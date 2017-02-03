February 3rd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #15

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
Hannity Opening Monolog
Pence/Hannity pt1
Pence/Hannity pt2
You are so appreciated Sir or Madam 😉
#Wolverines
I am sorry, Hannity had me until he brought on Michele Maulkin. I cannot stand this lady. I see here as an opportunist. Were was she for Trump?
Exactly ! Both her & Cruz are now back on the shows trying to reap the rewards of President Trump. They were both MIA during most of the campaign & I have no use for either of them.
“Here are all 41 accounts Trump follows on Twitter” — http://www.businessinsider.com/donald-trump-twitter-full-list-2017-2
Never Trumpers (Without mentioning names) who are trying to claim credit for Trump’s nomination of Judge Gorsuch to SCOTUS would have a similarty to Nazis (Yimach Shemam V’Zichram) who would try to claim credit for the State of Israel – IT’S DELUSIONAL and OBSCENE. ( “- May 18, 2016 -” https://www.donaldjtrump.com/press-releases/donald-j.-trump-releases-list-of-names-of-potential-united-states-supreme-c ; “- September 23, 2016 -” https://www.donaldjtrump.com/press-releases/donald-j.-trump-adds-to-list-of-potential-supreme-court-justice-picks )
Hysterical!
Sundance nails it!
I have already emailed my friends ‘Dan Unda’ to expressed how pissed off I am that their PM would be attempting to swap and traffic Jihadis, Iranian soldiers and others for similar miscreants from South America. In fact, this could land Turncoat and Obummer in trouble with Treason! Really!
Yadda, yadda, yadda, all talk and NO action. I am Soooo tired of all the rats who COULD be in jail but never are. Those refugees are indeed coming here, so tell me about Trump the Lion and what the heck made him give in this time.
They have to make it through the “extreme vetting” process. Apparently, since they had to remove the women and children from being abused and raped, I don’t think these grown men will pass the test.
Let’s hope so. I expect them to not be let in to the country…especially if they were raping women and children in their group.
I can just see the “extreme vetting”.
Sir, did you rape anyone or anything?”
“Heavens no! Are you accusing me? How dare you. I will report you!”
Snarling boss, “Okay, send him to California.”
They aren’t coming here.
I think it was Hannity tonight who said they ARE coming here. Yes Trump protested, but is willing to honor the deal. That was around 8 p.m. PST
Levin is why I cannot bring myself to like Malkin. CRTV sends her out to conservative/GOP leaning media because she is more palatable than Levin. Until she leaves CRTV, she is in the Beck/Kristol doghouse with me.
Levin & Malkin are frauds. Beck & Kristol are history.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-office/2017/02/02/statement-press-secretary :
“The American desire for peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians has remained unchanged for 50 years. While we don’t believe the existence of settlements is an impediment to peace, the construction of new settlements or the expansion of existing settlements beyond their current borders may not be helpful in achieving that goal. As the President has expressed many times, he hopes to achieve peace throughout the Middle East region. The Trump administration has not taken an official position on settlement activity and looks forward to continuing discussions, including with Prime Minister Netanyahu when he visits with President Trump later this month.”
Question for most Democrats: Why does everyone have a right to immigrate to the USA (and why is pursuing a policy of Making America Safe Again unacceptable discrimination) but it is unacceptable for Jewish people to live in the Holy Land?
WHERE are all the women and children? Are they still in Syria? Why is everyone RUSHING to empty Syria…then what happens if Assad is very ill as reported?
The failing NYT fake news headline in response to above:
President Trump unexpectedly shifted his stance on Israel, warning Prime Minister Netanyahu to hold off on settlement construction.
Dobbs Commentary
Dobbs Full Show
Around the 17:00 minute mark, Lou Dobbs has said that the Secret Service is not following up on any of the threats against Trump, not even the ones calling for his assassination. Is this right?
Tide is turning.
President Trump knows exactly what’s going.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/02/breaking-report-secret-service-managers-fired-escorted-white-house-complex/
I hope this is a sign of exactly that. People need to know that threats won’t be tolerated and that the rules will be applied equally to everyone. And that woman Secret Service agent who said she won’t take a bullet for Pres. Trump should have been fired on the spot.
