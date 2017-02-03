Friday February 3rd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Good morning. I can’t sleep. Thank you for being here Treehouse, I love you
No rest for the righteous 999
Best election ever! That battle is over but the war goes on.
Love you back wondering. Can’t sleep either. The Senate is supposed to convene at 6:30 am, so I may not even go to bed til later.
The horror … the horror …
US won’t run out of bacon, but reserves are low
http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/national/bacon-demand-leads-to-historic-reserve-shortage
Maybe ZM can hook us up from Switzerland.
Another muzzle killing, this time a transit police officer. Authorities were tipped off in Dec yet he was still on the street.
“Authorities” don’t need to exhaust themselves trying to “track” these guys, they need to get up behind them in a dark alley with an icepick to the base of the skull (my opinion, YYMV).
Denver Muslims warned federal authorities in Dec. that accused RTD shooter was ‘very radicalized’
http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/local-news/denver-muslims-warned-federal-authorities-in-dec-that-accused-rtd-shooter-was-very-radicalized
Obie was still in control in Dec.
4 articles worth reading.
http://acecomments.mu.nu/?post=368084
http://ace.mu.nu/archives/368213.php
https://thefederalist.com/2017/02/01/why-are-progressives-so-angry-trump-defeated-their-messiah/
http://thedeclination.com/how-to-defeat-weaponized-empathy/
Sundance, have I missed something, or have you not heard anything about the (really great in my opinion) report that Trump has signed an E.O. requiring that two existing Gub’mint regulations be canceled for each new one promulgated??
…and I hope you feel complimented–because you deserve it–that I damned near don’t believe ANYTHING I hear unless and until I see it confirmed on CTH!
Just for YOU Rex Brocki, here is the live link that directs you exactly to the E.O. directing just that. Go here: https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-office/2017/01/30/presidential-executive-order-reducing-regulation-and-controlling
Btw, having read many, many, of those over the last 10, starting 11 years, it is so refreshing to read a President Donald Trump E.O!!
Pat Buchanan’s columns tonight is a must-read. http://www.wnd.com/2017/02/the-coming-clash-with-iran/ I’ve been on the Trump Train since July, 2015 when Sundance red-pilled me. It’s feeling like the train is in danger of going off track.
I’ll go read it Sentient. But , IMO, the ‘bus” was driving us into danger long before Trump got elected. (Remember all of Obie’s “bus” comments, or maybe “drive the car in the ditch” etc.)
Okay Sentient, Now I do like Pat Buchanan. Don’t get me wrong, but that article is a little too much “chicken little” for me.
Buchanan asked some good questions. But, as you read down the article it does get a little “the sky is falling” feel to the tone.
IMO, I think what going on is essentially the beginning of a…I don’t know how to phrase this correctly…..but my husband would have a name for it. It’s kind of a ‘territorial” type- puffing up of the chest- sizing each other up kind of thing.
Iran has had Obie by the short-hairs (for whatever reason) for 8 years now. It’s been a while, a long while, since the mullahs have seen a strong America, that starts with a strong Leader. (Put this scenario in large corporate structure, and it’s Art of the Deal baby!)
The Dakota Access Pipe Line is still in the news. The Indians are sick and tired of these louts hanging around and destroying everything, trashing the land…giving lie to the claim that the squatters oppose DAPL because it will destroy the environment:
Indigenous bands ask DAPL protesters “grab your junk and leave”
Saw an interview with one of the Natives who was asked about his nice teepees that had sprung up in the anti-pipeline occupied area a couple of months ago. He said “Those are not ours. We are not stupid. We came in campers. Those cheap fake teepees were put up by the old hippies who came here from around the country” He was also now OK with the pipeline and ready for the protestors to just go away.
True. I read somewhere they asked the protesters to move off of the tribal land.
In fact this issue was almost completely settled by the Tribe and the Pipeline Co. until….guess who? got one of his nasty agencies to go do a little community organizing.
My father’s Birthday today. 1938. And he is a YUGE Patriot’s fan, so looking forward to a big Birthday Weekend!
Happy Birthday, Dad!
Tell your Dad Happy Birthday!
Frankie, YOU are the riot!!
Why not. How did that phrase go……I can’t remember now, whatever…..but it was always about the revolution/riot more than the issue they were protesting at the moment. Maybe after some sleep, I’ll remember.
URGENT! New Report EXPOSES 6 Top Republicans on George Soros Payroll!
Guess Who’s Being Paid to Stop Trump?
https://libertywritersnews.com/2017/02/urgent-new-report-exposes-6-top-republicans-george-soros-payroll-guess-whos-paid-stop-trump/
Oh Flame, go here……..https://www.opensecrets.org/orgs/summary.php?id=D000000306&cycle=2016
From just 1 of MANY Soros Funds: year 2016
Contributions to candidates: $283,500
Contributions to Leadership PACs: $352,724
Contributions to parties: $1,482,408
Contributions to 527 committees: $551,500
Contributions to outside spending groups: $22,099,608
I came across this today and thought I’d share. Our society is devolving into pure hedonisic hell… they’ve declared open season on us and soon the purge. Of course it won’t go the way they’ve planned. It will become their nightmare.
New TV Series Glorifies Cannibalism and Murdering “Nazis” (Trump Supporters-Conservatives)
youtu.be/F3IH7oUezyo @YouTube
Here’s the link – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F3IH7oUezyo&sns=em
With all the WINNING our President Trump has provided for not just we Deplorables, but the whole country, in his (ONLY!) 13 days in Office, I propose we stop for a collective second to again thank God for putting Donald J. Trump in this time and place in history, and either allowing or ordaining he run and secure the Office of the President of the United States.
Let us continue to pray for our President’s health and safety, as well as for his family’s, Cabinet and Staff’s.
Fellow Deplorables, as we are so grateful for The Treehouse, let us be thankful to God for Sundance and staff also.
And lastly, but perhaps more needed, let us pray to God for the sad, angry sheeple the arrogant Lefts in power are leading around with their sick, evil desire to destroy America from within.
May God’s Holy Spirit lead them to the light of Truth.
I am convinced, after our dear President defeated Liarly so wonderfully, that God does INDEED hear the cries of His people. We prayed Trump would win and save us from the destruction Liarly would surely have led us to; let us pray for our sad, angry brothers and sisters.
Thank You, God. Please hear our prayers.
Amen. (but I pray for the defeat and destruction for those arrogant-Globullist-commies)
The sad, angry sheeple have for the most part been lied to and misled, and will be able to see their willful blindness and overcome with some loving help and repentance.
But I believe the LEADERS must rot in eternal hell for what they have , and are attempting to do.
While America, thru political correctness, has banned things like toy guns, or things(Jul 1, 2014 – 7-year-old boy suspended last year for chewing his Pop Tart into the shape of a gun),
I just shake my head about the cold realities of the real world!
And they also practice cutting off heads with baby dolls at about the same age.
