Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – February 9th 2017…

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer delivers the White House Press Briefing for Thursday February 9th:
Sean would have been in a friendlier environment in Raqqa than dealing with these people
LikeLiked by 3 people
The obnoxious guy @ 25:00 is fat. Also, if you’re going to grow a bear, grow a beard.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sentient he is all that you present, however, you left out that fact that he was attempting to debate the Press Secretary. That moron was way out of line and should not be allowed back into that room for press briefings.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I completely agree with you, I was happy when Sean Spicer shut him down.
LikeLiked by 1 person
spicemeister should have halted the presser and had the that guy removed on a live feed across the world. he has to stop this debating thing. ask a question, give an answer. if you don’t like the answer (which msm never will anyway) go back to your desk and write your opinion paper reflecting that. this is getting to the point where he isn’t in charge anymore.
Has anybody identified him yet and who he represents?
LikeLike
I haven’t watched. But by the comments above, it doesn’t sound like it went well. Should I watch it? I don’t want to get irritated.
I enjoyed it although I did a bit of plain speaking at the screen. Sean does a great job. He is slowly getting the press corps into shape. A few idiotic partisan hacks but he shuts them down after showing more patience than I would have.
Okay as long as he shut them down. I’m going to watch. Thanks.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sean did very well but the press ganged up on him asking the same questions over and over. He slapped them down but they are very destructive.
Spicy
Sounds awesome interesting. Okay I’m watching, thanks.
Sean should have a canned answer he gives when they hammer him about anything. Something along the lines of:
“Maybe the next time the previous president is spouting off in front of your cameras you can ask him why he and the Democrats let this situation get so out of control that the new administration is having to deal with it.”
Perhaps reading it is less irritating than watching:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-office/2017/02/09/press-briefing-press-secretary-sean-spicer-292017-11
It always is.
it wasn’t bad…just business as usual. don’t be afraid, sean can handle it all! one fat toad acting like a moron and several female rags asking dumb questions…not unwatchable.
A succinct & accurate assessment.
Thanks, that just bought me back some time to get work done around the house.
glad i could help.
.so nothing new lol.
Other than the questioning about Gorsuch and then the idiot who was asking about the tweets, I thought it went well.
I think the questions are getting better and even different. Like, asking about the DC laws; no one is talking about that so I am wondering if the reporter is from a DC media outlet? (I wish they would identify who they work for; maybe Sean could say when he calls on them, not just their names but who they are with). I also like that Sean is calling on foreign reporters.
I really enjoy these; entertainment. Sean is getting better and he laughs and smiles alot; I kind of think he is cute.
For those of us “taking names” it would be helpful if, when Sean calls on a reporter, he says the reporter’s name and who the reporter works for.
i strain to hear the names when sean calls on them but my mind wanders. i want to go to their twitter accounts and call them out.
Good idea…. Even better if the reporter would identify himself/herself and his employer before asking a question. You know, like “Jake Faker, Soros International.” Something like that.
LikeLiked by 6 people
oops..didn’t see this, I just noted this above..maybe we can send an email to Sean?
Media and dems are shook big time that Trump is calling out their puppet judges.
Spicer was really good about criticism of judges when he asked where MSM was when Obama critized judges at State Of The Union. We know where they were. In the tank(for him).
LikeLiked by 8 people
I agree Dean. I was listening to these insufferable presstitutes and thinking, why no one mentions Obomb criticizing judges at the State of the Union and there was Spicer repeating what I was thinking. I said a loud BAM when he did, then turned around to see if I scared my cat.
The Marxist Propaganda/FakeNews Media always lies. ALWAYS.
LOL!
All this hoopla about KAC and Ivanka clothing. Didn’t the previous administration pass a law forcing people to buy a private company product?? Whatever… They are stupid.
LikeLiked by 7 people
The Best reply to that issue!
Found Roosevelt’s some of criticisms of the Supreme Court at Smithsonian website (surely they will be taking it down soon):
“The Tipaldo ruling persuaded Roosevelt that he had to act, and act quickly, to curb the court. As he told the press, the court had created a “ ‘no-man’s-land’ where no Government— State or Federal—can function.” He had been waiting patiently for popular dissatisfaction with the court to mount; now anger at the Tipaldo decision surged.”
