http://www.publicbankinginstitute.org
BTW, the Federal Reserve is owned by globalist banks, which directly goes against America First principle.
Ive read on zerohedge articles about how india is in turmoil because theyre forcing people to go cashless. How in the EU they are proposing limiting cash withdrawls and eliminating currencies and writing financial rules to “thwart terrorism ” thatcrequire financial transactions to be tracked….all through central banks.
Cashless societies arent independent societies imho.
You are a great teacher. Looking forward to more articles on “the little engine that could “. It is really starting to make sense now. Please, more articles on this dynamic. Thank you, bigly. Go president Trump.
Labour can be partners with real capitalism, but never with finance capitalism.
This can be stated much more succinctly:
Fiction vs. Fact?
Dream vs. Reality?
Imagination vs. Knowledge?
After watching the Tucker interview, I went and watched the professor’s lecture that Tucker was referring to. The professor says global Trumpism is the product of economic displacement and racism. In his view, if you are opposed to immigration, you are likely a racist. I have lived in SoCal for 30+ years. The objection isn’t to immigration, it is to unlimited illegal immigration. I don’t see it as racism. I see it as nationalism and patriotism.
This paragraph from Peter Navarro’s Death by China helps explain the divide between the two economies and why stimulating one doesn’t help the other:
“Trying to jumpstart our economy with a massive stimulus in the absence of a vibrant manufacturing base has been like trying to start a car without spark plugs or gain traction on slick tires. It just can’t be done. Sadder yet, a great portion of that stimulus money leaks right out of our economy and stimulates Guangzhou and Shanghai rather than Gary and Pittsburgh. Indeed, the false Keynesian vision of a virtuous cycle of spending just won’t play in Peoria when so much of what we buy isn’t made here and our biggest trading deficit partner never reciprocates.”
The Keynesians in power either fail to see or willfully and negligently ignore the distance between the two economies. Massive stimulus, zero interest, quantitative easing all help Wall Street but don’t trickle down to Main Street. But, as sundance alludes to, this distance also prevents Wall Street from containing Main Street. The Federal Reserve will raise interest rates to “cool down” MAGA, but the divide between the two economies will make it a largely futile effort.
One thing I don’t get though, is how the third dimension in economics is undiscovered if sundance details it here. Is this something that mainstream economics journals have been suppressing for fear that it will reveal the Federal Reserve as a paper tiger whose only real power is making bankers richer? As Trump’s presidency progresses and the economy improves in spite of the Fed, will the evidence be too compelling for leading economists (Keynesians) to suppress anymore?
Yes, he gets it.
Another honest economist is Michael Hudson, who also talks about the entire FIRE sector (finance insurance real estate) as a leech, that sucks away at the productive economy. I highly recommend reading “Killing the Host”. Hudson has a completely different understanding of economics than either classical liberal economics or neoliberal economics and has written favorably about the American School of Economics from the 1800s. This was the economic policy the Republicans put into place with Lincoln.
Very fascinating stuff, overall.
