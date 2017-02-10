Report: Russia Willing To Extradite NSA Spy Edward Snowden…

President Obama previously requested Snowden’s return, Russia said no. Obama was angry. Now that President Obama is out of office Russia wants to give Snowden back, and President Trump has never even asked for him. Apparently, Snowden has worn out his welcome.
(Via NBC News) U.S. intelligence has collected information that Russia is considering turning over Edward Snowden as a “gift” to President Donald Trump — who has called the NSA leaker a “spy” and a “traitor” who deserves to be executed.
That’s according to a senior U.S. official who has analyzed a series of highly sensitive intelligence reports detailing Russian deliberations and who says a Snowden handover is one of various ploys to “curry favor” with Trump. A second source in the intelligence community confirms the intelligence about the Russian conversations and notes it has been gathered since the inauguration.
[…] The White House had no comment, but the Justice Department told NBC News it would welcome the return of Snowden, who currently faces federal charges that carry a minimum of 30 years in prison. Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said talk about returning Snowden is “nonsense.” (read more)
Snowden is right…if he was spying for Russia, they would not turn him over to the USA where he faces a long prison sentence.
I think Snowden has always been a US agent. He revealed almost nothing new and the USA didn’t bag him in Hong Kong. I would reevaluate my opinion if he’s extradited, tried and jailed for 30 years.
He can Trade Soros and Putin can even Keep Snowden …..
This is so good…. winning! Trump sends a letter to China with best wishes during the Lateran Festival… then calls and makes nice and now China has a much better attitude toward the USA. Now Russia, like the jealous step child, offers up Snowden because China was getting too friendly. This is just so much fun to watch. The art of the deal.
President Trump has this one wrong……Snowden is a hero to all liberty loving Americans.
I’m afraid I agree. He broke the law, but he showed us how corrupt our government truly was, spying on every single american citizen, keeping a file on them… horrifying stuff.
He is going to jail for a long time.
I used to think the same but you have to consider that there may be info of something deeper going on that Trump knows. He’s shown he has very good Intel sources even as far back as the primaries. It will be interesting to see how it plays out
I have mixed feelings but feel he overall did what needed to be done. My main issue with those on the Right are how they completely dismiss what Snowden revealed. Too many conservatives behave in an overly partisan way and forget that the Constitution applies to our political adversaries too. The US broke the law, international, Hague level laws, and it’s sad that conservatives don’t even acknowledge that the Bush administration was in the wrong.
“President Donald Trump — who has called the NSA leaker a “spy” and a “traitor” who deserves to be executed.”
And King George wanted to execute the American revolutionaries. Does Trump want to be King George 2.0?
Hopefully Trump has since put a lot of additional thought into this especially as he has shown no inclination these last 3 months to go after even a few years in prison for the nations number one criminals.
We know what he did, but….after all we’ve been witness to, suffered with, all we know bout all those people…Snowden deserves his day in court. Snowden is one of the reasons we knew we needed Trump.
LikeLiked by 6 people
How would you have liked to be one of the NSA guys undercover doing your job that just got outed by this “hero”. Collateral damage? Their families would not agree.
The anti-American perverts at the NSA can burn in hell and tell them I said so.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Amen.
Doing their job by particpating in shredding the constitution is not noble but treasonous. Screw them
LikeLiked by 3 people
Putin should get Soros in return.
I also have to say that I oppose the death penalty for Snowden.
The death penalty is the ultimate punishment, it should be reserved for people who do deliberately – and with an evil intention – cause damage to America.
Snowden is a misguided young man who probably really believed that he did the American public a favor while – probably – revealing nothing governments hostile to America didn’t know already. I also understand that he was afraid given people like the Clintons in DC.
He should serve a minimum of 30 years in prison, and if he dislikes such a long imprisonment he can demand the death penalty.
That said it’s also possible that this is a fake news story or a Russian attempt to get the sanctions lifted. (Personally, I oppose the sanctions anyway.)
You shound like King George III. Are you related?
I agree with Putin should get Soros in return….
Since it’s from NBC, I would definitely say FAKE NEWS.
Skeptical.
Putin and Trump are both shrewd men. What is said publicly may only be for public consumption.
Instinct tells me Putin is revealing one of his low cards to get a read on Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It was revealed by NBC by “undisclosed sources”. Unless NBC has Russian speaking spies in the Kremlin, it’s likely they made it up out of thin air.
From the NBC report:
“That’s according to a senior U.S. official who has analyzed a series of highly sensitive intelligence reports detailing Russian deliberations and who says a Snowden handover is one of various ploys to “curry favor” with Trump. A second source in the intelligence community confirms the intelligence about the Russian conversations and notes it has been gathered since the inauguration.”
Why are unnamed “senior officials” leaking this top secret information to NBC? If in fact the Russian’s are planning to turn over Snowden how does this leak make this more likely to happen? Assuming the information is factual this leak just exposes sources and methods.
There have been way to many leaks from the various intelligence agencies – all designed to under mine President Trump. Today CNN is reporting “senior officials – past and current – have been able to verify some of the claims in the “Russian dossier”. President Trump needs to take action fast to stop all the leaks from not only the various agencies but also from inside the White House. Employees need to be warned that if they are caught communicating “off the record” with the media they will face immediate dismissal and depending on the nature of the leaks criminal charges if they involve classified or sensitive information.