“…but as the evening drew to a close, Idaho’s senator William Borah, sensing something as he saw the president chatting with two of the justices, remarked: “That reminds me of the Roman Emperor who looked around his dinner table and began to laugh when he thought how many of those heads would be rolling on the morrow.” [Describing Roosvelt’s WH intimidation]
“Three days later, on February 5, 1937, Roosevelt shocked Congress, his closest advisers and the country by unleashing a thunderbolt. He asked Congress to empower him to appoint an additional justice for any member of the court over age 70 who did not retire”
Trump needs to throw this back at the liberal savages. Kelly Anne, are you reading???
Read more: http://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/when-franklin-roosevelt-clashed-with-the-supreme-court-and-lost-78497994/#FwsJZeJ477AGoGeX.99
Give the gift of Smithsonian magazine for only $12! http://bit.ly/1cGUiGv
Follow us: @SmithsonianMag on Twitter
Media obsessed with nonsense and gossip. Even Roberts from Fox.
Very few serious questions
my dear fedback,
You don’t still trust Fox, do you?
😎
No, only Lou and Judge
so relieved to hear that! 😎 😎
And by ‘Judge’ should I assume you mean “Janine” and not Napolitano?
indeed…
Agree.
So many really important and good things are happening that they really do not want to cover.
Sean should ask, “Are you asking for your news report or your gossip column?”
What a bunch of super biased a$$holes!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
How many different ways can 4 or 5 ‘journalists’ ask the same question? So irritating! A psychological mindtrap.. looking for their required answer. Sean Spicer is more intelligent than that whole little collective of ‘gotcha!’. Mr. Spicer gave them the only answer he had.. the right and honest one. Let’s face it, truth really rubs these talking point regurgitaters wrong. They can’t comprehend it!!
I’d have been pulling passes on the third go round… ridiculous!
Spicer really needs to stop suffering these fools. He is still allowing them way too much latitude.
He’s showing them how to act like a polite adult, rather than engaging in something hostile that they can write about and moan about.
It will take time for them to catch on to appropriate behavior. Already the manner of dress is improving. In the meantime we grind our teeth and try to be patient.
He’s letting them throw him off his game. It appears that he still believes that he can eventually win them over.
He can’t. That will NEVER happen. Spice just needs to accept it and play hardball.
Maybe you’re right. I guess what I’m saying is I’m glad he doesn’t stoop to their level. He did let that jerk go on more than necessary…
Even a nearby reporter lost her patience, telling him to “Let it go”.
In many ways they are hoist by their petards.
In many ways they are hoist by their own petards.
I am really, really hoping that Sean Spicer checks in on Conservative Treehouse once in a while. If he does, I hope he would read this post and politely use this response the next time a rude “splodey head” berates him about the President’s travel moratorium from terrorist countries:
Would you rather have President Trump do what FDR did — incarcerate American Muslims in concentration camps like President Roosevelt did to 120,000 Japanese Americans during WW2?
I know it would never happen, but it is fun just to imagine it. 😎 😎
BREAKING NEWS: Spicer says Trump considering concentration camps!
Uh, no.
I’m giving you 1000 likes!! That made my day. Still laughing and laughing and laughing!!
😎 😎 😎
Put on your hazmat suit — to protect yourself from ‘splodey head’ debris!!
Thank you, Patriot Lady. My first thousand! Yay!
Reporter/Activist:The tweets! The tweets!Spice: I already answered that. This is sillyVictim: But..Spice: You already asked your question pic.twitter.com/i2UAmY8Ylz
— TransitionTracker (@DaveNYviii) February 9, 2017
Reporter/Activist:The tweets! The tweets!Spice: I already answered that. This is sillyVictim: But..Spice: You already asked your question pic.twitter.com/i2UAmY8Ylz
— TransitionTracker (@DaveNYviii) February 9, 2017
Your Daily Spice – This is Silly Edition#Spiced pic.twitter.com/N8x6MzGiAM
— TransitionTracker (@DaveNYviii) February 9, 2017
Your Daily Spice – This is Silly Edition#Spiced pic.twitter.com/N8x6MzGiAM
I was glad that when they asked about Guadalupe Garcia, that he just referred them to ICE, and cut them off. I’m really surprised there weren’t “spontaneous protests” all over the place, guess it’s too cold for the snowflakes . Anyway, hopefully she’s already out of the country.
