February 11th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #23

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
Lets keep this thread concern-troll free just for one day, ok?
I agree but I am really concerned about that not happening. (-;
Hee,he!
lol
Well that didn’t take long … A ways downthread somebody bringing up the Gorsuch ‘what did he say’ concern again. SMH
Earlier we saw our dear President boarded Air Force One On his way to Mar-A-Lago. Here’s the landing and motorcade. I always enjoy the videos that Trump Street Team FL always share.
Love me some DJT……. 🙂
I wonder why Air Force One lands at different airports? Security?
This Kevin De Leon needs to be picked up for questioning regarding the threats he made to law enforcement. He’s widely reviled here in California for being about as corrupt as a politician can be. He gets away with it because the Dens have the illegal vote locked down here.
http://sd24.senate.ca.gov/news/2017-02-10-statement-california-senate-leader-responds-new-information-ice
This is the California Senator that thinks Identity Thief is no big deal, even when used to vote illegally. Wish someone would screw up his name and credit. Identity Thief is a Felony, and for good reason.
Around 1/2 of the Illegals use fake IDs, yes some are dead people, but many aren’t. For the Identity Fraud victims still alive, it often costs them Thousands upon thousands of dollars to get their name and credit clear. H3LL, even alter all the trials and money spent its still years before their name is totally cleared. As for illegally voting, that is taking away the voice of legal Americans.
Yep, that’s him. If we ever get our state back, he’s going to jail.
If you California is ever gotten back from the Criminals I would love to go back…If that is what the good Lord wants.
Aw, a special snowflake who thinks he has the right to know ICE’s plans. 🤣
He thinks CA is going to protect him from our laws.
According to the 9th Circuit, identity theft is a victimless crime and, therefore, not a deportable offense.
Tell that to my sister-in-law & her family.
My sister-in-law went to college later in life, graduated & got a good job. Two years after they started working they tried to buy a home…Turns out they had one, and several cars.The Thief flipped the house, cars ?? but after first trial the thief jumped bail back to Mexico.
It was another 5 years before their credit was good enough to get the home they wanted at a decent interest rate.
Time for bed. I read your sentence as “… not a Deplorable offense.”
Reading all these stories about the work ICE has done since our President signed those EOs the other day is just amazing. The lawyers can’t keep up with the numbers. From the Southeast all the way out to CA, ICE has been rounding them up and shipping them out.
This is what I have dreamed about for a very long time. Thank you President Trump! I will never get tired of irked of winning!
https://mobile.twitter.com/realdonaldtrump/status/728297587418247168?lang=en
I wonder if President Trump knows how many tears of joy have been shed for him. He was our last chance and hope to save our country. Can’t even begin to describe how much I appreciate him.
Warning some foul language buy Pena is right on
Hispanic-American Florida Billionaire Daniel Pena Loves Trump “Donald Trump will Rock the World”
Heh. Yes, I watched this last year…and it does have a lot of foul language.
But Pena is right!
Our beloved President Trump is rocking the planet!
Trump is so rocking the planet…Looking like the west coast judges are hearing it.
That’s why I love it so. It’s so un-PC. And he is definitely right.
Yikes. i struggle all the time with my foul mouth but this guy makes me feel like a little angel!
Thanks, Mr. Pena!
Dow hits 20200. Cabinet picks all being approved. Japan promises free and “fair” trade. China placated by phone call. Sean Spicer pressers getting higher ratings than soaps. Companies promising to build in U.S. Media busted. Elizabeth Warren stfu.
This was a helluva week. What am I missing?
The higher it goes the harder it will fall…the globalists have a plan to collapse the economy.
Any word on the crowd outside Mitch McConnell’s house?
Probably gone home by now. It’s a bit cold down south tonite.
Do we know exactly what Gorsuch said or has he not responded at all and all we are getting is hearsay ??? Fox at one point said he confirmed but that was used in an interview of someone else. No where did I see any article quoting Gorsuch after the fact. So am wondering if the treepers know the score on this ???
I don’t have a link / source, but I recall reading on here that what Gorsuch said was a generalization about people having lost faith in judges, and not about any specific case. And that senator schumer mis-quoted him. 🙂
Hopefully, another Treeper can post a link to confirm this.
I’ve read elsewhere that some are reading into the fact that Gorsuch belongs to a very leftist Episcopal church in CO. That that should be of concern as to how liberal he actually is. I don’t know if it is though.
Hopefully they stop using corn as fuel. I am worried about popcorn shortages with all this winning and the ensuing lefty meltdowns…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Buwahahahahaha…
The fake black guy never gets anything right.
Talcum X.
LOL
Martin Luther Creme.
Shaun:
Was he that white leader of some BLM group? Who insisted he was actually black? Like that Rachel Dozal (?) chick in Spokane who was with the NAACP?
This BS is seriously getting out of hand.
Seems friends keep turning me on to Trey is so right about Lady justice
Trey talks real purdy.
Okay, Trey…why don’t you get a bunch of your fellow congressmen together and do a ‘House Resolution’ to request that Hillary Clinton be investigated and prosecuted?
That way, Pres Trump wouldn’t have to be the ‘bad guy’ on this one…and he could just say “Okay, very well, let’s do it!”
Rumors were that Trey was retiring. I do believe that Trey had/has good intentions, but look how Obama was able to strike down anything upstanding DC politicians tried.
Just like Trump, I’m for giving Trey a chance..Remember DC Congress is still full of Swap Rat RINOs
Hey, I used to be a huge fan of Trey Gowdy.
I thought he was a staunch defender of our Constitution.
But then…he endorsed Rubio for President.
Rubio.
Rubio is not eligible to be President, and as a defender of the Constitution, Trey Gowdy should know this.
