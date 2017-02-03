Stunning Fake News – CNN Promotes Conspiracy Theory That Milo Organized Berkeley Protests Against Himself…

CNN has continued to lead the way in manufactured news cycles through the past two years. However, last night on Don Lemon’s show they took fake news broadcasting to new levels of ridiculousness.

During a segment with Robert Reich, Don Lemon and Reich promoted a conspiracy theory that Milo Yiannopoulous actually manufactured the Berkeley protests in an effort to shut down his own speech:

.

Robert Reich […] Don, and I want to be very, very clear. I was there for part of last night, and I know what I saw. And those people were not Berkeley students. Those were outsiders, agitators. I’ve never seen them before. There’s rumors that they actually were right-wingers, they were part of a kind of a group that were organized and were ready to create the kind of tumult and danger you saw that forced the police to cancel the event.

Don Lemon […] “You think this was a strategy by Yiannopoulos or right-wingers to — they put this on so they could — in an effort to show that, you know, there’s no free speech on a college campus like UC Berkeley?”

Robert Reich […] I wouldn’t bet against it, Don. You know, again, I saw these people. They were very — they all looked almost paramilitary. They were not from the campus, and I’ve heard, you know, again, I don’t want to say factually, but I heard that there was some relationship there between these people and the right-wing, and the right-wing movement that is affiliated with Breitbart News.

.