President Trump Delivers Speech at National Prayer Breakfast…

Posted on February 2, 2017 by

President Donald Trump delivered a speech earlier today at the National Prayer Breakfast. Attending dignitaries at the breakfast included King Abdullah of Jordan, whom Trump spoke with before the ceremony began, and newly sworn-in Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

trump-president-4

This entry was posted in Christian Values, President Trump, Religion, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

57 Responses to President Trump Delivers Speech at National Prayer Breakfast…

  1. Major Styles says:
    February 2, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    Take us home, Donnie!!!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • patrickhenrycensored says:
      February 2, 2017 at 4:12 pm

      The messenger has returned God, country and family to the peoples’ house.

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
    • Kevin Sherlock says:
      February 2, 2017 at 4:23 pm

      Ahnold is upset President Trump punked him.

      Typical Kraut and son of a Nazi. No sense of humor.

      Ahnold was famously quoted as saying, “Marijauna is not a dlug (misspelling intentional). It is a LEAF!”

      Maybe the blunts helped Ahnold deal with roid rage when he was a body builder.

      (Insert joke here about Ahnold’s judgment choosing to rut with his butt-ugly housekeeper when his wife was a fine looking woman.)

      Maybe the THC interfered with his eyesight.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  2. Mickey Wasp says:
    February 2, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    At 2/2/2017 at 2:47 pm CST – Yea’s 51 …
    It’s the final, final final … Democrats obstructed as much as they could. But the inevitable took place. Senator Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III is Attorney General.
    Swearing in ceremony will be in the Oval Office with President Trump & VP Pence.

    Oh Yea !!! Democrats be Damned – Voting irregularities investigation coming soon !!

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  3. NorthIdaho says:
    February 2, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    So thankful for this godly man. Yeah, I said godly. Tears. What a difference.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  4. Voltaire's Crack (@Voltaires_Crack) says:
    February 2, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  5. helmhood says:
    February 2, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    The difference between a Christian soldier and a muslim terrorist in the White House.

    Liked by 22 people

    Reply
  6. Bonitabaycane says:
    February 2, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    Unlike the past eight years, I do not question our President’s faith and commitment to religious freedom.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  7. Walt says:
    February 2, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    I think he maybe itching to have a rally!!!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  8. fedback says:
    February 2, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    National prayer breakfast speech with a few freestyle jabs here and there.
    Good times

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  9. gettherejustassoon says:
    February 2, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    In his first address at the Department of State, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson apologized for being late. He humorously stated that it seemed that at this year’s prayer breakfast people felt a need to prayer a little longer. He added that he certainly welcomed them, the prayers.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  10. don welch says:
    February 2, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    the ‘crat rats are going to rip apart washington dc and our country this coming year. it’s up to us to stop them. revolutione’

    Like

    Reply
  11. Raven says:
    February 2, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    Oh dear Lord, please let the words out of President Trump’s mouth be Your will. Let this be the first of 8 Prayer Breakfast Meetings he will attend as President of the United States of America.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  12. Trumppin says:
    February 2, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    This is why POTUS Trump is right about Australia Refugee deal being BAD!
    Obama agreed to take Australia’s 2500 bad muslim hombres in exchange for 2500 of our christian refugees

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. pageoturner says:
    February 2, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    The media – including Fox Business today – has been beating the anti Trump drum so loudly today he must be making even more progress and been more effective in draining the swamp than they expected.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • The Boss says:
      February 2, 2017 at 4:52 pm

      The Murdoch spawn have gotten to Varney. They are as disgusting as Rupert. The change in Varney’s show is very evident this week. I’m surprised the clip above regarding the trade of Muslims for Christians that Obama pulled together with the PM of Oz was allowed to exist.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  14. maga2016 says:
    February 2, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    can you tell me if the destructions Johnson Amendment gives also muslims the right to preach their hate more freely?

    Like

    Reply
    • helmhood says:
      February 2, 2017 at 4:35 pm

      Islam has been preaching their hate with impunity. That is the significance of getting rid of the Johnson amendment. It is the voice of Christianity that has been silenced, unless it is a media approved, politically correct watered down version.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • Notmeagain says:
        February 2, 2017 at 5:10 pm

        This. The whole problem is that it can be selectively enforced, and it goes both ways or used to, I remember a very liberal church always cringing around about saying what they believed. It ought to just be junked entirely and the IRS ought to get out of politics.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • Madonna says:
          February 2, 2017 at 6:46 pm

          We need to get rid of the IRS and go for a fair, flat tax on luxuries. That would remove a potential weapon in the hands of another tyrant (like Obama) and save the Treasury a huge amount of money. That is what Ron Paul advocated for and I have always believed in. Cut Federal government and save the misery it causes.

          Like

          Reply
    • Niagara Frontier says:
      February 2, 2017 at 4:36 pm

      How will anyone know the difference since it has been on rare occasion where the government has dared to question speech and political activities in mosques in the same way they have Christians and Jews in their churches and synagogues?

      Like

      Reply
    • Aparition42 says:
      February 2, 2017 at 4:43 pm

      Not really, since it’s never been enforced against their “cultural centers” anyway. Like all laws, it’s only ever affected law-abiding people.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  15. psadie says:
    February 2, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    Lord please keep President Trump, his family, and his Cabinet safe and protect them and give them strength as they come together to right the wrongs of our country!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. the right phoenix says:
    February 2, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    Truly inspiring … President Trump wants prayers, he shall have them. 🙂

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  17. BMG says:
    February 2, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    I can not recall a recent POTUS (for me-going back to Eisenhower), or for that matter any Politician positively invoke the Name of God as often and forcefully as President Trump, asking for His Blessings, Guidance, and Protection. It is stirring, humbling, exceptional, motivating, and hopefully uniting.

    It brings to mind Vice President Pence on the campaign trail at rallies, referring and oftentimes introducing The President as “This Good Man…”

    He certainly is.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  18. Raven says:
    February 2, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    “As long as we have God we are never, ever alone. Whether it’s the soldier on the night watch, or the single parent on the night shift, God will always give us solace, strength and comfort to carry on.”

    Amen President Trump, Amen.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  19. SouthernbythegraceofGod says:
    February 2, 2017 at 5:03 pm

    Our Praying President. Just wow. God Has Blessed the USA.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  20. PatriotKate says:
    February 2, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    Personal story. My former brother-in-law grew up with the Trump family, went to the same church and was good friends of President Trump’s older brother Fred. He told me that the Trump family was active in the church and always, always had extra people in their home that they helped. When I asked if he endorsed Donald Trump for President, he said absolutely and his primary reason was that he came from an AMAZING family and he knew he would always do the right thing.

    While some did not believe that President Trump came from a solid religious background, that is not the case. I think it’s just that he is a Presbyterian, and being one myself, understand because we don’t wear it on our sleeve. His entire life has been about having the values to do what’s best for others, he learned it from his parents and shared it with his children

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s