Agree. I can’t wait for Jeff Sessions to get into office, he will help President Trump tremendously. Too many of Obama’s leftovers are still in the WH just waiting to backstab.
I read earlier that O’Grady was suspended with pay. Doesn’t seem right!!!! Also the facebook incident occurred in Oct but took this long to deal with her because of her high rank.
But keep in mind this is what I have gotten thru the media so veracity is questionable.
Thank you, so helpful!!! I check it everyday.
Me too, thank you @DaveNYviii
Language warning, but hilarious!
KeK
Had to look up #RadicalBolshevikTerrorism and found this tweet:
Is Comey investigating this or is he too politically correct to investigate threats of domestic terrorism?
Where will the lawless rioters go today?
Obama’s house? One can dream anyway… 😛
Send ’em to Pelosi’s house. She’s out there in CA.
Send a pack to where ever the heck Soros is hunkered down in. Then onward to Clinton’s Chappaqua little house.
Apparently they were in nyc at another alt right university speakers appearance. Gavin mcinnes.
Total difference in treatment of the anarchists in DC at the Inauguration compared Berkley. DC:95 arrested, many charged with felonies Berkley: 0 arrested
Sad.
Latest is that three have been arrested. Not nearly enough.
I put this on the Open thread as well. Pat Buchanan’s thoughtful column tonight: http://www.wnd.com/2017/02/the-coming-clash-with-iran/. Worth reading and contemplating.
It’s very concerning, lots of fires starting everywhere, not to mention our own domestic terrorism continuing. I hope they figure it out. I think they need to get Russia involved in some fashion, Pat Buchanan seems to think Russia is a threat, though.
Sundance, when you are ready could you please address Niki Haley’s speech at the UN? I’m confused and don’t know what to think. Is that really our policy?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh no. Was it that bad?
“Crimea IS a part of Ukraine”. She might have added ‘no matter what the Crimeans want’. Man, it’s even worse than I thought. Who wrote her speech – Lindsay Graham?
I can not imagine that her speech runs contrary to President Trump’s views. Deal with it.
Thank you.
And here is the Russian envoy’s response to “Niki”:
Russia’s Churkin cites US constitution after ambassador Haley’s rant at UNSC over Ukraine https://www.rt.com/news/376146-churkin-haley-ukraine-constitution/
Just saw this little gem of a pic over on The Twitter. 😂
Lol. That’s is epic!!
MOAR BUTTHURT.
ON THE WAY!
Lol and i see many more memes with the executive order folder ahead…
Liberalism is truly a
Mental Disorder!
Democrat Congresswoman Says The Violent Riots Were Beautiful
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/02/video-democrat-congresswoman-val-demings-says-riot-uc-berkeley-beautiful-sight/
S)&(;@$:T.
Talking in shorthand or really, really annoyed 🙂
Seriously? Dear God, these people are completely disgusting. 😠😖😒
Libs are disgusting, but neocons are dangerous.
She used to be the Orlando Police Chief. Moved up. Her husband was/still is? the Orange County Sheriff (Orlando metro).
At the rate they’re going, the Democratic Party will be a designated terrorist organization before the 2020 election.
LOLOL 😀 😀 😀
The saddest thing is it’s getting so bad I’m not sure whether you’re serious or joking!
Tweeted that one out – great quote!
Now the American people know the cross Australian conservatives must bear. Malcolm Turnbull does not speak for me!!
Thank you. I have been rather cranky tonight!
Well, don’t be. We see Turnbull the same as you see Obama, or Hillary. All cut from the same cloth.
Didn’t he depose Tony Abbott in a sort of parliamentary pincer movement.I thought Abbott was doing a good job.
The deal Obama and Turnbull did stinks and doesn’t look good on Australia.Why cannot Turnbull make a case to the Australian people to settle these refugees if they are truly war torn refugees. He needs to be brave .People respect that.it doesn’t look good to pass them on.
But politicians are gutless when pressured. We ended up taking so called lone child refugees from the Calais camps and many of them have turned out to be grown men lying about their age. When some of us pointed this out from the photos of them arriving ,we were slapped down as bigots.
