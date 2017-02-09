SolidCore Fitness Studio Founder Targets Ivanka Trump…

[ SolidCore ] is a fitness/workout studio with numerous locations including several in Washington DC. –Website Here–

The founder of the studio, Anne Mahlum, discovered President Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump was registered for workout classes at one of the locations under an alias due to Secret Service security concerns. Today, Ms. Mahlum uses her social media (facebook) to target Ivanka Trump demanding a meeting to discuss her political views.

This type of public targeting is wrong, and extremely dangerous, on so many levels.

Setting aside the inherent self-righteous virtue signaling once again evident through the use of a business to target a customer for special attention, ie. scorn; owner Anne Mahlum shows a complete lack of professional concern for her clients and customers privacy with the public broadcast of her intention.

Additionally, intended or not (most likely so), company owner and founder Anne Mahlum puts the safety and security of Ivanka Trump at risk by openly providing the details of activity for a member of the first family. This is exceptionally dangerous business behavior.

Apparently Ms. Mahlum does not recognize the inherent issues, and defends her action via her Twitter Account:

The original Facebook Post was first noticed by Twitter User Betsy Klein, and subsequently retweeted by Katie Pavlich who seems to understand the larger issues:

Reference / Sourcing: