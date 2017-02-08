Environmentalists Vacated From Standing Rock Protest Site Leave Tons of Toxic Waste…

It has been consistently evident that left-wing environmentalists and their professionally unemployed protesters are the most hypocritical bunch of moonbats around the drum circle of social and economic stupidity.
Defeated by Trump, the various ‘resist-we-much‘ environmental groups who were protesting the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Sioux tribe in North Dakota have given up and gone home.
However, in their wake, the EPA is now involved as part of a massive clean-up operation to remove over 50 tons of toxic waste and garbage they left behind. WATCH:
.
Apparently the rules of camp etiquette were not exactly followed.
[…] “Without proper remediation, debris, trash, and untreated waste will wash into the Cannonball River and Lake Oahe,” the Corps said in its statement.
Those involved in the clean-up effort, led by the Standing Rock Sioux, say it could take weeks for private sanitation companies and volunteers to clear the expanse of abandoned tents, teepees, sleeping bags, blankets, canned food, supplies and just plain garbage littering the Oceti Sakowin camp.
“It’s unfortunate. Again, that just goes against what they’re fighting against, is leaving that stuff and abandoning it and obviously the environment the river,” Scott Davis, North Dakota Commissioner for Indian Affairs, told KFYR-TV in Bismarck. (read more)
Liberal Vermin
Nailed it….Liberals…..Don’t shake their hand because they only use one section of toilet paper when they go to the bathroom. They don’t shower because they are trying to save water….It helps to smear Vicks under your nose when you are around them…..And never, ever, mention Ronald Reagan around them…..Also, check them for bed bugs…..
Send the clean up bill to Soros …
My grandson’s Cub Scout den knows enough to practice “leave no trace” any time we have an outdoor activity and they are 9 years old.
Oink oink.
Jill Stein has a few million left over, maybe she can pay for the cleanup.
Pity the MSM won’t air this story.
Why did they give up? I thought they were going to fight to the death. Maybe it got too cold, wait I thought snowflakes liked the cold weather.
They must have heard Sheriff Sessions is coming to town.
I cannot wait until we have a real Attorney General. From this day forward, they pay to clean up their crap.
Yeah, they built that.
Most everything moonbats touch ends up heap big mess.
What disgusting slobs. I don’t get how people can just trash a place up like that, I really don’t.
So, this was on CNN and the ABC/NBC/CBS Nightly News, right? RIGHT?!?!!
