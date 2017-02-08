February 8th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #20

Posted on February 8, 2017 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

20 Responses to February 8th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #20

  1. citizen817 says:
    February 8, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Tucker Carlson interviews
    Rand Paul

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. rsanchez1990 says:
    February 8, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Wow, day #20. Time is flying by and President Trump has just begun. The action will really start picking up once Attorney General Sessions is in place!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Texasranger says:
    February 8, 2017 at 12:22 am

    FBI Analyst Says, High Level Pedophile Arrests Coming Soon

    It’s Time.!

    With an honest uncompromised Head-Leader – President Trump in the White House, Swamp draining and cleaning can begin.

    Bill Still Writes:
    If anyone had any questions about Donald Trump’s commitment to doing God’s work on earth – and especially here in America – wonder no more.

    I believe President Trump is committed to tackling THE most difficult of problem of them all – THE problem at the core of how crooked politicians are controlled – through pedophilia.

    Arrest will include U.S. Senators, Congressmen, Wall Street Bankers, Journalist and Other Assorted Demonic Creatures.
    There will be close to 3 dozen Pedophile Politicians, and another 42 people are also expected to be arrested, a total of 72 in all.

    Some of the politicians said to be involved – NP, CES, BF, MB, TK, DF, JM and LG.

    With the Recent Pedophile arrest in California, it seems the above story could be very creditable, see videos below:

    Bill Still Video Report 1487, 10:18 Minutes Feb-7-2018:

    and

    474 Pedophiles Arrested in California Feb 2nd 2017

    More on this story at: http://www.neonnettle.com/news/1873-fbi-insider-pizzagate-pedophile-ring-arrests-are-now-imminent

    Like

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    February 8, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. Texasranger says:
    February 8, 2017 at 12:28 am

    Sen. McConnell Refuses to Let Sen. Warren Speak About Attorney General Nominee Sessions

    Warren Shutdown By McConnell….

    Senator Elizabeth Warren was cut off from speaking on the Senate floor about Attorney General nominee Senator Jeff Sessions, by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, on February 7, 2017

    Video 1:07 Minutes Feb-7-2017:

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • reggiemeezer says:
      February 8, 2017 at 12:30 am

      McConnell loves playing games especially with the American people

      Like

      Reply
      • Texasranger says:
        February 8, 2017 at 12:44 am

        I have very little if any respect for Sen. McConnell, I know he’s a GOPe RINO snake, so he gains no trust from me, however, I love this specific game he played.! He shut her down.

        And we need more of this.! We take what we can get until the big DC swamp can be drained, which by the way will take years – that’s the reality of it, it’s just to big, to deep and to wide.!

        Like

        Reply
    • ZurichMike says:
      February 8, 2017 at 12:33 am

      She was grandstanding (again) about a letter (already in the record) from Coretta Scott King from 30 years ago. Nothing, for example, about King’s niece and others singing Sessions’ praises.

      And yet “shutting down free speech” and picking on Warren (misogyny!!!) is all over the Twitter world now. It is so incredibly laughable, and sad.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Joe Knuckles says:
      February 8, 2017 at 12:38 am

      And then this happened

      Like

      Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    February 8, 2017 at 12:29 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Watcher says:
    February 8, 2017 at 12:29 am

    Booker on c-span trashing the constitution and doing his zero impersonation.
    Did you know he is part native American.

    Wiki: One of Booker’s maternal great-grandfathers was white, and Booker also has other European and Native American ancestry.

    Like

    Reply
  8. rsmith1776 says:
    February 8, 2017 at 12:31 am

    What a despicable crook, Elisabeth Fauxcahontas Warrant…

    stealing away a possibility of academic advancement from a real Native American, under false pretenses…

    now badmouthing a man, Jeff Sessions, who has more character in his discarded toenails than she will ever have.

    Shame on her!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. Joe Knuckles says:
    February 8, 2017 at 12:32 am

    When Maxine Waters said Putin invaded Korea, was she doing a Trump style rope-a-dope to try and get our side to blurt out “No, it was Crimea that he invaded”? Is she that smart or really that dumb? Anyway, I haven’t heard anybody take that bait, if that’s what it was. All I’m hearing is mocking her for saying he invaded Korea. Marine Le Pen was adamant that Crimea was not an invasion. I’m inclined to believe her.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    February 8, 2017 at 12:37 am

    Like

    Reply
  11. coveyouthband says:
    February 8, 2017 at 12:38 am

    Do I see some Juevos growing on Mc Connell ?

    Like

    Reply
  12. AustinPrisoner says:
    February 8, 2017 at 12:39 am

    Let’s start using his full name: Nazi Errand Boy George Soros.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s