Now we are stuck with yet more young healthy male adults supported by the state with time on their hands.
May vs Corbyn
Theresa May SMACKS DOWN Anti-Trump Socialist In Parliament
Damn! Hope she does have our back. Although I think they need us more than we need them but it’s close.
Wow, that was almost Thatcher-esque!
Amazing retort and smackdown. I recommend watching.
Here’s How Russia Deals With Migrants…..
Video Jan-2017:
Not many women and children that I can see. Trojan Horse!
I’m becoming more convinced they really are a Trojan Horse, implanting themselves all over the Western World.
What, no Teddy bears?
Well they are not playing games, that is for sure.
Do You Know Any TURD‘s.?
Do You Know Someone Suffering From Trump Unacceptance & Resistance Disorder (TURD)?
Know the signs, spot the symptoms, and save a life.
TURD is a pattern of pathologically dissociative and psychotic behavior, first observed in the late hours of November 8th 2016, and increasing in severity with passing time. Sufferers of TURD often exhibit pronounced cognitive dissonance, sudden bouts of rage, rioting, and uncontrollable crying. People with TURD are characterized by a persistent unwillingness to accept that Donald Trump is going to Make America Great Again.
TURD Is caused by the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States of America. For many, both in America and worldwide, this was a shocking and unexpected outcome; their preferred news sources having failed to inform them that the alternative candidate was a criminal parasite in such ill health she got chucked into the back of a van like a kidnap victim.
Research is ongoing, but TURD appears to correlate closely with the following environmental and behavioral factors: Membership in the Democratic Party, Identifying as a Feminist Currently enrolled in college, and/or Possession of a Liberal Arts college degree Living in a densely populated metropolitan area, Massive student debt, Spotty or non-existent work history.
Patients with TURD are very resistant to treatment, and dangerous in large groups. Any possibility of treatment requires that they be separated from their hive-mind support apparatus; they cannot begin the process of accepting reality in the presence of encouragement towards delusion and irrationality. Separation may require the assistance of law enforcement.
If you have a friend or loved one suffering from TURD, urge them to seek treatment. Together we can beat this scourge, and Make America Great Again. Everyone should get a trophy generation.
Trump bans all TURD’S from the state of California until they are extremely vetted!
Vulgar, childish acronym.
I remember when it was TEDS!
Sorry, for my politically incorrect comment. It would never be my intention to insult a fellow Trump supporter. Relax!
Ya! Wasn’t it AWESOME?!
The TURDS, I mean.
I’ve said before and will say again: That TURD ‘public service announcement’ is funny and my conservative friends thought so too. Being a Trump supporter means having endless labels thrown at you from the Left—some of whom are just angry loony tunes.
Ridicule of their hysterical behavior and vitriol, (supported by a globalist NWO media) is about the only defense we have. After the filth I heard at the ‘Women’s March’ and with ‘pussy hats’ and ‘F you’ now part of the American lexicon, my sensibilities are less refined. In fact, saying someone has TURD sounds much milder to me than saying he/she is an azzhat libtard. Just sayin’.
Well we know at least 1 teacher who is mentally ill
What a Vocabulary – Obviously This Professor is A Democrat That Has A PHD From UCA Berkeley.!
No Doubt She’s A Typical Dangerous Snowflake Democrat – The Ones We Don’t Need or Want in America.! These Democrats Are Proving Themselves To Be Terrorist.!
That was a professor?!
I didn’ watch the whole thing. Does she finally explode or vaporize? LOL
She claims to be a professor, as if that will legitimize her vulgar absurdity.!
Tucker actually got the guy from the Sierra Club to admit the left favors abortion for environmental reasons (they want fewer people). Tucker went on to ask him why, if he wanted fewer people, is he in favor of letting anybody who wants to come into our country to come on in. This was the first time I’ve ever heard anybody in the media even come close to addressing an issue that has been bugging me for years. Leftists want to lower the population to “save the planet”, so they encourage young women to kill their babies before they are born, but then they want to allow people from other countries that don’t practice any form of birth control come here with the expressed intention of having as many children as possible. This enables those countries to continue overpopulating themselves and perpetuating an unsustainable cycle that is even worse for the environment. Wouldn’t it make more sense to true environmentalists to close our borders and work with the over populated countries to develope more sustainable policies than to allow them to essentially send their overflow here.