But okay.
I am for giving Trey yet another chance to prove that he is worthy of our trust.
I still stand by my suggestion, though…for him to cobble together the congressional support for a House Resolution to go after Crooked Hillary.
President Trump doesn’t need to be the lone voice on this.
He has a lot of other things to worry about.
I am sooo hoping that the Muslim Bro-hood gets classified as a terrorist organization.
It’s already been done, by several Arab countries.
We would just be agreeing with them.
And…wouldn’t it be glorious if La Raza were declared a terrorist organization too!
That would be wonderful.
I still haven’t forgotten what that La Raza mayor of San Jose did to our fellow Trump supporters at that rally there.
In case you aren’t familiar with who/what La Raza is, this explains it pretty well:
La Raza has been calling for it’s members to “Kill all the white people”, for years.
They fit every criteria for being declared a terrorist organization.
“La Raza” = The Race.
In the early 1960s James Meredith, an African American, lost his bid to be admitted to Ol’ Miss in a Federal District court in Mississippi. Judge Mize simply could not find any indication that the college (and the State) wanted to exclude him. Appeals followed, and he was finally successful, except the Governor of Mississippi openly defued the Federal governement, and simply refused to allow Meredith to be admitted. President Kennedy looked around for someone to enforce the court order. He did not want to use troops because he had criticized Eisenhower for doing so in Little Rock. The FBI (Hoover) refused to get involved ( yeah, big shock). The US Marshals comrised about 300, but most were older political appointees serving as bailiffs. Finally Kennedy decided to use Border Patrol, and later added Federal Bureau of Prisons officers. Sworn in as Marshals, thet were issued clubs and tear gas guns. Some in the ugly crowd they faced were srmed, and some also were state snd local law enforcement who sided with the protestors. The fight went on all night, but the rioters failed to seize Merideth. Troops arrived the next day, and their numbers would swell to 30,000 before Federal law was again paramount. Any of this sound familiar?
Leftists are so crazy, they think drinking milk is racist now.
Who Knew…? (O_o)/
Another vote for an Edit Button… 😄
I’m going to have a bowl of Raisin Bran and Hitler juice for breakfast tomorrow.
Nah….. we supremacists prefer properly aged bourbon.
The fools with their milk
So Michael Moore says US S**ts on it’s own citizens. This fat bastard is the one that used footage of Americans running for their lives on 9/11 to mock them in his anti-American propaganda film “Bowling for Columbine”. He arrogantly narrated that part with “Yes, Americans are wild with fear”. I can’t believe that, to this day, I have never heard him publicly called out for that.
By the way, the only reason I saw that movie was because my then teenage daughter was required to see it for a high school class. I ignorantly thought it was about the tragedy at Columbine High School. It was kind of about gun control, but mostly just anti-American. At one point, after the movie has drawn you in, they just start scrolling written propaganda across the screen. Disgusting movie made by a disgusting, hateful human being.
Where was the Supreme Court when Obama was President? They could of stopped him at some point! Disgraceful.
What are the duties of the Supreme Court?
The Supreme Court has the power to check, if necessary, the actions of the President and Congress.
It can tell a President that his/her actions are not allowed by the Constitution. It can tell Congress that a law it passed violated the Constitution and is, therefore, no longer a law. It can also tell the government of a state that one of its laws breaks a rule in the Constitution.
The Supreme Court is the final judge in all cases involving laws of Congress and the Constitution.
New & More in depth info on the 3 guys fired who were I.T. For state http://allnewspipeline.com/Bombshell_MSM_Is_Hiding.php
Hahaha! This is just tooo good!
President Trump reportedly mocked Democrats in a meeting with senators this week for allowing Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) become the face of their party.
“Pocahontas is now the face of your party,” Trump said in the meeting, sources told CNN.
LikeLike
Solidcore owner harassing ivanka info! Leave a message regarding her clients privacy act!
Pres. Trump needs to reconsider his opinion on Civil Asset Forfeiture, which is being abused greatly by both state and federal law enforcement since they don’t have to prove the assets are illegal, it can take years for the rightful owner to recover such, if at all, and there is good reason for these entities to make certain the assets are not returned to the rightful owner as the LEOs get to split the property to support their departments. This is not a mythical problem; I know several people who have suffered losses because of over-zealous, greedy LEOs (and you DO KNOW I respect that profession).
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-02-07/trump-offers-destroy-career-texas-state-senator-meeting-sheriffs
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-02-10/civil-asset-forfeiture-ruining-lives-while-failing-stop-crime
Warning: foul language alert. If you can’t handle it move along to the next post.
I just finished watch the documentary “Trumped” on Showtime and the focus on Mark Halperin and Mark McKinnon and some other veteran follower of the political wars. It was so one-sided, but I found myself telling them all to fk themselves throughout the documentary. So elitist, so clueless. They’re a bunch of bastards whose agony is my absolute joy. The fact that we – and I do mean WE in every sense of the word – won is so gratifying. We’re only weeks into the Trump presidency and these aholes still don’t know what hit them. Couldn’t happen to a better bunch of pr*cks. Just watching their sanctimonious attitudes makes my blood boil and want to join the true resistance all over again. I understand the concern trolls around here to an extent, but think of it this way: could you imagine what your world would look like had Hillary been elected?
MAGA
Kelly is so busy at work!
Hillary voters disappearing!
How about we all show up at our nearest state funded university and declare ourselves to be “undocumented students”? Just show up and attend any classes we want. Demand extra attention from the instructor and extra tutoring help from the paying students. If we still can’t pass the tests, then the scores from the paying students needs to be redistributed to us so we can pass, too. Yes, we can!
