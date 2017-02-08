February 8th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #20

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
Tucker Carlson interviews
Rand Paul
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow, day #20. Time is flying by and President Trump has just begun. The action will really start picking up once Attorney General Sessions is in place!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The corrupt fake news media whine about our great populist president. MAGA
http://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/265714/trump-vs-globalists-michael-cutler
~ From the article ~ “These journalists and politicians, upset over the notion of the President of the United States being a ‘populist’, must not have read the Declaration of Independence that begins with the phrase ‘ We the people…’
LikeLike
FBI Analyst Says, High Level Pedophile Arrests Coming Soon
It’s Time.!
With an honest uncompromised Head-Leader – President Trump in the White House, Swamp draining and cleaning can begin.
Bill Still Writes:
If anyone had any questions about Donald Trump’s commitment to doing God’s work on earth – and especially here in America – wonder no more.
I believe President Trump is committed to tackling THE most difficult of problem of them all – THE problem at the core of how crooked politicians are controlled – through pedophilia.
Arrest will include U.S. Senators, Congressmen, Wall Street Bankers, Journalist and Other Assorted Demonic Creatures.
There will be close to 3 dozen Pedophile Politicians, and another 42 people are also expected to be arrested, a total of 72 in all.
Some of the politicians said to be involved – NP, CES, BF, MB, TK, DF, JM and LG.
With the Recent Pedophile arrest in California, it seems the above story could be very creditable, see videos below:
Bill Still Video Report 1487, 10:18 Minutes Feb-7-2018:
and
474 Pedophiles Arrested in California Feb 2nd 2017
More on this story at: http://www.neonnettle.com/news/1873-fbi-insider-pizzagate-pedophile-ring-arrests-are-now-imminent
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sen. McConnell Refuses to Let Sen. Warren Speak About Attorney General Nominee Sessions
Warren Shutdown By McConnell….
Senator Elizabeth Warren was cut off from speaking on the Senate floor about Attorney General nominee Senator Jeff Sessions, by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, on February 7, 2017
Video 1:07 Minutes Feb-7-2017:
LikeLiked by 1 person
McConnell loves playing games especially with the American people
LikeLike
I have very little if any respect for Sen. McConnell, I know he’s a GOPe RINO snake, so he gains no trust from me, however, I love this specific game he played.! He shut her down.
And we need more of this.! We take what we can get until the big DC swamp can be drained, which by the way will take years – that’s the reality of it, it’s just to big, to deep and to wide.!
LikeLike
She was grandstanding (again) about a letter (already in the record) from Coretta Scott King from 30 years ago. Nothing, for example, about King’s niece and others singing Sessions’ praises.
And yet “shutting down free speech” and picking on Warren (misogyny!!!) is all over the Twitter world now. It is so incredibly laughable, and sad.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a pig she is.
LikeLike
And then this happened
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Booker on c-span trashing the constitution and doing his zero impersonation.
Did you know he is part native American.
Wiki: One of Booker’s maternal great-grandfathers was white, and Booker also has other European and Native American ancestry.
LikeLike
Booker is a racist
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a despicable crook, Elisabeth Fauxcahontas Warrant…
stealing away a possibility of academic advancement from a real Native American, under false pretenses…
now badmouthing a man, Jeff Sessions, who has more character in his discarded toenails than she will ever have.
Shame on her!
LikeLiked by 2 people
When Maxine Waters said Putin invaded Korea, was she doing a Trump style rope-a-dope to try and get our side to blurt out “No, it was Crimea that he invaded”? Is she that smart or really that dumb? Anyway, I haven’t heard anybody take that bait, if that’s what it was. All I’m hearing is mocking her for saying he invaded Korea. Marine Le Pen was adamant that Crimea was not an invasion. I’m inclined to believe her.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maxine isn’t that clever. Korea, Krimea, Kremlin, Kooky
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Do I see some Juevos growing on Mc Connell ?
LikeLike
Let’s start using his full name: Nazi Errand Boy George Soros.
LikeLike