Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – February 9th 2017…

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer delivers the White House Press Briefing for Thursday February 9th:

74 Responses to Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – February 9th 2017…

  1. fedback says:
    February 9, 2017 at 4:24 pm

    Sean would have been in a friendlier environment in Raqqa than dealing with these people

  2. Sentient says:
    February 9, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    The obnoxious guy @ 25:00 is fat. Also, if you’re going to grow a bear, grow a beard.

  3. muffyroberts says:
    February 9, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    I haven’t watched. But by the comments above, it doesn’t sound like it went well. Should I watch it? I don’t want to get irritated.

  4. parteagirl says:
    February 9, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    For those of us “taking names” it would be helpful if, when Sean calls on a reporter, he says the reporter’s name and who the reporter works for.

  5. Deplorable Dave @DaveNYviii says:
    February 9, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    Media and dems are shook big time that Trump is calling out their puppet judges.

  6. Dean Schechinger says:
    February 9, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    Spicer was really good about criticism of judges when he asked where MSM was when Obama critized judges at State Of The Union. We know where they were. In the tank(for him).

    • catluver99 says:
      February 9, 2017 at 6:24 pm

      I agree Dean. I was listening to these insufferable presstitutes and thinking, why no one mentions Obomb criticizing judges at the State of the Union and there was Spicer repeating what I was thinking. I said a loud BAM when he did, then turned around to see if I scared my cat.

  7. freeperjim says:
    February 9, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    The Marxist Propaganda/FakeNews Media always lies. ALWAYS.

  8. mazziflol says:
    February 9, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    All this hoopla about KAC and Ivanka clothing. Didn’t the previous administration pass a law forcing people to buy a private company product?? Whatever… They are stupid.

  9. Attorney says:
    February 9, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    Found Roosevelt’s some of criticisms of the Supreme Court at Smithsonian website (surely they will be taking it down soon):

    “The Tipaldo ruling persuaded Roosevelt that he had to act, and act quickly, to curb the court. As he told the press, the court had created a “ ‘no-man’s-land’ where no Government— State or Federal—can function.” He had been waiting patiently for popular dissatisfaction with the court to mount; now anger at the Tipaldo decision surged.”

    “…but as the evening drew to a close, Idaho’s senator William Borah, sensing something as he saw the president chatting with two of the justices, remarked: “That reminds me of the Roman Emperor who looked around his dinner table and began to laugh when he thought how many of those heads would be rolling on the morrow.” [Describing Roosvelt’s WH intimidation]

    “Three days later, on February 5, 1937, Roosevelt shocked Congress, his closest advisers and the country by unleashing a thunderbolt. He asked Congress to empower him to appoint an additional justice for any member of the court over age 70 who did not retire”

    Trump needs to throw this back at the liberal savages. Kelly Anne, are you reading???

    Read more: http://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/when-franklin-roosevelt-clashed-with-the-supreme-court-and-lost-78497994/#FwsJZeJ477AGoGeX.99
    Give the gift of Smithsonian magazine for only $12! http://bit.ly/1cGUiGv
    Follow us: @SmithsonianMag on Twitter

  10. fedback says:
    February 9, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    Media obsessed with nonsense and gossip. Even Roberts from Fox.
    Very few serious questions

  11. hbaronaz says:
    February 9, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    What a bunch of super biased a$$holes!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  12. Pontificating says:
    February 9, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    How many different ways can 4 or 5 ‘journalists’ ask the same question? So irritating! A psychological mindtrap.. looking for their required answer. Sean Spicer is more intelligent than that whole little collective of ‘gotcha!’. Mr. Spicer gave them the only answer he had.. the right and honest one. Let’s face it, truth really rubs these talking point regurgitaters wrong. They can’t comprehend it!!
    I’d have been pulling passes on the third go round… ridiculous!

  13. BobW462 says:
    February 9, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    Spicer really needs to stop suffering these fools. He is still allowing them way too much latitude.

  14. Patriot Lady says:
    February 9, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    I am really, really hoping that Sean Spicer checks in on Conservative Treehouse once in a while. If he does, I hope he would read this post and politely use this response the next time a rude “splodey head” berates him about the President’s travel moratorium from terrorist countries:
    Would you rather have President Trump do what FDR did — incarcerate American Muslims in concentration camps like President Roosevelt did to 120,000 Japanese Americans during WW2?
    I know it would never happen, but it is fun just to imagine it. 😎 😎

  15. Deplorable Dave @DaveNYviii says:
    February 9, 2017 at 5:06 pm

  16. gringz says:
    February 9, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    I was glad that when they asked about Guadalupe Garcia, that he just referred them to ICE, and cut them off. I’m really surprised there weren’t “spontaneous protests” all over the place, guess it’s too cold for the snowflakes . Anyway, hopefully she’s already out of the country.

