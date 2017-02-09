SolidCore Fitness Studio Founder Targets Ivanka Trump…

[ SolidCore ] is a fitness/workout studio with numerous locations including several in Washington DC. –Website Here–
The founder of the studio, Anne Mahlum, discovered President Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump was registered for workout classes at one of the locations under an alias due to Secret Service security concerns. Today, Ms. Mahlum uses her social media (facebook) to target Ivanka Trump demanding a meeting to discuss her political views.
This type of public targeting is wrong, and extremely dangerous, on so many levels.
Setting aside the inherent self-righteous virtue signaling once again evident through the use of a business to target a customer for special attention, ie. scorn; owner Anne Mahlum shows a complete lack of professional concern for her clients and customers privacy with the public broadcast of her intention.
Additionally, intended or not (most likely so), company owner and founder Anne Mahlum puts the safety and security of Ivanka Trump at risk by openly providing the details of activity for a member of the first family. This is exceptionally dangerous business behavior.
Apparently Ms. Mahlum does not recognize the inherent issues, and defends her action via her Twitter Account:
The original Facebook Post was first noticed by Twitter User Betsy Klein, and subsequently retweeted by Katie Pavlich who seems to understand the larger issues:
Reference / Sourcing:
- Facebook Page for Anne Mahlum is HERE
- Twitter Account for Anne Mahlum is HERE
- Website for Anne Mahlum is HERE
- SolidCore Twitter Account is HERE
- SolidCore Website is HERE
From her bio on the site: “Anne has grown her company to 10 locations with more than 50,000 clients, including Mrs. Michelle Obama.”
There you go.
LikeLike
The opinion:
http://cdn.ca9.uscourts.gov/datastore/opinions/2017/02/09/17-35105.pdf
LikeLike
What we are seeing is total war. War against our President’s family is war against America and Americans. War has been declared, those who are not combatants need to declare it by disowning this war.
LikeLike
I usually stay away from personal insults but these leftists deserve it! Anne Mahlum looks like your typical rabid liberal woman. Ugly inside and out!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dang. This woman’s a nut. She’s had 2 lawsuits filed against her already and hasn’t been in business long at all:
http://www.bizjournals.com/washington/blog/top-shelf/2016/01/solidcore-founder-facing-another-lawsuit.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
Better to post on social media than speak with Ivanka directly? Time to step up and let our liberal friends know they aren’t in a vacuum when they disparage us on social media. A business owner should know better. One less gym to check out. Solid core I will not be giving you any of my money. Thanks for the heads up.
LikeLike
Pay for a couple of Muzz to join her class,she can have a heart to heart with them after class.
LikeLike
Her great innovation is a plank with two handles and some springs attached. Looks like an inferior version of bowflex. Resistance training is resistance training, 1)lift something heavy 2) put it back down 3)repeat until desired results are achieved.
This “reached out for a meeting” statement is the most presumptuous, pompous, egocentric, vainglorious, and asinine thing I’ve heard yet. WhoTF does this person imagine herself to be?
What’s next? “Just found out President Trump’s grandchild played in one of my rental bouncy houses. I don’t know if his grandchild shares his deplorable beliefs, but I demand a meeting to discuss my concerns about nuclear non-proliferation treaties!”
“I just found out that PDJT’ cousin once ate a hotdog from my cart. I normally stay out of politics, but know that he threatens the sensibilities of hot dog eaters so I’ve asked to meet with the secretary of the treasury to discuss the ramifications of virtual currency market instability on pork-belly futures.”
LikeLike
Well, since she asked.
What you should do is guard the privacy of ALL your clients, including Ivanka and her team… There, done, see how simple that was?
LikeLike
OMG. Speechless. The total and complete disrespect for decency in general and Ivanka’s or anyone elses’s right to privacy. Coming from what looks like a drugged-out lunatic to boot; of Course! They do not have. Nor ever Will have any respect for anything including Class.
LikeLike
Obama was one of her clients.
Obama was literally funded by Islamic countries that murder homosexuals and oppress women.
Obama literally funded and armed Islamic countries that murder homosexuals and oppress women.
Some champion of basic human rights.
LikeLike
$300 a month for this exercise safe space. That’s a car payment!
http://solidcore.co/pricing/
I quit using a membership gym years ago after getting disgusted with other people’s stink (sweat, bugs, who knows) all over the equipment. Bought some modest stuff for home. Much cheaper, much cleaner.
LikeLike
I swear to God, if these people thought they could get away with it they would hunt the Trump children down like dogs.
I hope Secret Service pays her a visit. And also, Betsy Klein, the CNN reporter who broadcast it far and wide, deserves a visit as well. Sh almost certainly knew she was putting Ivanka at risk.
I admire this family so much. Look at all they have sacrificed – privacy, safety, business involvement, etc. It’s just terrible how the left is behaving.
God bless the Trump family!
LikeLike
Aren’t there special rules for people being protected by the Secret Service? Did this woman just violate some of them?
LikeLike