Tucker vs Sierra Club
Thanks. He does a great job without being overly confrontational. He was more aggressive before he moved to the later time.
Besides the population angle, there is the ecological footprint of immigrants from third world countries. They leave those countries with a much smaller footprint but it grows to basically equal that of Americans in a few short years as they aspire to our high-consumption lifestyle. I seem to recall a claim that a child that grows up here uses 2000 times more resources than a child that grows up in India. Then they model that high-consumption lifestyle for their multiple children.
If the environmentalists were logically and ethically consistent they would be insisting on a long-term immigration moratorium to be more “sustainable”. I’ve supported the organization “Californians for Population Stabilization” (www.caps-web.com) for years. While they may give lip service to birth control, they focus exclusively on the impacts of mass immigration on this state. When I did some calculations a few years ago, CA had about the same pop density as China and the nearly the same pop growth as India (probably worse now). Immigrants, and births to immigrants, constitute nearly 100% of that pop growth. Glad I moved recently to Utah!!!
Great point Joe…..from a reasoned and logical POV.
But proven time and again, you cant use logic with a libtard else we could have converted many via social media. I’m seeing the delusion firsthand in my extended family as ‘my facts are an alien reality to their feelings.’ SMH
I’m sorry I can’t find my source. But I read an excellent article that explained this very issue you bring up. Murder of unborn children praised and wanted, but letting in these illegal aliens. “They” those that have been playing with the world as if we’re nothing but a gameboard, want to dumb down the population.
It has to do with mixing of races, this somehow lessens the I.Q. of the white, that in conjunction to the very poor education system, breaking the foundation of rule of law and make slaves of us. Population control is not just birth/death it is control of the population to do your bidding.
This is why the election of Donald Trump was literally the very best thing for this country. Without him, we’d be heading for civil war against Hillary and the globalist/satanists. We’re not out of the woods yet. But we’ve been given a great reprieve. We best not squander it like almost did.
The overarching cause of progressives is the diluting of the races for “one world” and also to destroy America as founded. So the lack of birth control serves their purpose if it’s causing America to be overrun by those foreign to her ideals, principles, and culture. It’s never just about the surface issue with them, and they use the rioters to promote whatever cause is needed at the moment to accomplish the overall scheme.
Exactly Joe, it makes absolutely no sense.
However, that was honestly the first time I ever actually heard someone in the United States publicly admit that one reason they favor abortion is population control. I mean that’s precisely what communist China has been doing for decades with the “one child policy”! Looks like the leftist commies are just outing themselves voluntarily these days.
For those who aren’t aware—President Trump spoke of this at the National Prayer Breakfast.
~~~
Huckabee Praises Trump’s Plan to ‘Destroy’ Johnson Amendment
Feb 2, 2017
President Donald Trump vowed to “get rid of and totally destroy” the Johnson Amendment.
The provision, which was made in 1954, stops tax-exempt entities like churches and charitable organizations from campaigning for or against certain politicians.
On “The First 100 Days” tonight, Mike Huckabee explained that the amendment was introduced by Lyndon Johnson, then a senator from Texas, to target a political opponent.
“It was never even thought of to be used against churches and nonprofits and 501(c)3 organizations,” Huckabee said. “But that’s exactly what happened.”
(4 min vid)
http://insider.foxnews.com/2017/02/02/mike-huckabee-praises-president-trumps-plan-destroy-johnson-amendment
Hi everyone. Nordstrom department stores have caved in to the leftists. Nordstrom will no longer sell ANY Ivanka Trump clothing, accessories, shoes. Her stuff is always nice, classy, but pricey. Nordstrom wont comment. If you are a Nordstrom shopper, you may want to send them your view.
Onhttp://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/2017
I bought my dress and handbag for my son’s wedding at Nordstrom. I will NEVER even pass through the Nordstrom in Woodfield Mall ever again. How ridiculous are they?