    • Aparition42 says:
      February 9, 2017 at 5:43 pm

      According to the article that just popped up on truthfeed, she was in Mexico as of this morning. Of course, until we get the wall who knows how long she’ll stay there. At least ICE, Customs, and the other people at the front are now empowered to do their jobs.

      Side note, I wonder how many of the protestors that were arrested for impeding the process will also get deported. That will put a dent in the number of protestors sticking their heads above the parapets.

      • andi lee says:
        February 9, 2017 at 5:51 pm

        Wait a minute. Why isn’t she pending trial for I.D. theft? Forgery of documents? Fraud? Lying to the Feds? Multitude of laws broken.

      • littleflower481 says:
        February 9, 2017 at 5:54 pm

        I can’t believe some one is finally enforcing the laws against illegals. I wish they would pick up that California state legislature who is an illegal and even admitted his whole family has fake social security numbers. Would love to see him, and his lovely family, deported.

  17. Michelle says:
    February 9, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    I love the part around the 25:00 mark where the reporter whines about what Trump does and doesn’t tweet about and Sean says, I stood here and addressed this with you and you think he didn’t address the issue?” And the reporter’s like, “but he didn’t tweet about it!” And Sean is incredulous and says, “you’re equating what I do here with a tweet? This is the silliest thing I’ve ever heard.” And he moves on. There are so many issues they can ask about but they want to analyze Trump’s tweeting habits!

  18. MfM says:
    February 9, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    I haven’t watched more than a few of his press conferences, but I do follow him on Twitter. Some of the stuff he says is just poking the media, which I enjoy.

  19. MIKE says:
    February 9, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    I kind of feel sorry for P.S. Spicer having to deal with this press posse. They are more concerned about getting a “gotcha” moment than they are in relaying news to the public.
    Truly, the Press’ gene pool has no deep end.

  20. satmfs says:
    February 9, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    After watching most of the briefing today, I’ve decided the media needs to be put on a 30 day time out to reevaluate their behavior not only in briefings but in general. Trump and his admin can put out whatever they need to on Twitter and Facebook. That way…no more fake news.

  21. dot48 says:
    February 9, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    I really thought this WH was gonna RESTRUCTURE the whole Press Briefing thing But like a lot of other stuff it has not been done These radicals need seated in the basement of an old building, moved OUT of the WH period! These are nothing but animals

    • Give it time says:
      February 9, 2017 at 6:26 pm

      Just a note that Trump never said this was going to happen. One of the big issues is not just fake news from the left but also the right. A lot of the talking heads on the right keep piling on with what they “think” Trump will do. Newt is a classic example of this and Trump had to call him out twice.

  22. gary says:
    February 9, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    It is a BIG Mistake to have a press briefing everyday. It doesn’t help Trump or us. The FAKE MSM twist everything, and it’s a hostile group that are trying to trip him up.

    Hold press briefing once a week or once a month. Let Trump tweet what he wants us to know, or have Daily Sheet of what Trump did the last 24 hours.

    Enough with feeding the FAKE news groups a sound bite that will be twisted.

    Trump Team should be able to come up with different way to present their side and counter FAKE NEWS!

    Trump Team should just stop going on CNN and other fake news sites, and put out info in a way that states their side.

    Like

      February 9, 2017 at 5:32 pm

      Maybe a YouTube presidental channel. And other ways to get out info to millions of people that is pure Trump! 🙂

    • rvsueandcrew says:
      February 9, 2017 at 5:44 pm

      I do appreciate the first part of the press briefing where Sean reads a report. It’s refreshing to hear what’s going on without having to peel away bias and stupid remarks, just get a report with lots of information delivered directly and succinctly.

      As for the part where the reporters ask questions, yeah, nix that.

      • KBR says:
        February 9, 2017 at 5:58 pm

        Maybe he needs to begin to treat them like children in an old-school classroom.

        Stand, tell your name. Ask one question. Sit.

        Other than that tidbit:

        Cut off that microphone, and see which next politely-raised hand you will call upon.

        Rudeness not tolerated at all. When he has to close them down, their mikes get cut.

        When the press briefing is finished, all mikes shut off immediately.

        No more screaming out questions as he leaves the room like a bunch of unruly brats.

    • don welch says:
      February 9, 2017 at 5:57 pm

      good post. too bad that it won’t happen.

      • gary says:
        February 9, 2017 at 6:07 pm

        I liked the squirt rifle idea from saturday night live. Have him blast the trouble-makers. Would be fun.

        Or have the seated give a big shock if someone acts up.

        Of course Trump would approve but his Team would tell him not to do it. 🙂

  23. KBR says:
    February 9, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    What happened to the skype questions? Those were really good. I hate to see that stop.

