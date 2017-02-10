President Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Joint White House Press Conference (Video)…

Welcoming Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to the White House with a hug, President Trump said he wants to bring the post-World War II alliance with Japan “even closer.” President Trump offered Japan assurances Friday that mutual defense agreements cover the disputed Senkaku Islands, claimed by China as the Diaoyus. Trump signed off on a joint statement with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that reaffirms America’s security guarantee.
Diverting from Trump’s stance that the Trans-Pacific Partnership is bad for America, Abe stressed the importance of a “free and fair common set of rules” for trade among the worlds’ most dynamic economies. “That was the purpose of TPP. That importance has not changed,” Abe said through an interpreter, though both leaders held out the possibility of a future bilateral, U.S.-Japanese deal.
After a working lunch on economic issues, the two leaders boarded Air Force One with their wives for a trip to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida. Trump and Abe are scheduled to play golf Saturday.
look at abe’s face. who doesn’t love our POTUS???? it’s going to be a great weekend ‘hanging out’ with these guys!
I love the Japanese….
I will bet he and his wife were very excited to hang out, go golfing at Mar a Lago. I would be..and he is the first world leader to get that honor.
I bet PM Abe and his wife were excited to ride aboard Air Force One. That’s like a once in a lifetime opportunity.
Geminis know how to entertain guests.
I’m glad the Osprey landed safely. Those aircraft give me the hebejeebees.
It’s not an Osprey. It’s a Sikorsky Helicopter.
Thanks for sharing but no way will I login to Facebook to watch an address.
Need my eyes checked. When I looked at the bottom photo of the leaders at their podiums, It looked like Abe was wearing a fez.
On the subject, it would be great if .45 and Abe hammered out a trade deal WITHOUT input from congress, k street, and the horrorchamber of commerce.
A warm welcome to PM Shinzo Abe
thanks for posting this as I missed it today. This is so great. Trump is President less than 1 month and already having a summit meeting with a major world power. Not done much in the past. And he has called dozens of country leaders already to get things rolling.
I think the US and Japan will do much business together and work pretty well in the long run. Japan needs our help in several areas to help fight the China effects on several fronts – economic, trade, security.
Japan will invest billions of dollars in US as it is a better investment than Japan for their major pension funds to make money. And the government and BOJ (Bank of Japan) will also invest money in US.
The only sticky point in the negotiations is the currency exchange rate.
This is an early summit to get the rough edges and trends set. Then when Trump gets his full cabinet in place actions will move fast.
PS. Ivanka Trump is very popular in Japan and I expect that any lost liberal ranting money in US will be compensated for by Japanese sales very easily.
President Trump the perfect host giving PM Abe the royal treatment
President TRUMP waves, they all wave. The attention of the guard, their posture. The little things I notice. Boss.
Love the video – it gives me goosebumps. Don’t you know PM Abe is thrilled? Air Force One Ride and Mar-a-lago. He will be a very good ally, trading partner and friend.
Remember what he always told us about Barry wasting time on the golf course with buddy’s, celebrities et. al. That the best negotiations are done out there.
Golf is the way much of the world works today. And who will ever forget Ivanka clobbering that golf ball in Heels! I never will. the fool who owns the solid core is so stupid dissing Ivanka, a real athlete IMO.
A warm welcome to PM Shinzo Abe!
(What in the world! Again? I did not select this tweet to post!) My selection was White House video of the handshake!
“…hacked by the Russians !”
Sarcasm tag missing ^^^^
LOL Putin hacked you 😂
I like this. New alliances, new world order.
Bet that PM Abe and his wife flying on Air Force One with the President and First Lady and First Daughter is hot news in Japan
“Donald, President, you are excellent businessman, but you have never been in the Congress or been a governor. You have not experienced being in the public office. But you have fought the uphill struggle and fight for more than a year in the election campaign to become a new President. And this is the dynamism of democracy. I would like to celebrate and congratulate Donald being sworn in as the President….”
https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-office/2017/02/10/remarks-president-trump-and-prime-minister-abe-japan-joint-press
Welcome PM Shinzo Abe!
A Zero Hedge commenter said President Trump needs to leave the White House, go to his hotel in DC and let Mr. Gulianni sweep for bugs, cameras, phone taps, etc. in the Oval Office, private living quarters, other areas used by POTUS. Do same with Camp David.
…and, if/when they find anything, perhaps leave it in place for a while in order to sow some fake news traps
I would be extremely surprised and disappointed if that had not already been done and if it wasn’t a “maintenance item” on an at least weekly basis, with site and event specific scans, whenever there is a major meeting or policy initiative being addressed.
I want maximum honesty and transparency of government, but leakers almost never tell the whole truth/almost always have an agenda. Consequently, they ultimately harm both security and the honesty and transparency of government. This nation needs to put its adult pants back on and prosecute traitors and security violators to the full, equal, fair extent of the law. No more passes for draft card burners or USN Capt. who meet with foreign enemies during sensitive peace negotiations, like Genghis Kerry. The hemp rope industry and generations to come will thank us!
This is solely based on the press conference but I got the impression that President Trump will try to create good relations with both Japan and China and bring them together.
Could we end up with a US, China, Japan, Russia alliance
Who knows…….anything is possible……new sheriff in town…
Japan is under tremendous pressure from the globalists to implement “immigration reform”. Their may be strength in this alliance.
Politicians, Media and Pundits have no clue as to the massive size of the Trump Administration’s First Bilateral Trade Deal that Trump will strike with Japan. Abe came prepared to the hilt.
Preliminary Predictions:
• Japan will REFUND American payments for bases used.
• Abe should deposit pending Refunds in an AMERICAN INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT FUND maintained in Japan.
• Abe should use this FUND to cover CONSTRUCTION of the WALL on an interim basis as their contribution to OUR security in return for our contribution to THEIRS. Trump can bill them for monthly costs, to be restored to the Fund as receipts from Mexico PAY for the WALL.
• This Deal will create a MAGLEV TRAIN in America’s Northeast Corridor, to be built by American Labor but owned and operated by Japanese Industry.
• Trump should CONDITION transfer of the Amtrak Right-of-Way (along with all regulatory approvals and any further real estate acquired through Eminent Domain) on Congressional passage of the ENTIRE TRUMP ECONOMIC AGENDA from Taxes to Health Care to Defense Rebuilding. [Message to Dems: Good luck with your Blue-State reelections if you continue to obstruct.]
• Japanese Industries – particularly Automotive and Construction Materials – will make huge investments in new plants that generate AMERICAN JOBS (taking share from Foreign exporters and American companies that moved plants and jobs abroad without return).
• Japan will IMPORT AMERICAN ENERGY, as our most trusted ALLY and TRADING PARTNER.
• Japan will IMPORT AMERICAN DEFENSE PRODUCTS and COLLABORATE on MISSILE-DEFENSE TECHNOLOGIES that as Trump declared will “make our mutual defenses impermeable”.
• These Japanese Investments and Imports from America will REBALANCE AMERICA’S TRADE DEFICIT with JAPAN.
Japanese funding and investment will jump-start the entire Trump Agenda and overcome Congressional foot-dragging, and yes, we’re just getting started!
This Deal will become the benchmark for all future Bilateral Deals.
Message to visiting Leaders: Bring big proposals or embarrass yourselves.
WINNING.
