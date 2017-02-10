Report: Russia Willing To Extradite NSA Spy Edward Snowden…

President Obama previously requested Snowden’s return, Russia said no. Obama was angry. Now that President Obama is out of office Russia wants to give Snowden back, and President Trump has never even asked for him. Apparently, Snowden has worn out his welcome.

(Via NBC News) U.S. intelligence has collected information that Russia is considering turning over Edward Snowden as a “gift” to President Donald Trump — who has called the NSA leaker a “spy” and a “traitor” who deserves to be executed.

That’s according to a senior U.S. official who has analyzed a series of highly sensitive intelligence reports detailing Russian deliberations and who says a Snowden handover is one of various ploys to “curry favor” with Trump. A second source in the intelligence community confirms the intelligence about the Russian conversations and notes it has been gathered since the inauguration.

[…] The White House had no comment, but the Justice Department told NBC News it would welcome the return of Snowden, who currently faces federal charges that carry a minimum of 30 years in prison. Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said talk about returning Snowden is “nonsense.” (read more)

Finally: irrefutable evidence that I never cooperated with Russian intel. No country trades away spies, as the rest would fear they're next. https://t.co/YONqZ1gYqm — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) February 10, 2017