According to the article that just popped up on truthfeed, she was in Mexico as of this morning. Of course, until we get the wall who knows how long she’ll stay there. At least ICE, Customs, and the other people at the front are now empowered to do their jobs.
Side note, I wonder how many of the protestors that were arrested for impeding the process will also get deported. That will put a dent in the number of protestors sticking their heads above the parapets.
Wait a minute. Why isn’t she pending trial for I.D. theft? Forgery of documents? Fraud? Lying to the Feds? Multitude of laws broken.
I can’t believe some one is finally enforcing the laws against illegals. I wish they would pick up that California state legislature who is an illegal and even admitted his whole family has fake social security numbers. Would love to see him, and his lovely family, deported.
I love the part around the 25:00 mark where the reporter whines about what Trump does and doesn’t tweet about and Sean says, I stood here and addressed this with you and you think he didn’t address the issue?” And the reporter’s like, “but he didn’t tweet about it!” And Sean is incredulous and says, “you’re equating what I do here with a tweet? This is the silliest thing I’ve ever heard.” And he moves on. There are so many issues they can ask about but they want to analyze Trump’s tweeting habits!
I see the clip is posted above 🙂
I haven’t watched more than a few of his press conferences, but I do follow him on Twitter. Some of the stuff he says is just poking the media, which I enjoy.
I kind of feel sorry for P.S. Spicer having to deal with this press posse. They are more concerned about getting a “gotcha” moment than they are in relaying news to the public.
Truly, the Press’ gene pool has no deep end.
“Truly, the Press’ gene pool has no deep end.”
Best comment I’ve read today!
After watching most of the briefing today, I’ve decided the media needs to be put on a 30 day time out to reevaluate their behavior not only in briefings but in general. Trump and his admin can put out whatever they need to on Twitter and Facebook. That way…no more fake news.
Kick them out and keep the polite Indian guy
The foreign reporters are all polite; just let them attend.
I really thought this WH was gonna RESTRUCTURE the whole Press Briefing thing But like a lot of other stuff it has not been done These radicals need seated in the basement of an old building, moved OUT of the WH period! These are nothing but animals
Just a note that Trump never said this was going to happen. One of the big issues is not just fake news from the left but also the right. A lot of the talking heads on the right keep piling on with what they “think” Trump will do. Newt is a classic example of this and Trump had to call him out twice.
It is a BIG Mistake to have a press briefing everyday. It doesn’t help Trump or us. The FAKE MSM twist everything, and it’s a hostile group that are trying to trip him up.
Hold press briefing once a week or once a month. Let Trump tweet what he wants us to know, or have Daily Sheet of what Trump did the last 24 hours.
Enough with feeding the FAKE news groups a sound bite that will be twisted.
Trump Team should be able to come up with different way to present their side and counter FAKE NEWS!
Trump Team should just stop going on CNN and other fake news sites, and put out info in a way that states their side.
Maybe a YouTube presidental channel. And other ways to get out info to millions of people that is pure Trump! 🙂
I do appreciate the first part of the press briefing where Sean reads a report. It’s refreshing to hear what’s going on without having to peel away bias and stupid remarks, just get a report with lots of information delivered directly and succinctly.
As for the part where the reporters ask questions, yeah, nix that.
Maybe he needs to begin to treat them like children in an old-school classroom.
Stand, tell your name. Ask one question. Sit.
Other than that tidbit:
Cut off that microphone, and see which next politely-raised hand you will call upon.
Rudeness not tolerated at all. When he has to close them down, their mikes get cut.
When the press briefing is finished, all mikes shut off immediately.
No more screaming out questions as he leaves the room like a bunch of unruly brats.
good post. too bad that it won’t happen.
I liked the squirt rifle idea from saturday night live. Have him blast the trouble-makers. Would be fun.
Or have the seated give a big shock if someone acts up.
Of course Trump would approve but his Team would tell him not to do it. 🙂
What happened to the skype questions? Those were really good. I hate to see that stop.