And they had tweeted that they wont take a political stance just a couple months ago. Still owned by family but cmon……
Good on you Fe. Btw, kudos for being able to deal with Woodfield mall in the first place. Too daunting a task for me. I have a hard enough time dealing with Old Orchard, lol.
When I lived in the city, I really liked going to Nordstroms. Was a classy place. Would have a piano player on the 2nd level. I have a treasured set of cuff-links I bought there back when I had money to spend. Good ol’ days, right?
Now, only my wife shops their on occasion. NO MORE. Mrs. Bluto is done shopping there now. Same with my Mom.
Good grief. Dumbasses. Not really angry, just sad more than anything. And the beat goes on….
We can buy just about anything online, but I enjoyed going into Nordstrom for the same reason as you Bluto, plus the cafe is decent. I think theyre bottom line isnt so hot. They shut down and sold a san diego store last year and their growth is in nordstrom rack. There are lots of other options in california though!
Was in there a few months ago to see about a decently-sized wardrobe upgrade, and had a notable dip in both selection and staff knowledge from previous visits.
Local (ktvu) newscast here in the Bay Area says campus republicans in Berkeley had a huge surge in interest today and had a big meeting tonight without incident The newscast featured Milo prominently and even plugged his book. They then went on to show all the violent attacks that occurred. Finally, they had a lengthy interview with the MMA fighter that rescued somebody from the mob. He said the police were just hanging out on the fringes directing traffic and not getting involved at all, either because they were cowards or because they were told to stand down.
I find it encouraging that this message is getting out, even here in the belly of the beast.
I think the anchor was pissed last night because the reporting was not complete, I could tell he was holding back. Tonight they told the full story.
Thats good to hear. A real journalist will do the whole story.
Seeing those cops hanging back, letting property get destroyed and people attacked: simply disgusting. Until they prove otherwise, I’d call them pussies.
Nope. Cant be cowboys. Must follow chain of command or they could be arrested, charged, sued civilly depending on what happened. Yes, theres definitely an element of nonchalance with some. I understand that many of them relied on uc admin for their info and received false info on riots. Still 911 calls would be made. Trust me if they could really give these bloc snowflakes a real beatdown, theyd do it.
This is funny!
If these numbers are correct…this is insane as to what it costs for migtrants and what they get coming to US…not to mention they get Medicaid from day 1.
http://www.rense.com/general96/highcostresett.htm
LikeLiked by 1 person
http://cis.org/High-Cost-of-Resettling-Middle-Eastern-Refugees
Brian Kilmeade @kilmeade 12h
@michellemalkin Violent Berkeley Riot: Ironic These Universities Tout Themselves As Safe Spaces
I don’t see the media including Fox being able to let go of their addiction to POTUS Trump ratings. They are drunk on them. I know there’s other news out there but the media is just saturated on POTUS.
Tammy Bruce @HeyTammyBruce 3h
Senate schedules 6:30a vote Friday on DeVos. Final vote possible by Monday evening GOP confident 51 votes w Pence http://a.msn.com/01/en-us/AAmz33C?ocid=st …
Indeed.
Lock her up.
What is happening with Senator Sessions? This is ridiculous…he’s a Sitting Senator!!!
Someone theorized that he is being kept in position as a Senator because his vote might be needed. I have no idea whether that is correct.
Time for a China report (if interested) in the Chinese press.
On the one hand, Ivanka and daughter made a ‘surprise’ visit to the Chinese embassy for the Lunar New Year bash where Ambassador Cui reportedly said, ‘she really likes China’. Daughter’s new year singing post drew positive response on social media.
On the other hand, reports centred on the ‘snub’ given to President Xi because he did not get a personal message from President Trump on the LNY, instead delivered by State (and no phone call like other leaders).
Reports zeroed in on Mr Bannon who said that the US would be at war with China within 10 years over the South China sea island building (source was a Breitbart radio broadcast) and on Sec of State Mr Tillerman who echoed those views in his confirmation hearing. (China claims most of the southern sea and its claim to islands has been overturned by The Hague and duly ignored).
