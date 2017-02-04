Katrina Pierson and Corey Lewandowski Interview on Fox and Friends Weekend…

Part of the original Trump Team, Katrina Pierson and Corey Lewandowski appear on Fox News Weekend edition to discuss current events and all things political.
Yeah, it ain’t those pesky Tea Party types wearing masks over their faces, beating people, carrying clubs, rioting and smashing windows…. go figure.
Corey Lewandowski interview below:
It is really annoying how EVERY video is “EXPLOSIVE”…
It has lost all potency from overuse… like the word “racist”
‘Blown Up Out Of Proportion’ just doesn’t have the draw though.
I was hoping Katrina would get a job in the Trump administration
Me too
Good interviews, they actually let them speak…I like how Katrina disparaged the other networks (by telling the truth about them), but for FOX to say they are fair and balanced is perhaps taking it a bit too far.
I’ve been missing Katrina and Corey.
Missing all those rallies too!
Katrina should take over Shep the stooges time slot.
I agree but then it will never happen because he is the BB of someone.
I think both of them are great!
Although I think he’s doing a great job, it would’ve been interesting If Katrina instead of Sean was press secretary. Is press secretary usually a long term gig? She might be long relief in the 5th inning. Or, the second term.
I made a comment about Melania earlier today that some people took the wrong way I believe. I just want to say, that the same comments would also apply to Katrina. She would make a fine wife, trophy wife, girlfriend, whatever. She too is a fox.