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
RSS - Posts
Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 36,606 other followers
Treehouse Poet Laureate
Sean would have been in a friendlier environment in Raqqa than dealing with these people
LikeLiked by 3 people
The obnoxious guy @ 25:00 is fat. Also, if you’re going to grow a bear, grow a beard.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sentient he is all that you present, however, you left out that fact that he was attempting to debate the Press Secretary. That moron was way out of line and should not be allowed back into that room for press briefings.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I completely agree with you, I was happy when Sean Spicer shut him down.
LikeLiked by 1 person
spicemeister should have halted the presser and had the that guy removed on a live feed across the world. he has to stop this debating thing. ask a question, give an answer. if you don’t like the answer (which msm never will anyway) go back to your desk and write your opinion paper reflecting that. this is getting to the point where he isn’t in charge anymore.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Has anybody identified him yet and who he represents?
LikeLike
I haven’t watched. But by the comments above, it doesn’t sound like it went well. Should I watch it? I don’t want to get irritated.
LikeLike
I enjoyed it although I did a bit of plain speaking at the screen. Sean does a great job. He is slowly getting the press corps into shape. A few idiotic partisan hacks but he shuts them down after showing more patience than I would have.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Okay as long as he shut them down. I’m going to watch. Thanks.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sean did very well but the press ganged up on him asking the same questions over and over. He slapped them down but they are very destructive.
Spicy
LikeLike
Sounds awesome interesting. Okay I’m watching, thanks.
LikeLike
Sean should have a canned answer he gives when they hammer him about anything. Something along the lines of:
“Maybe the next time the previous president is spouting off in front of your cameras you can ask him why he and the Democrats let this situation get so out of control that the new administration is having to deal with it.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Perhaps reading it is less irritating than watching:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-office/2017/02/09/press-briefing-press-secretary-sean-spicer-292017-11
LikeLike
It always is.
LikeLike
it wasn’t bad…just business as usual. don’t be afraid, sean can handle it all! one fat toad acting like a moron and several female rags asking dumb questions…not unwatchable.
LikeLike
A succinct & accurate assessment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, that just bought me back some time to get work done around the house.
LikeLiked by 1 person
glad i could help.
LikeLike
.so nothing new lol.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Other than the questioning about Gorsuch and then the idiot who was asking about the tweets, I thought it went well.
I think the questions are getting better and even different. Like, asking about the DC laws; no one is talking about that so I am wondering if the reporter is from a DC media outlet? (I wish they would identify who they work for; maybe Sean could say when he calls on them, not just their names but who they are with). I also like that Sean is calling on foreign reporters.
I really enjoy these; entertainment. Sean is getting better and he laughs and smiles alot; I kind of think he is cute.
LikeLike
For those of us “taking names” it would be helpful if, when Sean calls on a reporter, he says the reporter’s name and who the reporter works for.
LikeLiked by 3 people
i strain to hear the names when sean calls on them but my mind wanders. i want to go to their twitter accounts and call them out.
LikeLike
Good idea…. Even better if the reporter would identify himself/herself and his employer before asking a question. You know, like “Jake Faker, Soros International.” Something like that.
LikeLiked by 6 people
oops..didn’t see this, I just noted this above..maybe we can send an email to Sean?
LikeLike
Media and dems are shook big time that Trump is calling out their puppet judges.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Spicer was really good about criticism of judges when he asked where MSM was when Obama critized judges at State Of The Union. We know where they were. In the tank(for him).
LikeLiked by 8 people
I agree Dean. I was listening to these insufferable presstitutes and thinking, why no one mentions Obomb criticizing judges at the State of the Union and there was Spicer repeating what I was thinking. I said a loud BAM when he did, then turned around to see if I scared my cat.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Marxist Propaganda/FakeNews Media always lies. ALWAYS.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LOL!
LikeLike
All this hoopla about KAC and Ivanka clothing. Didn’t the previous administration pass a law forcing people to buy a private company product?? Whatever… They are stupid.
LikeLiked by 7 people
The Best reply to that issue!