To round it out, a rather rabid rant by the director of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences published by the Global Times (as is their wont to do as party mouthpiece) on the decline and decay of the West, “Western political decay makes China’s path stand out “. A taster quote:
‘The international community went through the restless year of 2016 in surprise and panic with populism, exclusivism and utilitarianism spreading rampantly. Unlike China and Russia, which emphasize authority of the government, the weakening and even the decline of political clout of Western countries have been apparent.’
The Chinese have a very old saying, pointing at the mulberry to revile the ash. ( An ancient form of what now is called ‘Alinsky tactics’).
Personally, I venture they are totally confused as to what to make of the Trump administration. And, I would say, figure it out and soon.
I missed this a few days ago and don’t know if anyone here did either.
http://therightscoop.com/boom-trump-freezes-obamas-221-million-payment-to-palestinian-orders-investigation/
Also, Washington Examiner also puts out “fake news”????? I thought they were more conservative. This is crazy.
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/mcconnell-had-to-talk-trump-out-of-trying-to-abolish-the-electoral-college/article/2613201
I think Michael Savage may have a point here on President Trump going a little slower. I think he wanted to show the American people that he is going to keep his promises…fine and good. However, he has to be careful for he is moving an ENTIRE COUNTRY when he changes laws, EOs, etc. Healthcare is a “beast” and he will be blamed for the changes so he has to be careful. The Left will go full out violence, protests, and vandalism. Americans don’t want to keep seeing that for the next four years…just saying.
http://www.wnd.com/2017/02/michael-savage-cautions-trump-about-inner-circle/?cat_orig=politics
I think Savage wishes he were in the inner circle and is finding things to criticize in order to stay relevant. There is no reason at all for a conservative to bring up past history regarding Conway. The Left is going to fight and riot no matter what Pres. Trump does. I’m all for going full blast because there is never as much time as we need to get things done, and because once you let an issue languish (in Congress, for example), it gets kicked down the road and nothing gets done. I don’t appreciate Savage’s comments at all.
From the meme-o-sphere, a whole scrollable page of “All Your Base Belong To Us” and related themes
ALL YOUR BASE ARE BELONG TO US
example:
oops, didn’t realize the first link would post the Time magazine image, but click on it or open-in-new-tab and it’ll take you to the master page of scrollable memes I described
It appears some moles/traitors/otherwise compromised have been identified and dismissed:
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/02/breaking-report-secret-service-managers-fired-escorted-white-house-complex/
Thank you! Lou Dobbs had mentioned tonight that the Secret Service was not following up on calls to assassinate Trump. I thought they had to follow up on all of them. It is good to know the moles/traitors/otherwise are being dismissed.
Hello?
Very troubling indeed. Not to mention people like Sarah Silverman, Robert Reich, and Tim Kaine openly calling for insurrection. This is insane!!!
Marla Maples is a total airhead and she isn’t the typical Trump type. I remember her trying to get books published about her life with The President. Maybe she is running out of money! Even Trump’s butler said she didn’t belong in Mar-a-Lago among the society set.
http://pagesix.com/2017/02/02/trump-vetoed-marla-maples-tell-all/?_ga=1.209274449.270728811.1485880214
Gateway Pundit is reporting that Secret Service Agents have been fired and escorted from the White House grounds. At least one, up to three. For the leaks? For the dragging out of the inquiry of the agent who “wouldn’t take a bullet for Trump”? No one seems to know. Reporter who scooped this is on way back to DC
Okay…I guess I misheard….
Someone above linked Pat Buchanan’s column about Flynn & Trump vs Iran. The writer in me didn’t like it, it read like Pat Buchanan doing a good impression of Pat Buchanan. All writers & performers have these moments: for the sake of speed you throw together something out of your stock modules. Rush Limbaugh had a pretty interesting moment like this the other day.
The most curious thing about Uncle Pat’s column is that he left in several items that count as evidence against the theme of his main argument. As if he has some doubts about the argument he’s making- it’s definitely an argument Pat Buchanan would make, and he knows that better than anyone – so he left in clues that, for an attentive reader, undermine the argument presented
