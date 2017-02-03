Warm Florida Welcome For The People’s President and First Lady Trump (video)…

Posted on February 3, 2017 by

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania were greeted by a welcoming crowd as they reunite in West Palm Beach for a weekend respite.

.

trump-melania-and-donald-2

48 Responses to Warm Florida Welcome For The People’s President and First Lady Trump (video)…

  1. The Great White Shank says:
    February 3, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    Very classy! Go ahead and drum up something negative about that, you ass-hats in the MSM!

  2. petszmom says:
    February 3, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    waiting for the usual suspects: dress too short, over dressed for florida climate, what is he doing taking a weekend off when there is work to do back home, he didn’t take all the media which means this is not a transparent administration, on and on.

  3. fedback says:
    February 3, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    It was wonderful to see

  4. gettherejustassoon says:
    February 3, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    Mr. President, This is Dr. getthere. Get some rest. Some romance and golf, as well. Remember, all work and no play makes Donald a dull boy! God bless.

  5. Bull Durham says:
    February 3, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    First Lady is awesome. She makes sleeves into a ‘statement’.

  6. Mark Thimesch says:
    February 3, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    Notice that his interest was IN THE PEOPLE. Not getting to his destination as fast as he could. He cares. That’s something we have been waiting for a long time.

  7. Pam says:
    February 3, 2017 at 7:18 pm

  8. Chillin says:
    February 3, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    I used to live in marquette Michigan and when Obama visited it happened to be -11. A group of school children waited for his plane to arrive and he not only did not acknowledge them, he never had any contact with anybody. He used the visit to talk about high speed wireless which we already had, and made it look like we were hay seeds. It offended the entire area! President Trump has a real connection with us.

  9. Miss America says:
    February 3, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    The People’s President!!

  10. MIKE says:
    February 3, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    The First Lady possesses such magnificent stunning grace and elegance. Quite a contrast, n’est pas?

  11. Ivehadit says:
    February 3, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    WE LOVE YOU DONALD AND MELANIA! HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND!

    Wonder if O’Reilly is flying down there for his interview on Sunday…unless it was pre-recorded…

  12. Miss America says:
    February 3, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    OK, after all that flap about President Trump leaving Melania behind at the White House on Inauguration Day, I watched very carefully how he interacted with her. First, the private moment behind the Beast. Then, he walked WITH her and held her hand. As he approaches the crowd, Mr. Trump starts to walk faster….he just seems very naturally eager and exuberant and given that Melania is in heels, she probably can’t walk quite that fast.

    After the meet and greet, he makes sure that he knows where Melania is–he puts her into the limo first, then goes around.

    He was the epitome of a gentleman.

    BTW, President Trump must make the Secret Service crazy.

    • petszmom says:
      February 3, 2017 at 7:30 pm

      good points…i have seen numerous threads on FB devoted to criticizing the arrival at the WH when they disembarked and walked up the stairs to greet the imams in chief. if you go back YEARs when they weren’t even married yet, you will see she always hangs back, he takes the lead because he was a showman back then, a celebrity. she has acknowledged how private she is and that her life is not a photo op. i think this is where she wants to be and is comfortable in her skin enough so that her husband can walk in front of her without being an insult to her. the latest gossip is that she is being abused because sometimes she looks rather solemn. truly disgusting what we have to endure for our FF.

  13. daughnworks247 says:
    February 3, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    Damn, she looks spectacular in red.

  14. Walt says:
    February 3, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    Glad he is out that swamp of D.C. and around normal people again!

  15. Stinky-Inky says:
    February 3, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    FLOTUS has a female USSS officer who is a little shorter, but looks like she also has a pretty face behind her sunglasses. I imagine it would be difficult to get an existing agent who could be a double. I wonder how that selection process went. All I can think of is Miss Congeniality.

  16. LULU says:
    February 3, 2017 at 7:40 pm

    She is in elegant casual with flat shoes. Perfect.

    A regal woman with warmth. Some combination.