I think this is more press theater designed to draw a dark and sordid portrait of secret wheeling and dealing between the evil Putin and his puppet Trump. The media wishes to portray them as bosom buddies, even sinking so low as to trade human beings as “gifts,” which is perhaps a kind of distorted way of getting even with Trump for all the sudden arrests in human trafficking. Here is this spy, this young man — a “gift” for you — human currency, so to speak, from an “evil dictator” to his American puppet.
Since human trafficking by the elite power brokers is very real, and human beings are indeed used as their currency, this story is a way to project the power elites’ own crimes again onto Trump, especially in light of the hundreds of arrests of child sex traffickers all across the nation this week.
Even though I agree in principle with what Snowden did. He did break the law and justice does need to be applied if not it is no better than Hillary getting a pass. Snowden is a Patriot and he knows there is consequences.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Founding Fathers broke the law, a whole number of them. The Law is not God.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tell that to the Ninth Circle of Hell. They don’t seem to have that problem.
Hillary should be thrown in jail before Snowden!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Agreed 1000% We are a nation of laws and under our constitution equal justice for all no matter who it is.
I wonder if an equal exchange Soros for Snowden will be a good deal?
LikeLiked by 2 people
that would be great. Give snowden probation and imprison soros in a max security russian shit hole in siberia
LikeLiked by 2 people
So, who is the Senior US official that’s blabbing to NBC? Maybe President Trump and Snowden need to have a private conversation so Snowden can tell him how the leaks are happening. Same way as they are spying on all of us. Might change his mind.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly. “That’s according to a senior U.S. official who has analyzed a series of highly sensitive intelligence reports…”
So who is looking at reports and blabbing? Why isn’t that a crime?
(I think we know. Because the CIA wants this ‘out there’.)
On second thought, I’m invoking the 48 hour rule. This will end up being “moar winning”, you just watch.
Ok Rebel, I’m going with you on this one. Meet up in 48. 😀
When a government becomes so totalitarian that it sets to spying, and in mass and in great detail, on it’s own people like they were all subjects, if not criminals, it is not doing so on their behalf. Only the most mindless of sheeple could think so. The Stasi wasn’t in East Germany The TSA/Gropestapo molesting little girls and grandmas at our airports and largely giving middle easterners a pass. I don’t think the federal government has stopped a single attack, and has caused quite a number (Fort Hood, Boston, Benghazi, Navy Shipyard, Mexican invaders who kill so many and most every day), with their gross willful dereliction.
I don’t care how many times N-Stasi-A supporters and apologists and lackeys tell me that’s Holy Water they are spraying on my leg to keep me safe, I know that it’s something very different – and it smells to high Heaven. There is no doubt in my mind that the Founding Fathers, to a man, would despise the NSA at least as much as they despised King George, probably more. If there were justice in the world, Snowden would be living it up in America as a hero and all the N-Stasi-A criminals would be in hiding, maybe somewhere in North Korea, in a dark cave. subsisting on grass.
I see the N-Stasi-A for what it is, something far more odious to liberty than even a lawless Obama weaponized IRS. I see the IRS as a very nasty little 4 foot shark, but the N-Stasi-A as a vampyroteuthis Infernalis, lit. “Vampire Squid from Hell”, ramming it’s blood sucking peeping tom pervert tentacles into every part of American personal communication they can get those ever growing and increasing tentacles into, to suck dry all remaining individual privacy and speech freedoms as they regard every American, except their masters, as guilty until never proven innocent.
Snowden blew the Paul Revere whistle on them and, for that, all real Americans should be eternally grateful.
Julian Assange is good, Snowden is bad?
McCain thinks Snowden should be prosecuted. That’s all I need to know.
LikeLiked by 3 people
McLame thinks there are ‘moderate’ muslims. Tune him out.
This is an interesting tweet from LAST MONTH from Glenn Greenwald. It appears that “Clinton’s CIA surrogate” – Mike Morrell – was pushing the idea of Putin handing over Snowden to Trump “as a gift” last month. I suspect he is the unnamed “former official” cited in the NBC article.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes, more fake crap from Morrell given to NBC…
I don’t trust that weaselly Morrell as far as I could throw him.
The Founding Fathers would have given Snowden a medal and a parade and shot or hung those at the NSA as collaborators of King George.
“would have given Snowden a medal”
For what? “Leaking” stuff that was already public knowledge?
https://www.eff.org/cases/jewel
It wasn’t public knowledge as it wasn’t covered to speak of. …. …. until Snowden.
God Himself could not design anything more anti-American than the NSA.
Since President Trump cant accept foreign gifts, how bout we trade one Soros for one Snowden and call it even.
LikeLiked by 1 person
First, Satan created the East German STASI. That was for practice. Then he created the NSA.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think we should return the favor and send George Soros back to Putin. Isn’t he wanted in Russia?
If they bring him back, make him watch that “Merkel Pool Dance” video 100 times in a row, that should be enough punishment.. if he survives that he’s a free man..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Does anyone here really want to side with Miss Lindsay?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not even if I was his own mother.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If I were an enemy of America, I would love the N-Stasi-A as they treat Americans like criminal serfs presumed guilty until never proven innocent. Supporting the N-Stasi-A may be patriotism, but if so, it is patriotism on the old East German plan, something foreign and alien to America.
I’d really like to see Snowden pardoned nonetheless. He’s a hero painted as a criminal.
CIA operation painted as a hero.
http://www.amtvmedia.com/snowden-a-limited-hangout-cia-op/
These leaks need to stop!!!
I am honestly very conflicted over Snowden bc i think ultimately whistleblowers should be protected.
However, I have to also asmit I have never done a deep dive on him.
I just read some Russian newspapers and I can tell you it is a fake news…Russian government denied any such plans…
