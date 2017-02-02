President Trump Delivers Speech at National Prayer Breakfast…

President Donald Trump delivered a speech earlier today at the National Prayer Breakfast. Attending dignitaries at the breakfast included King Abdullah of Jordan, whom Trump spoke with before the ceremony began, and newly sworn-in Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.
Take us home, Donnie!!!
The messenger has returned God, country and family to the peoples’ house.
Does anyone know if Paul Kugame was actually at this breakfast as “advertised”, and if so why was he???
Ahnold is upset President Trump punked him.
Typical Kraut and son of a Nazi. No sense of humor.
Ahnold was famously quoted as saying, “Marijauna is not a dlug (misspelling intentional). It is a LEAF!”
Maybe the blunts helped Ahnold deal with roid rage when he was a body builder.
(Insert joke here about Ahnold’s judgment choosing to rut with his butt-ugly housekeeper when his wife was a fine looking woman.)
Maybe the THC interfered with his eyesight.
I as sad to hear that Arnie is being sucked up in the tidal wave of cuckoldry. I expect to see him at a UC Berkeley protest rather soon, arm-in-arm with his Guatamalan maid.
And his toy AK-47.
Arnold’s problem is he’s listenting to the MSM version of what he said. Had he listened for himself he would have heard a ma in charge, he would have “got” his sense of humor, he would have noticed how inspiring he is to millions around the world. Turn off the MSM people and stop allowing evil into your homes.
At 2/2/2017 at 2:47 pm CST – Yea’s 51 …
It’s the final, final final … Democrats obstructed as much as they could. But the inevitable took place. Senator Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III is Attorney General.
Swearing in ceremony will be in the Oval Office with President Trump & VP Pence.
Oh Yea !!! Democrats be Damned – Voting irregularities investigation coming soon !!
Sessions final vote has not even been scheduled yet.
You are correct – the caption on the C-Span screen said it was for confirmation… ??
I walked in the door and turned on TV – and was so excited, I jumped the gun.
Sen. Jeff Sessions survived his first test floor vote Thursday, putting him on the path to win confirmation as the next attorney general.
The 53-45 vote saw two Democrats join the GOP in voting to begin debating the Sessions nomination. Democrats are making Republicans go through all the procedural hurdles for each of President Trump’s nominees — a level of obstruction not seen for any other president in modern political history.
http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/feb/2/jeff-sessions-clears-first-floor-vote/
Yep, they did it to Devos yesterday. Took a vote to allow a confirmation vote. It looks like they are going to purposely hold Sessions confirmation vote until after Devos and Mulvaney.
Did Devos pass committee?
I figured out the Sessions delay…..We want him to go last in case we need his vote in the Senate for one of our nominees…..
Ahhhh, brilliant!
So thankful for this godly man. Yeah, I said godly. Tears. What a difference.
LikeLiked by 8 people
The difference between a Christian soldier and a muslim terrorist in the White House.
A resounding AMEN to that!
Unlike the past eight years, I do not question our President’s faith and commitment to religious freedom.
Or his patriotism.
I think he maybe itching to have a rally!!!
I know I am. I miss the rallies bigly !
He should just hold one any time he needs to blow off some steam. Get out of the swamp for some fresh air and time with supporters.
…and take turns going to each state to do it. Could do it alphabetically!
National prayer breakfast speech with a few freestyle jabs here and there.
Good times
In his first address at the Department of State, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson apologized for being late. He humorously stated that it seemed that at this year’s prayer breakfast people felt a need to prayer a little longer. He added that he certainly welcomed them, the prayers.
that’s a good line!
If you have seen the speech, I think it’s worthwhile. Even if I was a skeptical employee, by the time he finished I’d be saying, “Yea, I want to work with this guy!” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCWmthqZesM
the ‘crat rats are going to rip apart washington dc and our country this coming year. it’s up to us to stop them. revolutione’
Gonna be a long hot summer in the cities, I think.
Oh dear Lord, please let the words out of President Trump’s mouth be Your will. Let this be the first of 8 Prayer Breakfast Meetings he will attend as President of the United States of America.
