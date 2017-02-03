Stunning Fake News – CNN Promotes Conspiracy Theory That Milo Organized Berkeley Protests Against Himself…

CNN has continued to lead the way in manufactured news cycles through the past two years. However, last night on Don Lemon’s show they took fake news broadcasting to new levels of ridiculousness.
During a segment with Robert Reich, Don Lemon and Reich promoted a conspiracy theory that Milo Yiannopoulous actually manufactured the Berkeley protests in an effort to shut down his own speech:
.
Robert Reich […] Don, and I want to be very, very clear. I was there for part of last night, and I know what I saw. And those people were not Berkeley students. Those were outsiders, agitators. I’ve never seen them before. There’s rumors that they actually were right-wingers, they were part of a kind of a group that were organized and were ready to create the kind of tumult and danger you saw that forced the police to cancel the event.
Don Lemon […] “You think this was a strategy by Yiannopoulos or right-wingers to — they put this on so they could — in an effort to show that, you know, there’s no free speech on a college campus like UC Berkeley?”
Robert Reich […] I wouldn’t bet against it, Don. You know, again, I saw these people. They were very — they all looked almost paramilitary. They were not from the campus, and I’ve heard, you know, again, I don’t want to say factually, but I heard that there was some relationship there between these people and the right-wing, and the right-wing movement that is affiliated with Breitbart News.
.
It doesn’t matter what is true or not true. What matters is getting any defamatory lie into the social circulatory system for at least 24 hours. That’s the only goal — one after another, day after day. CNN doesn’t care about their reputation, nor do the people who watch it. This is take-no-prisoners political war. CNN is a weapon of destruction. Trump and what he represents MUST NOT be allowed to exist.
Project Veritas was at the Berkeley protest and they will have video evidence of who was there.
Same dudes…different venue. I love the cops resting up on the balcony.
Excuse me while I pick my jaw up from the floor. Reich is one of the Clinton Loons. Lemon is a poor excuse of a human being, THEY ALL are!
I switched to the Willow show in the car this afternoon, heard this and thought the voice was Marc Levin’s of all people. At least I later found out that it was Reich’s.
So, Robert, were you there to report for CNN today? To give the story a Hillary Clinton stamp on it?
I always chuckle when I hear the Third…I mean Robert…Reich.
Wilkow Show, WordPress, Wilkow…
This Twitter feed is the guy who exposed Reich as a craven liar.
It is HILARIOUS and the blood is in the water, the feed is BLOWING UP with information about Berkeley commie thugs.
You will be on the front edge of the breaking info.:
https://mobile.twitter.com/PaveDarker
I’m waiting for a peep from MSM. So far, nothing.
Why waste time to conjecture if the protesters are paid for and professional anarchists. There is volumes of proof and research and they are well known domestic terrorists…We know for sure who the leaders are where they live and where they train…There is no question..The only questions left is how to disable them and bring Soros to justice….Stop guessing if they are paid. They live in Oakland close by and all are on the facial recognition data base. Lets move on to getting these people in jail………Soros removed…………
Meanwhile, elsewhere on the interwebs…
Someone claiming to be “Anonymous” (might or might not be) has hacked the antifa website at antifascism (dot) org and the site now hosts a 5 minute video of Trump rallies and speeches! LOL.
They apparently also got antifa (dot) net which now comes up as “Account Suspended”. This kind of stuff is just a side-show, but it’s pretty amusing.
Sounds like Reich is ready and willing to identify and testify against these people.
All of Twitter should be made known of what Reich wants to do against the protesters.
Outside agitators you say? Like Ferguson and every riot thereafter? Why am I not shocked at all?