LikeLike
Found Roosevelt’s some of criticisms of the Supreme Court at Smithsonian website (surely they will be taking it down soon):
“The Tipaldo ruling persuaded Roosevelt that he had to act, and act quickly, to curb the court. As he told the press, the court had created a “ ‘no-man’s-land’ where no Government— State or Federal—can function.” He had been waiting patiently for popular dissatisfaction with the court to mount; now anger at the Tipaldo decision surged.”
“…but as the evening drew to a close, Idaho’s senator William Borah, sensing something as he saw the president chatting with two of the justices, remarked: “That reminds me of the Roman Emperor who looked around his dinner table and began to laugh when he thought how many of those heads would be rolling on the morrow.” [Describing Roosvelt’s WH intimidation]
“Three days later, on February 5, 1937, Roosevelt shocked Congress, his closest advisers and the country by unleashing a thunderbolt. He asked Congress to empower him to appoint an additional justice for any member of the court over age 70 who did not retire”
Trump needs to throw this back at the liberal savages. Kelly Anne, are you reading???
Read more: http://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/when-franklin-roosevelt-clashed-with-the-supreme-court-and-lost-78497994/#FwsJZeJ477AGoGeX.99
Give the gift of Smithsonian magazine for only $12! http://bit.ly/1cGUiGv
Follow us: @SmithsonianMag on Twitter
LikeLiked by 1 person
Media obsessed with nonsense and gossip. Even Roberts from Fox.
Very few serious questions
LikeLike
my dear fedback,
You don’t still trust Fox, do you?
😎
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, only Lou and Judge
LikeLiked by 1 person
so relieved to hear that! 😎 😎
And by ‘Judge’ should I assume you mean “Janine” and not Napolitano?
LikeLike
indeed…
LikeLike
Agree.
So many really important and good things are happening that they really do not want to cover.
Sean should ask, “Are you asking for your news report or your gossip column?”
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a bunch of super biased a$$holes!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLike
How many different ways can 4 or 5 ‘journalists’ ask the same question? So irritating! A psychological mindtrap.. looking for their required answer. Sean Spicer is more intelligent than that whole little collective of ‘gotcha!’. Mr. Spicer gave them the only answer he had.. the right and honest one. Let’s face it, truth really rubs these talking point regurgitaters wrong. They can’t comprehend it!!
I’d have been pulling passes on the third go round… ridiculous!
LikeLike
Spicer really needs to stop suffering these fools. He is still allowing them way too much latitude.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He’s showing them how to act like a polite adult, rather than engaging in something hostile that they can write about and moan about.
It will take time for them to catch on to appropriate behavior. Already the manner of dress is improving. In the meantime we grind our teeth and try to be patient.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s letting them throw him off his game. It appears that he still believes that he can eventually win them over.
He can’t. That will NEVER happen. Spice just needs to accept it and play hardball.
LikeLike
Maybe you’re right. I guess what I’m saying is I’m glad he doesn’t stoop to their level. He did let that jerk go on more than necessary…
LikeLike
Even a nearby reporter lost her patience, telling him to “Let it go”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In many ways they are hoist by their petards.
LikeLike
In many ways they are hoist by their own petards.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am really, really hoping that Sean Spicer checks in on Conservative Treehouse once in a while. If he does, I hope he would read this post and politely use this response the next time a rude “splodey head” berates him about the President’s travel moratorium from terrorist countries:
Would you rather have President Trump do what FDR did — incarcerate American Muslims in concentration camps like President Roosevelt did to 120,000 Japanese Americans during WW2?
I know it would never happen, but it is fun just to imagine it. 😎 😎
LikeLike
BREAKING NEWS: Spicer says Trump considering concentration camps!
Uh, no.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m giving you 1000 likes!! That made my day. Still laughing and laughing and laughing!!
😎 😎 😎
LikeLike
Put on your hazmat suit — to protect yourself from ‘splodey head’ debris!!
LikeLike
Thank you, Patriot Lady. My first thousand! Yay!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
I was glad that when they asked about Guadalupe Garcia, that he just referred them to ICE, and cut them off. I’m really surprised there weren’t “spontaneous protests” all over the place, guess it’s too cold for the snowflakes . Anyway, hopefully she’s already out of the country.