This is why POTUS Trump is right about Australia Refugee deal being BAD!
Obama agreed to take Australia’s 2500 bad muslim hombres in exchange for 2500 of our christian refugees
send them to gitmo
No
Obama should be hung from a tree! The rest of that corrupt administrations too!!!!!!
I suspect the vetting will show they cannot enter and President Trump will find a way to send them to one of the ME Safe Zones. We don’t want them here.
The media – including Fox Business today – has been beating the anti Trump drum so loudly today he must be making even more progress and been more effective in draining the swamp than they expected.
The Murdoch spawn have gotten to Varney. They are as disgusting as Rupert. The change in Varney’s show is very evident this week. I’m surprised the clip above regarding the trade of Muslims for Christians that Obama pulled together with the PM of Oz was allowed to exist.
can you tell me if the destructions Johnson Amendment gives also muslims the right to preach their hate more freely?
Islam has been preaching their hate with impunity. That is the significance of getting rid of the Johnson amendment. It is the voice of Christianity that has been silenced, unless it is a media approved, politically correct watered down version.
This. The whole problem is that it can be selectively enforced, and it goes both ways or used to, I remember a very liberal church always cringing around about saying what they believed. It ought to just be junked entirely and the IRS ought to get out of politics.
We need to get rid of the IRS and go for a fair, flat tax on luxuries. That would remove a potential weapon in the hands of another tyrant (like Obama) and save the Treasury a huge amount of money. That is what Ron Paul advocated for and I have always believed in. Cut Federal government and save the misery it causes.
We need to get rid of the extortion revenue service and keep our money, we already pay enough taxes otherwise.
Read the code, it’s for feral employees anyway.
How will anyone know the difference since it has been on rare occasion where the government has dared to question speech and political activities in mosques in the same way they have Christians and Jews in their churches and synagogues?
Not really, since it’s never been enforced against their “cultural centers” anyway. Like all laws, it’s only ever affected law-abiding people.
Lord please keep President Trump, his family, and his Cabinet safe and protect them and give them strength as they come together to right the wrongs of our country!
Amen!
I say this prayer every single day, sometimes many, many times- God is our only hope- the world is coming apart at the seams! Demons and lunatics rule the streets, the media and highest offices in the land. It is all so disgusting and dispiriting.
Remember – God is in charge – Trust in Him!
Truly inspiring … President Trump wants prayers, he shall have them. 🙂
Amen.
I can not recall a recent POTUS (for me-going back to Eisenhower), or for that matter any Politician positively invoke the Name of God as often and forcefully as President Trump, asking for His Blessings, Guidance, and Protection. It is stirring, humbling, exceptional, motivating, and hopefully uniting.
It brings to mind Vice President Pence on the campaign trail at rallies, referring and oftentimes introducing The President as “This Good Man…”
He certainly is.
“As long as we have God we are never, ever alone. Whether it’s the soldier on the night watch, or the single parent on the night shift, God will always give us solace, strength and comfort to carry on.”
Amen President Trump, Amen.
Our Praying President. Just wow. God Has Blessed the USA.
Personal story. My former brother-in-law grew up with the Trump family, went to the same church and was good friends of President Trump’s older brother Fred. He told me that the Trump family was active in the church and always, always had extra people in their home that they helped. When I asked if he endorsed Donald Trump for President, he said absolutely and his primary reason was that he came from an AMAZING family and he knew he would always do the right thing.
While some did not believe that President Trump came from a solid religious background, that is not the case. I think it’s just that he is a Presbyterian, and being one myself, understand because we don’t wear it on our sleeve. His entire life has been about having the values to do what’s best for others, he learned it from his parents and shared it with his children
Yes…..I tried to convince many on the web that just because Trump is not an ‘evangelical’ as we in fly over country picture in our minds as Christianty, does not translate into the fact that he is not a Christian…….Christianity is very diverse!
Hypocrites will Never, Never, Never understand a genuine Christian, nor will hypocrites Ever, Ever, Ever have the ability to tell it like it is.
