Warm Florida Welcome For The People’s President and First Lady Trump (video)…

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania were greeted by a welcoming crowd as they reunite in West Palm Beach for a weekend respite.
Very classy! Go ahead and drum up something negative about that, you ass-hats in the MSM!
Oh…..Don’t worry…..They will……
GASP HE’S TAKING A VACATION AFTER ONLY TWO WEEKS ON THE JOB. THE WORLD IS ENDING!!!!!! REEEEEEEEEEE
waiting for the usual suspects: dress too short, over dressed for florida climate, what is he doing taking a weekend off when there is work to do back home, he didn’t take all the media which means this is not a transparent administration, on and on.
You both make me laugh! I’m learning not pay attention to any anti trump/Melania comments! They are the first couple and that’s the end. Love to say it!
you are right! it’s going to be such a gorgeous, classy, elegant 8 years.
Yes. So nice to watch them both. I can watc melania all day and she has the natural beauty and an aura that she carries with her!
me, too…not like that other she man where i had to divert my eyes every time she came on the screen.
True true true! A sore to my eyes! It didn’t matter which designer dressed her it made no difference!
A President and his wife can never be over dressed. On the other hand, the sneeze that just left the WH, dressed like he was on welfare. BY THE WAY, Florida is in the 80’s today, so get your fact straight.
Oh hush! 🙂 Here in Germany it’s been in the 30s (and below) the last couple of weeks, warming up a little now (into the 40s) so the snow can turn into mush and ice 😦 Global warming my, erm, thermometer…..
And, yep, Øbozo is on welfare, especially since he upped the benefits for retired Presidents (gee, I wonder why). His WE(a)Lth, and our paying the FARE….. Once a scammer, always a scammer, and the Ø puts proof to that…..
You left out the use of the plane. 😎
It was wonderful to see
At about 5 mins, a guy yells, “We’er praying for you!”
Mr. President, This is Dr. getthere. Get some rest. Some romance and golf, as well. Remember, all work and no play makes Donald a dull boy! God bless.
absolutely. some fresh air, sunshine, golf, friends for dinner, romance and his favorite coca cola, not necessarily in that order.
Absolutely. He’s earned every bit of it and more.
I didn’t know President Trump loves coca-cola! I love coca-cola, although I try not to have it too often. I was so glad that it was Pepsi that went stupid after the election, as I don’t like Pepsi nearly as much. Yes, President Trump and I are just two peas in a pod!
i have seen him numerous times with diet coke, actually. pepsis went stupid but i could have sworn coke did, too. i haven’t had a soda in about 15 years so i don’t have to boycott..lol
First Lady is awesome. She makes sleeves into a ‘statement’.
Melania may bring back women’s fashions and textiles Made in America. She could showcase all lines manufactured and designed here. Every public appearance is a runway event.
excellent idea, bull!
Couldn’t ask for a better “spokes” person for that. She is just stunning.
The dress with open sleeves makes the dress look like it had a cap. Very nice and just enough cover up for a breezy day.
I hope President and First Lady get some well deserved time together. I believe there also is a spa for the President to relax and renew. Barron also gets some quality time with dad and there will be time for some work.
I do not begrudge the President time in Florida that is his get away and winter residence. He needs to get out of DC to reconnect with real people.
Cape not cap.
Yes. She could be wearing a t-shirt and jeans and still look gorgeous. She is a very elegant and classy woman.
Notice that his interest was IN THE PEOPLE. Not getting to his destination as fast as he could. He cares. That’s something we have been waiting for a long time.
Bless the Secret Service.
Those kids are lucky to have him as a father just like Don Jr. and his siblings were lucky to have Donald as a father.
Love the coats piled on top of the balustrade in the background. A house that allows kids to live comfortly is a home!
I love Don Jr., and his brother Eric — any news of them cheers me no end.
The sisters are nice too.
I used to live in marquette Michigan and when Obama visited it happened to be -11. A group of school children waited for his plane to arrive and he not only did not acknowledge them, he never had any contact with anybody. He used the visit to talk about high speed wireless which we already had, and made it look like we were hay seeds. It offended the entire area! President Trump has a real connection with us.
The People’s President!!
The First Lady possesses such magnificent stunning grace and elegance. Quite a contrast, n’est pas?
LikeLiked by 1 person
WE LOVE YOU DONALD AND MELANIA! HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND!
Wonder if O’Reilly is flying down there for his interview on Sunday…unless it was pre-recorded…
OK, after all that flap about President Trump leaving Melania behind at the White House on Inauguration Day, I watched very carefully how he interacted with her. First, the private moment behind the Beast. Then, he walked WITH her and held her hand. As he approaches the crowd, Mr. Trump starts to walk faster….he just seems very naturally eager and exuberant and given that Melania is in heels, she probably can’t walk quite that fast.
After the meet and greet, he makes sure that he knows where Melania is–he puts her into the limo first, then goes around.
He was the epitome of a gentleman.
BTW, President Trump must make the Secret Service crazy.
good points…i have seen numerous threads on FB devoted to criticizing the arrival at the WH when they disembarked and walked up the stairs to greet the imams in chief. if you go back YEARs when they weren’t even married yet, you will see she always hangs back, he takes the lead because he was a showman back then, a celebrity. she has acknowledged how private she is and that her life is not a photo op. i think this is where she wants to be and is comfortable in her skin enough so that her husband can walk in front of her without being an insult to her. the latest gossip is that she is being abused because sometimes she looks rather solemn. truly disgusting what we have to endure for our FF.
Damn, she looks spectacular in red.
it was spectucular…on my tv it look like a cherry red, stunning.
Red for heart day.
She is awesome. She carries herself with grace and reserve. Imagine what horrible news she deals with on a daily basis. I admire her strength and hope NOTHING happens to this wonderful family.
Glad he is out that swamp of D.C. and around normal people again!
how long do you think before his lungs clear out of all that swamp gas stench? i’m surprised he hasn’t been overcome in a swoon with that hideous smell.
FLOTUS has a female USSS officer who is a little shorter, but looks like she also has a pretty face behind her sunglasses. I imagine it would be difficult to get an existing agent who could be a double. I wonder how that selection process went. All I can think of is Miss Congeniality.
She is in elegant casual with flat shoes. Perfect.
A regal woman with warmth. Some combination.