LikeLike
According to the article that just popped up on truthfeed, she was in Mexico as of this morning. Of course, until we get the wall who knows how long she’ll stay there. At least ICE, Customs, and the other people at the front are now empowered to do their jobs.
Side note, I wonder how many of the protestors that were arrested for impeding the process will also get deported. That will put a dent in the number of protestors sticking their heads above the parapets.
LikeLike
Wait a minute. Why isn’t she pending trial for I.D. theft? Forgery of documents? Fraud? Lying to the Feds? Multitude of laws broken.
LikeLike
I can’t believe some one is finally enforcing the laws against illegals. I wish they would pick up that California state legislature who is an illegal and even admitted his whole family has fake social security numbers. Would love to see him, and his lovely family, deported.
LikeLike
I love the part around the 25:00 mark where the reporter whines about what Trump does and doesn’t tweet about and Sean says, I stood here and addressed this with you and you think he didn’t address the issue?” And the reporter’s like, “but he didn’t tweet about it!” And Sean is incredulous and says, “you’re equating what I do here with a tweet? This is the silliest thing I’ve ever heard.” And he moves on. There are so many issues they can ask about but they want to analyze Trump’s tweeting habits!
LikeLike
I see the clip is posted above 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I haven’t watched more than a few of his press conferences, but I do follow him on Twitter. Some of the stuff he says is just poking the media, which I enjoy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I kind of feel sorry for P.S. Spicer having to deal with this press posse. They are more concerned about getting a “gotcha” moment than they are in relaying news to the public.
Truly, the Press’ gene pool has no deep end.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Truly, the Press’ gene pool has no deep end.”
Best comment I’ve read today!
LikeLiked by 1 person
After watching most of the briefing today, I’ve decided the media needs to be put on a 30 day time out to reevaluate their behavior not only in briefings but in general. Trump and his admin can put out whatever they need to on Twitter and Facebook. That way…no more fake news.
LikeLike
Kick them out and keep the polite Indian guy
LikeLike
The foreign reporters are all polite; just let them attend.
LikeLike
I really thought this WH was gonna RESTRUCTURE the whole Press Briefing thing But like a lot of other stuff it has not been done These radicals need seated in the basement of an old building, moved OUT of the WH period! These are nothing but animals
LikeLike
Just a note that Trump never said this was going to happen. One of the big issues is not just fake news from the left but also the right. A lot of the talking heads on the right keep piling on with what they “think” Trump will do. Newt is a classic example of this and Trump had to call him out twice.
LikeLike
It is a BIG Mistake to have a press briefing everyday. It doesn’t help Trump or us. The FAKE MSM twist everything, and it’s a hostile group that are trying to trip him up.
Hold press briefing once a week or once a month. Let Trump tweet what he wants us to know, or have Daily Sheet of what Trump did the last 24 hours.
Enough with feeding the FAKE news groups a sound bite that will be twisted.
Trump Team should be able to come up with different way to present their side and counter FAKE NEWS!
Trump Team should just stop going on CNN and other fake news sites, and put out info in a way that states their side.
LikeLike
Maybe a YouTube presidental channel. And other ways to get out info to millions of people that is pure Trump! 🙂
LikeLike
I do appreciate the first part of the press briefing where Sean reads a report. It’s refreshing to hear what’s going on without having to peel away bias and stupid remarks, just get a report with lots of information delivered directly and succinctly.
As for the part where the reporters ask questions, yeah, nix that.
LikeLike
Maybe he needs to begin to treat them like children in an old-school classroom.
Stand, tell your name. Ask one question. Sit.
Other than that tidbit:
Cut off that microphone, and see which next politely-raised hand you will call upon.
Rudeness not tolerated at all. When he has to close them down, their mikes get cut.
When the press briefing is finished, all mikes shut off immediately.
No more screaming out questions as he leaves the room like a bunch of unruly brats.
LikeLike
good post. too bad that it won’t happen.
LikeLike
I liked the squirt rifle idea from saturday night live. Have him blast the trouble-makers. Would be fun.
Or have the seated give a big shock if someone acts up.
Of course Trump would approve but his Team would tell him not to do it. 🙂
LikeLike
What happened to the skype questions? Those were really good. I hate to see that stop.
LikeLike